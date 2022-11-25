Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starlight Cafe 6650 Continental Drive

6650 Continental Drive

El Paso, TX 79925

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Starlight Burger
Beef Flautas
Chicken Flautas

Breakfast items

El Paso Burrito

$3.99

Border Town Croissant

$4.97

Franklin Breakfast Platter

$6.50

Egg Biscuit with Hasbrowns

$4.00

Red Chilaquiles

$6.50

Green Chilaquiles

$6.50

Red Chilaquiles Plate with one extra item (Eggs or Beans or Rice)

$7.50

Green Chilaquiles Plate with one extra item (Eggs or Beans or Rice)

$7.50

Red Chilaquiles Plate with two extra items - Combination of two of these (Eggs, Beans or Rice)

$8.50

Green Chilaquiles Plate with two extra items - Combination of two of these (Eggs, Beans or Rice)

$8.50

Red Chilaquiles Plate with three items (Eggs, Beans and Rice)

$9.50

Green Chilaquiles Plate with three items (Eggs, Beans and Rice)

$9.50

Egg and Cheese Sausage Biscuit

$4.00

Egg and Cheese Bacon Biscuit

$4.00

Lunch

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Starlight Burger

$10.00

Green Chili Cheese Burger

$11.00

Mexican Plate

$13.00

Enchilada Plate (Red or Green)

$11.50

Shredded Beef Tacos

$11.00

Beef Flautas

$11.00

Chicken Flautas

$10.00

Orange Chicken

$11.50

Week Special (The Gobbler Combo) Turkey Sandwich, Fries, Pumpkin Pie slice and Drink

$12.75

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.09

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Combo Drink Upgrade (Soft Drink)

$1.00

Combo Drink Upgrade (Gatorade or Perrier)

$1.50

EXTRA Avocado Slices per person

$0.75

EXTRA Toreados per person

$0.75

EXTRA Salsa per person

$0.50

The Gobbler (Turkey Sandwich ONLY)

$8.50

Pumpkin Pie slice

$2.00

Sides

Regular Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Margarita Fries

$3.00

Chips

$1.25

Fruit (apples)

$0.75

Fruit cups

$3.50

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

12oz. Latte

$3.50

16oz Latte

$3.95

Cafe de Olla

$2.50

Cold Drinks

Ice Tea

$2.50

Mango Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Tea

$3.00

Mango Tea

$3.00

Coconut Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.31

Sunkissed Peach Lemonade

$2.78

Sea Side Pina Lemonade

$2.78

Tropical Mango Lemonade

$2.78

Agua Fresca

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Water Bottles

$1.50

Can Beverage

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Desserts

Seasonal Pastry

$2.31

Pan Dulce

$1.07

Cookie

$0.47

Mexican Dessert

$2.78

Greens

Hueco Tanks Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$7.50

House Salad

$7.50

Hueco Tanks chicken Salad

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come and enjoy some educated flavors.

Location

6650 Continental Drive, El Paso, TX 79925

Directions

