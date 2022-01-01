- Home
EL Patio Express
No reviews yet
1120 W O'Reilly St.
Presidio, TX 79845
Order Again
Popular Items
Eggs
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs on corn tortilla with spanish sauce, refried beans topped with cheese and flour or corn tortilla
Huevos A La Mexicana
2 scrambled eggs with jalapeños, tomatoes and onions. Refried beans topped w/cheese and flour or corn tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
2 scrambled eggs with chorizo, refried beans topped with cheese and tortillas
El Patio Special
2 Eggs, hash browns, with ham or bacon or sausage, with 3 small pancakes or toast or tortillas
Tamales Plate
2 Red Chile and Pork Tamales, served with 2 Eggs, beans and Tortillas
Breakfast Tacos
Pancakes
Menudo
BreakFast Sides
Toast
Burritos
Egg Burrito
Rolled flour tortilla filled with 2 scrambled eggs plus whatever you like and a side of Salsa de Chile
Potato Burrito
Rolled flour tortilla filled with Potato plus whatever you like and a side of Salsa de Chile
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Rolled flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese and a side of Salsa de Chile
Beef Burrito
Rolled flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and a side of Salsa de Chile
Asado Burrito
Rolled flour tortilla filled with Pork and red chile.
Chile Verde Burrito
Rolled flour tortilla filled with beef and green chile and a side of salsa de chile.
Chicharron con Chile Burrito
Rolled flour tortilla filled with pork skin with green chile and a side of Salsa de Chile
Chile Relleno Burrito
Rolled Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese Stuffed Green Chile and a side of Salsa de Chile
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Rolled flour tortilla filled with Chicken Breast or Beef Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Beef Fajita Burrito
Rolled flour tortilla filled with Beef Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Combination Fajita Burrito
Rolled flour tortilla filled with Beef & Chicken Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadillas
Large Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
2 burrito size flour tortillas with lots of cheese and Chicken breast Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile
Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
2 small size flour tortillas with lots of cheese and Chicken breast Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile
Large Beef Fajita Quesadilla
2 burrito size flour tortillas with lots of cheese and Beef Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile.
Small Beef Fajita Quesadilla
2 small-size flour tortillas with lots of cheese and Beef Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile.
Large Combination Fajita Quesadilla
2 burrito size flour tortillas with lots of cheese, Beef and Chicken Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile.
Small Combination Fajita Quesadilla
2 small-size flour tortillas with lots of cheese, Beef and Chicken Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile.
Sandwiches
Hamburgers
Hamburger
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
Cheeseburger
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef covered with American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
Jalapeño Burger
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef topped with lalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef covered with American cheese and crispy bacon strips, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
Chicken Breast Burger
1/4 lb. of perfectly fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.
Chicken Fajita Burger
1/2 lb. Chicken breast fajita-style meat cooked with onion & bell pepper in a slightly toasted hamburger bun
Beef Fajita Burger
1/2 lb. Beef fajita-style meat cooked with onion & bell pepper in a slightly toasted hamburger bun
Combination Fajita Burger
1/2 lb. Beef & Chicken fajita-style meat cooked with onion & bell pepper in a slightly toasted hamburger bun
Rene´s Burger
Pork with Red chile, better known as Asado in a slightly toasted hamburger bun. * The Owner's Favorite *
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchilada Plate
3 Cheese-filled rolled corn tortillas dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce, serve with a side of refried beans and rice.
Chicken Enchilada Plate
3 shredded chicken-filled rolled corn tortillas dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce, served with a side of refried beans and rice.
Beef Enchilada Plate
3 ground beef-filled rolled corn tortillas dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce, served with a side of refried beans and rice.
Tacos
Beef Tacos
3 ground beef tacos in a tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice and beans, and salsa de chile on a side
Mexican Tacos
3 fried ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, served with rice and beans, and salsa de chile on a side
Chicken Tacos
3 shredded chicken tacos in a tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice and beans, and salsa de chile on a side
Flautas
Beef Flautas
4 rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef topped with lettuce, tomato, carrots, and beets, served with a side of rice, beans, salsa de chile, and sour cream.
Chicken Flautas
4 rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, carrots, and beets, served with a side of rice, beans, salsa de chile, and sour cream.
Plates
EL PATIO Special
Our Signature Plate served with 2 red enchiladas, 1 chile relleno, 1 Mexican taco, and a side of rice and beans.
Chile Relleno Plate
2 braised green chiles stuffed with cheese served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and tortillas, and salsa de chile on a side
Asado Plate
Pork and red chile served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and tortillas.
Chile Verde con Carne Plate
Beef and green chile served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and tortillas, and salsa de chile on a side
Steaks
Beef Fajita Plate
Beef Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, served with rice and beans, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream with flour tortilla
Chicken Fajita Plate
Chicken Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, served with rice and beans, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream with flour tortilla
Combination Fajita Plate
A combination of Chicken and Beef Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, served with rice and beans, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream with flour tortilla
Chicken Strips
4 Krispy Chicken Strips served with a side of French Fries
Soups
Chicken Soup (Large)
Steamy and delicious chicken soup, served with corn tortillas and a side of our homemade salsa de Chile.
Tortilla Soup (Large)
Our delicious and well known chicken soup, topped with cheese, fried tortilla strips and a side of our homemade salsa de Chile. ( Currently we are not serving avocado. We apologized)
Salads
Chicken Fajita Salad
Our delicious salad with lettuce, tomato, carrots, and cheese, with Homemade-style Chicken Fajitas.
Beef Fajita Salad
Our delicious salad with lettuce, tomato, carrots, and cheese, with Homemade-style Beef Fajitas.
Combination Fajita Salad
Our delicious salad with lettuce, tomato, carrots, and cheese, with Homemade-style Beef and Chicken Fajitas.
A La Carte
Nachos Supreme
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans and cheese
Single Chile Relleno
1 braised green chile stuffed with cheese.
Single Cheese Enchilada
1 cheese-filled rolled corn tortilla dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce.
Single Beef Enchilada
1 ground beef-filled rolled corn tortilla dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce, served with a side of refried beans and rice.
Single Chicken Enchilada
1 shredded chicken-filled rolled corn tortilla dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce.
Single Chicken Taco
Shredded Chicken single taco, with a side of salsa de chile
Single Mexican Taco
Fried Ground Beef single taco, with a side of salsa de chile
Single Beef Taco
Ground beef single taco, with a side of salsa de chile
Chips & Salsa
10 Oz. of Our famous Salsa de Chile with a side of Chips
Salsa de Chile 16oz
When you can´t have enough, get a 16 Oz. cup full of our Famous, Spicy, and Delicious Salsa de Chile
Side of Salsa de Chile
Craving for Salsa de Chile for your meal today? Get an extra side.
Pies
Ice Cream
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
1120 W O'Reilly St., Presidio, TX 79845