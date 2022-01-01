Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

EL Patio Express

review star

No reviews yet

1120 W O'Reilly St.

Presidio, TX 79845

Popular Items

Club Sandwich
Huevos Rancheros
Chips & Salsa

Eggs

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.75

2 eggs on corn tortilla with spanish sauce, refried beans topped with cheese and flour or corn tortilla

Huevos A La Mexicana

Huevos A La Mexicana

$9.75

2 scrambled eggs with jalapeños, tomatoes and onions. Refried beans topped w/cheese and flour or corn tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.75

2 scrambled eggs with chorizo, refried beans topped with cheese and tortillas

El Patio Special

El Patio Special

$9.75

2 Eggs, hash browns, with ham or bacon or sausage, with 3 small pancakes or toast or tortillas

Tamales Plate

Tamales Plate

$9.75

2 Red Chile and Pork Tamales, served with 2 Eggs, beans and Tortillas

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$3.75

One Corn of Flour Tortilla with one scrambled egg and whatever you like to add to your taco.

Pancakes

Short Stack

Short Stack

$6.00

3 Large Buttermilk Pancakes served with butter and Maple Syrup

One Pancake

One Pancake

$3.50

One Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and Maple Syrup.

Menudo

Large Bowl of Menudo served with a side of Onions, Oregano, Lime, and Mexican Bread.
Menudo (Large)

Menudo (Large)

$10.50

Large Bowl of Menudo served with a side of Onions, Oregano, Lime, and Mexican Bread.

Menudo (Small)

Menudo (Small)

$8.50

Small Bowl of Menudo served with a side of Onions, Oregano, Lime, and Mexican Bread.

BreakFast Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$3.50

Beautifully cooked crispy bacon strips

Sausage

Sausage

$3.50

Juicy sausage patties cooked at perfection

Ham

Ham

$4.00

Prime sliced pork ham, Saucy and Delicious!

Toast

2 Slices of Bread
White Toast

White Toast

$1.50

2 White bread slices, served with Jelly and Butter

Wheat Toast

Wheat Toast

$1.50

2 Wheat bread slices, served with Jelly and Butter

Burritos

Egg Burrito

Egg Burrito

$4.85

Rolled flour tortilla filled with 2 scrambled eggs plus whatever you like and a side of Salsa de Chile

Potato Burrito

Potato Burrito

$4.35

Rolled flour tortilla filled with Potato plus whatever you like and a side of Salsa de Chile

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.85

Rolled flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese and a side of Salsa de Chile

Beef Burrito

Beef Burrito

$5.85

Rolled flour tortilla filled with shredded beef and a side of Salsa de Chile

Asado Burrito

Asado Burrito

$6.25

Rolled flour tortilla filled with Pork and red chile.

Chile Verde Burrito

Chile Verde Burrito

$6.25

Rolled flour tortilla filled with beef and green chile and a side of salsa de chile.

Chicharron con Chile Burrito

Chicharron con Chile Burrito

$6.25

Rolled flour tortilla filled with pork skin with green chile and a side of Salsa de Chile

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$6.25

Rolled Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese Stuffed Green Chile and a side of Salsa de Chile

Chicken Fajita Burrito

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$9.25

Rolled flour tortilla filled with Chicken Breast or Beef Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream

Beef Fajita Burrito

Beef Fajita Burrito

$9.25

Rolled flour tortilla filled with Beef Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream

Combination Fajita Burrito

Combination Fajita Burrito

$9.25

Rolled flour tortilla filled with Beef & Chicken Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadillas

Large Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

Large Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$11.50

2 burrito size flour tortillas with lots of cheese and Chicken breast Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile

Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$8.50

2 small size flour tortillas with lots of cheese and Chicken breast Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile

Large Beef Fajita Quesadilla

Large Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$11.50

2 burrito size flour tortillas with lots of cheese and Beef Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile.

Small Beef Fajita Quesadilla

Small Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$8.50

2 small-size flour tortillas with lots of cheese and Beef Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile.

Large Combination Fajita Quesadilla

Large Combination Fajita Quesadilla

$11.50

2 burrito size flour tortillas with lots of cheese, Beef and Chicken Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile.

Small Combination Fajita Quesadilla

Small Combination Fajita Quesadilla

$8.50

2 small-size flour tortillas with lots of cheese, Beef and Chicken Fajita-Style and a side of Salsa de Chile.

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.50

The Famous bacon, ham, and cheese sandwich, with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.50

Krispy Chicken Breast served with lettuce, tomato, in a sandwich bread spread with Mayonnaise.

Hamburgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.50

1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef covered with American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.

Jalapeño Burger

Jalapeño Burger

$8.00

1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef topped with lalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

1/4 lb. of perfectly cooked ground beef covered with American cheese and crispy bacon strips, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.

Chicken Breast Burger

Chicken Breast Burger

$8.50

1/4 lb. of perfectly fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles in a slightly toasted bun spread with mustard.

Chicken Fajita Burger

Chicken Fajita Burger

$9.00

1/2 lb. Chicken breast fajita-style meat cooked with onion & bell pepper in a slightly toasted hamburger bun

Beef Fajita Burger

Beef Fajita Burger

$9.00

1/2 lb. Beef fajita-style meat cooked with onion & bell pepper in a slightly toasted hamburger bun

Combination Fajita Burger

Combination Fajita Burger

$9.00

1/2 lb. Beef & Chicken fajita-style meat cooked with onion & bell pepper in a slightly toasted hamburger bun

Rene´s Burger

Rene´s Burger

$6.50

Pork with Red chile, better known as Asado in a slightly toasted hamburger bun. * The Owner's Favorite *

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada Plate

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$13.00

3 Cheese-filled rolled corn tortillas dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce, serve with a side of refried beans and rice.

Chicken Enchilada Plate

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$13.00

3 shredded chicken-filled rolled corn tortillas dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce, served with a side of refried beans and rice.

Beef Enchilada Plate

Beef Enchilada Plate

$13.00

3 ground beef-filled rolled corn tortillas dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce, served with a side of refried beans and rice.

Tacos

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$12.99

3 ground beef tacos in a tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice and beans, and salsa de chile on a side

Mexican Tacos

Mexican Tacos

$12.99

3 fried ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, served with rice and beans, and salsa de chile on a side

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.99

3 shredded chicken tacos in a tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice and beans, and salsa de chile on a side

Flautas

Beef Flautas

Beef Flautas

$13.00

4 rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef topped with lettuce, tomato, carrots, and beets, served with a side of rice, beans, salsa de chile, and sour cream.

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$13.00

4 rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, carrots, and beets, served with a side of rice, beans, salsa de chile, and sour cream.

Plates

EL PATIO Special

EL PATIO Special

$14.00

Our Signature Plate served with 2 red enchiladas, 1 chile relleno, 1 Mexican taco, and a side of rice and beans.

Chile Relleno Plate

Chile Relleno Plate

$12.99

2 braised green chiles stuffed with cheese served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and tortillas, and salsa de chile on a side

Asado Plate

Asado Plate

$14.25

Pork and red chile served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and tortillas.

Chile Verde con Carne Plate

Chile Verde con Carne Plate

$14.25

Beef and green chile served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and tortillas, and salsa de chile on a side

Steaks

Beef Fajita Plate

Beef Fajita Plate

$19.75

Beef Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, served with rice and beans, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream with flour tortilla

Chicken Fajita Plate

Chicken Fajita Plate

$19.75

Chicken Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, served with rice and beans, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream with flour tortilla

Combination Fajita Plate

Combination Fajita Plate

$19.75

A combination of Chicken and Beef Fajita-style, onion & bell pepper, served with rice and beans, and a side of pico de gallo and sour cream with flour tortilla

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$11.50

4 Krispy Chicken Strips served with a side of French Fries

Soups

Chicken Soup (Large)

Chicken Soup (Large)

$11.00

Steamy and delicious chicken soup, served with corn tortillas and a side of our homemade salsa de Chile.

Tortilla Soup (Large)

Tortilla Soup (Large)

$13.00

Our delicious and well known chicken soup, topped with cheese, fried tortilla strips and a side of our homemade salsa de Chile. ( Currently we are not serving avocado. We apologized)

Salads

Chicken Fajita Salad

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.50

Our delicious salad with lettuce, tomato, carrots, and cheese, with Homemade-style Chicken Fajitas.

Beef Fajita Salad

Beef Fajita Salad

$10.50

Our delicious salad with lettuce, tomato, carrots, and cheese, with Homemade-style Beef Fajitas.

Combination Fajita Salad

Combination Fajita Salad

$10.50

Our delicious salad with lettuce, tomato, carrots, and cheese, with Homemade-style Beef and Chicken Fajitas.

A La Carte

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$8.90

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Bean & Cheese Nachos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.90

Corn tortilla chips topped with beans and cheese

Single Chile Relleno

Single Chile Relleno

$3.75

1 braised green chile stuffed with cheese.

Single Cheese Enchilada

Single Cheese Enchilada

$3.50

1 cheese-filled rolled corn tortilla dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce.

Single Beef Enchilada

Single Beef Enchilada

$3.50

1 ground beef-filled rolled corn tortilla dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce, served with a side of refried beans and rice.

Single Chicken Enchilada

Single Chicken Enchilada

$3.50

1 shredded chicken-filled rolled corn tortilla dressed with your choice of spicy red sauce or a creamy green sauce.

Single Chicken Taco

Single Chicken Taco

$3.50

Shredded Chicken single taco, with a side of salsa de chile

Single Mexican Taco

Single Mexican Taco

$3.50

Fried Ground Beef single taco, with a side of salsa de chile

Single Beef Taco

Single Beef Taco

$3.50

Ground beef single taco, with a side of salsa de chile

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

10 Oz. of Our famous Salsa de Chile with a side of Chips

Salsa de Chile 16oz

Salsa de Chile 16oz

$6.50

When you can´t have enough, get a 16 Oz. cup full of our Famous, Spicy, and Delicious Salsa de Chile

Side of Salsa de Chile

Side of Salsa de Chile

$0.30

Craving for Salsa de Chile for your meal today? Get an extra side.

Side Orders

Rice

Rice

$3.50

Mexican Rice

Beans

Beans

$3.50

Refried Beans

French Fries

French Fries

$2.75
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pies

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$4.50

Homemade-style pie by Slice

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.50

Homemade-style pie by Slice

Coconut Pie

Coconut Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade-style pie by Slice

Lemon Pie

Lemon Pie

$4.50

Homemade-style pie by Slice

Cakes

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$6.50
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.25
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.25
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.25

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99
Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.99
Strawberry Ice Cream

Strawberry Ice Cream

$3.99
MilkShake

MilkShake

$5.50Out of stock

3 Scoops of Creamy and smooth Ice Cream blend with milk and our secret ingredients.

Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$1.99

Freshly Brewed Coffee. 20 Oz. Cup

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Freshly brewed and shaken with ice. 20 Oz. Cup

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75

Homemade-style Sweet lemonade. Cup 20 Oz.

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.50

12 Oz. Canned Soft Drink

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice. Cup 20 Oz.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

16 Oz Bottled Water

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1120 W O'Reilly St., Presidio, TX 79845

Directions

Gallery
El Patio Express Restaurant image
El Patio Express Restaurant image
El Patio Express Restaurant image
Map
