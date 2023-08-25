Beverages

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

Sangria

$3.50

Horchata

$6.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Horchata Pitcher

$13.00

Apps

SIDE Quesadilla

10 inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, shredded jack & cheddar cheese.

SIDE Quesadilla (Cheese)

$4.50

10 inch flour tortilla with shredded jack & cheddar cheese.

El Trio

El Trio

$13.00

A Sampler of Guacamole, Queso, and Elote Bueno

Chipotle Carnitas Nachos

Chipotle Carnitas Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips with shredded pork, chipotle salsa, melted cheese, sliced red onions, sour cream and guacamole

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

Tortilla chips loaded with choice of meat, cheese, refried beans. Servers with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, jalapeños and sour cream

Elote Bueno

Elote Bueno

$10.00

Creamy sweet corn dip topped with paprika and cotija cheese.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas with cheddar and jack cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños

El Patio Sampler

El Patio Sampler

$15.00

shredded chicken nachos, chicken taquitos and ground beef quesadillas

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$10.00

Full order of fresh guacamole

Queso Flameado

$11.00

Flaming queso with chorizo and pico de gallo, served with tortillas

Poblano Queso Cup

$6.00

Poblano Queso Bowl

$8.50
Papas Locas

Papas Locas

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Dinner

Burritos

SIDE Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

A 14-inch burrito filled with refried beans, shredded cheese, zucchini, squash, onions, bell peppers, carrots, spinach, and pico de gallo, topped with ranchera sauce

Burrito California

$16.00

A 14-inch burrito filled with steak or chicken, rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños, covered in our signature poblano queso

Burrito Mexicano

Burrito Mexicano

$15.00

A 14-inch tortilla filled with steak cooked in Ranchera Sauce, pico de gallo, rice and refried beans, topped with green tomatillo sauce, red ranchera sauce, and a white sour cream drizzle - just like the Mexican flag

El Patio Burrito

$15.00

A 12-inch tortilla stuffed with Chili Verde and shredded cheese, topped with salsa verde and served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans

Gringo-rrito

$15.00

A crispy chicken tender wrap on a 12-inch tortilla, stuffed with creamy coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado and chipotle sauce, served with seasoned fries

Burrito a lo Chilango

$15.00

A 14-inch tortilla stuffed with al pastor meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and beans

Chimis

SIDE Chimi

$7.00
Classic Chimi

Classic Chimi

A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat, deep fried to a crisp and topped with Our signature poblano queso and ranchera sauce, served with rice and refried beans

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Mole

Enchiladas de Mole

$15.00

SIDE Enchilada

Enchiladas de Camarones (Shrimp)

$16.00

3 Shrimp enchiladas covered with Ranchera Sauce

Enchiladas de Queso

$11.00

3 cheese enchiladas covered with Poblano Queso

Enchiladas de Pollo (Chicken)

$14.00

3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with Sour Cream Sauce and melted Jack cheese

Enchiladas de Carne Molida (Ground Beef)

Enchiladas de Carne Molida (Ground Beef)

$14.00

3 ground beef enchiladas covered with Chile con Carne Sauce and melted cheddar cheese

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$14.00

a MOUTH-WATERING, colorful enchilada combination - a shredded chicken enchilada covered with sour cream sauce, a ground beef enchilada covered with tomatillo sauce, and a cheese enchilada covered with ranchera sauce

Enchiladas de Espinaca (Spinach)

$12.00

3 spinach enchiladas topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese

Fajitas

Fajitas (For 2)

Fajitas served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas

Fajitas

Steak with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet; served with warm tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice and refried beans

Soups/Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

Caldo de Camaron y Pescado

Caldo de Camaron y Pescado

$20.00

boiled shrimp & tilapia in our house broth made from six different chilis with potatoes and carrots, served with a side of crackers, cilantro, onions, lime & jalapenos

Caldo de Camaron

$17.00

boiled shrimp in our house broth made from six different chilis with potatoes and carrots, served with a side of crackers, cilantro, onions, lime & jalapenos

Sopa de Tortilla

Sopa de Tortilla

Shredded chicken soup with zucchini, squash and carrots, topped with crispy tortilla strips, sliced avocado, and shredded jack cheese

Specials

SIDE Tamale

$3.25

SIDE Chili Relleno

Pajara Loco

Pajara Loco

a bed of rice topped with steak, covered in our signature Poblano queso

Flauta Fiesta

$17.00

Six fried rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, served with charro beans, rice and a small side of queso

Seafood Parrillada

$30.00

a family affair! tender strips of beef, chicken, shrimp, and scallops, served with a chorizo quesadilla and a fish fillet on a SIZZING SKILLET of tomatoes, green peppers and onions, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, rice and tortillas

Shrimp a la Diabla

$18.00

8 jumbo shrimp smothered in our special spicy chipoTle sauce, served with rice and vegetables topped with poblano queso

Pechuga a la Milanesa

$16.00

Carne a la Mexicana

$17.00

chunks of sirloin cooked to perfection with jalapeños, bell peppers And onions, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice and charro beans

Chile Verde

$15.00

tender chunks of pork and potatoes cooked in Salsa verde, served with tortillas, rice and charro beans

Carnitas

$15.00

delicious pork carnitas served with lettuce, tomatoes, Guacamole, tortillas, charro beans and rice

Guiso de Res

$15.00

tender chunks of beef and potatoes smothered In A red sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, tortillas, charro beans and rice

Tamale Plate

$14.00

3 tamales covered with chile con carne, served with refried beans and rice

El Plato Patron

El Plato Patron

$18.00

a ground beef enchilada, a tamale with chile con carne, a chicken taquito, and a crispy beef taco, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, charro beans and rice

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

the famous large poblano pepper stuffed with jack cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, charro beans and rice

Pechuga Paraiso

Pechuga Paraiso

$16.00

a seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and melted jack cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, tortillas, charro beans and rice

Carne Asada

$23.00

skirt steak with three grilled shrimp, served with grilled onions and a GRILLED jalapeño, lettuce, pico de gallo, Guacamole, tortillas, charro beans and rice

Tacos

SIDE Taco

SIDE Taco

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Tacos de Pescado

$16.00

3 beer-battered fish tacos deep fried and served on flour tortillas with creamy coleslaw and mild Serrano Sauce

Tacos al Pastor

$15.00

3 tacos on corn tortillas filled with marinated pork, sweet pineapple, pickled red onions and cilantro

Tacos de Fajita

3 tacos on flour tortillas filled with chicken, grilled peppers and onions

Tacos de Carne Asada

$15.00

3 steak tacos on corn tortillas with cilantro and onions

Tacos de Carnitas

$15.00

3 Carnitas tacos on corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onion and Salsa Verde on the side

Los Tres Amigos

$13.00

Sides & Singles

Side Tortillas

$1.50

Side Shrimp (3)

$2.99

Side Lettuce & Tomato

$1.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side Veggies

$3.99

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side Charro Beans

$2.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Sliced Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Jalapeno Torreado

$1.50

Side Guacamole (Med)

$3.50

Side Guacamole (Sml)

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Rice & Beans

$4.50
Side Fries

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Taquito w/ Let, Tomt, Sml Queso

$3.00

Side Tostada

$3.50

Sd Small Queso

$1.99

Lunch

Combo Burrito

A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with steak, refried beans, rice and pico de gallo, topped with poblano queso

Guacamole Poblano Burger

$13.99

All beef patty topped with charred poblano peppers, lettuce, tomato, and our signature poblano queso, served on southwest corn bread, with a side of french fries

Lunch Pajaro Loco

A bed of rice topped with your choice of protein, covered in our signature Poblano Queso

Lunch Fajitas

A lunch-portion of our fajitas, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese and tortillas

Lunch Combo

Lunch +$2

$2.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.00
Churros w/ Ice Cream

Churros w/ Ice Cream

$10.00

Four fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with

Caramel Bread Bites

Caramel Bread Bites

$9.00

French Toast Bites fried and coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with lechera cream, whipped cream and caramel

Apple Pie Nachos

Apple Pie Nachos

$9.00

House-fried flour tortillas coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with warm apple pie filling, lechera cream, whipped cream and caramel

Chocolate Chimi

Chocolate Chimi

$10.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with chocolate and then deep fried to a golden crisp, topped with caramel and chocolate and served with vanilla ice cream

Kids

Kids Chz Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Soft Taco

$10.00

Kids Crispy Taco

$10.00

Kids Chz Enchilada

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chz

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Chz Burger

$10.00

