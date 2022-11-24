El Patron Restaurante Mexicano
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Established in 2007, our family-owned restaurant has always strived to share our love for Mexican cuisine and culture with you – our customers. From the high-quality ingredients we source to the techniques we utilize to handcraft our menu items – we believe in sharing Mexican tradition through our unforgettable meals, service, and atmosphere.
Location
12167 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836
