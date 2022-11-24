Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Patron Restaurante Mexicano

review star

No reviews yet

12167 S Apopka Vineland Rd

Orlando, FL 32836

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips and Roasted Salsa
3 Tacos - Mix & Match
2 Tacos - Mix & Match

Mexican Sodas (Bottle)

Jarrito Grapefruit

$3.95

Jarrito Lime

$3.95

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.95

Jarrito Mango

$3.95

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.95

Jarrito Strawberry

$3.95

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.95

Mexican Coke

$3.95

Mexican Fanta

$3.95

Mexican Sprite

$3.95

Sangria Senorial

$3.95

Sidral

$3.95

Other Beverages

Dasani

$3.50

Topochico

$4.00

Starters

Chips and Roasted Salsa

Chips and Roasted Salsa

$4.00

Tortilla chips, homemade salsa. Additional salsa +2.

Botana Sampler

Botana Sampler

$18.00

Two chicken flautas, two beef mini chimichangas, one cheese and one chicken empanada, one rajas and one chicken tamal.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$9.00

Two corn turnovers with green cabbage, queso fresco, Mexican cream and a side of molcajete sauce, stuffed with your choice of cheese and epazote, mushroom or shredded chicken.

Flautas de Pollo

Flautas de Pollo

$10.00

Crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken tinga confit, Chihuhua cheese, topped with lettuce, queso fresco, tomatoes, and avocado sauce on the side.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.00

Fresh hass avocados, red onions, cilantro and tomatoes with a dash of lime.

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips, refried black beans, queso blanco, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican cream, and pickled jalapeños. Your choice of grilled chicken, chicken tinga, ground beef, or vegetarian. Substitute Pork belly, steak, or adobo shrimp +3.

Queso Blanco Dip

Queso Blanco Dip

$12.00

White cheese dip with a hint of jalapeños. Add house-made chorizo +3.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Melted Chihuahua and Oaxaca cheese, fire roasted poblano rajas and your choice of warm flour or corn tortillas. Add house-made chorizo +3.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Shrimp with tangy tomato house sauce, avocado, red onion, tomato, cilantro.

Tamales

Tamales

$10.00

Two fresh house-made corn masa tamales. Choose shredded chicken with tomatillo sauce (as shown in the photo), or Rajas and Cheese with ranchera sauce.

Tlayuda

Tlayuda

$19.00

Traditional corn tortilla topped with pork rind, black bean, Oaxaca cheese, cabbage, tomato, avocado, Mexican cream. Your choice of chicken, al pastor, chorizo, or vegetables.

Soups & Salads

Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$15.00

Traditional Mexican soup made with beef chunks and vegetables and served with white rice.

Pollo Tortilla Soup

Pollo Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Pasilla chile-tomato broth, chicken tinga confit, cream, hass avocado and queso fresco.

Pozole Rojo

Pozole Rojo

$12.00

Guajillo chile-tomato broth, pork, chicken, white hominy, radishes and shredded cabbage.

Cuña Mexicana

Cuña Mexicana

$12.00

Baby romaine, diced tomatoes, bacon, cotija cheese, fire-roasted poblano rajas and red bell peppers, onions, fried corn tortilla shreds and house-made cilantro ranch dressing. Add Sautéed Vegetables or Chicken +4. Add Steak, Adobo Shrimp or White Fish +6.

Taco Ensalada

Taco Ensalada

$10.00

Fried flour tortilla shell, lettuce, cheese, Mexican cream, pico de gallo, and queso dip. Add Sautéed Vegetables or Chicken +4. Add Steak, Adobo Shrimp or White Fish +6

Artisan Tacos

2 Tacos - Mix & Match

$13.00

Any combination of two Artisan Tacos tacos. Add Mexican rice and refried beans +4.

3 Tacos - Mix & Match

$18.00

Any combination of three Artisan Tacos tacos. Add Mexican rice and refried beans +4.

Alambre Asada Taco

Alambre Asada Taco

$7.50

Each. Grilled USDA choice skirt steak, bacon, onion, jalapeño and Chihuahua cheese.

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$7.50

Each. Grilled pork marinated in guajillo chile glaze, white onions, cilantro, pineapple salsa and salsa verde.

Asada Taco

Asada Taco

$7.50

Each. Grilled marinated USDA choice skirt steak, white onions, cilantro and molcajete salsa

Camarón Taco

Camarón Taco

$7.50

Each. Adobo shrimp a la plancha, melted, Chihuahua cheese, cabbage-jicama slaw and poblano lime ranch.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$6.50

Each. Negra Modelo slow braised pork, blend of herbs, citrus and Mexican spices, cilantro, white onions, cotija cheese and avocado sauce.

Chicharron Taco

Chicharron Taco

$7.50

Each. 36-Hour braised house-cured pork belly, cilantro, white onions, pickled vegetables and salsa verde.

Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$6.50

Each. Chicken tinga confit, queso fresco, watercress and avocado sauce.

Rebosado de Cerveza Fish Taco

Rebosado de Cerveza Fish Taco

$7.50

Each. White fish in a Dos Equis XX beer batter, cabbage-jicama slaw, pineapple salsa and poblano-lime ranch.

Rebosado de Cerveza Shrimp Taco

Rebosado de Cerveza Shrimp Taco

$7.50

Each. Shrimp in a Dos Equis XX beer batter, cabbage-jicama slaw, pineapple salsa and poblano-lime ranch.

Vegetariano Taco

Vegetariano Taco

$6.50

Each. Cauliflower chorizo, guacamole, watercress, and salsa verde.

Quesa Birria

$7.50

Birria-Style Brisket folded into a corn or flour tortilla, with melted chihuahua cheese & caramelized onions. Served with a side of consomme for dipping, cilantro, & onions.

Favorites

Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, topped with ranchero salsa or queso blanco and your choice of chicken, shredded beef or vegetables. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & Mexican cream. Substitute Steak, Pork Belly, or Adobo Shrimp + 3

Burrito Grande

Burrito Grande

$16.00

Grande Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, black beans, topped with ranchero salsa or queso blanco and your choice of chicken, shredded beef or vegetables. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & Mexican cream. Substitute Steak, Pork Belly, or Adobo Shrimp + 3

Chimichanga Norteña

Chimichanga Norteña

$17.00

Flour tortilla, sautéed onions and peppers, topped with queso blanco, and choice of chicken, shredded beef or veggies. Served with white rice and black beans. Substitute Steak, Pork Belly, or Adobo Shrimp +3.

Huarache

Huarache

$15.00

Corn masa patty, topped with refried beans, garnished with lettuce, tomato, avocado, Mexican cream, queso fresco and salsa verde sauce with choice of al pastor, chorizo, or vegetables. Substitute Steak, Pork Belly, or Adobo Shrimp +3.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$17.00

Corn tortilla, Oaxaca cheese and your choice of chicken or vegetables. Substitute Steak, Pork Belly, or Adobo Shrimp +3.

From The Chef

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$28.00

USDA Choice grilled skirt steak, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, jalapeño and pico de gallo. Add house-made Chorizo +3, or Adobo Shrimp +6.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Fire-roasted poblano pepper, battered and fried, stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Add Picadillo or Chicken Tinga confit +3.

Pollo Loco

Pollo Loco

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, Mexican rice, topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo and pickled red onion.

Salmon Zarandeado

Salmon Zarandeado

$22.00

Pan seared salmon adobado, sautéed esquites, sweet plantains, spinach, red mole.

Seafood Veracruz

Seafood Veracruz

$29.00

Fried whole red snapper, shrimp, mussels, octopus and calamari in a “bouillabaisse style” broth, served with white rice.

Arroz A La Tumbada

Arroz A La Tumbada

$23.00

Seafood broth with rice, shrimp, calamary, mussels, octopus and fish. infused with Mexican epazote.

Fajitas

El Patron Fajita

El Patron Fajita

$27.00

Grilled chicken, skirt steak, shrimp and bacon, topped with Chihuahua cheese. Served with peppers and onions, tortillas, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and Mexican cream.

Fajita de Pollo

Fajita de Pollo

$20.00

Chicken. Served with peppers and onions, tortillas, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and Mexican cream.

Fajita Pollo y Asada

Fajita Pollo y Asada

$23.00

Chicken and steak. Served with peppers and onions, tortillas, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and Mexican cream.

Fajita de Asada

Fajita de Asada

$24.00

Steak. Served with peppers and onions, tortillas, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and Mexican cream.

Fajita de Camarón

$24.00

Shrimp. Served with peppers and onions, tortillas, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and Mexican cream.

Fajita Vegetariana

$20.00

Vegetarian. Served with peppers and onions, tortillas, Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and Mexican cream.

Enchiladas

Enmoladas Enchiladas

Enmoladas Enchiladas

$18.00

Your choice of sautéed vegetables or chicken tinga, soft corn tortillas, topped with a traditional mole sauce, queso fresco, white onions and Mexican cream. Three enchiladas served with white rice & black beans. Substitute steak, pork belly, or shrimp +3.

Rancheras Enchiladas

Rancheras Enchiladas

$19.00

24-Hour braised shredded beef, corn tortillas, topped with guajillo chile sauce, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and Mexican cream. Three enchiladas served with white rice & black beans. Substitute steak, pork belly, or shrimp +3.

Suizas Enchiladas

Suizas Enchiladas

$18.00

Your choice of sautéed vegetables or chicken tinga confit, soft corn tortillas, topped with a creamy salsa Verde, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce and Mexican cream. Three enchiladas served with white rice & black beans. Substitute steak, pork belly, or adobo shrimp +3.

Mexican Bowl

Camarón Bowl

$19.00

Adobo shrimp, white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with Cotija cheese, cilantro lime ranch dressing and artisan corn quesadilla.

Pollo Bowl

$16.00

Grilled chicken, white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with Cotija cheese, cilantro lime ranch dressing and artisan corn quesadilla.

Steak Bowl

$19.00

Steak, white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with Cotija cheese, cilantro lime ranch dressing and artisan corn quesadilla.

Carnitas Bowl

$16.00

Carnitas style pork, white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with Cotija cheese, cilantro lime ranch dressing and artisan corn quesadilla.

Shredded Beef Bowl

$16.00

Shredded beef, white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with Cotija cheese, cilantro lime ranch dressing and artisan corn quesadilla.

Vegetarian Bowl

$16.00

Sautéed vegetables, white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with Cotija cheese, cilantro lime ranch dressing and artisan corn quesadilla.

Ground Beef Bowl

$16.00

Ground beef, white rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with Cotija cheese, cilantro lime ranch dressing and artisan corn quesadilla.

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla

$9.75

Served with your choice of two sides.

Kids Burrito

$9.75

Topped with ranchera sauce and served with your choice of two sides.

Kids Taco

$9.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese, and served with your choice of two sides.

Kids Enchilada

$9.75

Topped with ranchera sauce and served with your choice of two sides.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.75

Made with Mexican cheese.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.75

Served with a side of fries.

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.75

Served with a side of fries.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Served with your choice of two sides.

Kids Steak

$16.00

Served with your choice of two sides.

Sides

Side Black Beans

$5.00

Vegan.

Side Chiles Toreados

$5.00

Side (2) Roasted Jalapeños.

Side street corn

$6.00

Side Corn on the Cob (Elote).

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Side (3) Corn Tortillas.

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side (3) Flour Tortillas.

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Fries.

Side Half Avocado

$3.00

Half hass avocado.

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Mexican Rice

$5.00

Made with chicken broth.

Side Refried Beans

$4.00

Made with pork.

Side Sautéed Vegetables

$6.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and spinach.

Side Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Fried ripe plantain.

Side White Rice

$3.50

Vegan.

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Mexican-style doughnuts, fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar, served with arbol chocolate ganache and salted dulce de leche.

Coconut Tres Leches

$8.00

Coconut sponge cake soaked in three types of milk, topped with toasted suspiros, berries and Mexican eggnog.

Flan

$7.00

House-made vanilla custard with a hint of hazelnut liqueur.

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Flash fried sweet crusted ice cream, served in a tortilla shell and topped with caramel and chocolate ganache.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 2007, our family-owned restaurant has always strived to share our love for Mexican cuisine and culture with you – our customers. From the high-quality ingredients we source to the techniques we utilize to handcraft our menu items – we believe in sharing Mexican tradition through our unforgettable meals, service, and atmosphere.

Website

Location

12167 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sofrito Latin Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8607 Palm Parkway Orlando, FL 32836
View restaurantnext
K-Pot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
8594 Palm pkwy Orlando, FL 32836
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Lake Buena Vista
orange starNo Reviews
8460 Palm Parkway Orlando, FL 32836
View restaurantnext
Churroworld Vineland - 8200 Vineland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
8200 Vineland Ave Orlando, FL 32821
View restaurantnext
Burger Craft - Clermont
orange starNo Reviews
2447 S. Hywy 27 Clermont, FL 32836
View restaurantnext
Homecomin' - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
1602 E. Buena Vista Dr Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston