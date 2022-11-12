El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\ imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Asian Fusion

El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\ 3404 palm ave.

review star

No reviews yet

3404 Palm Avenue

San Diego, CA 92154

Appz

Gyoza

$7.00

Pan Fried Chicken, Pork, Vegetables

Kaarage

$8.00

House Made Chicken Nuggets with Spicy Mayo

Mix Tempura

$7.00

Tempura Batter Seasonal Fried Veggies

Edamame

$5.50

Steam Salted, Garlic, Spicy Garlic

Papas Fritas

$8.00+

Seasoned Fries W/ Queso Cotija & BBQ Aoili

Calamari

$9.00

Squid Rings, Parsley, Panko/wasabi cocktail sauce

Kuro Crab

$12.00

North Pork Fried Rice

$8.00+

Pork, Egg, Green Onions

EL PEZ TACO

$8.00

Aguachile De Res

$21.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Extra Sauces

$0.69

T Shirts

$22.00

Baked Oysters

$21.00

Tostadaz

Albacore Tostada

$4.00

Coconut Lime Cream, Onions, Cilantro, Togarashi, Cerranos, Mayo

Aguchile Tostada

$5.00

Tuna, Pickled Cucumber, Avocado Crema, Onions, Mayo

Tuna Tostada

$5.00

Tuna, Salsa Negras, Mayo, Avocado Crema, Cilantro, Ikura

Pulpo Tostada

$4.00

Tostada de Camaron

$12.00

one of each

Sidez

Seaweed salad

$6.00

Seaweed, sprouts

House Salad

$5.00

Spring Mix w/ House Dressing

Miso Soup

$3.00

white Miso, Maiz,green onion,seaweed

Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice

Sunumono

$5.00

Pickle Cucumber, Seaweed, Seasame Oil , Seeds

Kimchi

$6.00

Tostaditas

$2.00

3pcs

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Marinated Egg

$2.00

Platez

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.00

Chicken Thigh Grilled w/ Teriyaki Sauce

Salmon T. Bowl

$15.00

Grilled Salmon Over Rice W/ Teriyaki Glaze, Micro Arugula

Short Ribz

$17.00

Marinated short ribs, W/ Cerrano Chimichurri

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

Salmon Kama

$9.00

Kama Spezial

$8.00

Kids Meal

$9.50

Pork Katsu

$10.00

Pork Loin Panko Fried w/ BBQ aoili

Bowlz

Carnitas Ramen

$12.00

Pork bone broth, Egg Pork,cilantro,radish,cotija cheese

Tan Tan Chorizo

$14.00

Veggie Ramen

$12.00

Yakisoba Noodles

$12.00

Stir Fry noodles with Chicken & Vegetables

North Pork Fried Rice

$8.00+

Pork, Egg, Green Onions

Poke

$13.00

Tuna, Rice,Masago,Crab,seaweed,nori,onion w/poke sauce "Sub Fish 1$$"

Chirashi

$19.00

Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon,Ebi, Furikake, Ikura

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$13.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$13.00

Albacore Sashimi

$13.00

Tuna Sashimi

$13.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$13.00

Tuna Crudo

$14.00

El Pez Crudo

$15.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$14.00

Salmon, White Yuzu Ponzu, cilantro, cerrano, pepper

Aguachile

$15.00

Tuna, Onions, Cilantro, Togarashi, Pickled Cucumber

Octopus Ancho Sashimi

$15.00

Scallop Aguachile

$17.50

Tuna, Daikon, Cilantro, Salsa Negras, Oil, Avocado

Salmon Tostada

$8.50

Aguachile De Res

$21.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$6.00

Albacore Nigiri

$6.00

Shrimp Ebi Nigiri

$6.00

Eel Nigiri

$6.00

Omakase

$55.00

Toro Nigiri

$9.00

Tuna Nigirii

$4.50

Ikura Nigiri

$5.00

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

Ebi Nigiri

$5.00

Salmon Toro

$10.00

Combo Sashimi

$18.00

El Pez Rollz

Palm Roll

$14.00

Crab mix,Shrimp Tempura,cucumber,top: tuna,avocado,micro cilantro,salsas negras

Tokyo Soul

$12.00

Spicy tuna, Cucumber topped w/ Yellowtail, Avocado, Cerranos, Cilantro, White Yuzu Ponzu

Star fish Roll

$11.75

Crab Mix,Ebi, Cucumber,Top: Salmon, Jalapeno, Siracha, Ponzu Sauce

El Pez Roll

$14.00

Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail,Crab, Avocado, Ccumber wrap, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce

Montgomery Roll

$15.00

Crab mix,shrimp tempura,cucumber top spicy tuna,avocado,eel sauce,spicy aoili,crunchy flakes

Sea butter Roll

$14.00

Crab mixavocado,top with bay scallops baked with creamy ancho dinamite

Fuego Azteca Roll

$11.00

Crab mix,shrimp tempura,cucumber top nacho cheese flaming hot cheetos crumbs

Station 6 Roll

$10.00

Crab mix,cream cheese,jalapeno,tempura fried top spicy mayo,eel sauce,masago

805 Roll

$11.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Jalapeños, Chipotle Eel sauce, Panko Fried

Nestor Roll

$13.00

Lauras Roll

$16.00

Salmom, Shrimp, Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber , Lemon Slices, Chile Toreados Ponzu, Cilantro

Custom Roll

$18.00

No Pasa Nada, Pasa Mucho

$17.00

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$7.00

Crab mix,cucumber,avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna,cucumber,sprouts,sesame seed

Philladelpia Roll

$8.50

Salmon,cream cheese,cucmber,avocado sesame seed

Crunchy Roll

$10.00

Crab mix,shrimp tempura,cucumber top crunchy flakes ,eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$12.00

Crab mix,cucumber top eel,avocado,eel sauce,bonito flakes

Futomaki Roll

$9.00

Tamago avocado kampio cucumber sprouts radish seaweed insideout

Rainbow Roll

$11.00

Crab mix,cucumber avocado top salmon albacore tuna shrimp

Caterpillar

$14.00

Maki

$5.50

Spider Roll

$10.00

Hand Roll

$7.00

Eel Roll

$6.50

Lunch Specials

Salmon Kama Lunch Special Mon.

$12.95

Grilled Salmon W/ Teriyaki

Albacore Poke Lunch Special Tue.

$12.95

Chicken Breast Sauteed w/ Veggies in Teriyaki Sauce

Kaarage Lunch Special Thur.

$12.95

Tuna Poke

Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Special Thu.

$12.95

Tuna (Sub Fish $1)

Salmon Sashimi Lunch Special Fri.

$12.95

Panko Fried Pork Loin

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

Rice Dough Wrapped ICe Cream

Concha Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Tempura Fried Concha Ice Cream Sandwich With Berry Sauce

Tres Leches

$11.00Out of stock

Churros

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Black Iced Tea

$2.75

Green Iced Tea

$2.75

Water

Mineral Water

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.75

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Topoi Chico

$7.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Juice Box

$1.25

BEER - SAKE

Hot/Cold Sake

$7.00

Mango Nigori Sake

$10.00

Strawberry Nigori Sake

$12.00

Nigori Unfiltered

$13.00

Draft Pitcher Lager

$24.00

Modern Times Cameleon Sui

$8.00

Madre Tierra

$7.00

Boochcraft Kambucha

$8.00

Modern Times Orderville

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Sapporo Lg

$9.00

Asahi 22oz

$9.00

Asahi Small

$5.00

Beachwood Electrohopipa

$8.00

Cider

$7.00

Sculpin Ballas Point Grap.F

$6.00

Wine

$6.00

Michelada

$6.50

Omme Gang Super Kriek

$6.00

Plum Wine Pritz

$9.00

HappyHour Bottlez

$3.50

Draft Happy Hr

$5.00

Freemont Dark

$7.00

Societe

$7.50

Nigroni

$10.00

Specials

Red Snapper Mojarra

$15.00

EL PEZ TACO

$8.00

SPANISH MACKEREL NIGIRI

$10.00

Shrim Tray

$25.00

UBE FLAN

$8.00

El Pez Yellowtail Ceviche

$18.00

Happy hour Draft Beer

$5.00

Happy Hour Cold/Hot Sake

$5.00

Happy Hour Wine Glass

Happy Hour Garlic Edamame

$4.50

Happy Hour Salmon Carpaccio

$10.00

Happy Hour Gyoza

$5.00

Happy Hour Tuna Crudo

$11.00

Happy Hour Kaarage

$5.00

Happy Hour Station 6

$7.00

Happy Hour Papas Fritas

$5.00

Happy Hour Just The Short Ribs

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Hispanic Owned Sushi Restaurant recreating traditional Japanese Cuisine. Flavors of the Southern Califas blended with the East .

Location

3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154

Directions

