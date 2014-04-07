- Home
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
467 Reviews
$
102 N 5th St
Jarrell, TX 76537
Order Again
Popular Items
Pay It Forward Meal Purchase
Pay It Forward Meal Purchase
PAY IT FORWARD for $5 you can buy a meal for a senior, a healthcare worker, emergency service personnel, or truck driver. The hot meals are available to redeem at any time at our restaurant . To redeem, either come visit us at 102 N 5th St. in Jarrell or call us 512-746-2377 to place a pickup order.
Breakfast Taco
Build-Your-Own
Build-Your-Own breakfast taco just the way you like it! First 2 items $2.75. Choose additional items below.
Holy Guacamole Taco
bacon • egg • guacamole
Vaquero Taco
steak • egg • cheddar
El Rancho Taco
chorizo • potato • refried beans • salsa ranchera
Nopalito Taco
egg • grilled cactus • pico • queso fresco
Wrangler Taco
egg • red peppers • tortilla chips • chile con queso
Ginny Rabbit Taco
avocado • potato • rajas (grilled onion and peppers) • salsa ranchera
Porker Taco
ham • bacon • egg • potato • cheddar
Bronco Taco
refried beans • double bacon • avocado • tomato
Migas Taco
egg • tomato • onion • jalapeño • tortilla chips • cheddar
Huevo a la Mexicana Taco
To celebrate the colors of the Mexican flag, a breakfast taco with scrambled eggs, tomato, jalapeños, and onion.
Papa Ranchera Taco
potatoes • ranchera salsa • queso fresco
Bacon Egg and Cheese Taco
bacon • egg • cheese
Sausage Egg and Cheese Taco
sausage • egg • cheese
Potato Egg and Cheese Taco
potato • egg • cheese
1 Item Breakfast Taco
One-Item Breakfast Taco
Breakfast Burrito
*NEW* Breakfast Quesadilla
Breakfast Plate
Birria Chilaquiles
2 eggs cooked to order • birria • tortilla strips fried in red or green sauce • mozzarella cheese • sour cream • side of homefries and refried beans
Classic Breakfast Plate
2 eggs cooked to order • refried beans • homefries • tortillas. Choose from: bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo, or barbacoa.
American Breakfast Plate
2 eggs cooked to order • 2 fluffy pancakes • 2 pieces of bacon • homefries
Steak+Egg Plate
Grilled marinated strips of skirt steak • 2 eggs cooked to order • refried beans • homefries • tortillas
Chilaquiles Plate
2 eggs cooked to order • fried tortilla strips • red or green sauce • queso fresco • sour cream • homefries • refried beans
Migas Plate
2 eggs scrambled with tomato • onion • jalapeño • fried tortillas strips • melted cheese • homefries • refried beans
La Marena Plate
Our classic migas plate smothered in Chile con queso. This one's for you, Marena!
Avocado Cowboy Plate
2 eggs cooked to order • 3 slices of bacon • guacamole
Huevos Rancheros Plate
2 eggs cooked to order • ranchera salsa • refried beans homefries • tortillas
Huevos Divorciados Plate
2 eggs cooked to order • ranchera and tomatillo salsas • refried beans • homefries • tortillas
Nopales Scramble Plate
2 egg scrambled with nopales, homefries, onion, and peppers • topped with queso fresco • side of refried beans • tortillas
Order of 2 Pancakes
2 fluffy pancakes
Breakfast Sides
Drinks
*FEATURED* Watermelon Lemonade
Made fresh from scratch! Flavors change daily - watermelon, lime, melon, tamarind, etc
Coffee
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Half & Half Tea
Kid Tea
Can Soda
Choose from Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Coke, Sprite when you arrive to pick up your order.
Mexican Coke
Mexican Fanta
Jarrito
Orange Juice
Horchata (homemade)
Homemade Horchata, a sweet rice milk and cinnamon beverage.
Agua de Jamaica (homemade)
Agua de Jamaica made from scratch from hibiscus flowers. It is sweet, tart, delicious and refreshing!
Kid Agua Fresca
Made fresh from scratch! Flavors change daily - horchata, jamaica, watermelon, lime, melon, tamarind, etc
Alcoholic Drinks
**Featured** To Go Sandía Loca Margarita
*Must be purchased with food* Made with fresh watermelon agua fresca, gold tequila, lemon, lime, and orange, chamoy, and Gran Gala floater
To-Go Mexican Martini
*Must be purchased with food*
To-Go Margaritas
*Must be purchased with food*
Beer To-Go
*Must be purchased with food* Choose from: Bud Light, Corona Especial, Dos Equis, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Budweiser
To-Go Mimosa
20oz Mimosa To Go *Must be purchased with food*
Michelada
*Must be purchased with food*
Takeout Specials
Chips + Queso + Salsa Family Pack
Chips, Queso Compuesto, and 24oz Salsa. Queso Compuesto comes with tortilla shell bowl, ground beef or chorizo, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Street Tacos Family Pack
(30) Street Tacos with family size rice, beans, chips, and salsa.
Enchiladas Family Pack
24 Enchiladas, Family Size Rice & Beans, Chips, and Salsa. For specific filling/sauce combinations please write in "special instructions".
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Our home-made Mild Red Tomato salsa with tortilla chips.
Chips & Guac
fresh housemade guacamole with tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, garlic, salt, and lime.
Chips & Queso
The world's most perfect food: hot melted cheese dip with a touch of our famous housemade salsa
Chips & Queso Compuesto
our housemade queso in a fried tortilla shell bowl with ground beef or chorizo, guacamole and pico
Bean and Cheese Nachos
hand-cut and fried tortilla chips with refried beans and a blend of melted cheeses
Loaded Nachos
hand-cut and fried tortilla chips with ground beef, chorizo, or al pastor. comes with refried beans, sour cream, jalapeño, pico, and guacamole
Carne Asada Homefries
carne asada loaded on our breakfast homefries, smothered in queso, and topped with sour cream, pico, guac, and jalapeños
*NEW* Birria Homefries
birria loaded on our breakfast homefries, smothered in queso, and topped with sour cream, pico, guac, and jalapeños
*NEW* Birria Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips with birria, refried beans, sour cream, jalapeño, pico, and guac
Soup & Salad
Chicken Tortilla Soup
House-made from scratch soup with shredded chicken, veggies, crunchy tortilla strips, melted cheese, pico, avocado, and a side of rice.
Taco Salad
homemade tortilla shell bowl • ground beef or shredded chicken • cheese • lettuce • tomato • guacamole • ranch or sour cream -for steak or chicken fajitas add $2 -grilled shrimp add $3-
Naked Burrito Bowl
Comes with Pico, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Rajas, Guacamole, and Lime. To exclude items, please write in "special instructions"
The Charlotte
Extra Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, **Side -Cactus, and Charro Beans.
Birria
*NEW* Quesabirria (3)
3 birria quesadillas with consome
*NEW* Single Birria Quesadilla (1)
One small birria quesadilla
*NEW* Birria Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips with birria, refried beans, cilantro, onion, sour cream, jalapeño, pico, and guac
*NEW* Birria Homefries
birria loaded on our breakfast homefries, smothered in queso, and topped with sour cream, pico, guac, and jalapeños
Tacos
Street Tacos
4 mini tacos on double corn tortilla with cilantro onion and lime
Taco Plate
choose your tacos, and we'll add on a side of rice and beans. starting at $10
Crispy Taco
Home-made crispy shell with shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato
Carne Asada Taco
grilled marinated strips of skirt steak
Beef Fajita Taco
grilled marinated strips of skirt steak with grilled pepper and onion
Chicken Fajita Taco
grilled chicken with grilled pepper and onion
Ground Beef Taco
Shredded Chicken Taco
Al Pastor Taco
marinated pork with pineapple
Chorizo Taco
seasoned pork sausage
Campechano Taco
carne asada and chorizo mixed
Barbacoa Taco
slow-cooked shredded beef cheek
Tinga Taco
chipotle shredded chicken
Picadillo Taco
ground beef and potato
Nopales Taco
grilled cactus with pico de gallo
Papas con Rajas y Queso Taco
potato, grilled onion and pepper, melted cheese
Bean And Cheese Taco
Simple and delicious
Quesadillas
*NEW* Single Birria Quesadilla (1)
One small birria quesadilla
*NEW* Quesabirria (3)
3 birria quesadillas with consome
Small Quesadilla
Small Mexican-style quesadilla on a 6-inch flour tortilla.
Large Quesadilla
Comes on a 12" Tortilla with a side of lettuce, pico, and sour cream.
Enchiladas
Beef Enchilada Plate
Savory ground beef in corn tortillas topped with one of our made-from-scratch chile sauces. choose from: red chile guajillo, green tomatillo, sour cream sauce, or chile con queso sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.
Chicken Enchilada Plate
Savory shredded chicken in corn tortillas topped with one of our made-from-scratch chile sauces. choose from: red chile guajillo, green tomatillo, sour cream sauce, or chile con queso sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.
Cheese Enchilada Plate
Melted cheese in corn tortillas topped with one of our made-from-scratch chile sauces. choose from: red chile guajillo, green tomatillo, sour cream sauce, or chile con queso sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.
Enchiladas El Bajio Plate
3 potato and cactus enchiladas in corn tortillas topped with our homemade red chile guajillo and green tomatillo sauces. served with queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.
Enchiladas Clasicas Plate
3 queso fresco enchiladas in corn tortillas topped with one of our homemade sauces. choose from: red chile guajillo, green tomatillo, sour cream sauce, or chile con queso. Served with queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.
Enchilada+Taco Combo Plate
2 cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, with one crispy beef taco, rice and beans. choose red sauce, green sauce, sour cream sauce, or queso sauce.
Small Portion Combo Enchiladas Plate
One Enchilada and One Crispy Beef Taco with Rice and Refried or Charro Beans. Smaller portion for those with a smaller appetite.
Small Portion Enchiladas Plate
2 Enchiladas, your choice of filling and sauce, with rice and refried or charro beans. Smaller portion for those with smaller appetites.
Burritos
Grande Burrito
On a 12" Flour tortilla. Comes loaded with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and your favorite meat or veggie option.
California Burrito
12" Grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed with Potatoes, Beef Fajita, Guacamole, Melted Cheese, and Sour Cream.
Texas Burrito
12" Grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed with Potatoes, Chicken Fajitas, Bell Peppers, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Chile con Queso.
The Wyatt: Bean Only Burrito
Tortilla and Refried Beans, plain and simple just the way Wyatt likes it.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Nothing fancy, just refried beans and melted cheese inside a warm yummy 12" flour tortilla.
Brittany Special (Bandera Burrito)
Burrito Plate with Beef Fajita Burrito and Red and Green sauce on top. Comes with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and a Side of Extra Sour Cream.
Chimichanga
Fajita Plates
Beef Fajita For One
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chicken Fajita For One
Grilled Marinated Chicken on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita For One
Grilled Marinated Jumbo Shrimp on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, lettuce, pico cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Mar y Tierra For One
Mixed Shrimp, Beef, and Chicken Fajitas on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Mixed Fajita For One
Mixed Fajitas on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas. Choose from Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp
Beef Fajita For Two
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chicken Fajita For Two
Grilled Marinated Chicken on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita For Two
Grilled Marinated Jumbo Shrimp on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, lettuce, pico cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Mar y Tierra For Two
Mixed Shrimp, Beef, and Chicken Fajitas on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Mixed Fajita For Two
Mixed Fajitas on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas. Choose from Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp
Mexican Favorites
Chicken Flautas
3 chicken flautas with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Torta
Sandwich on toasted telera bread fresh from the bakery next door. Comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, jalapeños, and avocado slices.
Tostada
Homemade fried tostada with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and your favorite meat or veggie topping.
Gordita
Handmade from scratch Gorditas. Comes with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and your favorite meat or veggie topping.
Sincronizada
2 small cheese quesadillas stacked and stuffed with cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and jalapeño. Choose your favorite meat or veggie filling.
Dinner Specialties
Bistec Ranchero
Mexican-Style dish with grilled marinated steak fajitas, roasted tomato, onion, and jalapeños. Comes with pico de gallo, guacamole, and Mexican rice and beans, and tortillas.
Chile Relleno
Roasted Poblano Pepper battered and stuffed with melted cheese or ground beef and cheese. Topped with roasted ranchera salsa and melted cheese. served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Dinner Plate
Our dinner plates come with your favorite meat, mexican rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas.
Seafood
Order of 2 Fish Tacos
order of (2) grilled tilapia tacos with pico de gallo, cabbage, and topped with chipotle ranch sauce
Shrimp Taco
seasoned grilled jumbo shrimp with pico de gallo, cabbage, and topped with chipotle ranch sauce
Shrimp Tostada
seasoned grilled jumbo shrimp with pico de gallo, with lettuce tomato pico and avocado on homemade tostada
Small Shrimp Quesadilla
small Mexican-style quesadilla on a 6" flour tortilla, grilled shrimp with pico de gallo
Large Shrimp Quesadilla
grilled shrimp with pico on a 12" tortilla with a side of lettuce, pico, and sour cream lg/13.00
Kids
Kids Enchiladas
1 enchilada of your choice with homefries or rice and beans.
Kids Taco Plate
One taco on flour tortilla with homefries or rice and beans.
Kids Chicken Tenders
100% White Meat Chicken Tenders with homefries or rice and beans.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
One small Mexican-style quesadilla on a 6-inch flour tortilla with homefries or rice and beans.
Sides/A La Carte
Meat by the Pound
Dozen Tortillas
Small Bag of Chips
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Flour Tortilla (1)
Corn Tortilla (1)
Side Homefries
Side Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Side Fresh Avocado
Side Cheese
Side Pico
Side Bacon
Side Nopales
Side Single Enchilada
Side Jalapeño
Desserts
Churros Rellenos
Bavarian cream-filled fried dough dipped in cinnamon and sugar. Served with chocolate or caramel sauce.
Sopapillas
Lightly fried pastries coated in cinnamon and sugar and served with honey.
Deep Fried Ice cream
Vanilla ice cream battered and deep-fried, topped with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family-Owned local restaurant with fresh homemade Mexican and TexMex delights!
102 N 5th St, Jarrell, TX 76537