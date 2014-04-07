Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

467 Reviews

$

102 N 5th St

Jarrell, TX 76537

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own
Chips & Queso
Street Tacos

Pay It Forward Meal Purchase

Pay It Forward Meal Purchase

Pay It Forward Meal Purchase

$5.00

PAY IT FORWARD for $5 you can buy a meal for a senior, a healthcare worker, emergency service personnel, or truck driver. The hot meals are available to redeem at any time at our restaurant . To redeem, either come visit us at 102 N 5th St. in Jarrell or call us 512-746-2377 to place a pickup order.

Breakfast Taco

Build-Your-Own

Build-Your-Own

$3.00

Build-Your-Own breakfast taco just the way you like it! First 2 items $2.75. Choose additional items below.

Holy Guacamole Taco

Holy Guacamole Taco

$3.50

bacon • egg • guacamole

Vaquero Taco

Vaquero Taco

$4.00

steak • egg • cheddar

El Rancho Taco

El Rancho Taco

$3.50

chorizo • potato • refried beans • salsa ranchera

Nopalito Taco

Nopalito Taco

$3.50

egg • grilled cactus • pico • queso fresco

Wrangler Taco

Wrangler Taco

$3.50

egg • red peppers • tortilla chips • chile con queso

Ginny Rabbit Taco

Ginny Rabbit Taco

$3.50

avocado • potato • rajas (grilled onion and peppers) • salsa ranchera

Porker Taco

Porker Taco

$3.50

ham • bacon • egg • potato • cheddar

Bronco Taco

Bronco Taco

$3.50

refried beans • double bacon • avocado • tomato

Migas Taco

Migas Taco

$3.50

egg • tomato • onion • jalapeño • tortilla chips • cheddar

Huevo a la Mexicana Taco

$3.50

To celebrate the colors of the Mexican flag, a breakfast taco with scrambled eggs, tomato, jalapeños, and onion.

Papa Ranchera Taco

$3.50

potatoes • ranchera salsa • queso fresco

Bacon Egg and Cheese Taco

$3.25

bacon • egg • cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese Taco

$3.25

sausage • egg • cheese

Potato Egg and Cheese Taco

$3.25

potato • egg • cheese

1 Item Breakfast Taco

1 Item Breakfast Taco

$2.25

One-Item Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

*NEW* Breakfast Quesadilla

Large Quesadilla with mozzarella, bacon, and potato. Topped with an over medium egg, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.00

Large Quesadilla with mozzarella, bacon, and potato. Topped with an over medium egg, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Breakfast Plate

Birria Chilaquiles

$11.00Out of stock

2 eggs cooked to order • birria • tortilla strips fried in red or green sauce • mozzarella cheese • sour cream • side of homefries and refried beans

Classic Breakfast Plate

Classic Breakfast Plate

$8.00

2 eggs cooked to order • refried beans • homefries • tortillas. Choose from: bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo, or barbacoa.

American Breakfast Plate

American Breakfast Plate

$8.00

2 eggs cooked to order • 2 fluffy pancakes • 2 pieces of bacon • homefries

Steak+Egg Plate

Steak+Egg Plate

$12.00

Grilled marinated strips of skirt steak • 2 eggs cooked to order • refried beans • homefries • tortillas

Chilaquiles Plate

Chilaquiles Plate

$8.00

2 eggs cooked to order • fried tortilla strips • red or green sauce • queso fresco • sour cream • homefries • refried beans

Migas Plate

Migas Plate

$8.00

2 eggs scrambled with tomato • onion • jalapeño • fried tortillas strips • melted cheese • homefries • refried beans

La Marena Plate

$8.00

Our classic migas plate smothered in Chile con queso. This one's for you, Marena!

Avocado Cowboy Plate

Avocado Cowboy Plate

$7.50

2 eggs cooked to order • 3 slices of bacon • guacamole

Huevos Rancheros Plate

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$8.00

2 eggs cooked to order • ranchera salsa • refried beans homefries • tortillas

Huevos Divorciados Plate

Huevos Divorciados Plate

$8.00

2 eggs cooked to order • ranchera and tomatillo salsas • refried beans • homefries • tortillas

Nopales Scramble Plate

Nopales Scramble Plate

$8.00

2 egg scrambled with nopales, homefries, onion, and peppers • topped with queso fresco • side of refried beans • tortillas

Order of 2 Pancakes

$3.00

2 fluffy pancakes

Breakfast Sides

Side Egg (1)

$1.25

Side Homefries

$1.95

Side Bacon

$1.95

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$1.95

Side Sliced Avocado

$1.95

Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.42

Corn Tortilla (1)

$0.42

Order of 2 Pancakes

$3.00

2 fluffy pancakes

Drinks

*FEATURED* Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00

Made fresh from scratch! Flavors change daily - watermelon, lime, melon, tamarind, etc

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Kid Tea

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Choose from Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Coke, Sprite when you arrive to pick up your order.

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Horchata (homemade)

$3.50Out of stock

Homemade Horchata, a sweet rice milk and cinnamon beverage.

Agua de Jamaica (homemade)

$3.50

Agua de Jamaica made from scratch from hibiscus flowers. It is sweet, tart, delicious and refreshing!

Kid Agua Fresca

$2.00

Made fresh from scratch! Flavors change daily - horchata, jamaica, watermelon, lime, melon, tamarind, etc

Alcoholic Drinks

**Featured** To Go Sandía Loca Margarita

**Featured** To Go Sandía Loca Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

*Must be purchased with food* Made with fresh watermelon agua fresca, gold tequila, lemon, lime, and orange, chamoy, and Gran Gala floater

To-Go Mexican Martini

To-Go Mexican Martini

$14.00

*Must be purchased with food*

To-Go Margaritas

To-Go Margaritas

$10.00+

*Must be purchased with food*

Beer To-Go

Beer To-Go

$5.00

*Must be purchased with food* Choose from: Bud Light, Corona Especial, Dos Equis, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Budweiser

To-Go Mimosa

To-Go Mimosa

$12.00

20oz Mimosa To Go *Must be purchased with food*

Michelada

Michelada

$7.50

*Must be purchased with food*

Takeout Specials

Chips + Queso + Salsa Family Pack

Chips + Queso + Salsa Family Pack

$18.00

Chips, Queso Compuesto, and 24oz Salsa. Queso Compuesto comes with tortilla shell bowl, ground beef or chorizo, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Street Tacos Family Pack

Street Tacos Family Pack

$80.00

(30) Street Tacos with family size rice, beans, chips, and salsa.

Enchiladas Family Pack

Enchiladas Family Pack

$70.00

24 Enchiladas, Family Size Rice & Beans, Chips, and Salsa. For specific filling/sauce combinations please write in "special instructions".

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00+

Our home-made Mild Red Tomato salsa with tortilla chips.

Chips & Gu

Chips & Guac

$6.00+

fresh housemade guacamole with tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, garlic, salt, and lime.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.50+

The world's most perfect food: hot melted cheese dip with a touch of our famous housemade salsa

Chips & Queso Compuesto

Chips & Queso Compuesto

$11.00

our housemade queso in a fried tortilla shell bowl with ground beef or chorizo, guacamole and pico

Bean and Cheese Nachos

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$8.00

hand-cut and fried tortilla chips with refried beans and a blend of melted cheeses

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

hand-cut and fried tortilla chips with ground beef, chorizo, or al pastor. comes with refried beans, sour cream, jalapeño, pico, and guacamole

Carne Asada Homefries

Carne Asada Homefries

$13.00

carne asada loaded on our breakfast homefries, smothered in queso, and topped with sour cream, pico, guac, and jalapeños

*NEW* Birria Homefries

$13.00

birria loaded on our breakfast homefries, smothered in queso, and topped with sour cream, pico, guac, and jalapeños

*NEW* Birria Nachos

*NEW* Birria Nachos

$12.00

Homemade tortilla chips with birria, refried beans, sour cream, jalapeño, pico, and guac

Soup & Salad

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.50

House-made from scratch soup with shredded chicken, veggies, crunchy tortilla strips, melted cheese, pico, avocado, and a side of rice.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

homemade tortilla shell bowl • ground beef or shredded chicken • cheese • lettuce • tomato • guacamole • ranch or sour cream -for steak or chicken fajitas add $2 -grilled shrimp add $3-

Naked Burrito Bowl

Naked Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Comes with Pico, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Rajas, Guacamole, and Lime. To exclude items, please write in "special instructions"

The Charlotte

$8.00

Extra Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Guacamole, **Side -Cactus, and Charro Beans.

Birria

*NEW* Quesabirria (3)

*NEW* Quesabirria (3)

$12.00

3 birria quesadillas with consome

*NEW* Single Birria Quesadilla (1)

*NEW* Single Birria Quesadilla (1)

$4.00Out of stock

One small birria quesadilla

*NEW* Birria Nachos

*NEW* Birria Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Homemade tortilla chips with birria, refried beans, cilantro, onion, sour cream, jalapeño, pico, and guac

*NEW* Birria Homefries

$13.00Out of stock

birria loaded on our breakfast homefries, smothered in queso, and topped with sour cream, pico, guac, and jalapeños

Tacos

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$10.50

4 mini tacos on double corn tortilla with cilantro onion and lime

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$10.50

choose your tacos, and we'll add on a side of rice and beans. starting at $10

Crispy Taco

Crispy Taco

$3.50

Home-made crispy shell with shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

grilled marinated strips of skirt steak

Beef Fajita Taco

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.50

grilled marinated strips of skirt steak with grilled pepper and onion

Chicken Fajita Taco

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.00

grilled chicken with grilled pepper and onion

Ground Beef Taco

Ground Beef Taco

$4.00
Shredded Chicken Taco

Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.00
Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

marinated pork with pineapple

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

seasoned pork sausage

Campechano Taco

Campechano Taco

$4.50

carne asada and chorizo mixed

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

slow-cooked shredded beef cheek

Tinga Taco

Tinga Taco

$4.00

chipotle shredded chicken

Picadillo Taco

Picadillo Taco

$4.00

ground beef and potato

Nopales Taco

Nopales Taco

$4.00

grilled cactus with pico de gallo

Papas con Rajas y Queso Taco

Papas con Rajas y Queso Taco

$4.00

potato, grilled onion and pepper, melted cheese

Bean And Cheese Taco

Bean And Cheese Taco

$3.50

Simple and delicious

Quesadillas

*NEW* Single Birria Quesadilla (1)

$4.00Out of stock

One small birria quesadilla

*NEW* Quesabirria (3)

*NEW* Quesabirria (3)

$10.00Out of stock

3 birria quesadillas with consome

Small Quesadilla

Small Quesadilla

$4.00

Small Mexican-style quesadilla on a 6-inch flour tortilla.

Large Quesadilla

Large Quesadilla

$11.00

Comes on a 12" Tortilla with a side of lettuce, pico, and sour cream.

Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada Plate

Beef Enchilada Plate

$12.50

Savory ground beef in corn tortillas topped with one of our made-from-scratch chile sauces. choose from: red chile guajillo, green tomatillo, sour cream sauce, or chile con queso sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.

Chicken Enchilada Plate

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$12.50

Savory shredded chicken in corn tortillas topped with one of our made-from-scratch chile sauces. choose from: red chile guajillo, green tomatillo, sour cream sauce, or chile con queso sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.

Cheese Enchilada Plate

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$12.50

Melted cheese in corn tortillas topped with one of our made-from-scratch chile sauces. choose from: red chile guajillo, green tomatillo, sour cream sauce, or chile con queso sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.

Enchiladas El Bajio Plate

Enchiladas El Bajio Plate

$12.50

3 potato and cactus enchiladas in corn tortillas topped with our homemade red chile guajillo and green tomatillo sauces. served with queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.

Enchiladas Clasicas Plate

Enchiladas Clasicas Plate

$12.50

3 queso fresco enchiladas in corn tortillas topped with one of our homemade sauces. choose from: red chile guajillo, green tomatillo, sour cream sauce, or chile con queso. Served with queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.

Enchilada+Taco Combo Plate

Enchilada+Taco Combo Plate

$12.50

2 cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, with one crispy beef taco, rice and beans. choose red sauce, green sauce, sour cream sauce, or queso sauce.

Small Portion Combo Enchiladas Plate

$10.00

One Enchilada and One Crispy Beef Taco with Rice and Refried or Charro Beans. Smaller portion for those with a smaller appetite.

Small Portion Enchiladas Plate

$10.00

2 Enchiladas, your choice of filling and sauce, with rice and refried or charro beans. Smaller portion for those with smaller appetites.

Burritos

Grande Burrito

Grande Burrito

$10.00

On a 12" Flour tortilla. Comes loaded with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and your favorite meat or veggie option.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$11.00

12" Grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed with Potatoes, Beef Fajita, Guacamole, Melted Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Texas Burrito

Texas Burrito

$11.00

12" Grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed with Potatoes, Chicken Fajitas, Bell Peppers, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Chile con Queso.

The Wyatt: Bean Only Burrito

$5.00

Tortilla and Refried Beans, plain and simple just the way Wyatt likes it.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Nothing fancy, just refried beans and melted cheese inside a warm yummy 12" flour tortilla.

Brittany Special (Bandera Burrito)

Brittany Special (Bandera Burrito)

$12.00

Burrito Plate with Beef Fajita Burrito and Red and Green sauce on top. Comes with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and a Side of Extra Sour Cream.

Chimichanga

deep-fried Burrito drenched in queso served with lettuce, sour cream, pico, rice, and beans. Choose any meat.
Chimichanga Plate

Chimichanga Plate

$12.00

deep-fried Burrito drenched in queso served with lettuce, sour cream, pico, rice, and beans.

Fajita Plates

Beef Fajita For One

Beef Fajita For One

$16.00

Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chicken Fajita For One

Chicken Fajita For One

$15.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita For One

Shrimp Fajita For One

$17.00

Grilled Marinated Jumbo Shrimp on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, lettuce, pico cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Mar y Tierra For One

Mar y Tierra For One

$20.00

Mixed Shrimp, Beef, and Chicken Fajitas on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Mixed Fajita For One

Mixed Fajita For One

$17.00

Mixed Fajitas on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas. Choose from Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp

Beef Fajita For Two

Beef Fajita For Two

$30.00

Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chicken Fajita For Two

Chicken Fajita For Two

$28.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita For Two

Shrimp Fajita For Two

$32.00

Grilled Marinated Jumbo Shrimp on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, lettuce, pico cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Mar y Tierra For Two

Mar y Tierra For Two

$38.00

Mixed Shrimp, Beef, and Chicken Fajitas on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Mixed Fajita For Two

Mixed Fajita For Two

$32.00

Mixed Fajitas on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas. Choose from Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp

Mexican Favorites

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$11.00

3 chicken flautas with rice and beans. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Torta

Torta

$8.50

Sandwich on toasted telera bread fresh from the bakery next door. Comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, jalapeños, and avocado slices.

Tostada

Tostada

$5.00

Homemade fried tostada with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and your favorite meat or veggie topping.

Gordita

Gordita

$8.00

Handmade from scratch Gorditas. Comes with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and your favorite meat or veggie topping.

Sincronizada

Sincronizada

$8.00

2 small cheese quesadillas stacked and stuffed with cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and jalapeño. Choose your favorite meat or veggie filling.

Dinner Specialties

Bistec Ranchero

$16.00

Mexican-Style dish with grilled marinated steak fajitas, roasted tomato, onion, and jalapeños. Comes with pico de gallo, guacamole, and Mexican rice and beans, and tortillas.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$15.00

Roasted Poblano Pepper battered and stuffed with melted cheese or ground beef and cheese. Topped with roasted ranchera salsa and melted cheese. served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Dinner Plate

Dinner Plate

$14.50

Our dinner plates come with your favorite meat, mexican rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas.

Seafood

Order of 2 Fish Tacos

Order of 2 Fish Tacos

$10.00Out of stock

order of (2) grilled tilapia tacos with pico de gallo, cabbage, and topped with chipotle ranch sauce

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

seasoned grilled jumbo shrimp with pico de gallo, cabbage, and topped with chipotle ranch sauce

Shrimp Tostada

Shrimp Tostada

$6.00

seasoned grilled jumbo shrimp with pico de gallo, with lettuce tomato pico and avocado on homemade tostada

Small Shrimp Quesadilla

Small Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.00

small Mexican-style quesadilla on a 6" flour tortilla, grilled shrimp with pico de gallo

Large Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.50

grilled shrimp with pico on a 12" tortilla with a side of lettuce, pico, and sour cream lg/13.00

Kids

Kids Enchiladas

$6.00

1 enchilada of your choice with homefries or rice and beans.

Kids Taco Plate

$6.00

One taco on flour tortilla with homefries or rice and beans.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

100% White Meat Chicken Tenders with homefries or rice and beans.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

One small Mexican-style quesadilla on a 6-inch flour tortilla with homefries or rice and beans.

Sides/A La Carte

Meat by the Pound

$17.00

Dozen Tortillas

$6.00

Small Bag of Chips

$1.00

Side of Rice

$3.00+

Side of Beans

$3.00+

Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Corn Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Side Homefries

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$1.95

Side Fresh Avocado

$1.95

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Pico

$1.50

Side Bacon

$1.95

Side Nopales

$1.95

Side Single Enchilada

$2.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.50

Desserts

Churros Rellenos

Churros Rellenos

$6.00

Bavarian cream-filled fried dough dipped in cinnamon and sugar. Served with chocolate or caramel sauce.

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$6.00

Lightly fried pastries coated in cinnamon and sugar and served with honey.

Deep Fried Ice cream

Deep Fried Ice cream

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream battered and deep-fried, topped with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Kid Tea

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Choose from Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Coke, Sprite when you arrive to pick up your order.

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Horchata (homemade)

$3.50Out of stock

Homemade Horchata, a sweet rice milk and cinnamon beverage.

Agua de Jamaica (homemade)

$3.50

Agua de Jamaica made from scratch from hibiscus flowers. It is sweet, tart, delicious and refreshing!

Kid Agua Fresca

$2.00

Made fresh from scratch! Flavors change daily - horchata, jamaica, watermelon, lime, melon, tamarind, etc

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-Owned local restaurant with fresh homemade Mexican and TexMex delights!

Website

Location

102 N 5th St, Jarrell, TX 76537

Directions

