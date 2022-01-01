Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Pollo Grill - Otay Ranch

review star

No reviews yet

2015 Birch Road Suite# 2003

Chula Vista, CA 91915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Flame Broiled Chicken

Family Fiesta Meal Deal

$159.99

50 Pieces of Chicken, 4 Qts Rice, 4 Qts Beans, Tray of Chips, Choice of Tortillas, 16oz Red Salsa and 16oz Green Salsa ***MUST CALL US RIGHT AFTER PLACING YOUR ORDER TO CONFIRM DATE/TIME*** Approx. serves 25-30 people

12 Piece Chicken Meal

12 Piece Chicken Meal

$40.99

12 Pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken, choice of 3 sides and tortillas Approx. serves up to 6-7 people

10 Piece Chicken Meal

$35.99

10 Pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken, choice of 2 sides and tortillas Approx. serves up to 5-6 people

Whole Chicken Special

$31.99

8 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken, choice of 2 sides and tortillas Approx. serves up to 4-5 people

Special A - Quarter Chicken

$12.99

2 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken served with rice, charro beans and choice of tortillas

Special B - Quarter Chicken

$12.99

2 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken served with french fries, side salad, choice of dressing on the side and tortillas

Special C - Half Chicken

$14.99

4 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken served with rice, charro beans and choice of tortillas

Special D - Half Chicken

$14.99

4 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken served with french fries, side salad, choice of dressing on the side and tortillas

Chicken Diet Plate - Quarter Chicken

$12.99

2 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken (breast & wing); served with a side salad, guacamole, choice of dressing and tortillas all on the side

Whole Chicken & Tortillas ONLY

$21.99

8 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken and choice of tortillas

Half Chicken & Tortillas ONLY

$10.99

4 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken and choice of tortillas

Quarter Chicken & Tortillas ONLY

$6.99

2 pieces of Flame Broiled Chicken and choice of tortillas

Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$11.99+

Fries topped with carne asada, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Pollo Asado Fries

$11.99+

Fries topped with pollo asado, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Chile con Carne Fries

$11.99+

Fries topped with chile con carne, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Surf n Turf Fries - Carne Asada

$16.99

Fries topped with carne asada, shrimp, rice, tartar sauce, salsa and jack cheese

Surf n Turf Fries - Pollo Asado

$16.99

Fries topped with pollo asado, shrimp, rice, tartar sauce, salsa and jack cheese

Carne Asada Fries with 2 Rolled Tacos on Top

$16.99

fries topped with carne asada, 2 rolled tacos, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

French Fries

$4.99

Veggie Fries

$11.99

fries topped with guacamole, cheese, sour cream and grilled fajitas mix

Chips

Carne Asada Chips

$11.99+

Chips topped with carne asada, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Pollo Asado Chips

$11.99+

Chips topped with pollo asado, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Chile con Carne Chips

$11.99+

Chips topped with chile con carne, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Surf n Turf Chips - Carne Asada

$16.99

Chips topped with carne asada, shrimp, rice, tartar sauce, salsa and jack cheese

Surf n Turf Chips - Pollo Asado

$16.99

Chips topped with pollo asado, shrimp, rice, tartar sauce, salsa and jack cheese

Chips with Guacamole and Cheese

$8.99

Chips topped with guacamole and shredded cheddar cheese

Chips

$3.99

Veggie Chips

$11.99

chips topped with guacamole, cheese, sour cream and grilled fajitas mix

Salads

Michelles Own Walnut Salad - Pollo

$14.99

romaine lettuce topped with pollo asado, tomato, red onions, avocado slices, walnuts, cranberries and feta cheese; served with choice of dressing on the side

Michelles Own Walnut Salad - Shrimp

$15.99

romaine lettuce topped with shrimp, tomato, red onions, avocado slices, walnuts, cranberries and feta cheese; served with choice of dressing on the side

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.99

romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cheese and avocado slices

Carne Asada Salad

$14.99

shredded lettcue topped with carne asada, guacamole, salsa, cheese and sour cream

Pollo Asado Salad

$14.99

shredded lettuce topped with pollo asado, guacamole, salsa, cheese and sour cream

Small Side Salad

$5.99

romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, cranberries and walnuts

Large Side Salad

$8.99

romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, cranberries and walnuts

Dinner Plates

Carne Asada Plate

$14.99

carne asada served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, salsa pico and choice of tortillas all on the side

Pollo Asado Plate

$14.99

pollo asado served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, salsa pico and choice of tortillas all on the side

Chile con Carne Plate

$14.99

chile con carne served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and choice of tortillas on the side

Chicken Fajitas Plate

$14.99

chicken fajitas served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and choice of tortillas on the side

Steak Fajitas Plate

$14.99

steak fajitas served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and choice of tortillas on the side

Shrimp Fajitas Plate

$14.99

shrimp fajitas served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and choice of tortillas on the side

1LB Meals

1lb Meal Carne Asada

$31.99

1lb Carne Asada, 1 Pint of Rice, 1 Pint of Refried Beans, 8oz Guacamole, 8oz Salsa Pico, Chips and Choice of Tortillas Approx. feeds 3-4 people

1lb Meal Pollo Asado

$31.99

1lb Pollo Asado, 1 Pint of Rice, 1 Pint of Refried Beans, 8oz Guacamole, 8oz Salsa Pico, Chips and Choice of Tortillas Approx. feeds 3-4 people

1lb Meal Chile con Carne

$31.99

1lb Chile con Carne, 1 Pint of Rice, 1 Pint of Refried Beans, 8oz Guacamole, 8oz Salsa Pico, Chips and Choice of Tortillas Approx. feeds 3-4 people

1lb Meal Steak Fajitas

$31.99

1lb Steak Fajitas, 1 Pint of Rice, 1 Pint of Refried Beans, 8oz Guacamole, 8oz Salsa Pico, Chips and Choice of Tortillas Approx. feeds 3-4 people

1lb Meal Chicken Fajitas

$31.99

1lb Chicken Fajitas, 1 Pint of Rice, 1 Pint of Refried Beans, 8oz Guacamole, 8oz Salsa Pico, Chips and Choice of Tortillas Approx. feeds 3-4 people

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.99

Build Your Own Burrito! Choose your own fillings.

Pollo Asado Burrito

$12.99

Build Your Own Burrito! Choose your own fillings.

Chile con Carne Burrito

$12.99

Build Your Own Burrito! Choose your own fillings.

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Build Your Own Burrito! Choose your own fillings.

California Burrito - Carne Asada

$12.99

carne asada, french fries, guacamole, salsa, cheese and sour cream

California Burrito - Pollo Asado

$12.99

pollo asado, french fries, guacamole, salsa, cheese and sour cream

Surf n Turf Burrito - Carne Asada

$13.99

carne asada, shrimp, salsa, rice, tartar sauce and jack cheese

Surf n Turf Burrito - Pollo Asado

$13.99

pollo asado, shrimp, salsa, rice, tartar sauce and jack cheese

Burrito Charro - Carne Asada

$11.99

carne asada cooked with fajitas mix topped with jack cheese

Burrito Charro - Pollo Asado

$11.99

pollo asado cooked with fajitas mix topped with jack cheese

619 Mysterio Burrito

$13.99

carne asada, pollo asado, shrimp, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Titan Burrito

$13.99

carne asada, chorizo, french fries, refried beans, cheese and sour cream

Destroyer Burrito

$13.99

pollo asado, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$12.99

shrimp cooked with fajitas mix and jack cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$12.99

shrimp cooked with salsa pico; rice, tartar sauce and jack cheese

Grilled Fish Burrito

Grilled Fish Burrito

$11.99

grilled fish, cabbage, tartar sauce and salsa pico

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, salsa pico, cheese and sour cream

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.99

refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.25

topped with guacamole and choice of salsa pico or onion/cilantro mix

Pollo Asado Taco

$3.99

topped with guacamole and choice of salsa pico or onion/cilantro mix

Chile Con Carne Taco

$4.25

Spicy. Carne asada cooked in red spicy sauce.

Taco Charro - Pollo

$3.99

pollo asado cooked with fajitas mix and topped with jack cheese

Taco Charro - Carne

$4.25

carne asada cooked with fajitas mix and topped with jack cheese

Grilled Fish Taco

$3.99

grilled fish topped with cabbage, tartar sauce and salsa pico

Shrimp Taco

$4.25

shrimp cooked with fajitas mix and topped with jack cheese

Beef Hard Shell Taco

$3.99

Hard Shell filled with shredded beef, lettuce, homemade sauce and shredded cheddar

Shredded Chicken Hard Shell Taco

$3.99

Hard Shell filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, homemade sauce and shredded cheddar

Veggie Taco

$1.99

grilled fajita mix topped with jack cheese

5 Beef Rolled Tacos

$9.99

topped with guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream, lettuce and homemade sauce

5 Chicken Rolled Tacos

$9.99

topped with guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream, lettuce and homemade sauce

12 Beef Rolled Tacos

$17.99

topped with guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream, lettuce and homemade sauce

12 Chicken Rolled Tacos

$17.99

topped with guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream, lettuce and homemade sauce

5 Chicken Rolled Tacos w/ Carne On Top

$14.99

topped with carne asada, guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream and cotija cheese

5 Beef Rolled Tacos w/ Carne On Top

$14.99

topped with carne asada, guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream and cotija cheese

10 Chicken Rolled Tacos w/ Carne On Top

$21.99

topped with carne asada, guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream and cotija cheese

10 Beef Rolled Tacos w/ Carne On Top

$21.99

topped with carne asada, guacamole, shredded cheddar, sour cream and cotija cheese

Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

$13.99

carne asada served over rice, charro beans, lettuce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream and salsa pico. Includes free fountain drink!

Pollo Asado Bowl

$12.99

pollo asado served over rice, charro beans, lettuce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream and salsa pico. Includes free fountain drink!

Shredded Chicken Bowl

$12.99

shredded chicken served over rice, charro beans, lettuce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream and salsa pico. Includes free fountain drink!

Grilled Fish Bowl

$12.99

grilled fish served over rice, charro beans, cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole, tartar sauce, and salsa pico. Includes free fountain drink!

Shrimp Bowl

$14.99

shrimp served over rice, charro beans, lettuce, jack cheese, guacamole, tartar sauce, and salsa pico. Includes free fountain drink!

Veggie Bowl

$10.99

grilled fajitas mix served over rice, charro beans, lettuce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream and salsa pico. Includes a free fountain drink!

Birria

Birria Fries

$14.99

fries topped with birria, jack cheese, tartar sauce, onion and cilantro

Birria Chips

$14.99

chips topped with birria, jack cheese, tartar sauce, onion and cilantro.

Birria Quesadilla

$11.99

birria, jack cheese and cotija cheese

Birria Plate

$14.99

Birria served with rice, charro beans, cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortillas all on the side

Birria Taco

$4.50

topped with onion and cilantro

Birria Quesataco

$4.75

topped with jack cheese, cotija cheese, onion and cilantro

Birria Family Meal

$36.99

Birria, pt rice, pt charro beans, cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortillas

2 Birria Sopes

$11.99

2 Birria Sopes with jack cheese, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and cotija cheese

2 Birria Mulitas

$11.99

filled with jack cheese, onion and cilantro

5 Rolled Tacos w/ Birria on Top

$14.99

topped with birria, jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese and cilantro

Quesadilla/Mulitas

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.99

carne asada and jack cheese

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$11.99

pollo asado and jack cheese

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

shredded chicken and jack cheese

Chile con Carne Quesadilla

$11.99

chile con carne and jack cheese

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

shrimp and jack cheese

Plain Quesadilla

$6.99

jack cheese

Mixed Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

jack cheese and shredded cheddar

2 Carne Asada Mulitas

$11.99

filled with jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro and onion.

2 Pollo Asado Mulitas

$11.49

filled with jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro and onion.

2 Chile con Carne Mulitas

$11.99

filled with jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro and onion.

2 Shredded Chicken Mulitas

$11.49

filled with jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro and onion.

2 Shrimp Mulitas

$12.99

filled with jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro and onion.

2 Mulitas (Mix/Match)

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids 2 Mini Quesadillas

Kids 2 Mini Quesadillas

$9.99

served with rice, refried beans and french fries

Kids 2 Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos

Kids 2 Mini Bean & Cheese Burritos

$9.99

served with rice, refried beans and french fries Burritos: refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese

Kids 2 Beef Rolled Tacos

$9.99

served with rice, refried beans and french fries Rolled Tacos: guac, cheese and sour cream

Kids 2 Chicken Rolled Tacos

$9.99

served with rice, refried beans and french fries Rolled Tacos: guac, cheese and sour cream

Kids 1 Carne Asada Taco

Kids 1 Carne Asada Taco

$9.99

served with rice, refried beans and french fries Taco: carne and guacamole

Kids 1 Pollo Asado Taco

$9.99

served with rice, refried beans and french fries Taco: pollo and guacamole

Kids 1 Chicken Leg

$9.99

served with rice, refried beans and french fries

Party Platters

Famigos Platter

$65.00

Large Tray of Carne and Pollo Asado over fries and chips topped with shredded cheddar; served with guacamole, salsa pico and sour cream on the side Includes 2 Fountain Drinks!

Carne Asada Feast Platter

$54.99

1 Cali Burrito, 1 Carne Quesadilla, 2 Carne Mulitas, 2 Carne Tacos, Carne Asada Fries and 4 Fountain Drinks! Burrito: fries, guac, cheese, sour cream Taco: guac, cilantro, onion Quesadilla: meat and cheese Fries: guac, cheese, sour cream Mulitas: guac, cilantro and onion

Appetizer Platter

$19.99

2 mini bean/cheese burritos, 4 mini quesadillas, 3 rolled tacos, 2 pieces of chicken; served with chips, 4oz guacamole, 4oz sour cream, 8oz rice and 8oz refried beans

Sides

Rice

$2.99+

Charro Beans

$2.99+

Refried Beans

$2.99+

Meat

$6.99+

Guacamole

$2.75+

Salsa

$1.00+

Flour Tortillas

$0.50+

Corn Tortillas

$0.40+

Sour Cream

$1.50+

Tartar Sauce

$1.50+

Jack Cheese

$1.25+

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

$1.25+

1/2 Avocado (Slices)

$2.75

8oz Lettuce

$0.99

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sangria Senioral

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99

Sidral Mundet

$2.99

Coca 1/2 Litro

$3.50

EXTRA Salsa

4oz Green Salsa

$1.99

4oz Red Salsa

$1.99

4oz Orange Salsa

$1.99

4oz Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Desserts

Churro (Cajeta Filled)

$3.50

5 Churro Special

$15.00

Flan

$4.50

Empanadas de Cajeta

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Paleta

$2.99

Weekend Specials

Menudo Soup

Menudo Soup

$13.99

Delicious soup consists of hominy, tripe and pork feet; served with choice of tortillas, onion, cilantro, limes, oregano and dried chilis on the side

Carnitas 1LB Meal

$31.99

1LB Carnitas (pork), 1 pt rice, 1 pt refried beans, 8oz guacamole, 8oz salsa pico, chips and choice of tortillas available Sat after noon; Sunday open - sold out

Carnitas Dinner Plate

$14.99

carnitas (pork); served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, salsa pico and choice of tortillas all on the side *available Saturday after 12pm; Sunday open - sold out*

Carnitas Burrito

$11.99

carnitas (pork), guacamole and salsa pico

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

topped with guacamole and choice of salsa pico or cilantro/onion mix

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2015 Birch Road Suite# 2003, Chula Vista, CA 91915

Directions

Gallery
El Pollo Grill - Otay Ranch image
El Pollo Grill - Otay Ranch image
El Pollo Grill - Otay Ranch image

