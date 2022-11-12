Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Primo Burrito

7923 Forsyth

Clayton, MO 63105

Popular Items

The Original
Burrito Monterrey
Al Pastor

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

No better way to start your day than with a PERFECT, well-balanced breakfast burrito. Choose from Bacon, Chorizo, or Breakfast Sausage with five eggs, potato, cheddar, and sour cream.

Tex-Mex Migas

$15.00

Migas' translated means 'crumbs", but this hearty, traditional Tex-Mex breakfast burrito is anything BUT! Five eggs, jalapeno, serrano, tomato, onion, and tortilla chips.

Burrito

The Original

$15.00

This Original burrito is FAR from basic. 14" tortilla, choice of protein, cheddar, rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, salsa fresca, and salsa dona.

Chicken Mole

$15.00

A family recipe from Michoacan balanced into burrito form. Chicken stew, 32-spice mole, tempered by sour cream, chihuahua cheese, rice, and pinto beans.

Billy The Kid

$15.00

This one will get you headed down the Route 66 chile trail, pardner. New Mexico green chile relleno, green chile pork, caramelized onion, rice, and refried beans.

Burrito Monterrey

$15.00

This is the one you want if you like it ricey-cheesy, chap! Grilled steak, melted monterrey jack, chihuahua, sauteed pico de gallo, and rice.

Al Pastor

$15.00

We totally give a spit about this burrito, and you should too! Marinated pork, guajillo, ancho, pineapple, onion, garlic, Mexican rice, and Monterrey jack cheese.

Create Your Own Burrito

Create Your Own Burrito

$15.00

Your choice of protein and filling to your liking.

Sides

8oz Chips & Queso

8oz Chips & Queso

$6.00

Liquid white gold, silky as a Jazz singer served with house-made tortilla chips!

Pint Chips & Queso

Pint Chips & Queso

$11.00

Liquid white gold, silky as a Jazz singer served with house-made tortilla chips!

8oz Chips & Salsa

8oz Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Fresh salsa made in house daily, served with our house-made tortilla chips!

Pint Chips & Salsa

Pint Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh salsa made in house daily, served with our house-made tortilla chips!

Flame-Roasted Street Corn

Flame-Roasted Street Corn

$8.00Out of stock

True Mexican umami, flame-roasted rich flavor. Two cobs, cut into quarters with mayonnaise, chile, and lime.

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$3.50+Out of stock

Crispy, Chewy, Fluffy. House-made pate choux, cinnamon sugar, and piloncillo caramel sauce.

Tres Leches Cake

$3.50+Out of stock

Baked in-house, soaked in three milks, and chantilly cream. With lemon zest and strawberry gastrique.

Drinks

AHA Blueberry Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Extra Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Smartwater

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

VEGAN Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito - VEGAN

$17.00Out of stock

No better way to start your day than with a PERFECT, well-balanced breakfast burrito. Choose from MorningStar Bacon, or BE-Hive Chorizo with a JustEgg scramble, potato, Violife cheddar, and Violife sour cream.

Tex-Mex Migas - VEGAN

$17.00Out of stock

Migas' translated means 'crumbs", but this hearty, traditional Tex-Mex breakfast burrito is anything BUT! JustEgg scramble, jalapeno, serrano, tomato, onion, and tortilla chips.

VEGAN Burrito

The Original - VEGAN

$17.00

This Original burrito is FAR from basic. 14" tortilla, choice of BE-Hive protein, Violife cheddar, rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, salsa fresca, and salsa dona.

Chicken Mole - VEGAN

$17.00

A family recipe from Michoacan balanced into burrito form. BE-Hive Chicken, 32-spice mole, tempered by Violife sour cream, BE-Hive cheese, rice, and pinto beans.

Billy The Kid - VEGAN

$17.00

This one will get you headed down the Route 66 chile trail, pardner. New Mexico green chile relleno, green chile BE-Hive chicken, caramelized onion, rice, and refried beans.

Burrito Monterrey - VEGAN

$17.00

This is the one you want if you like it ricey-cheesy, chap! Grilled BE-Hive steak, melted Violife monterrey jack, house-made chihuahua, sauteed pico de gallo, and rice.

Create Your Own Burrito

Create Your Own Burrito - VEGAN

$17.00

Your choice of protein and filling to your liking.

Sides

8oz Chips & Queso - VEGAN

$6.00Out of stock

Liquid white gold, silky as a Jazz singer. Fresh tortilla chips and our house-made plant-based queso!

Pint Chips & Queso - VEGAN

$11.00Out of stock

Liquid white gold, silky as a Jazz singer. Fresh tortilla chips and our house-made plant-based queso!

8oz Chips & Salsa

8oz Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Fresh salsa made in house daily, served with our house-made tortilla chips!

Pint Chips & Salsa

Pint Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh salsa made in house daily, served with our house-made tortilla chips!

Flame-Roasted Street Corn - VEGAN

Flame-Roasted Street Corn - VEGAN

$8.00

True Mexican umami, flame-roasted rich flavor. Two cobs, cut into quarters with Vegan Hellmann's mayonnaise, chile, and lime.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
El Primo has the game wrapped up. 

7923 Forsyth, Clayton, MO 63105

