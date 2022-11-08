Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Puerto Street Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

890 Palomar Airport Road

Carlsbad, CA 92011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tacos

includes rice and beans

2 Taco Plate

$10.00

Includes rice and beans

Carne Asada Taco

$3.00

Cilantro, onion & guacamole

Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.00

Salsa fresca, cabbage, cheese

Al Pastor Taco

$3.00

Cilantro, onion & guacamole

Carnitas Taco

$3.00

Cilantro, onion & guacamole

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Salsa fresca, tarter sauce, cheese, cabbage, pesto

Fish Taco

$4.50

Salsa fresca, tarter sauce, cheese, cabbage, pesto

Potato Fajita Taco

$3.00

Potato, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, avocado

Potato Rolled Tacos (3)

$4.50

Guacamole & cheese

Potato Rolled Tacos (6)

$8.50

Guacamole & cheese

Burritos

Surf & Turf Burrito

$13.75

Carne asada, shrimp, cheese, rice, black beans, salsa fresca, avocado

California Burrito

$9.00

Carne asada, guacamole, cheese, fries, sour cream

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.00

Salsa Fresca, guacamole, beans, rice

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.00

Salsa fresca, guacamole, beans, rice

Carnitas Burrito

$9.00

Salsa fresca, guacamole, beans, rice

Shrimp Burrito

$10.50

Salsa fresca, tarter sauce, cheese, cabbage, rice, black beans, cabbage, pesto

Fish Burrito

$10.50

Salsa fresca, tarter sauce, cheese, cabbage, rice, black beans, cabbage, pesto

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Salsa fresca, rice, cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Vegan Burrito

$9.00

Potato, bell pepper, onion, black beans, rice, avocado, tomato, cabbage

Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$10.00

Beans, cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole, sour cream

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Beans, cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole, sour cream

Al Pastor Nachos

$10.00

Beans, cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole, sour cream

Veggie Nachos

$8.00

Beans, cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole, sour cream

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$9.00

guacamole & sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

guacamole & sour cream

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.00

guacamole & sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

guacamole & sour cream

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Shrimp Aguachile

$15.00

Shrimp ceviche

$15.00

Sides

Corn tortillas (3)

$1.00

Beans (topped w/ cheese)

$2.99

Guacamole (S)

$2.99

Guacamole (L)

$3.99

Avocado

$2.00

Chips

$3.00

Chips & salsa

$5.99

Chips & guacamole

$5.99

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Carlsbad Alkaline Water

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Herbert's Original Lemonade

$3.00

Herbert's Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Yerba Mate- Revel Berry

$3.50

Yerba Mate- Enlightenment Mint

$3.50

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$5.00

Pineapple & Spinach Agua Fresca

$5.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

890 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011

Directions

Gallery
El Puerto Street Taco image
El Puerto Street Taco image
El Puerto Street Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Casero Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 2,285
2674 Gateway Rd #195 Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
orange starNo Reviews
2002 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Municipal Taco
orange starNo Reviews
2002 South Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Raul's Shack - 490 S Coast Highway 101
orange star4.0 • 211
490 S Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - Encinitas
orange starNo Reviews
1031 south coast highway suite#101 Encinitas, CA 92007
View restaurantnext
Los Tacos - Encinitas
orange star4.6 • 1,260
1450 Encinitas Blvd Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carlsbad

The Cheesecake Factory
orange star4.4 • 19,345
2525 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Veggie Grill
orange star4.6 • 6,630
965 Palomar Airport Rd Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
Beach Plum Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,287
6971 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,143
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Pure Burger - Carlsbad
orange star4.3 • 5,985
2641 Gateway Road Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Luna Grill
orange star4.7 • 5,408
2681 Gateway Rd Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carlsbad
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston