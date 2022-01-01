El Rey De Pollo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4903 FM 1327, Creedmoor, TX 78610
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Brothers Mexican Kitchen - 204 Farm to Market Road 2001
No Reviews
204 Farm to Market Road 2001 Buda, TX 78610
View restaurant