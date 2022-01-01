Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Rey De Pollo

4903 FM 1327

Creedmoor, TX 78610

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Beef Burrito
Meat Gordita
Chicken Quesadilla

CHARCOAL GRILLED CHICKEN

Whole Chicken Meal

Whole Chicken Meal

$19.95

Full Chicken (8 pieces) grilled on Charcoal w/Rice, Beans, Salsas, Tortillas, and Onions.

Whole Chicken with Tortilla Only

Whole Chicken with Tortilla Only

$18.45

Full chicken (8 pieces) with Tortillas Only.

Half Chicken Meal

Half Chicken Meal

$10.95

Half Charcoal Grilled Chicken w/Rice, Beans, Salsas ,Tortillas and Onions.

Half Chicken w/Tortillas Only

Half Chicken w/Tortillas Only

$9.95

Half Chicken w/Tortillas Only.

2 Piece Chicken

2 Piece Chicken

$7.95

2 Piece chicken w/Rice and Beans.

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon and Egg Taco

Bacon and Egg Taco

$2.59

Bacon and Egg Taco with salsa and Pico de Gallo.

Beans and Cheese Tacos

Beans and Cheese Tacos

$2.59

Beans and Cheese Breakfast Taco with Salsas and Pico de Gallo.

Chorizo and Egg Taco

Chorizo and Egg Taco

$2.59

Chorizo and Egg Breakfast Taco with Salsa and Pico de Gallo.

Ham and Egg Taco

Ham and Egg Taco

$2.59

Ham and Egg Breakfast Taco with Salsa and Pico de Gallo

Potato and Egg Taco

Potato and Egg Taco

$2.59

Breakfast and Egg Breakfast Taco with Salsas and Pico de Gallo

Sausage and Egg Taco

Sausage and Egg Taco

$2.59

Sausage and Egg Breakfast Taco with Salsas and Pico de Gallo

Breakfast Burrito

$4.99

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$7.99

Breakfast Plate containing Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Beans, Potatoes, and Tortillas.

PANCAKES

$7.99

Lunch Tacos/Burritos

Large Beef Burrito

Large Beef Burrito

$9.99

Large Beef Burrito

Large Chicken Burrito

Large Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Large Chicken Burrito

Single Taco

Single Taco

$3.19

Single Beef Taco

3 Beef Tacos

3 Beef Tacos

$7.99

3 Beef Tacos with Cilantro, Lime, Onions, and Salsas.

Single Beef Fajita Taco

Single Beef Fajita Taco

$2.99

Single Beef Taco

Lunch Plate

Lunch Plate

Lunch Plate

$10.99

Lunch Plate containing choice of 2 Meats, Rice, Beans, and Tortillas.

Gorditas

Meat Gordita

Meat Gordita

$6.99

Meat Gordita with Cheese, Fajita Veggies, Salsas, and Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Gordita

Chicken Gordita

$5.99

Chicken Gordita with Cheese, Fajita Veggies, Salsas, and Pico de Gallo.

Beans and Cheese Gordita

Beans and Cheese Gordita

$3.99

Beans and Cheese Gordita

Tortas

Beef Fajita Torta

Beef Fajita Torta

$8.99

Beef Fajita Torta with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsas, and Jalapeno.

Grilled Chicken Torta

Grilled Chicken Torta

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Torta with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsas, and Jalapeno.

Ham/Jamon Tortas

Ham/Jamon Tortas

$7.99

Ham Tortas with all the fixings, Salsas, and Jalapeno.

Pastor Torta

Pastor Torta

$8.99

Pastor Torta with all the fixings, Salsas, and Jalapeno

Cubana Tortas

Cubana Tortas

$9.99

Quesadillas

Meat Quesadila

Meat Quesadila

$8.99

Meat Quesadilla with all the fixings.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla with all the fixings.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$6.99

Veggie Quesadilla with all the fixings.

Menudo

Small Menudo

Small Menudo

$7.99

Menudo with Onions, Cilantro, Lime, and Tortillas

Large Menudo

Large Menudo

$10.99

Menudo with Onions, Cilantro, Lime, and Tortillas.

Burgers

Old-Fashioned with Seasoned Fries.

Old-Fashioned with Seasoned Fries.

$6.99

Hamburger with Seasoned Fries

Cheese Burger with Seasoned Fries

Cheese Burger with Seasoned Fries

$7.59

Cheese Burger with Seasoned Fries.

Double Cheese Burger w/ Seasoned Fries

Double Cheese Burger w/ Seasoned Fries

$8.99

Double Cheese Burger with Seasoned Fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger with Seasoned Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger with Seasoned Fries

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger with Seasoned Fries

Double Bacon Cheese burger w/ fries

$9.49

Double bacon withfhh Double bacon with cheese

Old Fashioned NO FRIES

$4.99

No Fries

Cheeseburger NO FRIES

$5.49

Double Cheeseburger NO FRIES

$6.99

Bacon Cheeseburger NO FRIES

$6.49

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$3.99

Scratch made Tres Leches Cake

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$3.99

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cheesecake

Chocolate Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding.

DULCES

$1.99

Drinks

Mexican Sodas 1/2 Liter

Mexican Sodas 1/2 Liter

$3.00

1/2 Liter Sodas inclding Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Squirt, etc.

Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.00

Glass bottle Jarritos Soda in various flavors

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.00

Agua Mineral

Aguas Fresca small

Aguas Fresca small

$2.00Out of stock

Aguas Fresca Small.

Aguas Fresca Large

Aguas Fresca Large

$3.00Out of stock

Aguas Fresca Large

Can Sodas

$1.25

Coffee

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$2.49

Sides

Avocado

Avocado

$2.00

Tortilla (3)

$1.50

Jalapeno Toreados

$1.00

Salsa Container

$5.99

French Fires/Onion Rings

$2.99

Cheese (Shredded / Sliced)

$0.75

Tortilla Pack

$5.99

Rice

Small

$2.49

Large

$4.99

Beans

Small

$2.49

Large

$4.99

DAILY SPECIALS

9.99 LUNCH PLATE

$9.99

DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL

7.99 BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$7.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4903 FM 1327, Creedmoor, TX 78610

Directions

