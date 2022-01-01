El Rincón Boricua Restaurant imageView gallery

El Rincon Boricua Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1241 Taylor Ln., Ste 5B

Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pernil Asado
Nutella
Queso Frito

Appetizers/Aperitivos

Alcapurrias de Guineo

$5.49

Green banana with ground beef and fried

Empanada de Carne

$2.75

Beef Empanda

Empanada de Pizza

$2.25

Pizza Empanada

Empanda de Pollo

$2.50

Chicken Empanada

Cheesedog

$2.25

Cheese Fries with Bacon/Papas con Queso y Bacon

$5.99

Fries with Cheese and Bacon

Papas del RIncon

$12.49

Fries with Tripleta Meat, Cheese, Mayoketchup, BBQ, and Bacon

Morcillas (per lb)

$9.00

Tostones Loco

$12.99

Fried Plantains with Tripleta Meat, Cheese, Mayoketchup, BBQ, and Bacon

Queso Frito

$6.99

Fried Cheese

Bolitas de Cordon Bleu

$5.49

Cordon Bleu Balls

Camarones Empanado en Coco

$9.99

Rellenos de Papa

$2.95

Sorrullitos de Maiz (8)

$3.99

Sorrullito de Maiz con Queso

$3.99

Bolitas de Queso

$3.50

Chicharron de Pollo Aperitivo

$9.99

Carne Frita Aperitivo

$10.99

Relleno de Pana CARNE

$3.49

Relleno de Pana POLLO

$3.49

Empanada de Camarones

$5.50

Soups & Salads

Cesar Salad

$8.49

House Salad

$7.99

Octopus Salad

$15.99

Seafood Salad

$17.99

Sopa de Salchichon

$8.99

Main Entree/Platos Principal

Chicharron de Pollo

$12.99

Pollo Alajilo

$13.99

Pollo en Salsa Criolla

$13.99

Pechuga a la Plancha

$12.99

Pollo Empanisado

$12.99

Pollo a la Milanesa

$13.49

Carne Frita

$13.99

Pernil Asado

$13.99

Bistec Encebollado

$15.49

Churrasco

$26.99

Chuleta Frita (2)

$15.49

Chuleta Kan Kan

$26.49

Ensalada de Pulpo

$20.49

Camarones Alajilo

$18.99

Camarones en Salsa Criolla

$18.99

Camarones empanado en Coco

$18.99

Ensalada de Mariscos

$22.49

Chillo Frito Entero

$26.99

Pechuga en Salsa Alfredo

$13.99

Camarones en Salsa Alfredo

$18.99

Mar y Tierra

Camarones con Churrasco

$30.99

Mofongos

Chicharron de Pollo

$14.99

Carne Frita

$15.99

Pechuga a la Plancha

$14.99

Pollo Alajilo

$15.99

Pollo en Salsa Criolla

$15.99

Pernil Asado

$15.99

Camarones en Salsa Criolla

$20.99

Camarones Alajilo

$20.99

Camarones empanado en Coco

$20.99

Ensalada de Pulpo

$22.49

Ensalada de Mariscos

$24.49

Ensalada de Camarones

$18.49

Chillo Frito Entero

$28.99

Churrasco

$28.99

Chuleta Kan Kan

$28.49

Bistec Encebollado

$17.49

Pechuga en Salsa Alfredo

$15.99

Camarones en Salsa Alfredo

$20.99

Chuleta Frita (2)

$17.49

Vegetales Salteado

$13.99

Picaderas

Picadera Tradicional Med

$25.00

Happy Hour Picadera

$15.00

Frappes

Ferrero

Nutella

Oreo

Nutella Cheesecake

Strawberry

Mango

Passion Fruit

Pina Colada

Acompanantes

Arroz con Gandules

$3.99

Arroz Blanco y Habichuelas

$4.99

Arroz Mamposteado

$5.99

Arroz Blanco

$2.99

Habichuelas Guisadas

$1.99

Tostones

$3.25

Maduros

$3.25

Tostones de Pana

$4.49

Papas Fritas

$2.99

Yuca Encebollada

$3.99

Mofongo Solo

$5.50

Duofongo Solo

$6.00

Trifongo Solo

$6.50

Mofongo de Pana

$7.00

Bolitas de Mofongo

$5.50

Bolitas de Duofongo

$6.00

Bolitas de Trifongo

$6.50

Bolitas de Mofongo de Pana

$7.00

Vegetales Salteado

$3.99

Pana Encebollada

$3.99

Ensalada de Coditos

$3.99

Ensalada de Papa

$3.99

Aranitas (3)

$3.99

Extras/Adicionales

Xtra Mayoketchup

$0.50

Extra Alajilo

$0.50

Extra Salsa Criolla

$0.50

Salsa de Ajo

$0.50

Extra Chimmichurri

$0.50

Pique Botella de la Casa

$10.00

Pique de la Casa

$1.00

Caldo de Pollo

$0.75

Monte Adentro Pique

$6.99

Salsa Ranch

$0.75

Salsa Italiana

$0.75

Salsa French

$0.75

Salsa Cesar

$0.75

Aceite y Vinagre

$0.75

Especiales/Specials

Cuajitos 16oz con Guineos

$9.00

Cuajitos 32oz con Guineos

$18.00

Sancocho 16oz

$7.99

Sancocho 32oz

$15.99

Sopas de Salchichon 16oz

$7.99

Sopas de Salchichon 32oz

$15.99

Especial de Almuerzo/Lunch Specials

Pernil Asado (Almuerzo)

$10.49

Chuleta Frita (Almuerzo)

$10.49

Pechuga a la plancha (Almuerzo)

$10.49

Chicharron de Pollo (Almuerzo)

$10.49

N/A BEVERAGE/SODAS

Coca Cola

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Southern Style Sweet Tea

$2.95

Kola Champagne

$2.00

India Uva

$2.00

Pina Buena

$2.75

Malta India

$2.75

Coco Rico

$2.00

Dragon Enery Drink

$3.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Fountain Water

Agua de Coco

$2.75

Jugo de Manzana Ninos

$1.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.95

Jugo de China Ninos

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Espresso Shot

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.99

NATURAL JUICES/JUGOS NATURALES

Jugo de Parcha

$3.75

Jugo de Mango

$3.75

Limonada

$3.75

Limonada con Fresa

$3.75

Jugo de Acerola

$3.75

Jugo de Tamarindo

$3.75

Jugo de Guanabana

$3.75

DRAFTS

MICHELOB ULTRA

$2.75

MICHELOB AMBER BOCK

$2.75

CORONA

$3.75

MODELO

$3.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine

Location

1241 Taylor Ln., Ste 5B, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Directions

Gallery
El Rincón Boricua Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

3 Pepper Burrito - Lehigh Acres
orange star4.5 • 2,790
1322 homestead rd N LEHIGH ACRES, FL 33936
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lehigh Acres #177
orange star3.2 • 70
3114 Lee Boulevard #5 Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
View restaurantnext
Habanero Salvadorean and Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1028 Habershan Ave Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
The Saucy Meatball
orange starNo Reviews
12401 Commerce Lakes Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Fine Folk Pizza
orange star4.6 • 1,205
11300 Lindbergh Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lehigh Acres

3 Pepper Burrito - Lehigh Acres
orange star4.5 • 2,790
1322 homestead rd N LEHIGH ACRES, FL 33936
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lehigh Acres
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston