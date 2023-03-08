A map showing the location of Elroy's 102 West Washington StreetView gallery

Elroy's 102 West Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

102 West Washington Street

Bloomington, IL 61701

Food

Pre Game

Basket O' Waffle

$5.99

What's better than waffle fries!

Battered Mushrooms

$7.99

Served with ranch

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.99

Served with ranch

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Served with honey mustard or bbq.

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Served with ranch

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

served with honey mustard

Naked Chicken Bites

$8.99

Dressed in mild, wild or thermal. Served with ranch.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Beer battered and deep fried

Pepper Jack Cheese Curds

$7.99

Potato Skins

$8.99

Fried potato skins with bacon, cheese & chives

Ranchero Fries

$8.99

Waffle fries smothered in cheddar cheese, diced bacon & tomatoes, served with ranch

Tiny Tacos

$8.99

Deep fried and served with salsa

Basket O' Fries

$2.99

Wings

One pound wings

$11.99

Served with your choice of sauce and ranch or bleu cheese.

2 LB Wing Deal

$24.99

2 pounds and a basket of waffle fries

Salads & Wraps

Chef Salad

$10.99

Fresh greens, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, swiss cheese, American cheese

Chopped Salad

$10.99

Fresh greens, grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, bacon

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing

Caribbean Shrimp Wrap

$10.99

Crispy or grilled shrimp, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, Jamaican jerk sauce

Caesar

$8.99

Simply a classic. Add chicken for $3.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Breaded chicken, fresh greens, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese

Cajun Chicken Salad

$10.99

Cajun grilled chicken, fresh greens, tomato and onion

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy or grilled chicken, fresh greens, celery, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese

Pizza

Original Cheese

$9.99

Sure to please everyone

Meat Lovers

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

Veggie Delight

$11.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives

Elroy's Down South

$11.99

Grilled chicken & jalapenos

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce

Elroy's Supreme

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

Elroy on the Beach

$11.99

Ham & pineapple

BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, fresh jalapenos

Burgers

Elroy Burger

$8.99

Add a slice of cheese at no extra charge

Bacon & Swiss

$9.99

With BBQ sauce on the side

Buffalo Burger

$9.99

Cheddar, bacon, hot sauce, ranch on the side

Duke Burger

$9.99

Cheddar, provolone, bacon, grilled onions, BBQ on the side

Trio Burger

$9.99

Cheddar, swiss, provolone

Jalapeno Pineapple Burger

$9.99

With House made chipotle mayo

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.99

Sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss

Patty Melt

$9.99

Swiss and grilled onions on marble rye

Black 'n Bleu

$9.99

Bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing on the side

McRoy Burger

$9.99

American cheese, 1000 Island dressing, lettuce and tomato

Western Burger

$9.99

Swiss, BBQ sauce, onion rings and bacon

Specials

Tacos

$9.99

3 beef or chicken tacos- lettuce, Pico de gallo, and cheese served with chips & salsa

Grand Slam Nachos

$14.99

A generous helping of beef or chicken on top of crispy tortilla chips, covered in cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream and salsa

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Two hash brown patties surrounding a fried egg and your choice of breakfast sausage, bacon or ham. Add cheese at no charge

Sandwiches

Pork Tenderloin

$8.99

Barbeque Pork

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Served with onion & green peppers

Fresh Cod Filet

$9.99

Served with tartar sauce

Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.99

Turkey & Swiss

$9.99

Served with honey mustard

Gri!led Ham & Ssiss

$8.99

Ham & Cheddar

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

The Cuban

$9.99

Traditional Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Southwest Chicken

$9.99

Seasoned and topped with Swiss cheese and bacon

Cajun Chicken

$9.99

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken

Breaded Crispy Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.99

Grilled chicken with sliced ham and melted swiss, served with honey mustard

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with ranch

Lunch Specials

Tacos

$8.99

Bar Menu

Bud Ligh

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Craft Beer 16oz Cans

$6.00

Crown Royal Cans

$6.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Happy Dads

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

High Noon

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$4.00

Leinenkugel's

$4.00

Light Sky

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Nutrl

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Bud Light

$2.00+

Miller Lite

$2.00+

Guinness

$6.00+

Guinness

$6.00+

Zombie Dust

$6.00+

Edmund Fitzgerald

$6.00+

Tiny Bomb

$6.00+

Moon Boots

$6.00+

Aggromaster

$6.00+

Riggs Hefeweizen

$6.00+

Trail Ale

$6.00+

Birddog

$4.50

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit

$6.50

Bushmills

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.50

Eagle Rare

$6.50

Fireball

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$6.50

Glenfiddich 12

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jameson

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Johnny Black

$7.00

Johnny Red

$6.00

Johnny Rye

$6.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$8.00

Makers Mark

$5.50

Makers Mark Caskmates

$7.50

Revel Stoke

$4.00

Segrams 7

$5.00

Skrewball

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$3.75

Woodford

$6.50

Well Vodka

$3.75

Tito's

$4.50

Absolute

$5.00

Kettle 1

$4.50

McCormick Flavored

$4.00

Smirnoff

$4.50

Well Tequila

$3.75

Patron

$8.00

Don Julio

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Repo

$9.00

El Jimador

$4.50

Teremana Blanco

$4.50

Teremana Repo

$5.00

El Bandido Blanco

$5.00

El Bandido Repo

$6.00

Herradura Silver

$7.50

Bourbon Milk Punch

$5.00

Margarita

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Well Rum

$3.75

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.50

Calypso Coconut

$4.00

Malibu

$4.50

Bayou

$4.00

Kracken 94

$5.00

Biggie Wells

$6.00

Rumple

$5.00

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Cranberry

$1.99

Diet RC

$1.99

Dr. Popper

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Mountain Glow

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Pineapple

$1.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.99

Raven

$1.99

RC

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Splice

$1.99

Sweet N Sour

$1.99

Tonic

$1.99

Water

Whiskey

Well

Buffalo Trace

Bulleit

Bulleit 12

Bulleit Rye

Canadian Club

Crown Apple

Crown Peach

Crown Royal

Crown XO

Eagle Rare

Fireball

Jack Apple

Jack Daniels

Jack Fire

Jack Honey

Jameson

Jameson Orange

Jim Beam

Knob Creek 12

Makers Mark

Seagrams 7

Woodford Reserve

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$2.00+

Coors Light

$2.00+

Miller Lite

$2.00+

Cider Boys

$6.00+

Budweiser

$2.00+

Mich Ultra

$2.00+

Mich Amberbock

$2.00+

Guinness

$6.00+

Shiner Trail Ale

$6.00+

Riggs Hef

$6.00+

3 Floyds Aggro

$6.00+

Keg Grove Moon Boots

$6.00+

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb

$6.00+

Great Lakes Ed Fitz

$6.00+

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.00+

Food Specials

Weekend

Single Burger Basket

$3.99

Double Burger Basket

$4.99

Triple Burger Basket

$5.99

Drink Specials

Weekend

Biggies

$6.00

Specialty Biggie

$8.00

Pitchers

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Sweet Tart

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Well Shot

$3.00

Fireball

$5.00

Rumple

$5.00

Menthol

$4.00

High Noon

$5.00

Bottle Domestic

$3.00

Bottle Import

$4.00

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$3

$3.00

$4

$4.00

$5

$5.00

$8

$8.00

$10

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 West Washington Street, Bloomington, IL 61701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

