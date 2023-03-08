- Home
Elroy's 102 West Washington Street
102 West Washington Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
Food
Pre Game
Basket O' Waffle
What's better than waffle fries!
Battered Mushrooms
Served with ranch
Buffalo Shrimp
Served with ranch
Cheddar Cheese Curds
Chicken Tenders
Served with honey mustard or bbq.
Fried Green Beans
Served with ranch
Mini Corn Dogs
served with honey mustard
Naked Chicken Bites
Dressed in mild, wild or thermal. Served with ranch.
Onion Rings
Beer battered and deep fried
Pepper Jack Cheese Curds
Potato Skins
Fried potato skins with bacon, cheese & chives
Ranchero Fries
Waffle fries smothered in cheddar cheese, diced bacon & tomatoes, served with ranch
Tiny Tacos
Deep fried and served with salsa
Basket O' Fries
Wings
Salads & Wraps
Chef Salad
Fresh greens, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, swiss cheese, American cheese
Chopped Salad
Fresh greens, grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, bacon
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
Caribbean Shrimp Wrap
Crispy or grilled shrimp, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, Jamaican jerk sauce
Caesar
Simply a classic. Add chicken for $3.00
Crispy Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken, fresh greens, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese
Cajun Chicken Salad
Cajun grilled chicken, fresh greens, tomato and onion
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy or grilled chicken, fresh greens, celery, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese
Pizza
Original Cheese
Sure to please everyone
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
Veggie Delight
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives
Elroy's Down South
Grilled chicken & jalapenos
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, bacon, buffalo sauce
Elroy's Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
Elroy on the Beach
Ham & pineapple
BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, fresh jalapenos
Burgers
Elroy Burger
Add a slice of cheese at no extra charge
Bacon & Swiss
With BBQ sauce on the side
Buffalo Burger
Cheddar, bacon, hot sauce, ranch on the side
Duke Burger
Cheddar, provolone, bacon, grilled onions, BBQ on the side
Trio Burger
Cheddar, swiss, provolone
Jalapeno Pineapple Burger
With House made chipotle mayo
Mushroom & Swiss
Sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss
Patty Melt
Swiss and grilled onions on marble rye
Black 'n Bleu
Bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing on the side
McRoy Burger
American cheese, 1000 Island dressing, lettuce and tomato
Western Burger
Swiss, BBQ sauce, onion rings and bacon
Specials
Tacos
3 beef or chicken tacos- lettuce, Pico de gallo, and cheese served with chips & salsa
Grand Slam Nachos
A generous helping of beef or chicken on top of crispy tortilla chips, covered in cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream and salsa
Breakfast Sandwich
Two hash brown patties surrounding a fried egg and your choice of breakfast sausage, bacon or ham. Add cheese at no charge
Sandwiches
Pork Tenderloin
Barbeque Pork
Philly Cheesesteak
Served with onion & green peppers
Fresh Cod Filet
Served with tartar sauce
Shrimp Po' Boy
Turkey & Swiss
Served with honey mustard
Gri!led Ham & Ssiss
Ham & Cheddar
Grilled Cheese
The Cuban
Traditional Grilled Chicken
Southwest Chicken
Seasoned and topped with Swiss cheese and bacon
Cajun Chicken
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken
Breaded Crispy Chicken
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken with sliced ham and melted swiss, served with honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with ranch
Lunch Specials
Bar Menu
Bud Ligh
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Craft Beer 16oz Cans
Crown Royal Cans
Dos Equis
Happy Dads
Heineken
High Noon
Lagunitas IPA
Leinenkugel's
Light Sky
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Nutrl
Stella
Truly
White Claw
Guinness
Zombie Dust
Edmund Fitzgerald
Tiny Bomb
Moon Boots
Aggromaster
Riggs Hefeweizen
Trail Ale
Birddog
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Glenfiddich 12
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Black
Johnny Red
Johnny Rye
Knob Creek 9yr
Makers Mark
Makers Mark Caskmates
Revel Stoke
Segrams 7
Skrewball
Well Whiskey
Woodford
Well Vodka
Tito's
Absolute
Kettle 1
McCormick Flavored
Smirnoff
Well Tequila
Patron
Don Julio
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
El Jimador
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Repo
El Bandido Blanco
El Bandido Repo
Herradura Silver
Bourbon Milk Punch
Margarita
Moscow Mule
Mojito
Captain Morgan
Well Rum
Sailor Jerry
Bacardi
Calypso Coconut
Malibu
Bayou
Kracken 94
Biggie Wells
Rumple
Drinks
N/A Beverages
Whiskey
Draft Beer
Food Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
102 West Washington Street, Bloomington, IL 61701
