The RP Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Email unit291rp@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Location
125 Pinelawn Road, Melville, NY 11747
