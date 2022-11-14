Restaurant header imageView gallery

The RP Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

125 Pinelawn Road

Melville, NY 11747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$2.65
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.25
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$3.95

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

BTS

BTS

$3.75

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel

GARDEN QUESADILLA

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$3.75

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

GREEN EGGS & HAM

GREEN EGGS & HAM

$3.75

Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$3.75

Plain or Banana Butter Milk Pancakes with Maple syrup.

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$3.75

Thick Texas French Toast with Warm maple Syrup

YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$2.75
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$2.50
HARD BOILED EGGS

HARD BOILED EGGS

$1.25

MADE TO ORDER SALADS

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$5.25

BEVERAGES

16.9oz POLAND SPRINGS WATER

16.9oz POLAND SPRINGS WATER

$1.50
12oz SODA CAN

12oz SODA CAN

$1.00
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

KEVITA

KEVITA

$3.50
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$1.85
HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$1.59

HOT TEA

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit291rp@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

125 Pinelawn Road, Melville, NY 11747

Directions

Gallery
The RP Cafe image
The RP Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Refuge Food and Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
515 Broadhollow Road, Suite 400 Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
The JHL Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7 Corporate Center Drive Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Estee Lauder 350 (290)
orange starNo Reviews
350 South Service Road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
The Hidden Gem
orange starNo Reviews
275 Broadhollow Rd. Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
Estee Bioscience Micro Market
orange starNo Reviews
1 Bioscience Park Drive Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Arrosto Italian Rotisserie
orange star4.7 • 61
2263 Broadhollow Rd Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Melville

Roast Sandwich House - Melville
orange star4.7 • 3,413
827 wall whitman road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
Gregorys Coffee - GC35 - Melville
orange star4.4 • 50
874 Walt Whitman road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Melville
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Farmingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Massapequa Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston