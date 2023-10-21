Appetizers

2 SAMBUSSA
$9.00

Fried pastry with savory filling of lentils or beef, scallion, jalepenos, onions, celery with amaze sauce on the side

Veggie Soup
$9.00

a bowl with mix off lentil,carrot cellary

Ayeb With Gomen
$10.00

Scrambled cheez with collard green

House of salad
$8.00

House Special

Goden Tibis(ethiopian style short beef Ribis)
$27.00

prime short ribis marinated with special Elsa sause

zilzil Tibis
$25.00

well cooked strip of tender beef

Shekel Tibis(Ethiopian style shortbeef ribs)
$29.00

well cooked prime beef with hot clay pot

Shekel tibis(ethiopian style chicken)
$25.00

chicken serve with hot clay

Entree

Lega Tibis
$23.00

Tenderalion beef tibis with onions, garlic, ginger, peppers, jusy tibis

Geba Weta Tibis(beef)
$23.00

Cubed tender beef seasoned and diced cooked with onion, garlic, finished with ethiopian herbal butter and rosenary

Awaze Tibis(spicey)
$23.00

Tender beef cubes stewed in onion,garlic.and ginger and berbere sauce with traditonal spices

Derek Tibis
$23.00

Ethiopian style beef jerky sauteed with onion,garlic,ginger,tomato,rosemary and seasoned with house spices

Kitfo(Steak Tartare)
$25.00

Ethiopian style steak tattar**.seasoned to a rich flavor with our special blend of spies and spiced butter and mitmita

Key Wot, An Ethiopian Beef Stew(spicey)
$21.00

The beef version of Doro Wot.this authentic ethiopian sega wot has incredible depth of flavor

Dinich Bsega Wot (Spicey)
$19.00

Golden potatoes with beef, string beans, garlic, ginger, fresh tomatoes and spices

Gomen Besga Wot
$19.00

Beef with onions, garlic, ginger, and fresh collard greens

Doro Wot(spicey Chicken)
$21.00

Chicken simmered in berbere sauce with onions, garlic, ginger and flavored with spices. Served with one hard boiled egg

Doro Wot(Milid) Chicken)
$21.00

Chicken simmered with onions, garlic, ginger, jalapeños, turmeric and flavored with spices. Served with one hard boiled egg

Meat Sampler
$25.00

Combination of four variety meat dishes: Doro wot,key wot,gomrn besga,dinch besga

Alicha Wote
$21.00

Tender Pieces of prime beef or lamb sauteed in butter and simmered in mild sauce seasoned with spices and fresh herbs.

Fish

Fish Dullet
$23.00

Ground fish with diced onions, garlic, jalapeños, cardamom and mitmita

Fish Goulash
$23.00

Asa Goulash is deep fried fish served with injera, a spicy sauce and 2 veggie your choice

the Whole Fish(With Bone)
$23.00

Crispy Fried and well seasoned Tilapia Fish Ethiopian style two veggie your choise

Salad

Potato &red beet salad
$8.00
Tomato Salad
$8.00

Vegetarian

Shiro Wot
$16.00

Chickpeas seasoned with authenic Ethiopian spices and herbs

Mesere wote (red lentil stew)
$16.00

Split Lentils simmered with berbere, onions and garlic

Alicha (Yellow split)
$16.00

Yellow split-peas seasoned with garlic, ginger and turmeric

Collared green (Gomen)
$16.00

Fresh collard greens made with onions, garlic, and ginger

Cabbage with carrot
$16.00

Cabbage and carrot with onions, garlic, ginger and turmeric

Potato with Carrot
$16.00

Potato and carrot with onion,garlic,ginger and turmeric

Elsa Vegetarian combination Entree sampler
$21.00

Combination of six variety of veggie dishes your choise

Mushroom with spinach Tibis
$18.00

Mushroom with spinach lightly fried tibis

Soya Tibis(vegan tibis)
$18.00

soya tibis lightly fried with onion,garlic ,ginger and other spices

dessert

cheescake
$5.50
tres leches cake
$5.50
carrot cake
$5.50