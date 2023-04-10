Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elsewhere Brewing Co. Grant Park

review star

No reviews yet

1039 Grant Street Southeast, Suite B34

Atlanta, GA 30315

Food

Snacks

Bologna Sliders

Bologna Sliders

$10.00

Bologna, Fancy Sauce, Pickles, Cheese

Pretzel

Pretzel

$8.00

Served with house-made beer mustard

Sweet Potato Empanada

$5.00

Fried, Red Pepper served with Chimichurri

Beef Empanada

$5.00

Red Bell Pepper, Onion served with Chimichurri

To Share

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$14.00

Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Candied Pecan, Mint, Tangerine Vin

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$6.00

Baked + Fried served with house-made garlic sauce

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$13.00

Lemon Pepper Wet, Ranch

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$13.00

Ginger Soy, Sesame, Scallion

Sandwiches

Burger

Burger

$19.00

Grass-Fed, Extra Sharp Cheddar, Fancy Sauce, Pickles, White Onion, Sesame Bun, Fries

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Thigh, Swiss, Pickled Red Onion, Kale, Ranch, Potato Roll

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$10.00

Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Crispy Shallots, served with Fries

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

White Bread, Gouda, Swiss, served with Fries

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Black Bean Patty, Duke's Mayo, Gochujang, Cabbage, Cucumber

Sweets

gooey, chewy, chocolate chip

Cookie

$3.50

Sauces

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.75

Fancy Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Beer Mustard

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Duke's Mayo

$0.75

Sides

Fry Basket

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Merch

Sweatshirts

EBC Crew-Green

$38.99

EBC Crew-Dark Grey

$38.99

EBC Crew-Ash

$38.99

T-Shirts

Mushroom Tee

$24.99

EBC Tee-Green

$24.99

EBC Tee-Grey

$24.99

Gone Elsewhere Tee

$24.99

AC Long Sleeve

$29.99

Glassware

Lager Mug

$12.99

Anniversary Glass

$9.99

Accessories + More

Sticker Pack

$6.99

Tote Bag

$15.99

Dad Hat

$25.99

Cord Hat

$29.99

Beanie

$24.99

Liquor

SGL EBC Vodka

$7.00

DBL EBC Vodka

$12.00

SGL EBC Gin

$8.00

DBL EBC Gin

$12.00

SGL EBC Whiskey

$7.00

DBL EBC Whiskey

$12.00

Cocktails

Classic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Pickle Back

$9.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Screw Driver

$10.00

Beer Cocktails

Michelada

$9.00

Beermosa

$8.00

Radler

$8.00

Shandy

$8.00

EBC Specials

Dirty Bird

$14.00

Pickle Back

$9.00

Ruby Red Vod Sod

$10.00

Bevvy

$7.00

Spring Spritzer

$12.00

Underberg

$5.00

Beer

Bottles

Lady Brett Gooseberry

$16.99

Lady Brett Grand Cru

$16.99

Cans

BA Black Iris-Single

$11.99

Bevvie-Can

$5.00

Save Sacks-Single

$5.00

Draft

Proletarian

Proletarian

$8.00+

Industrial Pilsner | ABV: 4.5% Working class pilsner that is highly session-able & full of flavor. Built for any lifestyle.

Idol

$3.00+

Cream Style Ale | ABV: 4.8% This hometown hero is a light-bodied, well-attenuated ale conditioned at lower temps. Enjoyable any day, any time.

Carouse

Carouse

$5.00+

European Style Pils | ABV: 4.5% A crisp, light bodied lager that may just become your desert island beer

Vaunted

Vaunted

$5.00+

New England IPA | ABV: 6.6% Our most easy-drinking IPA; juicy notes of melon and mango. Hazy, smooth, crushable

Viridity

Viridity

$5.00+

West Coast IPA | ABV: 6.1% A dry body, bright carbonation, and crispy finish characterize this American classic: citrusy, nutty, and crushable.

Gest

Gest

$5.00+

Dark Czech Lager | ABV: 4.7% A table adventure! Stories from Prague praise a dark lager that delights the palate year-round.

Sèche

Sèche

$5.00+

Belgian Pale Ale | ABV: 4.6% A lighter type of Belgian beer that offers the same drinkability of a more pronounced style. Forgoes the booziness and has a more muted yeast-driven flavor profile

Rasp Brett

Rasp Brett

$5.00+

Raspberry Brett Beer| ABV: 6.0% Stainless steel-conditioned brett beer. For the natural wine lovers, this beer is delicate and tart with a slightly farmhouse funk.

Doppelbock

Doppelbock

$5.00+

Doppelbock | ABV: 7.2% Brewed to join Hald Acre at Strong Beer Time in Chicago. This is a lighter style Doppelbock brewed with Munich and Pilsner malt, conditioned for 3 months.

BFF Witbier

BFF Witbier

$5.00+

Belgian Witbier | ABV: 4.7% Brewed to join Hald Acre at Strong Beer Time in Chicago. This is a lighter style Doppelbock brewed with Munich and Pilsner malt, conditioned for 3 months.

Lady Brett Goose

Lady Brett Goose

$9.00+

BA Brett Beer | ABV: 6.5% Wine BA brett beer with gooseberry.

Hefeweizen

Hefeweizen

$5.00+

Hefeweizen | ABV: 5.0% A classic Bavarian wheat ale that glows hazy gold and brings a smile with every sip.

American Sour

American Sour

$5.00+

Grape Sour Ale | ABV: 4.5% Brewed with Shiraz grape juice from Australia, expect a rich ruby red hue with vinous hints of strawberry, blackberry, and plums. Light-bodied and slightly tart.

Saison

Saison

$5.00+

Saison | ABV: 6.5% Complex and refreshing this is our go-to patio-side beer. Approachable for all its effervescence will pair with almost any dish.

Black Iris

Black Iris

$8.00+

Imperial Stout | ABV: 10.5% We have a bit of a soft spot for sustainability, as everybody should, and will be partnering with several foundations with this beer to support wildlife and native plants.

Pitchers

Pitcher Proletarian

$28.00

Pitcher Idol

$16.00

Pitcher Carouse

$28.00

Pitcher Vaunted

$24.00

Pitcher Viridity

$24.00

Pitcher Gest

$28.00

Pitcher Seche

$30.00

Pitcher Rasp Brett

$30.00

Pitcher BFF Witbier

$30.00

Pitcher Doppelbock

$30.00

Pitcher Lady Brett Goose

Pitcher Hefeweizen

$28.00

Pitcher Black Iris

Pitcher American Sour

$28.00

Pitcher Saison

$28.00

Pitcher Kombucha

Cans To-Go

ESB 4pk

$14.99

Proletarian 4pk

$13.99

Gest 4pk

$13.99

Carouse 4pk

$13.99

Mixed Lager 4pk

$14.99

Viridity 4pk

$13.99

Vaunted 4pk

$13.99

BFF Wit 4pk

$14.99

Mixed IPA 4pk

$15.99

Bevvie 4pk

$11.99

Hefe 4pk

$14.99

Idol 4pk

$13.99

TG Save Sacks-Single

$5.00

TG Black Iris-Single

$9.99

TG BA Black Iris-Single

$11.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

Kombucha

$6.00

Dog Brew

$3.00

Happy Hour Tue-Fri

HH Beverages

Ruby Red Vod Sod

$6.00

Dirty Bird

$7.00

Pitcher Proletarian

$15.00

Pitcher Idol

$15.00

Pitcher Carouse

$15.00

Pitcher Vaunted

$15.00

Pitcher Viridity

$15.00

Shift Shot

$1.00

Pitcher Gest

$15.00

HH Food

HH Burger

$12.00

HH Fry Basket

$5.00

HH Pretzel

$5.00

Pop Up

Tony's

Beef Ditka

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Kerr

$12.00

Chicago Dog

$10.00

Basket Fries

$5.00

Ge'Ja

Salmon Sliders

$15.00

Beef Carnitas

$13.00

Baked Potato

$12.00

Fries

$10.00

Wings+Fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

You don't need to look any further if you're looking to get away. At Elsewhere, you can transport your group to a space with less worries, and more memories. Sip on our European-inspired beer list and bite into some of Atlanta's favorite eats. We are cozy with a modern twist!

Location

1039 Grant Street Southeast, Suite B34, Atlanta, GA 30315

Directions

