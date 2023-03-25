Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Elsewhere Garden Bar + Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

103 E Jones Ave

San Antonio, TX 78215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Impossible Burger
Gochujang Cauliflower Wings
Fries


Starters

Gochujang Cauliflower Wings

Gochujang Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Fried cauliflower florets tossed in house gochujang sauce, served with home-made ranch. Select a different flavor, or choose "make vegan". **If Vegan, must select BBQ**

Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Lightly fried, tossed in house seasoning and butter and served with shaved Parmesan and lemon.

Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels

$10.00

Soft and golden brown, three to an order, your choice of cheese sauce or spicy mustard.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Four giant, hand-breaded tenders, tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Nashville, served with home-made ranch.

Loaded Philly Fries

Loaded Philly Fries

$14.00

A bed of fries topped with shaved ribeye, onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese and chipotle mayo.

Fries

$7.00

Just a big side 'o fries!

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

A bed of fries topped with parmesan cheese, house-made garlic aioli and parsley

Salads

Blueberry Walnut Salad

Blueberry Walnut Salad

$13.00

Juicy blueberries, feta cheese and walnuts on romaine lettuce. Choose your dressing option between Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette or Blood Orange Shallot Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shaved parmesan, herbed croutons and caesar dressing on romaine lettuce.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Grilled onions, lettuce, pickle, house-made chipotle mayo, American cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Grilled Mushrooms, swiss cheese, garlic aioli

PB&J Burger

PB&J Burger

$15.00

You read that right! Peanut butter, strawberry preserves, bacon, cheddar cheese

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00

Grilled onions, garlic aioli, swiss and provolone

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Impossible patty dressed with grilled onions, lettuce, pickles and house made chipotle mayo. Ask for no cheese or mayo to make it vegan!

Pimento Cheeseburger

Pimento Cheeseburger

$15.00

House-made pimento cheese, bacon, garlic aioli

A-1 Burger

$15.00

A-1 steak sauce, house-made slaw, pickles, cheddar cheese

Reuben Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Hand battered chicken thigh, house-made slaw, pickles. Choose your favorite flavor or leave it plain!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken thigh dusted in our house Nashville seasoning. Topped with provolone and bacon, garlic aioli and lettuce.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

7 oz of shaved rib eye with onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese sauce and chipotle mayo

Mushroom Melt

Mushroom Melt

$13.00

A vegetarian option with grilled mushrooms, garlic aioli, swiss and provolone cheese on Texas toast

Kids

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Two hand-battered chicken tenders served with fries.

PB&J Sandwich

$9.00

Peanut butter and strawberry preserves on Texas toast, served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Two slices of American cheese on Texas toast, served with fries.

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Aioli

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Korean Gochujang

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Nashville Hot Oil

$1.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side A1

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

A popular riverside beer garden in a leafy setting, plus porch swings & classic comfort food such as handmade burgers and fried chicken sandwiches.

Website

Location

103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Elsewhere Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Boiler House - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
103 W GRAYSON STREET San Antonioi, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Lone Star Cafe - lonestar
orange star3.0 • 1,542
237 Losoya St. San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Bunz Handcrafted Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
122 east houston street san antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Box St. All Day - 623 Hemisfair Blvd Suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
623 Hemisfair Blvd Suite 108 San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston