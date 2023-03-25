American
Burgers
Elsewhere Garden Bar + Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
A popular riverside beer garden in a leafy setting, plus porch swings & classic comfort food such as handmade burgers and fried chicken sandwiches.
Location
103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Pearl
No Reviews
103 W GRAYSON STREET San Antonioi, TX 78212
View restaurant
Box St. All Day - 623 Hemisfair Blvd Suite 108
No Reviews
623 Hemisfair Blvd Suite 108 San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio