Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Sombrero Mexican Grill 125 State Rt 17

review star

No reviews yet

125 State Rt 17

Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best Mexican Food in Hasbrouck Heights!

Location

125 State Rt 17, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge
orange star4.8 • 597
202 Hackensack Street Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
View restaurantnext
AL TORO -
orange starNo Reviews
187 Hackensack Street Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
View restaurantnext
In Thyme - Moonachie
orange starNo Reviews
55 Moonachie ave. Moonachie, NJ 07074
View restaurantnext
Caribbean Delicacies
orange starNo Reviews
711 NJ-17 Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog House - 510 Route 17 South
orange starNo Reviews
510 Route 17 South Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View restaurantnext
Biggie's - Carlstadt
orange starNo Reviews
430 New Jersey 17 Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hasbrouck Heights
Lodi
review star
No reviews yet
Garfield
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston