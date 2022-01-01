Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elta Coffee 7747 U.S. Hwy 61 P.O. Box 1100

No reviews yet

7747 U.S. Hwy 61 P.O. Box 1100

St. Francisville, LA 70775

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Macarons

Specialty Coffee & Tea

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Red Eye

$4.00

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

Chai Latte

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Drip Coffee

Just a Cup

$3.00

Pastries

Scones

$3.00

Muffins

$4.00

Macarons

$12.00

Set of 6 Macarons

Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$4.00

Bread

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Croissant

$3.00

Slice of Sourdough

$2.00

Grab and Go

Kolache

$5.00

Charcuterie Snack Tray

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elta Coffee, located in the Myrtles' Gift Shop, is open to overnight guests, locals, and all visitors! We offer specialty coffee, breakfast and all day baked goods. We are open Sunday - Thursday 7:30am - 7:00pm, and Friday - Saturday 7:30am - 9:00pm.

Location

7747 U.S. Hwy 61 P.O. Box 1100, St. Francisville, LA 70775

Directions

