El Taquito - Kendall

Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Homemade Horchata
Homemade Tamarindo Juice
Homemade Lemonade
Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)
Limon Jarrito (Lime)
Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)
Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)
Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)
Mango Jarrito
Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)
Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruitpunch)
Sangria Señorial
Sidral Mundet
Mexican Coca Cola
Sprite
Fountain Drink
Bottled Water
Sparkling Water
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Diet Coke
Frozen Cocktails
Beer
Corona
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Dos Equis Lager
Dos Equis Amber
Pacifico
Victoria
Tecate
Miller Light
Heineken
Lagunitas IPA
La Rubia
Heineken 0.0 (Non-Alcoholic)
Wine
Havenscourt Cabernet Sauvignon
Havenscourt Merlot
Havenscourt Chardonnay
Havenscourt Moscato
Havenscourt Merlot BTL
Havenscourt Chardonnay BTL
Havenscourt Moscato BTL
Torre Pingon Crianza
Protos Tinto Fino
Albali Gran Reserva
Prosecco Small
Prossecco Large
Beer Michelada Options
Starters, Soup & Salad
Guacamole y Mariquitas
Homemade fried tortilla chips, and mariquitas, served with guacamole.
Chicharrones y Guacamole
Homemade fried pork rinds served with guacamole.
Chorizo Queso Fundido
Homemade fried tortilla chips served with chorizo and queso blanco dip.
Tamales
Ground corn dough wrapped and steamed in banana leaf topped with homemade salsa verde and pickled onions. Choice of cheese tamale or pulled pork tamale. Two per order.
Elotes
Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and chile de arbol.
Esquites
Corn Kernels mixed with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and chile de arbol.
Mexican Wings
Chicken wings bathed in homemade chipotle sauce served with blue cheese dipping sauce and fried tortilla chips.
Nachos Supreme
Homemade fried tortilla chips topped with cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Add chicken or steak.
Tortilla Soup
Homemade tomato soup topped with tortilla chips, sour cream, avocado, queso cotija, and Chile de Arbol
Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla basket with spring mix, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, radish, homemade cilantro dressing
Entrees
Pollo Al Tomatillo
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese and our homemade tomato sauce. Served with Cilantro Rice and Salad
El Pollo Malcriado
Grilled chicken breast topped , served with Cilantro rice and salad.
Arrachera (churrasco)
12oz grilles skirt steak marinated in spicy jalapeños. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Camarones Al Chipotle
Grilled shrimp bathed in homemade chipotle cream sauce. served with Cilantro rice and salad.
Camarones Al Ajillo
Buttery garlic grilled shrimp with a hint of lime. served with Cilantro rice and salad.
Snapper a la Diabla
Grilled snapper fillet in homemade salsa diabla. served with Cilantro rice and salad.
Snapper Blackened
Grilled blackened snapper fillet Served with Cilantro rice and salad
Tacos
Chicken Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Steak Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Chorizo Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled homemade chorizo topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Carnitas Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with roasted and grilled pulled pork topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Al Pastor Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo topped with pineapple, onions, and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Cochinita Pibil
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with slow-roasted pork marinated in traditional Yucatan sauce topped with pickled onions. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans.
Shrimp (x3)
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.
Churrasco (x3)
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.
Cecina Roja (x3)
Order of three tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Grilled beef marinated in traditional Mexican salt and orange, topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.
Mahi Mahi (x3)
Three tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled Mahi Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.
Birria Tacos (x3)
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with birria topped with onions and cilantro. Comes with consome to dip tacos.
Burritos
Burrito Empapado
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro, and choice of homemade Mexican salsa roja or salsa verde. Served with salad.
Burrito Repleto
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.
Burrito California
12' wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, french fries, cheese, guacamole, and choice of protein. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.
Chimichanga
12' wrapped fried flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, rice, beans, cheese, and choice of protein. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja. Served with salad.
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled steak. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo, pineapple. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chorizo Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled chorizo. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Churrasco Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled skirt steak (churrasco). Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Birria Quesopizza
Classics
Flautas
4 rolled and deep fried corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken or steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and queso cotija. Served with Cilantro Rice and beans.
Classic Fajitas
Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers and chicken. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Cilantro rice and beans. --- Make it SUPREME (+cheese, bacon and mushrooms) +$3
Surf and Turf Fajitas
A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, shrimp, and churrasco. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to Supreme (cheese, bacon, mushrooms) +$3
Enchiladas de Carnitas
Three pulled pork enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro and homemade traditional Mexican salsa verde. Served with Cilantro rice & beans.
Mexican Sandwich (Torta)
Telera Mexican bread, rotisserie pork beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise. Served with French fries. Choice of protein Steak, Chicken, or Al Pastor
Steak Sopes
3 corn sopes, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso cotija, avocado and steak.
Tostada de Pollo
2 corn tortillas, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, avocado, cheese and chicken. Served with salad.
Pizza Al Pastor
Oven roasted pizza topped with cheese, Al PAstor, and jalapenos.
Veggie Platters
Veggie Quesadilla
3 folded tortillas with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Veggie Taco (x3)
3 tacos with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Veggie Fajitas
Hot iron skillet with onions, and peppers. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Kids Menu
Postres (Desserts)
Acompañantes (Sides)
Extras, Sauces & Co.
