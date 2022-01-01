El Taquito - Kendall imageView gallery

El Taquito - Kendall

review star

No reviews yet

13911 Sw 42 Street Suite 111 -112

Miami, FL 33175

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Homemade Horchata

$6.00

Homemade Tamarindo Juice

$6.00

Homemade Lemonade

$6.00
Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)

Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)

$3.00
Limon Jarrito (Lime)

Limon Jarrito (Lime)

$3.00
Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)

Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)

$3.00
Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)

Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)

$3.00
Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)

Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)

$3.00
Mango Jarrito

Mango Jarrito

$3.00
Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)

Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)

$3.00
Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruitpunch)

Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruitpunch)

$3.00
Sangria Señorial

Sangria Señorial

$3.00
Sidral Mundet

Sidral Mundet

$3.00
Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$5.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.30

Frozen Cocktails

Strawberry Dauiquiri

$14.00

Piña Colada Frozen

$15.00

Mangonada

$15.00

Margarita Frozen

$14.00

Miami Vice

$18.00

Beer

DR Corona Extra

$7.00

DR Pacifico

$7.00

DR La Rubia

$7.00

DR Modelo Especial

$7.00

DR Modelo Negra

$7.00

DR Lagunitas

$7.00
Corona

Corona

$5.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.00
Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.00
Heineken

Heineken

$5.00
Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00
La Rubia

La Rubia

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 (Non-Alcoholic)

$5.00

Wine

Havenscourt Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Havenscourt Merlot

$9.00

Havenscourt Chardonnay

$9.00

Havenscourt Moscato

$9.00

Havenscourt Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Havenscourt Merlot BTL

$18.00

Havenscourt Chardonnay BTL

$18.00

Havenscourt Moscato BTL

$18.00

Torre Pingon Crianza

$28.00

Protos Tinto Fino

$30.00

Albali Gran Reserva

$20.00

Prosecco Small

$18.00

Prossecco Large

$28.00

Beer Michelada Options

Corona

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.00
Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00Out of stock

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$4.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.00Out of stock
Heineken

Heineken

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Heineken 0.0 (Non-Alcoholic)

$5.00

Starters, Soup & Salad

Guacamole y Mariquitas

$13.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips, and mariquitas, served with guacamole.

Chicharrones y Guacamole

$14.00

Homemade fried pork rinds served with guacamole.

Chorizo Queso Fundido

$12.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips served with chorizo and queso blanco dip.

Tamales

$6.00

Ground corn dough wrapped and steamed in banana leaf topped with homemade salsa verde and pickled onions. Choice of cheese tamale or pulled pork tamale. Two per order.

Elotes

$6.00

Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and chile de arbol.

Esquites

$7.00

Corn Kernels mixed with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and chile de arbol.

Mexican Wings

$7.00+

Chicken wings bathed in homemade chipotle sauce served with blue cheese dipping sauce and fried tortilla chips.

Nachos Supreme

$15.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips topped with cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Add chicken or steak.

Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Homemade tomato soup topped with tortilla chips, sour cream, avocado, queso cotija, and Chile de Arbol

Taco Salad

$8.00

Fried flour tortilla basket with spring mix, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, radish, homemade cilantro dressing

Entrees

Pollo Al Tomatillo

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese and our homemade tomato sauce. Served with Cilantro Rice and Salad

El Pollo Malcriado

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped , served with Cilantro rice and salad.

Arrachera (churrasco)

$25.00

12oz grilles skirt steak marinated in spicy jalapeños. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Camarones Al Chipotle

$27.00

Grilled shrimp bathed in homemade chipotle cream sauce. served with Cilantro rice and salad.

Camarones Al Ajillo

$19.00

Buttery garlic grilled shrimp with a hint of lime. served with Cilantro rice and salad.

Snapper a la Diabla

$25.00

Grilled snapper fillet in homemade salsa diabla. served with Cilantro rice and salad.

Snapper Blackened

$19.00

Grilled blackened snapper fillet Served with Cilantro rice and salad

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.50+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Steak Taco

$3.50+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Chorizo Taco

$4.00+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled homemade chorizo topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Carnitas Taco

$4.00+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with roasted and grilled pulled pork topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo topped with pineapple, onions, and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Cochinita Pibil

$4.50+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with slow-roasted pork marinated in traditional Yucatan sauce topped with pickled onions. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans.

Shrimp (x3)

$15.00+

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.

Churrasco (x3)

$14.00+

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.

Cecina Roja (x3)

$14.00+Out of stock

Order of three tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Grilled beef marinated in traditional Mexican salt and orange, topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.

Mahi Mahi (x3)

$16.00+

Three tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled Mahi Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.

Birria Tacos (x3)

$16.00

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with birria topped with onions and cilantro. Comes with consome to dip tacos.

Burritos

Burrito Empapado

$7.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro, and choice of homemade Mexican salsa roja or salsa verde. Served with salad.

Burrito Repleto

$8.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.

Burrito California

$8.00

12' wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, french fries, cheese, guacamole, and choice of protein. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.

Chimichanga

$9.00

12' wrapped fried flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, rice, beans, cheese, and choice of protein. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja. Served with salad.

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled steak. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$14.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo, pineapple. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled chorizo. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Churrasco Quesadilla

$17.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled skirt steak (churrasco). Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Birria Quesopizza

$20.00

Classics

Flautas

$12.00

4 rolled and deep fried corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken or steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and queso cotija. Served with Cilantro Rice and beans.

Classic Fajitas

$13.00

Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers and chicken. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Cilantro rice and beans. --- Make it SUPREME (+cheese, bacon and mushrooms) +$3

Surf and Turf Fajitas

$25.00

A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, shrimp, and churrasco. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to Supreme (cheese, bacon, mushrooms) +$3

Enchiladas de Carnitas

$14.00

Three pulled pork enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro and homemade traditional Mexican salsa verde. Served with Cilantro rice & beans.

Mexican Sandwich (Torta)

$14.00+

Telera Mexican bread, rotisserie pork beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise. Served with French fries. Choice of protein Steak, Chicken, or Al Pastor

Steak Sopes

$14.00

3 corn sopes, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso cotija, avocado and steak.

Tostada de Pollo

$14.00

2 corn tortillas, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, avocado, cheese and chicken. Served with salad.

Pizza Al Pastor

$15.00

Oven roasted pizza topped with cheese, Al PAstor, and jalapenos.

Bowls

Cilantro Rice Bowl

$10.00

Spring Mix Bowl

$10.00

Veggie Platters

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

3 folded tortillas with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Veggie Taco (x3)

$10.00

3 tacos with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Veggie Fajitas

$12.00

Hot iron skillet with onions, and peppers. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

2 flour tortillas with cheese. Served with french fries or chips. Add chicken for $2

Kids Chicken Taco

$10.00

2 corn or flour tortillas with grilled chicken. Served with rice and beans

Postres (Desserts)

Churros

$8.00

Churros Sandwich

$8.00

Choco Flan

$8.00

Flan

$6.00

Paleta Tamarindo

$2.00

Paleta Horchata

$2.00

Paleta Limon

$2.00

Acompañantes (Sides)

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Cilantro Rice

$2.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Guacamole (6oz)

$6.00

Side Pico De Gallo (6oz)

$5.00

Side Homemade Fried Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Extras, Sauces & Co.

Extras

Sauces

Side OTHER

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13911 Sw 42 Street Suite 111 -112, Miami, FL 33175

Directions

Gallery
El Taquito - Kendall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Montecatini - Kendall
orange starNo Reviews
14211 SW 42nd St Unit 33A MIAMI, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Polo Norte Kendall
orange starNo Reviews
13901 sw 42 st Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Islas Canarias Cafe & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
3804 sw 137th ave Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 477
3855 SW 137 Ave #3 Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
A-Mari-Mix - Fresh Mex Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
13349 Southwest 42nd Street Kendale Lakes, FL 33165
View restaurantnext
Milly's Empanada Factory
orange starNo Reviews
13313 SW 42nd St Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston