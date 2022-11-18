Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Taquito - Little Havana

review star

No reviews yet

1380 Sw 8th Street

Miami, FL 33135

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Homemade Horchata

$6.00

Homemade Tamarindo Juice

$6.00

Homemade Lemonade

$6.00
Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)

$4.00
Limon Jarrito (Lime)

$4.00
Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)

$4.00
Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)

$4.00
Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)

$4.00
Mango Jarrito

$4.00
Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)

$4.00
Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruitpunch)

$4.00
Sangria Señorial

$4.00
Sidral Mundet

$4.00
Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00
Coca Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Sunkist

$3.00
Bottled Water

$3.00
Perrier

$4.00
Apple Juice

$3.00
Orange Juice

$3.00
Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Frozen Cocktails

September Special 2x1

$30.00

Strawberry Dauiquiri

$18.00

Mojito Frozen

$18.00

Piña Colada Frozen

$18.00

Margarita Frozen

$18.00

Miami Vice

$20.00

Beer

DR Corona Extra

$6.00+

DR Corona Premier

$6.00+

DR Stella

$6.00+

DR Modelo Especial

$6.00+

DR Modelo Negra

$6.00+

DR Budlight

$6.00+
Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00
Modelo Especial

$5.00
Negra Modelo

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00
Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00
Stella Artois

$5.00

Mahou

$5.00
Heineken

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00
Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 (Non-Alcoholic)

$5.00

Wine

Casas Del Maipo Cabernet Souvignon

$6.00

Five Latitudes Souvignon Blanc

$6.00

La Prensa Chardonnay

$6.00

Las Campanas Chardonnay

$10.00

Las Campanas Rose

$10.00

Casas Del Maipo Cabernet Souvignon BTL

$18.00

Five Latitudes Souvignon Blanc BTL

$18.00

La Prensa Chardonnay BTL

$18.00

Albali Gran Reserva BTL

$24.00

Las Campanas Chardonnay

$25.00

Las Campanas Rose

$25.00

Corona Seltzer

Cherry Seltzer

$5.00

Tropical Lime Seltzer

$5.00

Mango Seltzer

$5.00

Blackberry Lime Seltzer

$5.00

Beer Michelada Options

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00
Modelo Especial

$5.00
Negra Modelo

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00
Stella Artois

$5.00
Heineken

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Heineken 0.0 (Non-Alcoholic)

$5.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.50+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Steak Taco

$3.50+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Chorizo Taco

$4.00+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled homemade chorizo topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Carnitas Taco

$4.00+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with roasted and grilled pulled pork topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo topped with pineapple, onions, and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans

Cochinita Pibil

$4.50+

1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with slow-roasted pork marinated in traditional Yucatan sauce topped with pickled onions. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans.

Churrasco (x3)

$14.00+

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.

Cecina (x3)

$14.00+

Order of three tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Grilled beef marinated in traditional Mexican salt and orange, topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.

Shrimp (x3)

$14.00+

Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.

Mahi Mahi (x3)

$15.00+

Three tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled Mahi Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.

Antojitos, Sopa & Ensalada (Starters, Soup, & Salad)

Nachos y Guacamole

$10.00

Homemade tortilla chips served with guacamole.

Nachos y Pico de Gallo

$7.00

Homemade tortilla chips served with pico de gallo.

Nachos Beans and Cheese

$7.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips topped with beans and cheese.

Nachos con Queso Fundido

$7.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips served with homemade queso dip.

Nacho Trio

$16.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and homemade queso dip.

Nachos Supreme

$15.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips topped with cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Add chicken or steak.

Elotes

$6.00

Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and chile de arbol.

Esquites

$7.00

Corn Kernels mixed with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and chile de arbol.

Mexican Wings

$7.00+

Chicken wings bathed in homemade chipotle sauce served with blue cheese dipping sauce and fried tortilla chips.

Sopes

$10.00

Two corn sopes, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, queso cotija, and your choice of steak or chicken.

Cochinita Pibil Sopes

$11.00

Two corn sopes, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, queso cotija, and slow-roasted pork marinated in traditional Yucatan sauce

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Homemade tomato soup topped with tortilla chips, sour cream, avocado, queso cotija, and Chile de Arbol

Taco Salad

$8.00

Fried flour tortilla basket with spring mix, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, homemade dressing

Burritos

Burrito Classico

$10.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.

Burrito Repleto

$11.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.

Burrito Ahogado

$10.00

12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro, and choice of homemade Mexican salsa roja or salsa verde. Served with salad.

Burrito California

$10.00

12' wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, french fries, cheese, guacamole, and choice of protein. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.

Burrito Fajita

$10.00

12' wrapped flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, beans, cheese, and choice of protein. Topped with mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.

Chimichanga

$11.00

12' wrapped fried flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, rice, beans, cheese, and choice of protein. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja. Served with salad.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled steak. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled chorizo. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$13.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo, pineapple. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Churrasco Quesadilla

$16.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled skirt steak (churrasco). Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Platos Fuertes / Entrees

Flautas

$12.00

4 rolled and deep-fried corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken or steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso cotija. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Classic Fajitas

$12.00

A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, and choice of chicken or steak. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to SUPREME (+cheese, bacon, and mushrooms) +$4

Churrasco Fajita

$17.00

A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, and skirt steak. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to SUPREME (+cheese, bacon, and mushrooms) +$4

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.00

A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, and shrimp. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to Supreme (cheese, bacon, mushrooms) +$4

Surf and Turf Fajitas

$20.00

A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, shrimp, and churrasco. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to Supreme (cheese, bacon, mushrooms) +$4

Pollo Enchiladas

$12.00

Three chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or verde. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Carnitas Enchiladas

$13.00

Three pulled pork enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or verde.

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Homemade fried tortilla chips blended with traditional Mexican green sauce, cheese, onions, sour cream, and cilantro. Choice of chicken or steak. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Torta

$11.00

Telera Mexican bread with choice of grilled chicken or steak, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce. Served with French fries.

Chorizo Torta

$12.00

Telera Mexican bread with homemade grilled chorizo, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce. Served with French fries

Classic Tostada

$10.00

Two crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, lettuce, avocado, queso cotija, and your choice of chicken or steak

Shrimp Tostada

$14.00

Two crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, lettuce, avocado, queso cotija, and grilled shrimp.

Mexican Party

$16.00

Choice of either all steak or chicken, 1 quesadilla, flauta, sope, and taco. Served with chips, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Veggie Platters

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

3 folded tortillas with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Veggie Taco

$10.00

3 tacos with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Veggie Fajitas

$12.00

Hot iron skillet with onions, and peppers. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

5 chicken nuggets served with french fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

2 flour tortillas with cheese. Served with french fries or chips. Add chicken for $2

Mexican Pizza

$8.00

8" tortilla with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Kids Chicken Taco

$10.00

2 corn or flour tortillas with grilled chicken. Served with rice and beans

Postres / Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Churros with Ice Cream

$10.00

Choco Flan

$8.00

Flan

$6.00

Capriccio

$6.00

Cuatro Leche

$6.00

Paleta Tamarindo

$2.00

Paleta Horchata

$2.00

Paleta Limon

$2.00

Ice Cream 1 scoop

$2.00

Acompañantes (Sides)

Side House Salad

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$2.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Guacamole (6oz)

$10.00

Side Pico De Gallo (6oz)

$5.00

Side Homemade Fried Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Extras, Sauces & Co.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FOOD Come in and enjoy!

1380 Sw 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135

