El Taquito - Little Havana
1380 Sw 8th Street
Miami, FL 33135
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Homemade Horchata
Homemade Tamarindo Juice
Homemade Lemonade
Mineragua Jarrito (Sparkling Water)
Limon Jarrito (Lime)
Mandarina Jarrito (Mandarin)
Toronja Jarrito (Grapefruit)
Piña Jarrito (Pineapple)
Mango Jarrito
Tamarindo Jarrito (Tamarind)
Tutifruti Jarrito (Fruitpunch)
Sangria Señorial
Sidral Mundet
Mexican Coca Cola
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sunkist
Bottled Water
Perrier
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Frozen Cocktails
Beer
DR Corona Extra
DR Corona Premier
DR Stella
DR Modelo Especial
DR Modelo Negra
DR Budlight
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Dos Equis Lager
Dos Equis Amber
Pacifico
Victoria
Tecate
Budweiser
Bud Light
Miller Light
Michelob Ultra
Yuengling
Stella Artois
Mahou
Heineken
Samuel Adams
Blue Moon
Lagunitas IPA
Heineken 0.0 (Non-Alcoholic)
Wine
Casas Del Maipo Cabernet Souvignon
Five Latitudes Souvignon Blanc
La Prensa Chardonnay
Las Campanas Chardonnay
Las Campanas Rose
Casas Del Maipo Cabernet Souvignon BTL
Five Latitudes Souvignon Blanc BTL
La Prensa Chardonnay BTL
Albali Gran Reserva BTL
Las Campanas Chardonnay
Las Campanas Rose
Corona Seltzer
Beer Michelada Options
Tacos
Chicken Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled chicken topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Steak Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Chorizo Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled homemade chorizo topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Carnitas Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with roasted and grilled pulled pork topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Al Pastor Taco
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo topped with pineapple, onions, and cilantro. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans
Cochinita Pibil
1 taco per order. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with slow-roasted pork marinated in traditional Yucatan sauce topped with pickled onions. Available as platter: 2 tacos with Mexican rice and beans.
Churrasco (x3)
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.
Cecina (x3)
Order of three tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Grilled beef marinated in traditional Mexican salt and orange, topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.
Shrimp (x3)
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.
Mahi Mahi (x3)
Three tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled Mahi Mahi, guacamole, cabbage, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans.
Antojitos, Sopa & Ensalada (Starters, Soup, & Salad)
Nachos y Guacamole
Homemade tortilla chips served with guacamole.
Nachos y Pico de Gallo
Homemade tortilla chips served with pico de gallo.
Nachos Beans and Cheese
Homemade fried tortilla chips topped with beans and cheese.
Nachos con Queso Fundido
Homemade fried tortilla chips served with homemade queso dip.
Nacho Trio
Homemade fried tortilla chips served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and homemade queso dip.
Nachos Supreme
Homemade fried tortilla chips topped with cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Add chicken or steak.
Elotes
Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and chile de arbol.
Esquites
Corn Kernels mixed with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and chile de arbol.
Mexican Wings
Chicken wings bathed in homemade chipotle sauce served with blue cheese dipping sauce and fried tortilla chips.
Sopes
Two corn sopes, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, queso cotija, and your choice of steak or chicken.
Cochinita Pibil Sopes
Two corn sopes, lightly toasted and topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, queso cotija, and slow-roasted pork marinated in traditional Yucatan sauce
Tortilla Soup
Homemade tomato soup topped with tortilla chips, sour cream, avocado, queso cotija, and Chile de Arbol
Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla basket with spring mix, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, homemade dressing
Burritos
Burrito Classico
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.
Burrito Repleto
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.
Burrito Ahogado
12" wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro, and choice of homemade Mexican salsa roja or salsa verde. Served with salad.
Burrito California
12' wrapped flour tortilla filled with beans, french fries, cheese, guacamole, and choice of protein. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.
Burrito Fajita
12' wrapped flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, beans, cheese, and choice of protein. Topped with mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, and cilantro. Served with salad.
Chimichanga
12' wrapped fried flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, rice, beans, cheese, and choice of protein. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja. Served with salad.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled steak. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chorizo Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled chorizo. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and rotisserie pork marinated in traditional Mexican adobo, pineapple. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Churrasco Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled skirt steak (churrasco). Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Choice of corn or flour tortilla folded with cheese, and grilled shrimp. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Platos Fuertes / Entrees
Flautas
4 rolled and deep-fried corn tortillas filled with choice of chicken or steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso cotija. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Classic Fajitas
A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, and choice of chicken or steak. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to SUPREME (+cheese, bacon, and mushrooms) +$4
Churrasco Fajita
A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, and skirt steak. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to SUPREME (+cheese, bacon, and mushrooms) +$4
Shrimp Fajitas
A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, and shrimp. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to Supreme (cheese, bacon, mushrooms) +$4
Surf and Turf Fajitas
A flavorful mix of grilled onions, peppers, shrimp, and churrasco. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Upgrade to Supreme (cheese, bacon, mushrooms) +$4
Pollo Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or verde. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Carnitas Enchiladas
Three pulled pork enchiladas topped with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja or verde.
Chilaquiles
Homemade fried tortilla chips blended with traditional Mexican green sauce, cheese, onions, sour cream, and cilantro. Choice of chicken or steak. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Torta
Telera Mexican bread with choice of grilled chicken or steak, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce. Served with French fries.
Chorizo Torta
Telera Mexican bread with homemade grilled chorizo, beans, mayonnaise, cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce. Served with French fries
Classic Tostada
Two crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, lettuce, avocado, queso cotija, and your choice of chicken or steak
Shrimp Tostada
Two crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, lettuce, avocado, queso cotija, and grilled shrimp.
Mexican Party
Choice of either all steak or chicken, 1 quesadilla, flauta, sope, and taco. Served with chips, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Veggie Platters
Veggie Quesadilla
3 folded tortillas with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese. Choice of corn or flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Veggie Taco
3 tacos with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Veggie Fajitas
Hot iron skillet with onions, and peppers. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggets
5 chicken nuggets served with french fries
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
2 flour tortillas with cheese. Served with french fries or chips. Add chicken for $2
Mexican Pizza
8" tortilla with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Kids Chicken Taco
2 corn or flour tortillas with grilled chicken. Served with rice and beans
Postres / Desserts
Acompañantes (Sides)
Extras, Sauces & Co.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
1380 Sw 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135