Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Don Raul 49

review star

No reviews yet

4953 Xerxes Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Jugueton Snacks

Guacamole

$11.00

avocado, tomatillo salsa, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime, tortilla chips.

Totopos Y Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Roasted poblano cheese fondue, pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla chips.

Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp and crab ceviche, with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cooked in a citrus sauce.

Tacos

Tacos

$5.00

Hand made tortilla with cilantro , onions, side of salsa

Arabe Tacos

Arabe Tacos

$7.00

From the state of Puebla we bring you arabe style tacos. local flour tortillas, chipolte sauce, chihuahua cheese, braised white onions, salsa verde, choice of meat:

Pillin Discada

Pillin Discada

$12.00

Crispy flour tortilla with chihuahua cheese, bacon, chorizo, onions, cilantro, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, Mexican seasonings garnish with chicharrones.

Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

local flour tortilla, rice, beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, crema, salsa verde: choice of meat:

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Rice, beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, crema, salsa verde: choice of meat:

Picaro

Tres Leches

$7.00

traditional mexican vanilla sponge cake, sugar icing

Caramel Flan

$7.00

vanilla caramel flan, vanilla crema

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Chocolate mousse cake with strawberry compote

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$12.00

Crispy flour tortilla with chihuahua cheese choice of meat

Sparkling

L.A Chetto

L.A Chetto

$26.00

100% Chardonnay: The wine has a floral bouquet and on the palate it is fruity with hints of hibiscus. The bubbles are fine and persistent with a pleasant dryness. Serve chilled with seafood, fish or as an aperitif.

J. Laurens Le Moulin

$28.00

Gelida

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410

Directions

Gallery
El Travieso Taqueria image
El Travieso Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fiero Mexican Grill
orange star4.3 • 422
300 Sentinel Drive Annapolis Junction, MD 20701
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Mexican Seafood - Turqouise Street
orange starNo Reviews
703 Turqouise Street San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Roxxy Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
3108 Main St Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Cilantro Taqueria - Lakewood
orange star4.7 • 200
18260 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Torque Grill & Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
2795 SW Wilshire Blvd Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Broders' Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,113
2308 West 50th St Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Victor's 1959 Cafe
orange star4.6 • 2,180
3756 Grand Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55409
View restaurantnext
Broders' Pasta Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,494
5000 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S
orange star4.5 • 1,242
5416 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Tap Society
orange star4.6 • 1,062
4555 Grand Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston