Mexican & Tex-Mex
Don Raul 49
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4953 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Gallery
