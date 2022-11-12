- Home
The Elusive Grape
278 Reviews
$$
129 N Woodland Blvd
Deland, FL 32720
House Specialties
Bruschetta
Fresh, roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, 12 year balsamic vinegar, and basil oil served warm on Armand's Herbed Altomura Bread.
Burrata with Sun-Dried Tomato Marinara
Fresh Mozzarella with House-made Basil oil and a Sun-dried tomato/Caramelized onion Marinara, served with warm Focaccia bread.
Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Made with whole milk, cream cheese, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Feta, Artichoke Hearts, and Fresh Baby Spinach. Served with warm pita.
Muffeletta
This New Orleans classic features Mortadella Ham, Dry Salami, Provolone Cheese, and an Olive Salad on Focaccia bread. Served warm.
Olive & Artichoke Crostini
A blend of Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, and Jack cheese, baked and served on a toasted Baguette.
Olive & Artichoke Crostini with Proscuitto
A blend of Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, and Jack cheese, baked and served on a toasted Baguette topped with Prosciutto.
Taster One Bottle Wine Basket
A custom gourmet basket with your choice of One Tasting level bottle of wine. Choose either Red or White wine and we will build the perfect gift for your loved ones.
Taster Two Bottle Wine Basket
A custom gourmet basket with your choice of Two Tasting level bottles of wine. Choose either Red, White or Both and we will build the perfect gift for your loved ones.
Premium One Bottle Wine Basket
A custom gourmet basket with your choice of One Premium level bottle of wine. Choose either Red or White wine and we will build the perfect gift for your loved ones.
Premium Two Bottle Wine Basket
A custom gourmet basket with your choice of Two Premium level bottles of wine. Choose either Red, White or Both and we will build the perfect gift for your loved ones.
Master One Bottle Wine Basket
A custom gourmet basket with your choice of One Master level bottle of wine. Choose either Red or White wine and we will build the perfect gift for your loved ones.
Master Two Bottle Wine Basket
A custom gourmet basket with your choice of Two Master level bottles of wine. Choose either Red, White or Both and we will build the perfect gift for your loved ones.
Master Plus
A custom gourmet basket with your choice of either Red, White or Both and we will build the perfect gift for your loved ones.
Whites Wines
Btl Fox Hollow Chardonnay
This Chardonnay’s aromas of tropical pineapple, crisp green apple and citrus are supported by underlying nuances of vanilla. The finish is smooth and creamy yet balanced with enough acidity to accentuate the vibrant fruit flavors with a hint of orange blossoms.
Btl KRIS PINOT GRIGIO
Veneto, Italy- 100% Pinot Grigio that is tank fermented and aged to give it added texture and aromas. The nose recalls acacia flowers and the delicate scent of almonds. Kris Pinot Grigio is clean and refreshing on the palate with hints of linden and honey. Dry, crisp finish.
Btl Fire Road Sauvignon Blanc
A lifted nose showing aromas of passion fruit, white peach and kiwi fruit with refreshing herbal and mineral notes. Light-bodied and refreshing with typical Marlborough flavours of passion fruit, gooseberry and grapefruit. A pleasing herbaceous thread leads to a long lingering finish.
Btl PONGA SAUV BLANC
100% Marlborough, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc grapes. Vibrant aromas of ripe citrus and tropical fruit lead to a refreshing palate full of white peach and grapefruit – classic flavors of the region.
Btl Due Torre Pinot Grigio
DueTorri Pinot Grigio is an exquisite dry white, fragrant on the nose bursting with citrus fruit aromas. It is fresh on the palate with an excellent balance of acidity and minerality.
Btl Mersoleil Sta. Barbara Chardonnay
Flavors of lemon blossom mingle with toasted oak and a hint of buttery richness.
Btl Mersoleil Silver Chardonnay
Unoaked. Fresh from start to finish, with aromas of Meyer lemon and bright minerality.
Btl Honig Sauvignon Blanc
Bright and fresh, with flavors and aromas of peach, lemon curd, white grapefruit, and passion fruit and balanced notes of citrus and stone fruit. The mid-palate is full, and the finish is lengthy and crisp.
Btl Snoqualmie Reisling
"This Columbia Valley Riesling opens with intense aromas of golden peach and dried apricot that give way to succulent fruit flavors, with a hint of honey, and finishes with crisp, juicy acidity." – Joy Andersen, Winemaker
Btl MADONNA RIESLING
Delicate hints of candied red apple and honeydew extend from nose to palate in this easy-going white blend. Off dry and soft in acidity, it's an approachable everyday sip.
Btl Zd Chardonnay
Bright forward aromas of guava and tropical fruit are complemented by subtle hints of orange blossom and sweet vanilla. The palate is full bodied and lush with notes of pineapple, mandarin and lemon rind that integrate wonderfully with natural acidity and subtle oak.
Btl SANTA MARG. PINOT GRIGIO
This dry white wine is pale straw-yellow in color. It has a clean, intense aroma and dry flavor with pleasant golden apple aftertaste.
Btl Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc
Harvested from our estates and select Napa Valley vineyards, this rich and elegant Sauvignon Blanc was blended with Sémillon to add depth and complexity. Fermented and aged using both stainless steel and French oak, it offers ripe citrus and tropical flavors, refreshing acidity and Sémillon-driven silkiness.
Reds Wines
Btl ALTOSUR MALBEC
An inky, medium-bodied, dry red wine with strong impressions of dark fruits on the nose and palate. This wine tends to have mellower tannins than its French counterpart.
Btl Argento Malbec
This superb Malbec is deep purple, with powerful aromas of red berries and floral notes. Flavors of plum and sweet blackberry. Finish of ripe, balanced tannins.
Btl Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir
Deep ruby red in color with scarlet highlights, Clark & Telephone opens with bountiful aromas of red fruits of cranberry and raspberry jam, laced with clove, cedar, and holiday baking spices. Bold and complex flavors of crushed ripe cherry, cranberry and blueberry pie linger on the palate. The texture is rich and lively, and leads into a warm and structured finish.
Btl Carlos Serres Gran Reserva Rioja
Cherry red color with thin terra cotta edge showing its longer barrel age. Aromas of mature black fruit, toffee and balsamic as well as some mineral notes. This is a silky wine, but fresh and refreshing as well as elegant and persistent.
Btl Carpineto Dogajolo
A young wine that boasts fruity aromas with hints of cherry interlaced with coffee, vanilla, and spice. Each varietal is vinified separately in stainless steel in this Sangiovese-based baby Super Tuscan. The blend is briefly aged in oak rendering a medium-bodied red that is soft on the palate with a balanced acidity.
Btl CAYMUS-SUISUN
The Grand Durif features a deep, majestic purple, with a nose of blueberries, wet earth and saddle leather. The initial impression on the palate is broad, smooth and weighty, then springs into gear with rich and harmonious tannins.
Btl Chappelet Mtn Cuvee'
Alluringly dark and spicy, this wine displays beautiful aromas of currant, cassis, sage and thyme, as well as hints of cinnamon and clove from barrel aging. On the palate, the tannins are impeccably balanced, adding depth to the lush ripe berry flavors, with layers of cola and grenadine emerging as the wine evolves in the glass.
Btl Cloudline Pinot Noir
On the nose, the fresh aromatics convey the vibrancy of the vintage, and on the palate, there are deep cherry and berry notes ahead of the pleasing finish.
Btl Conundrum Red Blend
Conundrum Red features dark red varietals including Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon. It is rich, complex and approachable. With lush flavors of cherries and baking chocolate, this wine has fine tannins that create a silky smoothness
Btl Due Torre Pinot Noir
DueTorri Pinot Noir features a delicate bouquet of red cherries. A fresh and light-bodied red, it is balanced with mild tannins that round out the finish.
Btl Elouan Pinot Noir
This wine is quite delicious and beautifully crafted for contemporary tastes. Its aromas and flavors of candied fruit, boysenberries, and plums combined with its rounded palate pair it nicely with a savory pork tenderloin.
Btl Fox Hollow Merlot
This wine offers a wealth of ripe black cherry and plum aromas with mouth watering hints of warm roasted grain and fresh mint in the back ground. There is a lovely interplay of cherries, plums and creamy vanilla on the palate, and the long finish is balanced, complex and juicy.
Btl Garzon Tennat
A juicy, full-bodied wine. Rich purple in colour with very fresh aromas reminiscent of red and black fruits such as plums and raspberries along with a delicate spicy nose. In the mouth, it is presented with a strong personality. Its mature tannins and minerality transform it into a wine with great soil identity.
Btl Honig Cabernet
Honig Cabernet Sauvignon opens with bright blackberry, red plum, and raspberry fruit with notes of cranberry, black tea, spice, and coriander seed. Luscious and balanced, with toasty oak and a long finish.
Btl Hoopes Cabernet
This wine is rich and supple with juicy plum, blackberry and chocolate flavors and a pleasant sense of sweetness backed by good acidity and moderate tannins.
Btl Joel Gott Cabernet
Aromas of bright red fruit, black cherry and blackberry with notes of clove, vanilla and baking spices. The wine opens with dark, concentrated fruit flavors, followed by firm tannins on the mid-palate, and notes of cedar and coffee on the long, textured finish.
Btl Meomi Pinot Noir
A rich garnet color with a ruby edge, the wine opens to reveal lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, along with toasty oak notes. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry, and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity and depth on the palate.
Btl Oberon Cabernet
Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon is a classic Napa Cabernet with deep, rich color and concentrated blackberry and cassis flavors.
Btl Quilt Cabernet
Deep, dark brick red to blood plum. A seamless blend of crème de cassis, hazelnut, cocoa, blackberry preserves, a charry meat toastiness, dark fruits, and blackberry pie along with suggestions of dark licorice, stewed rhubarb, strawberry, spice, and vanillin. Rich and satisfying with chocolate brownie, yogurt, molasses, brown sugar and rhubarb notes presented in perfect balance with higher-toned fruit emphasis.
Btl ZD Cabernet
The aroma explodes with ripe cassis, blackberry, plum, and a hint of cedar. The intense dark fruit is complemented by subtle hints of clove, toast, and soft vanilla. The palate is full and round with silky tannins that envelope the intense core of fruit that carries through to an incredibly long finish.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
129 N Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720