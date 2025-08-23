El Viejon Restaurante
5132 L Street
Omaha, NE 68117
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Huevos Con Salchicha
Eggs with Sausage with Beans and Cheese$11.99
Huevos a la Mexicana
Eggs with Jalapeños, Tomatoes, and Onions with Beans and Cheese$11.99
Huevos Revueltos
Scrambled Eggs with Beans and Cheese$11.99
Huevos Con Chorizo
Eggs with Chorizo with Beans and Cheese$11.99
Huevos Estrellados
Sunny Side up Eggs with Beans and Cheese$11.99
Omelete
Omelette with Beans and Cheese$11.99
Huervos Con Jamon
Eggs with Ham with Beans and Cheese$11.99
Huevos Divorciados
Divorced Eggs, with Green and Red Sauce with Beans and Cheese$11.99
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs Bathed in Salsa with Beans and Cheese$11.99
Chilaquiles Rojos Con Cecina
Chilaquiles Red or Green, fried tortillas bathed in salsa of choice served with rice, beans, cheese and an egg$16.99
Chilaquiles Verdes Con Cecina
Deep fried Tortilla covered in red or green sauce served with rice, beans, and an two eggs$16.99
Antojitos
Alitas Tradicionales
Traditional Wings$9.99
Burritos
Burrito 14 inch flour tortilla with beans, rice, yellow cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, jalapeños, sour cream$11.56
Ensalada de pollo$11.50
Flautas de Pollo (5)
Rolled up corn tortilla filled with chicken deep fried served with salad on the side, sour cream on the side, rice and beans$13.50
Jalapeño Poppers (6)$5.00
Nachos$11.50
Onion Rings (8)$4.99
Orden de Sopes (3)
Solo asda pollo carnitas$12.00
Orden de Tacos (3)
Solo Asada, Pollo o Carnitas$9.00
Quesadilla
Quesadilla 9 inch flour tortilla with cheese choice of meat served with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream on the side$9.99
Tacos
Tacos, cilantro onions, lime and salsa on the side$3.00
Torta cubana$11.00
Torta hawaiana$10.00
Tortas$9.00
Tostadas de Ceviche de Camaron (3)
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas (3)$15.99
Tostadas de Ceviche de Jaiba y Camaron
Shrimp and Octopus Ceviche Tostadas (3)$15.99
Tostadas De Ceviche de Pescado (3)
Fish Ceviche Tostadas (3)$12.99
Tostadas de Ceviche Mixto (3)
Ceviche Mix Tostadas (3)$16.99
Tosticeviche
Tostitos with Shrimp Ceviche$9.99
Tostilocos
Loaded Tostitos$10.99
Chiles Rellenos$9.00
Carnes
Carne Asada
Carne Asada , asada steak, rice, beans, salad, onions, grilled jalapeño$15.99
Chiles Rellenos
Comes with arroz y ensalada$13.00
Enchiladas de Pollo
Comes with arroz y frijoles$13.00
Enchiladas de Queso
Comes with arroz y frijoles$10.00
Fajitas Mixtas
Mix Fajitas peppers, onions, chicken, steak, shrimp served with rice and beans and a grilled jalapeño$18.99
Milanesa De Pollo
Chicken Fried Steak served rice, beans, fries and a jalapeño$14.99
Milanesa de Res
Fried Steak, served with rice, beans, salad, and fries and a jalapeño$17.99
Molcajete El Viejon
El Viejon Molcajete, chicken, steak, three shrimp, two nopales, queso fresco, pepper and onions.$27.50
T-Bone 12 oz
T-Bone 12 oz served with a baked potato, grilled onions, red beans and a grilled jalapeño$25.50
Tampiquena
Tampiquena piece of meat, one enchiladas, one quesadilla, guacamole, red beans and chips$17.50
Sea Food
Aguachiles
Aguachiles shrimp marinated in pork, cucumbers and red onions served with tostadas and saladitas$21.99
Aguachiles Sinaloense
Shrimp marinated in lime and spicy sauce with cucumbers and onions served with tostadas or saladitas$22.99
Caldo De Camaron
Shrimp Broth, shrimp with potatoes and carrots$17.99
Caldo El Viejon
El Viejon Broth , shrimp, oyster, crab legs, octopus scallops with potatos, carrots$18.99
Camarones A La Diabla
Deviled Shrimp shrimp in spicy sauce served with rice salad and a jalapeño$15.99
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$15.99
Camarones Chipotle
Shrimp in chipotle sauce served with rice and tortillas$15.50
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded Shrimp served with rice salad and a jalapeño$15.99
Ceviche De Camaron
Cooked shrimp with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, mango, and house sauce served with tostadas or saladitas and avocado$16.99
Ceviche de Jaiba
Imitation crab with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, green pepper, ketchup, Valentina and Clamato served with tostadas and avocado$13.99
Ceviche de Pescado$14.99
Ceviche Mixto
Mix of crab, shrimp, octopus cucumbers,onions, tomatoes , mango, and house sauce served with saladitas or tostadas and avocado$19.99
Coctel Campechano
Campechano Cocktail shrimp, octopus, scallops, oyster, in lime juice with onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, served with saladitas$22.50
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp cocktail marinated in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and cucumbers served with saladitas$14.99
Coctel de Camron y Pulpo
Shrimp and Octopus cocktail marinated in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and cucumbers served with saladitas$17.99
Filete de Pescado
Fish Fillet Breaded served with salad, rice and a jalapeño$14.99
La Torre El Viejon
El Viejon Tower , fish ceviche, shrimp, scallops, octopus, cucumbers, tomato, onion,cilantro, avocado and house sauce served with saladitas$23.50
Mojarra Estilo El Viejon
Fried Fish with peppers onions, rice and salad and French fries$17.50
Mojarra Frita
Fried Fish served with rice, salad and a grilled jalapeño and French fries$16.50
Molcajete de Aguachiles
Marinated in lime shrimp, scallops, octopus and cooked shrimp$21.99
Ostiones
Oysters$11.99
Sides
Food Specials
Deserts
Drinks Specials
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages
Micheladas$9.00
Bottled/Canned Beer$5.00
Cubeta$25.00
Big Draft$8.00
Medium Draft$6.00
Small Draft$4.00
Pícher of Beer$13.00
Pal Jefe$44.99
Caguama$10.00
Can 24 oz$7.50
Tequila Shots$4.00
Whiskey Shots$3.00
Cognac Shots$10.00
Jagermerster Shots$5.00
Vodka Shots$4.00
Mezcal Shots$10.00
Ginebra Shot$4.00
Ron Shots$4.00
Paloma (House)$9.00
Margaritas$5.00
Ocean Blue$10.00
Cantarito (House)$17.50
Piña Colada$10.00
Vampiros$10.00
Paloma de Tamarindo$10.00
Tequila Sunrise$12.00
Sex On The Beach$12.00
Bloody Mary$12.00
Paloma
Cantarito
Vegas Bomb$7.50
Mini Beer$7.00
Derrame$5.00
Medusas$5.00
Baby Mango$4.00
Tequila Bottles/Service$120.00
Whiskey Bottles/Service
Vodka Bottles/Service
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5132 L Street, Omaha, NE 68117