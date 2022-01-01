Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Duck Fat French Fries
Cacio y Pepe
Classic Americaine

Bakery

Bruleed Grapefruit

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Pickled shallots / sliced tomatoes

Scramble Toast

$10.00

Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

Honey hot sauce

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Biscuit

$12.00Out of stock

Egg / sausage / cheddar

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Elvie’s sausage gravy / chives

Hashbrown Biscuit

$12.00

Popcorn Biscuits

$7.00

Specialties

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Grit Girl grits / Gulf shrimp / Nola BBQ / poached egg

Stack of Pancakes

$12.00

Sweet: fruit, whipped cream, walnuts // Savory: egg, bacon

Duck Fat Hashbrown

$14.00

Crispy potatoes / 2 fried eggs / bacon / hollandaise

Dutch Baby

$10.00

Powdered sugar / strawberry / Nutella

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Homeplace Pastures patty / bacon / fried egg / cheese / Wake Up sauce / home fries

Mushroom Madame

$15.00

Breakfast Poutine

$14.00

Home fries / cheddar / roast beef / hollandaise / poached egg

Eggs & Things

Eggs Cochon

$15.00Out of stock

Coffee rubbed pork / poached egg / grits / maple red eye gravy

Benedict

$14.00

Biscuit / country ham / poached eggs / hollandaise / home fries

Classic Americaine

$12.00

2 eggs your way / toast or biscuit / bacon or sausage / home fries or grits

Pork Belly Grit Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

French Omelettes

Served with toast

Classic Omelette

$10.00

Parmesan / chives

Omelette Elveretta

$13.00

Bacon / creamy artichoke / parmesan

Hangtown Fry

$17.00

Fried oysters / bacon / hollandaise / chives

Specials

Turkey Hot Brown

$13.00

Sides

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side Home Fries

$4.00

Side Country Ham

$5.00

Side Sausage

$4.00Out of stock

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Eggs

$2.00

Duck Fat Fries

$8.00

Side Duck Fat Hashbrown

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side Jelly

Side Butter

Side Aioli

$0.75

Fruits de Mer

Caviar Service

$60.00

1oz kaluga / zapps chips / chive / shallot / creme fraiche

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

served with crackers / wasabi mignonette

Marinated Crab Claws

$18.00

served with crackers

Grand Plateau

$100.00

All of the Above

Chicken Liver Pate

$12.00

served with bread / mustard / Mr. Dicken's okra

House Cured Meats

$21.00

served with bread / mustard / Mr. Dicken's okra

Southern Cheeses

$17.00

served with bread / mustard / Mr. Dicken's okra

Chef's Board

$48.00

served with bread / mustard / Mr. Dicken's okra

Hors d'oeuvres

Homeplace beef / chives / dill

Bread & Butter

$6.00

sourdough / housemade onion butter / radishes

Roasted Pork Belly

$15.00

Oysters Elveretta

$18.00

artichoke / parmesan / bacon

Beef Tartare

$15.00

Homeplace beef / chives / dill

Duck Fat French Fries

$8.00

aioli

LA Crab Rangoon

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Shrimp Remoulade

$18.00

jumbo Gulf shrimp / bibb lettuce / radish / egg / shaved celery

Small Little Gem

$8.00

little gem / parmesan / smoked oyster dressing / croutons

Large Little Gem

$14.00

little gem / parmesan / smoked oyster dressing / croutons

Entrees

Steak Frites

$52.00

grassfed ribeye / 16oz / maitre d butter / duck fat fries

MS Red Scarlet Rice

$26.00

Gulf Fish

$43.00

Cacio y Pepe

$18.00

housemade pasta / parmesan / black pepper

Redfish Almondine

$31.00

almond / brown butter / caper charred lemon / parsley / buttered lettuce

FL Spiny Lobster

$44.00

Uni Steak

$42.00

Vegetarian Plate

$22.00

Chef's choice

Vegan Plate

$22.00

Chef's choice

Sides

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$8.00

Fingerling Sweet Potatoes

$12.00

Extra Toast

$1.00

Extra French Bread

$2.00

Extra Loaf

$4.00

Desserts

Citron Souffle

$10.00

lemon / chantilly cream / meringue

Salted Caramel & Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

sea salt / vanilla ice cream / benne seed crumble

Profiterole

$10.00

petit cream puffs / vanilla ice cream / warm fudge / almonds

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Ganache

$10.00

cocoa crunch / caramel / peanuts

Espresso Pudding

$10.00

dulce de leche / marscapone / vanilla wafers / praline

Seasonal Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

add: Cathead Hoodoo coffee liqueur $5 add: espresso $2.5

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Tip the Kitchen

$10.00

Brunch Cocktails

Only available during Breakfast & Lunch service (8-2pm)

Churchills Breakfast

$10.00

Old Soul bourbon, Hoodoo Chicory liqueur, cold brew, MS honey bitters, burnt cinnamon

Cereal Milk Punch

$10.00

Calvados, clarified Apple Jacks milk, heavy cream, brown sugar & cinnamon syrup, lemon

Gin Fizz

$10.00Out of stock

Beefeater gin / soda / lemon / lime / orange water / cream / vanilla / egg white

Red Bloody Mary

$10.00

bacon vodka, tomato juice, horseradish, house spices, bacon

Green Bloody Mary

$10.00

cucumber vodka, green apple, cucumber, lemon, serrano, bitter lettuce bits

Sangria

$10.00

seasonal local fruit, lemon, bubbles

Boozy Iced Coffee

$10.00

Cathead Pecan vodka, cold drip, demerara, Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur whipped cream

Bellini

$10.00

Cathead Honeysuckle vodka, peach brandy

Ginger Aperitivo Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, sparkling, blood orange bitters, ginger tincture, soda

Mimosa

$9.00

NA Boozy Iced Coffee

$8.00

NA Mimosa

$6.00

Betsy's Choice

$12.00

NA Bloody Mary

NA Bloody Mary

$5.00

Dinner Cocktails

Classic Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sunday Stroll

$12.00

Lady Grey

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Chartreuse Daiquiri

$12.00

Amelias Apples

$12.00

Pepper Jelly Julep

$12.00

Corpse Reviver No. E

$12.00

Sbagliato

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Creative Tuesday

$12.00

Ella Brennan

$14.00

Crusta

$14.00

MS G&T

$14.00

Lavender Haze

$14.00

It’s Corn!

$14.00

Oaxacan Bug Juice

$14.00

This Took 2 Years

$14.00

NA Lucy-tini

$8.00

NA Rhubarb Smash

$8.00

NA Soft Stroll

$8.00

NA Soft Spritz

$8.00

Surely Sauv Blanc

$50.00

Surely Brut Rosé

$50.00Out of stock

Surely Pinot Noir

$50.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey Coffee Situation

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elvie's is Jackson's newest all day cafe, serving seasonal fare that highlights Southern farmers. From fisherman and oyster farmers in the gulf, to organic produce and sustainably raised animals, Elvie’s is committed to using the highest quality, ethically sourced, and best tasting ingredients available. Inspired by French cafes, Elvie’s will be a restaurant that you can enjoy all day. In the morning, stop by to enjoy breakfast and espresso, in the afternoon meet a friend for a classic cocktail and a bite to eat, or come experience dinner and our tasting menu. At Elvie’s, our hope is that every guest feels at home. Generosity, passion, and attention to detail are at the heart of our hospitality and we want that to be part of your dining experience.

Website

Location

809 Manship Street, Jackson, MS 39202

Directions

Gallery
Elvie's image
Elvie's image
Elvie's image

