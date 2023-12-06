Restaurant info

Benvenuti Nella Mia Cucina, Belli De Nonna! Before we dive into the delicious feast prepared for you, let me give you a little taste of my vita. I was born in the heart of Rome, and I've been cooking up a storm my entire life! My cucina has always been the center of the universe for my 3 daughters, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, their friends, loved ones, and acquaintances – everyone was always Benvenuto! Now, we've brought that same love and flavor right here to San Diego. My beloved grandson, Niccolo', and his amore, Cesarina, are opening the doors of my Cucina with the same warm heart and passion. Wondering how I made it to 95? Well, it's simple: I ate everything that's served here and filled my life with amore! So, Benvenuti! Don't hesitate to indulge in "Scarpetta" - dip that bread into the sauce, just like my grandchildren used to do at the stove when they thought I wasn't looking. Here, Belli De Nonna, it’s all about food, family, and creating beautiful memories!

