Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont

Fajita Bar for 15

$329.85

IMPORTANT: PLEASE SCHEDULE AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE (Please call the restaurant if needed before 24 hours, we will do our best to accommodate but cannot guarantee) Choose Two Proteins $19.99 per person 10 person minimum Fajita Bar Includes: Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa, Salad with Housemade Pepita Dressing, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Plates, Napkins, Utensils and Serving Spoons