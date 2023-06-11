Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont

224 Reviews

$$

415 W Foothill Blvd

Ste 100

Claremont, CA 91711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.49+

A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. (Steak Quesadilla pictured)

Elvira's Specialty Salad

Elvira's Specialty Salad

$21.99+

Fresh heart of romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, pepita seeds, cotija cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our creamy cilantro house dressing.

Chips To Go

$3.25

ONLINE ORDERING

TO GO EXTRAS

Utensil Sets

Utensil Sets

APPETIZERS

Tableside Guacamole

Tableside Guacamole

$13.49

Made to order with fresh avocados, diced roma tomatoes, cilantro, onions, serrano chiles and our specialty blend of spices.

Buffalo Wings

$13.99

Chicken drumettes and flats tossed in a spicy buffalo wing sauce. Served with ranch dressing.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.99+

Fresh corn tortilla chips covered in ranchera sauce, refried beans and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh jalapenos. (Steak nachos pictured)

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.49+

A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. (Steak Quesadilla pictured)

Side Chicharrones

$4.25

SOUP & SALAD

Chicken Torilla Soup

$8.49

House Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, pepitas, diced tomato and tortilla strips with our creamy cilantro house dressing

Grilled Fajita Salad

Grilled Fajita Salad

$20.99+

Salad bowl filled with fresh heart of romaine, topped with fresh avocado, grilled onion and bell pepper, diced tomato, pepitas, tortilla strips, cotija and Monterey Jack cheese. Tossed with a citrus vinaigrette dressing (Chicken Fajita Salad Pictured)

Elvira's Specialty Salad

Elvira's Specialty Salad

$21.99+

Fresh heart of romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, pepita seeds, cotija cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our creamy cilantro house dressing.

SPECIALTIES

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$34.99Out of stock

10 oz grilled, 21 day aged Certified Angus Beef outside skirt steak, topped with grilled onions and bell pepper, served with a cheese enchilada.

SURF & TURF

$39.99Out of stock

10 oz charbroiled Certified Angus Beef outside skirt with sauteed shrimp tossed in a creamy garlic sauce. Served with Mexican style rice.

STEAK PICADO

STEAK PICADO

$19.99

Marinated USDA Choice steak sauteed in olive oil, with fresh bell peppers, chile jalapeno, onion, and tomatoes. Served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla.

ENCHILADA SUIZAS

ENCHILADA SUIZAS

$17.99

Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, layered with a homemade tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream.

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$17.99

Two enchiladas filled with a choice of cheese, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA DE POLLO CON MOLE

$19.99

Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and mole sauce. Topped with mole sauce and garnished with queso fresco, onions and sesame seeds.

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$20.99

Two flour tortillas filled with sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, pasilla chiles, onions, jack cheese, and fried roasted tomatillo and white garlic cream sauce.

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$17.99

Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with our chicken filling, topped with avocado sauce, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese and red pepper dip.

TAQUITOS RANCHEROS

TAQUITOS RANCHEROS

$17.99

Three hand-rolled taquitos filled with shredded beef topped with ranchera sauce, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

CHILE VERDE

$20.49Out of stock

Tender pork cooked in a tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican Style rice and black beans. Includes flour or corn tortillas.

FAJITAS

Fajitas El Patron

$24.49

Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$20.99

Grilled Chicken, Steak and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$22.99

Grilled Steak and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.99

Sauteed Shrimp and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$23.49

Grilled Steak, Shrimp and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$20.99

Grilled Chicken Breast and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

BURRITOS

Burrito De Carne Asada

Burrito De Carne Asada

$18.49

A large flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$18.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed bell pepper, onions, carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Burrito Special

Burrito Special

$16.99

A large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, refried beans, pico de gallo, and jack cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and jack cheese.

Burrito De Chile Verde

Burrito De Chile Verde

$18.49Out of stock

Tender pork slow cooked in our homemade tomatillo sauce and rolled in a large flour tortilla. Topped with tomatillo sauce and jack cheese. Served with Mexican Style Rice, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side.

California Chimi

California Chimi

$17.99

A large flour tortilla filled with our delicious shredded beef, refried beans, mexican style rice, jack cheese and pico de gallo. Fried to a golden crisp. Topped with tomatillo sauce, ranchera sauce and sour cream.

Burrito Grilled Chicken

Burrito Grilled Chicken

$18.49

A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican Style Rice, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side.

WRAPS

Fish Wrap

$19.49

Large tomato and basil tortilla, topped with chipotle tartar sauce, filled with Mexican style rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and shredded lettuce. Served with a side salad.

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$18.99

Large tomato and basil tortilla, topped with chipotle tartar sauce, filled with Mexican style rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and shredded lettuce. Served with a side salad.

SEAFOOD

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

A half pound of fresh seasoned salmon, grilled to perfection. Served with Mexican style rice and sauteed vegetables.

Fish Tacos Plate

$18.99

Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas and fresh fish and filled with shredded lettuce, cheese and chipotle tarter sauce. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.

Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$23.99

Six large shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, then cooked with a special red spicy sauce. Served with rice & beans.

COMBO PLATES

COMBO 1

$16.49

Crispy taco and cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.

COMBO 2

$17.49

Cheese enchilada and Chile Relleno. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.

COMBO 3

$18.49

Two cheese enchilada and crispy taco. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.

COMBO 4

COMBO 4

$19.49

Cheese enchilada, Chile Relleno and Crispy taco. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.

COMBO 5

$17.49

Two grilled steak or grilled chicken soft tacos. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.

VEGETARIAN PLATES

Veggie Enchiladas

$17.49

Two corn tortillas made with our spinach filling and topped with a roasted tomatillo sauce, melted jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican style rice and black beans

SOFT DRINKS

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75

500 ML Mexican Coke

Sodas

Sodas

$2.95

DESSERTS

Flan

Flan

$6.99
Deep Fried Ice cream

Deep Fried Ice cream

$6.99

KID'S PLATES

Kids Taco

Kids Burrito

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Enchilada

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

A LA CARTE

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.75

Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito

$7.99

Burrito Chile Relleno

$7.99

Chile Relleno

$6.49

Chips To Go

$3.25

Enchilada a la

$5.49

Flautas a la carte

$8.50

French Fries

$3.49

Fresh Fruit

$3.49

Salsa To Go Large

$12.00

Salsa To Go Small

$2.99

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side Beans

$3.99

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Chile Toreados

$1.99

Side Corn Tortilla

$0.75

Side Diabla Sauce

$2.99

Side Enchilada Sauce

$1.99

Side Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Side Guacamole

$3.99

Side of Pico

$0.99

Side of Veggies

$5.25

Side Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side Ranchera Sauce

$1.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Sour Cream

$2.25

Side Tomatillo

$1.99

Spinach Enchilada a la carte

$5.95

Taco - Crispy

$5.49

Taco De Asada

$6.49

Taco Fish

$8.00

Taco Grilled Chicken

$6.49

Taquitos A La Carte

$7.49

CATERING

IMPORTANT: PLEASE SCHEDULE AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE (Please call the restaurant if needed before 24 hours, we will do our best to accommodate but cannot guarantee) Choose Two Proteins $19.99 per person 10 person minimum Fajita Bar Includes: Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa, Plates, Napkins, Utensils and Serving Spoons
Fajita Bar for 10

Fajita Bar for 10

$219.99

PLEASE SCHEDULE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE (Please call the restaurant if needed before 24 hours, we will do our best to accommodate but cannot guarantee) Choose Two Proteins $19.99 per person 10 person minimum Fajita Bar Includes: Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa, Salad with Housemade Pepita Dressing, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Plates, Napkins, Utensils and Serving Spoons

Fajita Bar for 15

Fajita Bar for 15

$329.85

IMPORTANT: PLEASE SCHEDULE AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE (Please call the restaurant if needed before 24 hours, we will do our best to accommodate but cannot guarantee) Choose Two Proteins $19.99 per person 10 person minimum Fajita Bar Includes: Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa, Salad with Housemade Pepita Dressing, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Plates, Napkins, Utensils and Serving Spoons

Fajita Bar for 17

Fajita Bar for 17

$373.83

IMPORTANT: PLEASE SCHEDULE AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE (Please call the restaurant if needed before 24 hours, we will do our best to accommodate but cannot guarantee) Choose Two Proteins $19.99 per person 10 person minimum Fajita Bar Includes: Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa, Salad with Housemade Pepita Dressing, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Plates, Napkins, Utensils and Serving Spoons

Fajita Bar for 20

Fajita Bar for 20

$439.80

IMPORTANT: PLEASE SCHEDULE AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE (Please call the restaurant if needed before 24 hours, we will do our best to accommodate but cannot guarantee) Choose Two Proteins $19.99 per person 10 person minimum Fajita Bar Includes: Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa, Salad with Housemade Pepita Dressing, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Plates, Napkins, Utensils and Serving Spoons

Special Menu

Entree

Enchilada Rancheras

$24.99

Tostada Salad

$24.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$24.99

Elvira's Chicken Salad

$24.99

Fajitas El Patron

$24.99

Combo #4

$24.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

415 W Foothill Blvd, Ste 100, Claremont, CA 91711

Directions

Gallery
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico image
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nuno's Bistro & Bar
orange star4.9 • 243
2440 W. Arrow Rte. Ste. 4A Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Fourth Street Mill
orange star4.1 • 868
2124 Bonita Ave La Verne, CA 91750
View restaurantnext
The Derby Room - Pomona - 2201 North White Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2201 North White Avenue Pomona, CA 91768
View restaurantnext
Señor Baja - Chino
orange starNo Reviews
5250 Philadelphia Street Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
19th Street Pizzeria - 8689 19th Street
orange star4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
Tasty Chicken - 9668 Baseline Road
orange star4.5 • 278
9668 Baseline Road Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Claremont

Euro Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,130
546 E Baseline Rd Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0264 - Claremont (Baseline)
orange star4.6 • 679
2209 E. Baseline Road Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0039 - Claremont
orange star4.6 • 679
440 Auto Center Dr. Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
Viva Madrid
orange star4.7 • 621
225 Yale Ave Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.4 • 194
175 North Indian Hill Road Claremont, CA 91711
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Claremont
Upland
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
San Dimas
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Rancho Cucamonga
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Glendora
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Covina
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston