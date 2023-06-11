- Home
- Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico - Claremont
224 Reviews
$$
415 W Foothill Blvd
Ste 100
Claremont, CA 91711
Popular Items
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. (Steak Quesadilla pictured)
Elvira's Specialty Salad
Fresh heart of romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, pepita seeds, cotija cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our creamy cilantro house dressing.
Chips To Go
ONLINE ORDERING
TO GO EXTRAS
APPETIZERS
Tableside Guacamole
Made to order with fresh avocados, diced roma tomatoes, cilantro, onions, serrano chiles and our specialty blend of spices.
Buffalo Wings
Chicken drumettes and flats tossed in a spicy buffalo wing sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
Nachos
Fresh corn tortilla chips covered in ranchera sauce, refried beans and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh jalapenos. (Steak nachos pictured)
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. (Steak Quesadilla pictured)
Side Chicharrones
SOUP & SALAD
Chicken Torilla Soup
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, pepitas, diced tomato and tortilla strips with our creamy cilantro house dressing
Grilled Fajita Salad
Salad bowl filled with fresh heart of romaine, topped with fresh avocado, grilled onion and bell pepper, diced tomato, pepitas, tortilla strips, cotija and Monterey Jack cheese. Tossed with a citrus vinaigrette dressing (Chicken Fajita Salad Pictured)
Elvira's Specialty Salad
Fresh heart of romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, pepita seeds, cotija cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our creamy cilantro house dressing.
SPECIALTIES
CARNE ASADA
10 oz grilled, 21 day aged Certified Angus Beef outside skirt steak, topped with grilled onions and bell pepper, served with a cheese enchilada.
SURF & TURF
10 oz charbroiled Certified Angus Beef outside skirt with sauteed shrimp tossed in a creamy garlic sauce. Served with Mexican style rice.
STEAK PICADO
Marinated USDA Choice steak sauteed in olive oil, with fresh bell peppers, chile jalapeno, onion, and tomatoes. Served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
ENCHILADA SUIZAS
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, layered with a homemade tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream.
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
Two enchiladas filled with a choice of cheese, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA DE POLLO CON MOLE
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and mole sauce. Topped with mole sauce and garnished with queso fresco, onions and sesame seeds.
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Two flour tortillas filled with sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, pasilla chiles, onions, jack cheese, and fried roasted tomatillo and white garlic cream sauce.
FLAUTAS DE POLLO
Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with our chicken filling, topped with avocado sauce, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese and red pepper dip.
TAQUITOS RANCHEROS
Three hand-rolled taquitos filled with shredded beef topped with ranchera sauce, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
CHILE VERDE
Tender pork cooked in a tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican Style rice and black beans. Includes flour or corn tortillas.
FAJITAS
Fajitas El Patron
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Grilled Chicken, Steak and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Steak Fajitas
Grilled Steak and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Fajitas
Sauteed Shrimp and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled Steak, Shrimp and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled Chicken Breast and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
BURRITOS
Burrito De Carne Asada
A large flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Fajita Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed bell pepper, onions, carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Burrito Special
A large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, refried beans, pico de gallo, and jack cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and jack cheese.
Burrito De Chile Verde
Tender pork slow cooked in our homemade tomatillo sauce and rolled in a large flour tortilla. Topped with tomatillo sauce and jack cheese. Served with Mexican Style Rice, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side.
California Chimi
A large flour tortilla filled with our delicious shredded beef, refried beans, mexican style rice, jack cheese and pico de gallo. Fried to a golden crisp. Topped with tomatillo sauce, ranchera sauce and sour cream.
Burrito Grilled Chicken
A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican Style Rice, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side.
WRAPS
Fish Wrap
Large tomato and basil tortilla, topped with chipotle tartar sauce, filled with Mexican style rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and shredded lettuce. Served with a side salad.
Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Large tomato and basil tortilla, topped with chipotle tartar sauce, filled with Mexican style rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and shredded lettuce. Served with a side salad.
SEAFOOD
Grilled Salmon
A half pound of fresh seasoned salmon, grilled to perfection. Served with Mexican style rice and sauteed vegetables.
Fish Tacos Plate
Two soft tacos made with corn tortillas and fresh fish and filled with shredded lettuce, cheese and chipotle tarter sauce. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
Camarones A La Diabla
Six large shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, then cooked with a special red spicy sauce. Served with rice & beans.
COMBO PLATES
COMBO 1
Crispy taco and cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.
COMBO 2
Cheese enchilada and Chile Relleno. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.
COMBO 3
Two cheese enchilada and crispy taco. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.
COMBO 4
Cheese enchilada, Chile Relleno and Crispy taco. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.
COMBO 5
Two grilled steak or grilled chicken soft tacos. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.
VEGETARIAN PLATES
A LA CARTE
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito
Burrito Chile Relleno
Chile Relleno
Chips To Go
Enchilada a la
Flautas a la carte
French Fries
Fresh Fruit
Salsa To Go Large
Salsa To Go Small
Side Avocado
Side Beans
Side Cheese
Side Chile Toreados
Side Corn Tortilla
Side Diabla Sauce
Side Enchilada Sauce
Side Flour Tortilla
Side Guacamole
Side of Pico
Side of Veggies
Side Queso Fresco
Side Ranchera Sauce
Side Rice
Side Sour Cream
Side Tomatillo
Spinach Enchilada a la carte
Taco - Crispy
Taco De Asada
Taco Fish
Taco Grilled Chicken
Taquitos A La Carte
CATERING
Fajita Bar for 10
PLEASE SCHEDULE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE (Please call the restaurant if needed before 24 hours, we will do our best to accommodate but cannot guarantee) Choose Two Proteins $19.99 per person 10 person minimum Fajita Bar Includes: Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa, Salad with Housemade Pepita Dressing, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Plates, Napkins, Utensils and Serving Spoons
Fajita Bar for 15
IMPORTANT: PLEASE SCHEDULE AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE (Please call the restaurant if needed before 24 hours, we will do our best to accommodate but cannot guarantee) Choose Two Proteins $19.99 per person 10 person minimum Fajita Bar Includes: Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa, Salad with Housemade Pepita Dressing, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Plates, Napkins, Utensils and Serving Spoons
Fajita Bar for 17
IMPORTANT: PLEASE SCHEDULE AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE (Please call the restaurant if needed before 24 hours, we will do our best to accommodate but cannot guarantee) Choose Two Proteins $19.99 per person 10 person minimum Fajita Bar Includes: Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa, Salad with Housemade Pepita Dressing, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Plates, Napkins, Utensils and Serving Spoons
Fajita Bar for 20
IMPORTANT: PLEASE SCHEDULE AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE (Please call the restaurant if needed before 24 hours, we will do our best to accommodate but cannot guarantee) Choose Two Proteins $19.99 per person 10 person minimum Fajita Bar Includes: Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa, Salad with Housemade Pepita Dressing, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Plates, Napkins, Utensils and Serving Spoons
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
415 W Foothill Blvd, Ste 100, Claremont, CA 91711