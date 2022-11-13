Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland

No reviews yet

373 E Foothill Blvd suite G

upland, CA 91786

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips To Go
Burrito De Carne Asada
ENCHILADA SUIZAS

TO GO EXTRAS

Cutlery Kit

Cutlery Kit

APPETIZERS

Tableside Guacamole

Tableside Guacamole

$12.25

Made to order with fresh avocados, diced roma tomatoes, cilantro, onions, serrano chiles and our specialty blend of spices.

Buffalo Wings

$12.25Out of stock

Chicken drumettes and flats tossed in a spicy buffalo wing sauce. Served with ranch dressing.

Platon Platter

$16.99

Family style Platter, ideal for sharing. Includes Cheese nachos, cheese quesadilla, Buffalo wings, beef taquitos and flautas. served fresh Guacamole and sour cream

Nachos

$11.49+

Fresh corn tortilla chips covered in ranchera sauce, refried beans and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh jalapenos. (Steak nachos pictured)

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.99+

A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. (Steak Quesadilla pictured)

SOUP & SALAD

Chicken Torilla Soup

$7.49

House Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, pepitas, diced tomato and tortilla strips with our creamy cilantro house dressing

Grilled Fajita Salad

Grilled Fajita Salad

$18.99+

Salad bowl filled with fresh heart of romaine, topped with fresh avocado, grilled onion and bell pepper, diced tomato, pepitas, tortilla strips, cotija and Monterey Jack cheese. Tossed with a citrus vinaigrette dressing (Chicken Fajita Salad Pictured)

Elvira's Specialty Salad

Elvira's Specialty Salad

$17.99+

Fresh heart of romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, pepita seeds, cotija cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our creamy cilantro house dressing.

SPECIALTIES

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$21.99

10 oz grilled, 21 day aged Certified Angus Beef, topped with grilled onions and bell pepper, served with a cheese enchilada.

STEAK PICADO

STEAK PICADO

$18.49

Marinated USDA Choice steak sauteed in olive oil, with fresh bell peppers, chile jalapeno, onion, and tomatoes. Served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla.

ENCHILADA SUIZAS

ENCHILADA SUIZAS

$15.99

Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, layered with a homemade tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream.

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$15.99

Two enchiladas filled with a choice of cheese, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADA DE POLLO CON MOLE

$16.49

Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and mole sauce. Topped with mole sauce and garnished with queso fresco, onions and sesame seeds.

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$17.99

Two flour tortillas filled with sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, pasilla chiles, onions, jack cheese, and fried roasted tomatillo and white garlic cream sauce.

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$15.99

Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with our chicken filling, topped with avocado sauce, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese and red pepper dip.

TAQUITOS RANCHEROS

TAQUITOS RANCHEROS

$15.99

Three hand-rolled taquitos filled with shredded beef topped with ranchera sauce, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

FAJITAS

Fajitas El Patron

$21.99

Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$18.99

Grilled Chicken, Steak and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$19.99

Grilled Steak and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Sauteed Shrimp and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Grilled Steak, Shrimp and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast and Sauteed fresh vegetables. Served with mexican style rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

BURRITOS

Burrito De Carne Asada

Burrito De Carne Asada

$16.49

A large flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Burrito Supreme

$15.49

Seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, and jack cheese rolled in a large flour tortilla. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice and guacamole on the side.

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$16.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed bell pepper, onions, carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Burrito Special

Burrito Special

$14.99

A large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, refried beans, pico de gallo, and jack cheese, topped with ranchera sauce and jack cheese.

California Chimi

California Chimi

$15.99

A large flour tortilla filled with our delicious shredded beef, refried beans, mexican style rice, jack cheese and pico de gallo. Fried to a golden crisp. Topped with tomatillo sauce, ranchera sauce and sour cream.

Burrito Grilled Chicken

Burrito Grilled Chicken

$16.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican Style Rice, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side.

Shrimp Burrito

$19.99

WRAPS

Mahi Mahi Wrap

$16.99

Large tomato and basil tortilla, topped with chipotle tartar sauce, filled with Mexican style rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and shredded lettuce. Served with a side salad.

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$16.99

Large tomato and basil tortilla, topped with chipotle tartar sauce, filled with Mexican style rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and shredded lettuce. Served with a side salad.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Large spinach tortilla, filled with crispy heart of romaine, avocado slices, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, tossed with our house dressing. Served with black beans.

SEAFOOD

Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$20.99

Six large shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, then cooked with a special red spicy sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.49

Camarones Rancheros

$20.99

Six Large butterflied shrimp, sauteed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, white wine, and our special sauce. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.

Shrimp Tacos Plate

$15.99

COMBO PLATES

COMBO 1

$14.49

Crispy taco and cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.

COMBO 2

$14.99

Cheese enchilada and chile relleno. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.

COMBO 4

COMBO 4

$15.99

Two cheese enchilada and crispy taco. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.

COMBO 5

COMBO 5

$16.99

Cheese enchilada, Chile Relleno and Crispy taco. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.

COMBO 6

$16.99

Two grilled steak or grilled chicken soft tacos. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.

COMBO 7

$14.99

Ground beef enchilada and Ground beef Crispy Taco. Served with Mexican Style Rice and Refried Beans.

VEGETARIAN PLATES

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.99

Two corn tortillas made with our spinach filling and topped with a roasted tomatillo sauce, melted jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican style rice and black beans

Veggie Fajitas

$15.99

A blend of fresh sautéed vegetables served sizzling on a cast iron skillet. Served with Mexican style rice, black beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Grilled Veggie Fajita Salad

$16.49

Salad bowl filled with fresh heart of romaine, topped with fresh avocado, diced tomato, pepitas, tortilla strips, cotija and monterey jack cheese. Tossed with a citrus vinaigrette dressing.

Vegetarian Burrito

$14.99

A large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of sautéed vegetables in garlic butter, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, guacamole, lettuce, salsa picante; rolled and topped with roasted tomatillo sauce, mild fresh tomato salsa and cilantro sauce. Served with black beans.

A LA CARTE

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito

$8.99

Burrito Chile Relleno

$8.99

Chile Relleno

$5.99

Chips To Go

$3.25

Enchilada a la

$4.79

Enchilda Ground Beef

$4.49

Flautas a la carte

$7.50

French Fries

$2.99

Ground Beef Taco

$4.99

Salsa To Go Large

$8.00

Salsa To Go Small

$1.50

Shrimp Enchiladas a la carte

$8.00

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side Beans

$2.99

Side Cheese

$0.99

Side Chile Toreados

$1.99

Side Chile Verde

$7.99

Side Corn Tortilla

$0.75

Side Chipolte Sauce

$2.50

Side Enchilada Sauce

$1.99

Side Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Side Guacamole

$2.99

Side of Pico

$0.99

Side of Veggies

$5.25

Side Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side Ranchera Sauce

$1.99

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.29

Side Tomatillo

$1.99

Spinach Enchilada a la carte

$4.49

Taco - Crispy

$4.79

Taco De Asada

$5.99

Taco Fish

$8.00

Taco Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Taco Shrimp

$8.00

Taquitos A La Carte

$6.75

Side Cilantro Pepita Dressing

$2.50

SOFT DRINKS

Horchata

$4.75

Jamaica

$4.75
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.49

500 ML Mexican Coke

Sodas

Sodas

$2.75

DESSERTS

Deep Fried Ice cream

Deep Fried Ice cream

$6.25

KID'S PLATES

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland, CA 91786

