Elyson Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

23623 Elyson falls Drive

katy, TX 77493

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese Burger
Chicken Quesadillas
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Edamame with Sea Salt

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips and Salsa. Our Homemade Artisan Beer Queso can be added.

Hummus & Pita

$5.00

Hummus with olive oil, carrots, celery and pita chips

Pretzel with Mustard

$5.00

Pretzel with Mustard. Our Homemade Artisan Beer Queso can be added.

Nachos Supreme

$5.00

Black bean and sweet corn relish, fresh guacamole, sour cream, diced tomato, and jalapenos topped with artisan beer cheese

6 pc Buffalo Wings

$12.99

With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch

12 pc Buffalo Wings

$18.99

12 pc Wings, With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch

Chicken Quesadillas

$5.00

Your choice of flour or wheat tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese with diced tomatoes and onion with guacamole and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

with marinara or homestyle ranch

Salads

Elyson Café Signature

$10.99

Mixed field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and homemade croutons with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Southwest Caesar

$10.99

Chopped romaine, black bean and sweet corn relish, grated parmesan, and crispy tortilla strips with creamy chipotle Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$10.99

Chopped romaine, red onion, feta cheese crumbles, pepperoncini, cucumber, kalamata olives, and tomatoes with Greek feta dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Chopped iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce, sliced egg, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and blue cheese crumbles with homestyle ranch dressing.

Traditional Caesar

$10.99

Chopped romaine, grated parmesan with croutons and Caesar dressing

BUILD YOUR SALAD-

$10.99

Wraps

Chicken Greek

$10.99

Grilled chicken, rice, romaine, cucumber, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and Greek vinaigrette

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

A marinated mushroom medley, spinach, hummus, fete cheese, roasted red pepper, fresh avocado, rice, grilled onions and creamy basil pesto

California Crispy Chicken

$10.99

Cripsy chicken, iceberg lettuce, bacon, avocado and tomato with ranch

Baked Salmon

$12.99

Baked salmon with spinach, rice, black bean and sweet corn relish with Thai chili dressing

Chicken Caeser

$10.99

Romaine, parmesan, garlic aioli, tomatoes, red onions and Italian seasoning with Caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Meat Ball Sub

$10.99

Meatballs with marinara, shredded mozzarella and provolone on hoagie bread with a side of pepperoncinis

Italian Grinder

$10.99

Ham, salami, provolone, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, romaine, Italian oil and vinegar on hoagie bread

California Club

$10.99

Turkey, ham, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough

Southwest Turkey

Southwest Turkey

$10.99

Mesquite smoked turkey, chipotle mayo, iceberg lettuce, black bean and roasted sweet corn relish, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado and tomato on sourdough bread

BLT A

BLT A

$10.99

A "healthy" portion of crispy applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato and fresh avocado with garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread

Paninis

Caprese Panini

$10.99

Tomatoes, mozzarella slices, baby spinach, basil pesto aioli on ciabatta bread

Roman Chicken Panini

$10.99

Grilled chicken, marinara, shredded mozzarella and provolone with Italian seasoning

Cubano Panini

$10.99

Ham, turkey, pickle relish and chipotle mayo on a hoagie roll

The Phoenician Panini

$10.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, red onio