Elyson Cafe

Appetizers
Edamame
Edamame with Sea Salt
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Salsa. Our Homemade Artisan Beer Queso can be added.
Hummus & Pita
Hummus with olive oil, carrots, celery and pita chips
Pretzel with Mustard
Pretzel with Mustard. Our Homemade Artisan Beer Queso can be added.
Nachos Supreme
Black bean and sweet corn relish, fresh guacamole, sour cream, diced tomato, and jalapenos topped with artisan beer cheese
6 pc Buffalo Wings
With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
12 pc Buffalo Wings
12 pc Wings, With celery or carrot sticks and choice of Buffalo sauce, teryaki, Thai chili, BBQ, or Korean BBQ served with homestyle ranch
Chicken Quesadillas
Your choice of flour or wheat tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese with diced tomatoes and onion with guacamole and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
with marinara or homestyle ranch
Salads
Elyson Café Signature
Mixed field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and homemade croutons with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Southwest Caesar
Chopped romaine, black bean and sweet corn relish, grated parmesan, and crispy tortilla strips with creamy chipotle Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Chopped romaine, red onion, feta cheese crumbles, pepperoncini, cucumber, kalamata olives, and tomatoes with Greek feta dressing
Cobb Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce, sliced egg, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and blue cheese crumbles with homestyle ranch dressing.
Traditional Caesar
Chopped romaine, grated parmesan with croutons and Caesar dressing
BUILD YOUR SALAD-
Wraps
Chicken Greek
Grilled chicken, rice, romaine, cucumber, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and Greek vinaigrette
Veggie Wrap
A marinated mushroom medley, spinach, hummus, fete cheese, roasted red pepper, fresh avocado, rice, grilled onions and creamy basil pesto
California Crispy Chicken
Cripsy chicken, iceberg lettuce, bacon, avocado and tomato with ranch
Baked Salmon
Baked salmon with spinach, rice, black bean and sweet corn relish with Thai chili dressing
Chicken Caeser
Romaine, parmesan, garlic aioli, tomatoes, red onions and Italian seasoning with Caesar dressing
Sandwiches
Meat Ball Sub
Meatballs with marinara, shredded mozzarella and provolone on hoagie bread with a side of pepperoncinis
Italian Grinder
Ham, salami, provolone, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, romaine, Italian oil and vinegar on hoagie bread
California Club
Turkey, ham, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough
Southwest Turkey
Mesquite smoked turkey, chipotle mayo, iceberg lettuce, black bean and roasted sweet corn relish, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado and tomato on sourdough bread
BLT A
A "healthy" portion of crispy applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato and fresh avocado with garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread
Paninis
Caprese Panini
Tomatoes, mozzarella slices, baby spinach, basil pesto aioli on ciabatta bread
Roman Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, marinara, shredded mozzarella and provolone with Italian seasoning
Cubano Panini
Ham, turkey, pickle relish and chipotle mayo on a hoagie roll
The Phoenician Panini
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, red onio