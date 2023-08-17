Appetizers and Entries

Appetizers

Guacamole Salad

$8.50

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Nacho Supreme

$12.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50+

Queso Fundido

$12.50

Asadero cheese with a choice of chorizo or rajas de Chile verde

Breakfast

Burritos

Pancho Big Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Egg, Potatoes, Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, and Green Chili

Smotherd Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Egg, Potatoes, Cheese, and your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, or Sausage.

Breakfast Burritos(handheld)

$5.50

Egg, Potato, and Green Chili

Plates

Chile Colorado Plate

$12.99

3 French Toast

$8.99

Served with bacon, sausage, or ham

3 Pancakes

$8.99

3 pancakes served with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

Huevos Rancheros

$9.50

severed with rice and beans

Chilaquiles (red/green)

$14.50

Bistec a la Mexicana

$14.50

Enchiladas Montadas

$12.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$12.99

2 eggs any style with hash browns and toast

Denver Omelet

$12.99

2 Eggs, ham, bell peppers, onion, cheese, and hash browns

Breakfast Special

$12.99

3 Eggs any style with 3 bacon strips and 3 pancakes

Ranchero Skillet

$12.99

2 Eggs any style, potatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, tomato, and toast

Chicharron Plate

$12.99

ON THE GO

DRIVE THRU HAND HELD BURRITOS

$8.50

Sopes (1)

$6.00

Smothered Burritos

$12.50

Burrito (handheld)

$8.00

Gorditas (1)

$6.00

Quesadilla Maiz/Corn

$12.00

Quesadillas Flour/Harina

$10.00

Taco (1)

$2.50

Tortas

$12.00

Burro Loco

$10.50

Sonora Steak Burrito

$8.50

32oz Sides

16oz Sides

Por Libra - TOGO

Por Libra - Para Llevar

Carnitas Mixtas (por libra)

$8.00+

Buche, Trompa, Cuerito, Higado-no alteration

Pastor (por libra)

$12.00+

Asada (por libra)

$12.00+

Barbacoa (por libra)

$12.00+

Tripas (por libra)

$14.00+

Carnitas (por libra)

$8.00+

Combinations

Combos

#1 Taco, Burrito, Crispy Relleno

$11.50

#2 Tostada, Taco, Crispy Relleno

$11.50

#3 Three Hardshell Tacos side of beans and rice

$11.50

#4 Chicharron Burrito, Taco, Cheese Enchilada

$11.50

A La Carta

Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$4.50

Enchilada (1)

$2.00

Soft or Crispy Relleno (1)

$3.50

Tostada (1)

$3.50

Hard Shell Taco (1)

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Burgers

Estilo Juarez

$10.50

Cheese, ham, hotdog, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Double Cheeseburger

$10.50

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Drinks

Fruit

Licuados de Frutas Natural

$5.00

Aguas Frescas (seasonal fruit)

$5.00

Micheladas

Michelada

$10.00

Michelada Preparada

$18.00

Michelada Cubana

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.00+

Fountain Soda

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Import Beer

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Dos XX Amber

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Domestic Beer

Coors Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Mixed Drinks (Copy)

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

ScrewDriver

$6.50

Long Island IceTea

$6.50

Kahlua Cream

$6.00

Palamo

$8.00

Margaritas (Copy)

House Margarita (Rocks)

$5.00+

Our House Margarita on the Rocks

Fruity House Margarita (Rocks)

$5.50+

Our House Margarita mixed with your choice of Fruit flavor.

Frozen House Margarita

$9.00+

We freeze our House Margarita like a slushy, no ice added to keep that classic margarita kick!

Fruity Frozen Margarita

$9.50+

Our Frozen House Margarita mixed with your choice of fruit flavor.

Mexican Samurai Margarita

$11.00

Patron Margarita

$12.00

A margarita made using Patron Silver and Patron citronge.

Grand Marnier Margarita

$14.00

Pink Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Happy Hour 2-6pm Weekdays Only!!! (Copy)

$1 Margaritia (2/4oz)

$1.00Out of stock

Your choice between our Froze House Margaritia (2oz cup) or our House Margarita on the Rocks (4oz cup)

$2 Draft/Can

$2.00

$3 Margaritas (16oz)

$3.00

Our House Margarita on the Rocks (16oz cup)

$6 Margarita (32oz)

$6.00

Our House Margarita on the Rocks (32oz cup)

Bottled & Canned Beverages (Copy)

Bottled Coke

$3.50+

Bottled Coke

Bottled Fanta

$3.00

Bottled Fanta

Bottled Jarritos

$3.00

Bottled Jarritos

Bottled Mundet Apple

$3.00

Bottled Mundet Apple

Jumex Can

$2.00

Jumex Can

Bottled Fiji Water

Bottled Fiji Water

$3.00

Bottled Fiji Water

RootBeer

$2.75

Shots (Copy)

Triple Sec

Tequila Shots

Tequila

Rum Shots

Rum

Whiskey Shots

Whisky

Vodka Shots

Vodka

Gin

$4.00

Soups and Salads

Soup

Menudo

$14.00

Caldo De Res

$16.00

Birria de Res Plate

$16.00

Pozole (seasonal)

$14.00

Birria de Res Plate per pound

$20.00

consume, tortillas, vegetables, and salsa

Salads

House

$5.50

Chicken or Steak Salad

$8.50

Shrimp Salad

$12.50

Seafood (Mariscos)

Platillos De Mariscos

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.95

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.95

Filete Empanizado

$19.95

Filete a la Planca

$19.95

Filete a de Camaron Zarandeado

$19.95

Camarones Rancheros

$19.95

Camarones Rellenos

$22.00

Fajitas de Camaron

$22.00

Mariscos

Coctel de Camaron

$17.95

Coctel de Camaron con Pulpo

$18.95

Caldo de Camaron, Pescado, Pulpo

$19.00

Caldo de Pescado

$16.00

Caldo de Camaron

$16.00

Tostada de Ceviche (1)

$8.50

Tostada Mixta

$14.95

Shrimp, octopus, and fish

Agua Chiles

$17.95

Caldo 7 Mares

$26.99

Molcajetes

Carne en su Jugo

$19.50

Frijoles de la olla, tomatillo salsa, nopalito asado, y queso panela

Cielo Mar y Tierra

$24.00

Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp. Served with frijoles de la olla, salsa de tomatillo, nopalito asado, y queso panela.

Mazatlan

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp, fish, octopus, and scallops. Served with frijoles de la olla, tomatillo salsa, nopalito asado, y queso panela.

Molcajete Sayulita

$28.00

Cameron, Pulpo, Callo de Hacha, Callo de Pescado servido en su jugo (frio)

DE NUESTRO MEXICO

Plates

Fajitas Nortenas

$24.00

Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, and Pork

Carne Adobada

$15.95

Carnitas Plate

$15.95

Fajitas

$17.95

Pollo a la Plancha

$16.00

Enchiladas Chihuahua

$12.50

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.95

Alambre

$14.00

Bell peppers, onion, bacon, ham, and asadero cheese. (steak, chicken, or Al Pastor)

Flautas

$10.50

6 rolled taquitos served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

Enchiladas (red/green)

$10.50

Beef, chicken, or cheese

Chili Relleno Plate

$10.50

Mexican Hamburger

$9.50

Served with a side of rice, lettuce, and tomato

Chile Colorado Plate

$12.99

Chicharron Plate

$12.99

Costillas de Rez en Salsa Verde

$14.99

Carne Asada Plate

$15.95

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.50

2 enchiladas served with beans, rice, topped with guacamole and sour cream

Desserts

Dessert

Sopapillas

$5.50

Flan

$5.50

Tiendita

Penguinos

$1.00

Barritos

$1.00

Oreo

$2.00

Sponch

$2.00

Mantecaditas

$2.00

Kids Menu

Plates

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Served with fries

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Served with fries

2 Flautas

$6.50

Served with beans and rice

1 Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Served with beans and rice

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Kids burrito served with a side of fries or rice

Sides

Protein Sides (Copy)

Side Bacon

$3.25

Side Barbacoa

$5.25

Side Carnitas

$3.50

Side Chorizo

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.25

Side Ground Beef

$2.75

Side Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Side Over Easy Egg

$1.25

Side Over Hard Egg

$1.25

Side Over Medium Egg

$1.25

Side Scrambled Eggs

$1.25

Side Shredded Beef

$3.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$1.75

Side Steak

$4.50

Side Sunny Side Up Egg

$1.25

Side Sausage

$3.00

(1) Chicken Tender

$2.25

Shrimp (1)

$2.00

Side Chicharron

$3.50

Veggie Sides (Copy)

Side Iceberg Lettuce

$0.25

Side Romaine Lettuce

$0.25

Side Tomato

$0.50

Side Bell Pepper

$0.75

Side Onion

$0.50

Side Avocado Slices

$2.00

Side Chopped Jalapeño

$0.25

Side Pickled Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Cucumber

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$0.25

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Side Fried Jalapeño

$1.00

Cabbage

$0.75

Sides (Copy)

Side Flour Tortilla (2)

$0.75

Side Corn Tortilla (3)

$0.75

Side Rice

$2.25

Side Beans

$2.50

Side Potatoes

$2.00

Side Mozzarella Cheese

$0.75

Side Mexican Blend Cheese

$0.75

Bolillo Bread

$1.25

Side Rice & Beans

$4.50

Side toast

$1.50

Side Fries

$3.25

Extra Sides (Copy)

Side Lime Wedge

$0.75

Side Orange Slice

$0.75Out of stock

Side Tortilla Strips

$1.00

Side Chicharrones

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon Wedge

$0.75

Salsa Sides (Copy)

Side Salsa Roja (2oz)

$0.75

Side Salsa Roja (4oz)

$1.25

Side Salsa Verde (2oz)

$0.75

Side Salsa Verde (4oz)

$1.25

Side Queso (4oz)

$3.00

Side Mild Green Chili (4oz)

$1.50

Side Hot Green Chili (4oz)

$1.50

Side Red Enchilada Chili (2oz)

$0.75

Side Red Enchilada Chili (4oz)

$1.50

Side Sour Cream (2oz)

$1.00

Side Sour Cream (4oz)

$2.00

Side Guacamole (2oz)

$2.00

Side Guacamole (4oz)

$4.00

Side Ranch (2oz)

$1.00

Side Ranch (4oz)

$2.00

Especiales

Specials

Pollo Asado Plate

$28.00