El Zarape 2250 s federal blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Quality Fresh Authentic Mexican Food
Location
2250 s federal blvd, Denver, CO 80219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurant