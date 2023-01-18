- Home
EM Kyoto Sushi & Hibachi 2822 Highway 52, suite 470
2822 Highway 52, suite 470
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Kitchen Appetizer
Harumaki (Spring Roll) (4pc)
Egg Roll (2pc)
Gyoza (6pc)
Shrimp Shumai (8pc)
Kyoto Wing (6pc)
Kani Pocket (4pc)
Cream cheese, kani, honey
Fried Calamari
Lettuce Wrap
Rock Shrimp
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable
Summer Roll
Chicken Karaage (5pc)
Juice fried chicken thigh with home made ponzu sauce
Yakitori – Bacon scallop
2 skewers
Yakitori – Chicken Negima
2 skewers
Edamame
Sushi Appetizer
Steak Tataki
(seared, thinly sliced NY strip in yuzu sauce & hoisin sauce, topped with thin scallions)
Tuna Tataki
(seared thinly sliced in yuzu sauce & hoisin sauce topped with thin scallions)
Tuna Tartar
(Tuna & avocado mix with tabiko and Japanese dressing, chip on the side)
Yellowtail Serrano
(Thinly sliced yellowtail and jalapeno, cilantro, served with ponzu sauce on top)
Tuna Dumpling
(Crispy Dumpling with spicy tuna inside, on top of house made jalapeno infused guacamole)
Salmon Wrap(4pc)
(Fresh salmon sashimi wrapped with spicy crab salad, Japanese sprouts & cucumber in wasabi yuzu sauce)
Tako Su (6pc)
(Octopus sashimi topped with cilantro & caviar in a refreshing ponzu sauce)
Dinosaur Egg
(Deep fried with avocado, spicy tuna, crabmeat and color fish roe on top with house sauce)
Soup & Salad
Miso soup
(Soy base with tofu, seaweed and scallion)
House Salad
(house made ginger dressing/ranch/Japanese dressing/vinaigrette) Chicken-8/Steak-12/Shrimp-12/Salmon-12
Avocado Salad
(house salad base topped with thin slices of avocado)
Seaweed Salad
(Seaweed salad served over a bed of cucumber)
Kani Salad
(Shredded crab and a light creamy dressing topped with masago)
Squid Salad
(Squid salad served over a bed of cucumber)
Baby octopus Salad
Clear soup
Hibachi Entrée & Combo
Hibachi Vegetable
Teriyaki Tofu
Hibachi Chicken (8oz)
Teriyaki Chicken (8oz)
Hibachi Steak (8oz)
Teriyaki Steak (8oz)
Hibachi Scallop (6oz)
Hibachi Shrimp (10pc)
Hibachi Salmon (8oz)
Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp
Hibachi Chicken & Steak
Hibachi Shrimp & Steak
Hibachi Shrimp & Salmon
Hibachi Steak & Salmon
Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop
Hibachi Scallop & Steak
Hibachi Lobster
Hibachi Tofu
Teriyaki Shrimp(10pc)
Teriyaki Salmon
Teriyaki Scallop
Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp
Teriyaki Chicken & Steak
Teriyaki Shrimp & Steak
Teriyaki Shrimp & Salmon
Teriyaki Steak & Salmon
Teriyaki Steak & Scallop
Noodles
Kyoto kitchen Special
Dessert
Side dish
Roll & Hand Roll
California Roll
(Avocado, cucumber, crab)
Salmon roll
Yellowtail Scallions Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Alaskan Roll
Shrimp Asparagus
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Ocean Roll
(Tuna, salmon, avocado)
Avocado Roll
Asparagus
Philadelphia Roll
(Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber)
Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Boston Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
(Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, lettuce top With masago and eel sauce)
Salmon Skin
Cucumber Roll
Oshinko Roll
Vegetable Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Nigiri(2pc)
Nigiri Maguro(Tuna)
Nigiri Ebi(Shrimp)
Nigiri Sake(Salmon)
Nigiri Escolar(White tuna)
Nigiri Tobiko(Flying fish roe)
Nigiri Albacore Tuna
Nigiri Tai(Red snapper)
Nigiri Hotate(Scallop)
Nigiri Unagi(Eel)
Nigiri Tamago(Egg cake)
Nigiri Hamachi(Yellowtail)
Nigiri Saba(Mackerel)
Nigiri Sake toro(Salmon belly)
Nigiri Masago(Orange caviar)
Nigiri Ikura(Salmon roe)
Nigiri Smoked Salmon
Nigiri Tako(Octopus)
Nigiri Kani(Crab)
Nigiri Honey Moon
Nigiri Hokkigai(Surf Clam)
Sashimi(3pc)
Sashimi Maguro(Tuna)
Sashimi Ebi(Shrimp)
Sashimi Sake(Salmon)
Sashimi Escolar(White tuna)
Sashimi Tobiko(Flying fish roe)
Sashimi Albacore Tuna
Sashimi Tai(Red snapper)
Sashimi Hotate(Scallop)
Sashimi Unagi(Eel)
Sashimi Tamago(Egg cake)
Sashimi Hamachi(Yellowtail)
Sashimi Saba(Mackerel)
Sashimi Sake toro(Salmon belly)
Sashimi Masago(Orange caviar)
Sashimi Ikura(Salmon roe)
Sashimi Smoked Salmon
Sashimi Tako(Octopus)
Sashimi Kani(Crab)
Sashimi Honey Moon
Sashimi Hokkigai(Surf Clam)
Sushi Entrees
Vegetable Roll Combo
Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus rolls
Maki Combination
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail rolls
Spicy Maki Combination
Spicy tuna, Spicy crab, Spicy salmon rolls
Sushi Dinner
9pcs of sushi with a spicy salmon roll
Sashimi Dinner
21pcs sashimi, chef choice best of the day
Kyoto Love Boat For Two
7pcs sushi, 9pcs sashimi & spicy crab roll
Kyoto Sweet Boat
10pcs sushi, 16pcs sashimi & sweet heart roll
Unagi Don
Broiled eel over seasoned sushi rice w. yama gobo & oshiko, seaweed salad
Chirashi
15pcs sashimi on a bed of seasoned sushi rice w. kani shrimp & egg
Kyoto Family Sushi Tray
Mixed Raw and Cooked
Rainbow Roll
Assorted raw fish over California
Lemon Salmon Roll
California roll topped salmon, lemon, jalapeno, siracha
Christmas Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna and masago wrapped in soy paper topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago
The King Speech Roll
Tempura shrimp, apple wrapped in soy paper with king crab salad, eel sauce, mango sauce and honey wasabi
Sex & The City Roll
Spicy tuna, tempura eel, avocado, wrapped in soy paper topped lobster salad, red tobiko and eel sauce, honey wasabi sauce
Paradise Roll
Lobster salad, tempura shrimp, cream cheese wrapped in soy paper and mango sauce
Summer Beach Roll
Salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper topped with tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo and tempura flakes
Pink Lady Roll
Salmon tempura, mango, wasabi tobiko, wrapped in pin soy paper, fresh salmon on top, spicy mayo sauce
Tuna Lover Roll
Fresh tuna, white tuna, albacore tuna, avocado inside, spicy crunch tuna and sriacha on top, with a delicious kimchi infused sauce
Lobster Fantasy Roll
Tempura lobster, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy lobster salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, red tobiko
Dynamite Roll
Spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon inside, topped with spicy crunch crabmeat
Iron Man Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado in soy paper topped with spicy tuna, spicy crab and spicy mayo, eel sauce
Sweet Heart Roll
Salmon, tuna, crab, avocado wrapped in a heart shape, honey wasabi and wasabi mayo sauce
Fantastic Seaweed Roll
Fresh salmon, tuna, ecolar and avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with seaweed salad and ikua
Sexy Girl Roll
Fresh Salmon, tuna, red snapper, masago, jalapeno wrapped in soy paper with spicy mayo on top
Kyoto Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy scallop and avocado wrapped in soy paper topper with spicy salmon, spicy tuna, seaweed salad, tempura flaks, masago, sriacha and eel sauce
Hwy-52 Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna wrapped in sesame soy paper topped with mango and house sauce, mango sauce
Twister Roll
Tempura shrimp, eel, crab meat wrapped in soy paper topped with escolar avocado and eel sauce, garlic cream sauce, black and red caviar
Moncks Corner Roll
Spicy crab, tempura shrimp in soy paper topped tuna, salmon, escolar, red snapper, avocado and eel sauce, spicy mayo
Queen Roll
Crispy white fish, mango, cucumber inside, steamed shrimp and avocado on top with honey wasabi mayo, eel sauce and sweet cake
Volcano Roll
Deep fried with spicy tuna roll, mix crab, scallop, shrimp, masago, Japanese mayo and eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion on top
Sexy Boy Roll
Krabmeat tempura, cream cheese wrapped in soy paper, topped with shrimp, salmon, crunch, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Salmon Lover Roll
Spicy salmon, avocado with salmon on top with spicy mayo
Naruto (no rice)
Tuna, salmon, escolar, avocado, masago with seaweed salad in cucumber warp
Golden California
Krab, cucumber, avocado, fried wih spicy mayo, eel sauce, scalions, masago
Bagel Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese with bbq eel wrap inside fried with house sauce on top
Godzilla Roll
Tuna, creamy crab salad, avocado and spring mix deep fried with a creamy sauce
Super Crunch Roll
Tempura shrimp, Korean pear, layered shrimp, masago, tempura flakes and eel sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce
Green Dragon Roll
Eel, cucumber topped with avocado, masago, eel sauce
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago
Surf &Turf Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese asparagus topped with steak tataki, ponzu sauce, green onion
Lunch Specials
Any Two Rolls
Any Three Rolls
Sushi Lunch
5 pcs of sushi & California roll
Sashimi Lunch
10 pcs of sashimi (chef’s choice – best of the day)
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
7 pcs of sashimi, 3 pcs of sushi & spicy crab roll)
Lunch Bento Box
Served with a traditional Japanese bento box Served with California roll, fried rice, harumaki
Lunch Poke Bowl
You choice of salmon, tuna or yellowtail with edamame, mango, seaweed salad, avocado and masago on top of a bed of green salad and sushi rice sprinkled with scallion and sesame seeds. Served with miso soup on the side
Any chef special roll
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2822 Highway 52, suite 470, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
