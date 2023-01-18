EM Kyoto Sushi & Hibachi 2822 Highway 52, suite 470

A map showing the location of EM Kyoto Sushi & Hibachi 2822 Highway 52, suite 470View gallery

EM Kyoto Sushi & Hibachi

review star

No reviews yet

2822 Highway 52, suite 470

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Popular Items

Hibachi Chicken & Steak
Hibachi Chicken (8oz)
Teriyaki Chicken (8oz)

Kitchen Appetizer

Harumaki (Spring Roll) (4pc)

$8.00

Egg Roll (2pc)

$5.00

Gyoza (6pc)

$10.00

Shrimp Shumai (8pc)

$10.00

Kyoto Wing (6pc)

$12.00

Kani Pocket (4pc)

$8.00

Cream cheese, kani, honey

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Lettuce Wrap

Rock Shrimp

$14.00

Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable

$12.00

Summer Roll

$10.00

Chicken Karaage (5pc)

$9.00

Juice fried chicken thigh with home made ponzu sauce

Yakitori – Bacon scallop

$10.00

2 skewers

Yakitori – Chicken Negima

$8.00

2 skewers

Edamame

$5.00

Sushi Appetizer

Steak Tataki

$16.00

(seared, thinly sliced NY strip in yuzu sauce & hoisin sauce, topped with thin scallions)

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

(seared thinly sliced in yuzu sauce & hoisin sauce topped with thin scallions)

Tuna Tartar

$16.00

(Tuna & avocado mix with tabiko and Japanese dressing, chip on the side)

Yellowtail Serrano

$16.00

(Thinly sliced yellowtail and jalapeno, cilantro, served with ponzu sauce on top)

Tuna Dumpling

$14.00

(Crispy Dumpling with spicy tuna inside, on top of house made jalapeno infused guacamole)

Salmon Wrap(4pc)

$13.00

(Fresh salmon sashimi wrapped with spicy crab salad, Japanese sprouts & cucumber in wasabi yuzu sauce)

Tako Su (6pc)

$14.00

(Octopus sashimi topped with cilantro & caviar in a refreshing ponzu sauce)

Dinosaur Egg

$12.00

(Deep fried with avocado, spicy tuna, crabmeat and color fish roe on top with house sauce)

Soup & Salad

Miso soup

$4.00

(Soy base with tofu, seaweed and scallion)

House Salad

$6.00

(house made ginger dressing/ranch/Japanese dressing/vinaigrette) Chicken-8/Steak-12/Shrimp-12/Salmon-12

Avocado Salad

$8.00

(house salad base topped with thin slices of avocado)

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

(Seaweed salad served over a bed of cucumber)

Kani Salad

$8.00

(Shredded crab and a light creamy dressing topped with masago)

Squid Salad

$10.00

(Squid salad served over a bed of cucumber)

Baby octopus Salad

$10.00

Clear soup

$4.00

Hibachi Entrée & Combo

Served with fried rice or steamed white rice, mixed vegetables and choice of soup or salad Brown rice$2 Yakisoba$2

Hibachi Vegetable

$12.00

Teriyaki Tofu

$14.00

Hibachi Chicken (8oz)

$15.00

Teriyaki Chicken (8oz)

$15.00

Hibachi Steak (8oz)

$20.00

Teriyaki Steak (8oz)

$18.00

Hibachi Scallop (6oz)

$20.00

Hibachi Shrimp (10pc)

$17.00

Hibachi Salmon (8oz)

$20.00

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$18.00

Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$22.00

Hibachi Shrimp & Steak

$25.00

Hibachi Shrimp & Salmon

$26.00

Hibachi Steak & Salmon

$28.00

Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop

$28.00

Hibachi Scallop & Steak

$28.00

Hibachi Lobster

$30.00

Hibachi Tofu

$14.00

Teriyaki Shrimp(10pc)

$17.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$20.00

Teriyaki Scallop

$20.00

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp

$18.00

Teriyaki Chicken & Steak

$22.00

Teriyaki Shrimp & Steak

$25.00

Teriyaki Shrimp & Salmon

$26.00

Teriyaki Steak & Salmon

$28.00

Teriyaki Steak & Scallop

$28.00

Noodles

Choices of Vegetables$14 Chicken$16 Shrimp$16 Steak$18

Yakisoba

Thin angel hair noodles stir-fried with carrots, onions, cabbage

Udon

Japanese style wheat noodle stir-fried with carrots, onions, cabbage

Ramen Noodles Soup

$16.00

Ramen noodles served with an in house-made chicken and pork base broth, top with soy egg, seaweed, corn, fish cake and scallion

Kyoto kitchen Special

Served with steamed white rice or fried rice Brown rice$2

Iron Plate Short Ribs

$25.00

Come with mixed vegetables

Iron Plate Seafood Combo

$28.00

Come with onions, green pepper, carrots

Coconut Chicken

$16.00

Battered chicken fried, glazed with creamy coconut sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Battered jumbo shrimp fried, glazed with creamy coconut sauce

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$12.00

Ny Style Cheese cake

$12.00

Strawberry syrup/ Caramel syrup available

Scoop Ice cream

$4.00

Choices of Strawberry Vanilla Chocolate

Side dish

White sauce pt

$6.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Shrimp(8pc)

$10.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Mixed Vegetable

$5.00

Ex White Sauce

$0.75

Ex Spicy White Sauce

$0.75

Ex Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Side Fried Rice

$3.00

Side Steamed White Rice

$3.00

Side Steamed Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Yakisoba

$5.00

Roll & Hand Roll

California Roll

$8.00

(Avocado, cucumber, crab)

Salmon roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Scallions Roll

$8.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.00

Alaskan Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Asparagus

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

Ocean Roll

$9.00

(Tuna, salmon, avocado)

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

(Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber)

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$8.00

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Boston Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

(Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, lettuce top With masago and eel sauce)

Salmon Skin

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Oshinko Roll

$6.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$8.00

Nigiri(2pc)

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Nigiri Maguro(Tuna)

$7.00

Nigiri Ebi(Shrimp)

$6.00

Nigiri Sake(Salmon)

$7.00

Nigiri Escolar(White tuna)

$6.00

Nigiri Tobiko(Flying fish roe)

$6.00

Nigiri Albacore Tuna

$6.00

Nigiri Tai(Red snapper)

$7.00

Nigiri Hotate(Scallop)

$10.00

Nigiri Unagi(Eel)

$7.00

Nigiri Tamago(Egg cake)

$6.00

Nigiri Hamachi(Yellowtail)

$7.00

Nigiri Saba(Mackerel)

$7.00

Nigiri Sake toro(Salmon belly)

$8.00

Nigiri Masago(Orange caviar)

$6.00

Nigiri Ikura(Salmon roe)

$7.00

Nigiri Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Nigiri Tako(Octopus)

$8.00

Nigiri Kani(Crab)

$7.00

Nigiri Honey Moon

$7.00

Nigiri Hokkigai(Surf Clam)

$7.00

Sashimi(3pc)

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Sashimi Maguro(Tuna)

$9.00

Sashimi Ebi(Shrimp)

$8.00

Sashimi Sake(Salmon)

$9.00

Sashimi Escolar(White tuna)

$8.00

Sashimi Tobiko(Flying fish roe)

$8.00

Sashimi Albacore Tuna

$8.00

Sashimi Tai(Red snapper)

$9.00

Sashimi Hotate(Scallop)

$12.00

Sashimi Unagi(Eel)

$9.00

Sashimi Tamago(Egg cake)

$8.00

Sashimi Hamachi(Yellowtail)

$9.00

Sashimi Saba(Mackerel)

$9.00

Sashimi Sake toro(Salmon belly)

$10.00

Sashimi Masago(Orange caviar)

$8.00

Sashimi Ikura(Salmon roe)

$9.00

Sashimi Smoked Salmon

$10.00

Sashimi Tako(Octopus)

$10.00

Sashimi Kani(Crab)

$9.00

Sashimi Honey Moon

$9.00

Sashimi Hokkigai(Surf Clam)

$9.00

Sushi Entrees

Vegetable Roll Combo

$15.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus rolls

Maki Combination

$16.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail rolls

Spicy Maki Combination

$18.00

Spicy tuna, Spicy crab, Spicy salmon rolls

Sushi Dinner

$28.00

9pcs of sushi with a spicy salmon roll

Sashimi Dinner

$42.00

21pcs sashimi, chef choice best of the day

Kyoto Love Boat For Two

$46.00

7pcs sushi, 9pcs sashimi & spicy crab roll

Kyoto Sweet Boat

$88.00

10pcs sushi, 16pcs sashimi & sweet heart roll

Unagi Don

$28.00

Broiled eel over seasoned sushi rice w. yama gobo & oshiko, seaweed salad

Chirashi

$34.00

15pcs sashimi on a bed of seasoned sushi rice w. kani shrimp & egg

Kyoto Family Sushi Tray

Combo 1

$75.00

Any 5 sushi rolls/hand rolls & Any 3 chef’s special rolls

Combo 2

$90.00

Any 3 sushi rolls/hand rolls & Any 5 chef’s special rolls

Combo 3

$75.00

Any 5 chef’s special rolls

Combo 4

$118.00

Any 8 chef’s special rolls

Combo 5

$120.00

40 pcs sashimi or 50 pcs nigiri (chef’s choice-best of the day)

-------------------

-----------------

Mixed Raw and Cooked

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Assorted raw fish over California

Lemon Salmon Roll

$15.00

California roll topped salmon, lemon, jalapeno, siracha

Christmas Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna and masago wrapped in soy paper topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago

The King Speech Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, apple wrapped in soy paper with king crab salad, eel sauce, mango sauce and honey wasabi

Sex & The City Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, tempura eel, avocado, wrapped in soy paper topped lobster salad, red tobiko and eel sauce, honey wasabi sauce

Paradise Roll

$16.00

Lobster salad, tempura shrimp, cream cheese wrapped in soy paper and mango sauce

Summer Beach Roll

$17.00

Salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper topped with tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo and tempura flakes

Pink Lady Roll

$16.00

Salmon tempura, mango, wasabi tobiko, wrapped in pin soy paper, fresh salmon on top, spicy mayo sauce

Tuna Lover Roll

$17.00

Fresh tuna, white tuna, albacore tuna, avocado inside, spicy crunch tuna and sriacha on top, with a delicious kimchi infused sauce

Lobster Fantasy Roll

$17.00

Tempura lobster, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy lobster salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, red tobiko

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

Spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon inside, topped with spicy crunch crabmeat

Iron Man Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado in soy paper topped with spicy tuna, spicy crab and spicy mayo, eel sauce

Sweet Heart Roll

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, crab, avocado wrapped in a heart shape, honey wasabi and wasabi mayo sauce

Fantastic Seaweed Roll

$16.00

Fresh salmon, tuna, ecolar and avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with seaweed salad and ikua

Sexy Girl Roll

$16.00

Fresh Salmon, tuna, red snapper, masago, jalapeno wrapped in soy paper with spicy mayo on top

Kyoto Roll

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy scallop and avocado wrapped in soy paper topper with spicy salmon, spicy tuna, seaweed salad, tempura flaks, masago, sriacha and eel sauce

Hwy-52 Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna wrapped in sesame soy paper topped with mango and house sauce, mango sauce

Twister Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, eel, crab meat wrapped in soy paper topped with escolar avocado and eel sauce, garlic cream sauce, black and red caviar

Moncks Corner Roll

$16.00

Spicy crab, tempura shrimp in soy paper topped tuna, salmon, escolar, red snapper, avocado and eel sauce, spicy mayo

Queen Roll

$16.00

Crispy white fish, mango, cucumber inside, steamed shrimp and avocado on top with honey wasabi mayo, eel sauce and sweet cake

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Deep fried with spicy tuna roll, mix crab, scallop, shrimp, masago, Japanese mayo and eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion on top

Sexy Boy Roll

$15.00

Krabmeat tempura, cream cheese wrapped in soy paper, topped with shrimp, salmon, crunch, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Salmon Lover Roll

$15.00

Spicy salmon, avocado with salmon on top with spicy mayo

Naruto (no rice)

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, escolar, avocado, masago with seaweed salad in cucumber warp

Golden California

$12.00

Krab, cucumber, avocado, fried wih spicy mayo, eel sauce, scalions, masago

Bagel Roll

$13.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese with bbq eel wrap inside fried with house sauce on top

Godzilla Roll

$15.00

Tuna, creamy crab salad, avocado and spring mix deep fried with a creamy sauce

Super Crunch Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, Korean pear, layered shrimp, masago, tempura flakes and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce

Green Dragon Roll

$15.00

Eel, cucumber topped with avocado, masago, eel sauce

Spider Roll

$18.00

Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago

Surf &Turf Roll

$18.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese asparagus topped with steak tataki, ponzu sauce, green onion

Kid's Menu

Teriyaki Chicken (kids)

$10.00

Teriyaki Shrimp (kids)

$10.00

Teriyaki steak (kids)

$10.00

Chicken Tempura (kids)

$10.00

Fountain Drink

Iced Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Coke Zaro

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Mr pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Non-refillable

Apple Juic

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Strawberry Ramune

$4.00

Orange Ramune

$4.00

Original Ramune

$4.00

Lunch Specials

Any Two Rolls

$13.00

Any Three Rolls

$16.00

Sushi Lunch

$15.00

5 pcs of sushi & California roll

Sashimi Lunch

$17.00

10 pcs of sashimi (chef’s choice – best of the day)

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$21.00

7 pcs of sashimi, 3 pcs of sushi & spicy crab roll)

Lunch Bento Box

$16.00

Served with a traditional Japanese bento box Served with California roll, fried rice, harumaki

Lunch Poke Bowl

$16.00

You choice of salmon, tuna or yellowtail with edamame, mango, seaweed salad, avocado and masago on top of a bed of green salad and sushi rice sprinkled with scallion and sesame seeds. Served with miso soup on the side

Any chef special roll

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2822 Highway 52, suite 470, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

