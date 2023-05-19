  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Matt Bakes***** - 1001 West Chicago Avenue
A map showing the location of Matt Bakes***** 1001 West Chicago AvenueView gallery

Matt Bakes***** 1001 West Chicago Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1001 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


BUN

BBQ Pork Bun

$2.75

Melon Pan

$2.75

Hot Dog Bun

$2.75

Red Bean Bun

$2.75

Garlic Butter Bun

$2.75

Buttercream Bun

$2.75

Spinach and Bacon Bun

$2.75

Strawberry Cream Bun

$2.75

Black Sesame Bun

$2.75

Roasted Cheese and Tomato Bun

$2.75

Ham and Egg Bun

$2.75

BREAD

Milk Loaf (Shokupan)

$7.00

Bagette

$3.25

Dinner Rolls (6pk)

$7.00

PASTRY

Croissant

$3.00

Ube Croissant

$4.25

Strawberry Croissant

$4.25

Jasmine Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Foie Gras Danish

$10.00

Truffle Croissant

$10.00

Portuguese Egg Tart

$2.50

Portuguese Egg Tart with Fruit

$3.50

CAKE

Honeydew

$6.50

Mango

$6.50

Chocolate

$6.50

Very Berry

$6.50

Strawberry

$6.50

Whole Cakes

$30.00

MACARON

Macarons

$2.75

COOKIE

Ube Macadamia Nut Cookie

$3.00

Yuzu Berry Shortbread Cookie

$3.00

Almond Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Taro Milk Tea Cookie

$3.00

Brown butter Cookie

$3.00

MOCHINUT DONUT

Mochinut Donut

$4.00

PUDDING CUP

Mango

$10.00

Mango Passionfruit

$10.00

Taro Ube Tapioca

$10.00

Matcha Red Bean

$10.00

Latte

$10.00

Very Berry

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1001 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Stringria Coffee and Tea Bar - Gangnam Market Food Court
orange starNo Reviews
1001 West Chicago Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Pie-Eyed Pizzeria - 1111 W. Chicago Ave
orange star4.2 • 566
1111 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Glaze - River West
orange starNo Reviews
850 W Superior St Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
EggHolic - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
833 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Taco Bros - Halsted
orange starNo Reviews
833 West Chicago Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 4,800
811 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston