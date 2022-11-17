Restaurant header imageView gallery

E41- Boca Raton 8188 Glades Road

8188 Glades Road

Boca Raton, FL 33434

APPETIZERS

PIQUEO 3 CEVICHES PESCADO

PIQUEO 3 CEVICHES PESCADO

$27.00

Triple ceviches marinated in yellow chili pepper, red chili pepper and classic lime ceviche juice

PIQUEO 3 CEVICHES MIXTO

PIQUEO 3 CEVICHES MIXTO

$30.00
PIQUEO 3 CEVICHES CORVINA

PIQUEO 3 CEVICHES CORVINA

$32.00

Triple ceviches marinated in yellow chili pepper, red chili pepper and classic lime ceviche juice

PIQUEO 3 CEVICHES MIXTO CORVINA

$35.00
LECHE DE TIGRE

LECHE DE TIGRE

$12.00

Traditional tigers milk, citrus base marinade that cures seafood in ceviche with freshly squeezed lime juice, limo pepper and cilantro

LECHE DE TIGRE E41

LECHE DE TIGRE E41

$18.00

Traditional tigers milk, citrus base marinade that cures seafood in ceviche with freshly squeezed lime juice, limo pepper and cilantro, topped with fried calamari

PULPO ANTICUCHERO

PULPO ANTICUCHERO

$22.00

Octopus marinated in our traditional panca chili sauce

YUCAS A LA HUANCAINA

YUCAS A LA HUANCAINA

$10.00

Fried yuca served with traditional huancaina sauce

CAUSA DE ATUN

CAUSA DE ATUN

$17.00

Softly mashed potato, lime and yellow chili pepper combined with tuna, avocado, and fried fish on top

CAUSA DE CAMARON

CAUSA DE CAMARON

$17.00

Softly mushed potatoes, lime and yellow pepper with shrimp filling

ANTICUCHOS DE LOMO FINO

ANTICUCHOS DE LOMO FINO

$20.00

Charbroiled beef tenderloin skewers marinated in anticucho sauce and Peruvian corn

TEQUEÑOS AJI DE GALLINA

TEQUEÑOS AJI DE GALLINA

$16.00

Wonton style wrap suffed with chredded chicken stew in creamy aji amarillo sauce

TEQUEÑOS LOMO SALTADO

TEQUEÑOS LOMO SALTADO

$16.00

Wonton style wrap suffed with sauteed beef tenderloin, onions, tomatoes, mozzerella cheese served with huancaina sauce

CHICHARRON DE PESCADO

$15.00

Crispy fried fish, served with fresh yuca and salsa criolla

CHICHARRON DE CALAMAR

CHICHARRON DE CALAMAR

$16.00

Peruvian style fried calamari, served with crispy fried yucca and "salsa criolla"

JALEA SUNRISE

JALEA SUNRISE

$23.00

Assortment of fried seafood served wth fried yuca and salsa criolla

CHORITOS A LA CHALACA

CHORITOS A LA CHALACA

$14.00

Fresh mussels with brunoise onions, tomatoes, rocoto pepper and peruvian corn with cilantro marinated in fresh lime juice

TIRADITOS Y CEVICHES

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$17.00

Classic corvina or catch of the day ceviche, marinated lime, limo pepper, onion and cilantro

CEVICHE DE CORVINA

$20.00
CEVICHE MIXTO

CEVICHE MIXTO

$19.00

Traditional mixed seafood and the catch of the day in fresh lime juice

CEVICHE MIXTO DE CORVINA

CEVICHE MIXTO DE CORVINA

$23.00

Traditional mixed seafood and our classic corvina in our special lime juice and Peruvian spices marinade

CEVICHE EN CREMA DE DOS AJIES DE CORVINA

CEVICHE EN CREMA DE DOS AJIES DE CORVINA

$25.00

Traditional mixed seafood ceviche or corvina marinated with peruvian yellow pepper sauce and rocoto sauce

CEVICHE EN CREMA DE 2 AJIES MIXTO DE CORVINA

$27.00

Traditional mixed seafood ceviche or corvina marinated with a Peruvian yellow chili pepper, rocoto chili pepper and lime juice sauce

CEVICHE EMBARCADERO 41 NIKKEI

CEVICHE EMBARCADERO 41 NIKKEI

$23.00

Tuna cubes, julienne onions, glazed sweet potato, avocado, limo pepper in nikkei sauce

TIRADITO DE CORVINA Y PULPO AL LIMON

TIRADITO DE CORVINA Y PULPO AL LIMON

$21.00

Finely sliced corvina and octopus marinated in lime and limo chili pepper

LAMINAS DE ATUN ACEVICHADAS

LAMINAS DE ATUN ACEVICHADAS

$21.00

Fine slices of tuna dipped in acevichada sauce

PULPO AL OLIVO

PULPO AL OLIVO

$21.00

Slices of octopus marinated in botija olive sauce and olive oil, served with crackers and sliced avocado

TIRADITO DE SALMON EN MARACUYA

TIRADITO DE SALMON EN MARACUYA

$21.00

Slices of salmon dipped in passion fruit sauce and avocado

ROLLS & MAKIS

ACEVICHADO ROLL

ACEVICHADO ROLL

$17.00

Panko breaded shrimp fried, with avocado with fresh corvina sauces and acevichado sauce

AVOCADO ROLL

$17.00

Panko breaded shrimp fried, with avocado slices, cream cheese, eel sauce and sesame seeds

INKA MAKI SALMON ROLL

INKA MAKI SALMON ROLL

$17.00

Panko breaded shrimp, cream cheese and outside covering of salmon sheets and passion fruit sauce

LEMON TERIYAKI ROLL

LEMON TERIYAKI ROLL

$17.00

Panko breaded shrimp, cream cheese and tuna with lemon zest and teriyaki sauce

SALMON TARTAR SPICY ROLL

$17.00

Panko breaded shrimp, avocado, grilled seasoned octopus covered in eel sauce

TERIYAKI MAKI ROLL

$17.00

Grilled fried teriyaki chicken, cream cheese and teriyaki sauce

TERIYAKI ENTRANA ROLL

TERIYAKI ENTRANA ROLL

$18.00

Fried breaded shrimp, avocado covered with slices of grilled beef tenderloin, topped with chimichurri and cream cheese and teriyaki sauce

MAKI PARRILLERO ROLL

MAKI PARRILLERO ROLL

$17.00

Panko breaded shrimp with avocado, covered with fusion grilled octopus and torched to crisp with cream cheese and eel suace on top

MAKI FURAI ROLL

MAKI FURAI ROLL

$17.00

Crispy roll with salmon, cream cheese and avocado, spicy mayo and passion fruit sauce

LUCKY MAKI ROLL

LUCKY MAKI ROLL

$18.00

Stuffed with plantain, avocado, panko breaded shrimp and in top with seaseme seed and sweet cream cheese

DRAGON ROLL

DRAGON ROLL

$18.00

Stuffed with cream cheese and shrimp, covered and flamed with our sweet/spicy dragon sauce

MAIN DISHES

LOMO SALTADO

LOMO SALTADO

$20.00

Beef tenderloin, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, soy sauce and pisco. Served with french fries and white rice.

LOMO SALTADO A LO POBRE

$23.00

Beef tenderloin, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, soy sauce and pisco. Served with french fries, easy egg, sweet plantains and white rice.

PESCADO CON CAMARONES EN SALSA ORIENTAL

PESCADO CON CAMARONES EN SALSA ORIENTAL

$21.00

Fish fillet, sauteed shrimp, oriental vegetables

TACU TACU DE MARISCOS A LO MACHO

TACU TACU DE MARISCOS A LO MACHO

$25.00

We merge the best of Peruvian food, "atamalado" rice with canary beans and seafood with our homemade and spectacular "a lo macho" sauce

TACU TACU CON LOMO SALTADO

TACU TACU CON LOMO SALTADO

$25.00

Rice and atamalado beans with lomo saltado

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$20.00

Seafood rice sauteed with white wine and parmesan cheese on top, accompanied with "salsa criolla"

FETTUCCINE AL PESTO CON LOMO SALTADO

FETTUCCINE AL PESTO CON LOMO SALTADO

$25.00

Fetuccine in traditional peruvian pesto sauce with lomo saltado

CHAUFA DE POLLO

CHAUFA DE POLLO

$17.00

Peruvian styled fried rice, chicken, served with sweet plantains and easy egg on top

CHAUFA DE PESCADO

CHAUFA DE PESCADO

$18.00

Peruvian styled fried rice, fish, served with sweet plantains and easy egg on top

CHAUFA DE CARNE

CHAUFA DE CARNE

$20.00

Peruvian styled fried rice, meat, served with sweet plantains and easy egg on top

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS

$20.00

Peruvian styled fried rice, seafood, served with sweet plantains and easy egg on top

RISOTTO DE ROCOTO CON LOMO EN CHIMICHURRI

RISOTTO DE ROCOTO CON LOMO EN CHIMICHURRI

$26.00

Creamy rocoto risotto served with beef tenderloin

RISOTTO DE HUANCAINA CON LOMO EN CHIMICHURRI

$26.00

Creamy huancaina risoto served with beef tenderloin

PARIHUELA

PARIHUELA

$19.00

Seafood based soup served with variety of fish, shrimp, squid and scallops

FETTUCCINE A LA HUANCAINA CON LOMO SALTADO

FETTUCCINE A LA HUANCAINA CON LOMO SALTADO

$25.00

Fetuccine in traditional peruvian huancaina sauce with lomo saltado

PARGO CRIOLLO

PARGO CRIOLLO

$34.00

Whole fried red snapper served with fried yuca and Peruvian "salsa criolla"

PARGO MACHO

PARGO MACHO

$37.00

Fresh whole fried snapper in a spectacular "a lo macho" seafood sauce

PARGO ORIENTAL

$37.00

POKES

POKE ATUN ACEVICHADO CON ARROZ

POKE ATUN ACEVICHADO CON ARROZ

$16.00

Choice of base of rice or quinoa, tuna cubes, avocado, carrot, cucumber, red cabbage, edamame, spring mix and acevichado suace

POKE SALMON Y PASSION FRUIT CON ARROZ

POKE SALMON Y PASSION FRUIT CON ARROZ

$16.00

Choice of base of rice or quinoa, salmon cubes, avocado, carrot, cucumber, red cabbage, edamame, spring mix and passion fruit suace

POKE BOWL DE ATUN ACEVICHADO CON QUINOA

POKE BOWL DE ATUN ACEVICHADO CON QUINOA

$17.00

Choice of base of rice or quinoa, tuna cubes, avocado, carrot, cucumber, red cabbage, edamame, spring mix and acevichado suace

POKE BOWL DE SALMON Y PASSION FRUIT CON QUINOA

POKE BOWL DE SALMON Y PASSION FRUIT CON QUINOA

$17.00

Choice of base of rice or quinoa, salmon cubes, avocado, carrot, cucumber, red cabbage, edamame, spring mix and passion fruit suace

KIDS MENU

FETTUCINE ALFREDO KIDS CON JAMON

$10.00

Choice of protein, shrimp or ham

CHICHARRON DE PESCADO CON PAPAS FRITAS

$10.00

MILANESA DE POLLO CON PAPAS FRITAS

$10.00

FETTUCINE ALFREDO KIDS CON CAMARON

$11.00

DESSERTS- POSTRES

SUSPIRO A LA LIMEÑA

$12.00

MOUSSE DE MARACUYA

$12.00

CROCANTE DE LUCUMA

$12.00

TORTA DE CHOCOLATE

$12.00

MERENGADO DE CHIRIMOYA

$13.00

DRINKS

ACQUA PANA 1 LITER

$9.00

ACQUA PANNA

$4.00

CHICHA

$4.00

COCA COLA

$3.00

COCA COLA DIET

$3.00

INKA COLA

$3.00

INKA DIET

$3.00

LIMONADA

$4.00

MARACUYA

$4.00

PELLEGRINO

$4.00

PERRIER 1 LITER

$9.00

SPRITE

$3.00

BEER

CORONA

$8.00

CRISTAL

$8.00

CUSQUEÑA

$8.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

PILSEN

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:30 am
Come in and enjoy! The Best of Peruvian Nikkei Gastronomy in Boca Raton #CreatingGoodMoments #

8188 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33434

