A map showing the location of Rooftop Cinema Club EmbarcaderoView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero

review star

No reviews yet

1 Market Pl

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popcorn

Popcorn Tub 46oz

Popcorn Tub 46oz

$5.00

46oz

Candy

Gummi Bears Organic

Gummi Bears Organic

$5.25

4oz

M&M Chocolate

M&M Chocolate

$5.25

5.1oz

M&M Peanut

M&M Peanut

$5.25

5.1oz

M&M Peanut Butter

M&M Peanut Butter

$5.25

5.1oz

Reeses Pieces

Reeses Pieces

$5.25

6oz

Skittles Sour

Skittles Sour

$4.75

5.7oz

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$4.75

5oz

Sour Patch Watermelon

Sour Patch Watermelon

$4.75

5oz

Red Vines

Red Vines

$4.75

5oz

Skittles

Skittles

$4.75

7.2oz

Snacks

Pickle (Big Papa)

Pickle (Big Papa)

$3.00Out of stock

8oz

Pickle Hot (Big Papa)

Pickle Hot (Big Papa)

$3.00
Cheddar Cheese Pretzel

Cheddar Cheese Pretzel

$6.75
Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel

Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel

$6.75
White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

Nacho Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

$2.00
Cheese Cup

Cheese Cup

$2.00
Jalapeno Slices

Jalapeno Slices

$1.00
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup

Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup

$6.75Out of stock
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

Merchandise

Blanket Rental

$10.00

Tickets

Lounge Seat

$22.39

Adirondack Love Seat

$30.86

Adirondack + Popcorn

$28.44

Lounge Seat + Popcorn

$26.02

Halloween

M&M Cookies & Scream

$6.00

Twix Ghosts

$5.75

Spooky Gummy Eyes

$4.75

Dots Ghosts

$5.00

Warheads Halloween Grubs

$5.00

Skittles Shriekers

$6.00

Ring Pop

$1.75

Friday the 13th Candy Mask

$6.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Market Pl, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Puesto at the Headquarters
orange starNo Reviews
789 W Harbor DR STE 155 San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
338 7th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

The Melting Pot - San Diego-Gaslamp CA
orange star4.5 • 3,910
901 Fifth Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Barleymash
orange star4.1 • 3,695
600 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Pushkin Russian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,598
750 6th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Henry's Pub - 618 5th Ave
orange star4.0 • 2,367
618 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Las Hadas - 558 4th Ave.
orange star4.1 • 1,951
558 4th Ave. San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
University Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mira Mesa
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston