American
Ember & Ash
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Taking food back to its basics, and highlighting ingredients that are often overlooked, is the core concept behind our menu. We want to utilize the best local ingredients when they are at their peak, and highlight them in a way that shows versatility and sustainability. Using our custom-built hearth, we look forward to showcasing every part of what our ingredients, and our region has to offer.
1520 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147
