American

Ember & Ash

39 Reviews

$$

1520 E Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Fried chicken
Roasted veg

Small plates

These items are meant to be shared between 1-3 people

Bread & Butter

$6.00

Mousse

$15.00

pickles & concord grape mustard

Octopus

$18.00

turnips, puffed sorghum

Mussels

$18.00Out of stock

eggplant, miso, chili crisp

Wings

$14.00

Roasted veg

$14.00

Pear salad

$15.00

Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

Extra Pickles

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.50

Sandwiches

Fried chicken

$14.00

Burger

$15.00

Large plates

These dishes will serve 3-6 people

Zucchette

$19.00

grilled zucchini, squash blossoms & shoots, parmesan

Gemelli

$24.00

Broccoli

$18.00

Young Chicken

$28.00

gochujang, napa, oyster sousbide, kimichi vin

Whole Fish

$52.00

carrots, pistachio, charred spring lettuce

Beef Shin

$90.00

green curry, lettuce cups, pickles

Hanger Steak

$42.00

Dessert

Basque Style Cheesecake

$10.00

strawberry & basil syrup

Pear Tart

$9.00

Game day items

Wings

$11.00

Fried chicken

$14.00

burger

$15.00

Mussels

$19.00

Crispy potates

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Taking food back to its basics, and highlighting ingredients that are often overlooked, is the core concept behind our menu. We want to utilize the best local ingredients when they are at their peak, and highlight them in a way that shows versatility and sustainability. Using our custom-built hearth, we look forward to showcasing every part of what our ingredients, and our region has to offer.

1520 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147

