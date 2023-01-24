  • Home
A map showing the location of Ember & Greens Catering 9403 Katy Fwy #BView gallery

Ember & Greens Catering 9403 Katy Fwy #B

review star

No reviews yet

9403 Katy Fwy #B

Houston, TX 77024

Order Again

Shareables

Brussels Sprouts

$50.00+

Sriracha Cauliflower Bites

$50.00+

Spinach & Cilantro Hummus

$22.00+

Chicken Olivieh

$30.00+

Classic Wings

$40.00+

Maman Shookouh's Samosas

$75.00+

E&G Veggie Samosas

$75.00+

Salad & Pasta

Persian Cucumber

$49.00+

Caesar

$44.00+

Citrus Gorgonzola

$52.00+

Spinach & Beet

$52.00+

Crispy Sesame Ginger

$54.00+

Chipotle Ensalada

$58.00+

Creamy Roasted Jalapeno Pasta

$65.00+

Proteins A La Carte

Chicken Skewer

$6.00

Steak Skewer

$9.00

Shrimp Skewer

$8.00

Blackened Salmon

$11.00

Citrus Chicken

$10.00

Colorado Lamb Chop

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Steak

$9.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chipotle Chickpea Wrap

$99.00

E&G Wrap

$99.00

Chicken Olivieh Sandwich

$99.00

Sides

Cilantro Green Pea Quinoa

$24.00

Turmeric Sweet Potato

$15.00

Roasted Veggies

$18.00

Roasted Bacon Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Homemade Sweets

Cookies

$24.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$72.00

Chia Seed Pudding

$14.00+

Tiramisu

$81.00

Drinks

Pink Prickly Pear Lemonade

$14.00

Ice Tea

$10.00

Fair-Trade Lemonade

$14.00

Cucumber Watermelon Infusion

$14.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Canned Soda

$2.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
