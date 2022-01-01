- Home
Ember Pizza 600 Route 28
600 Route 28
Harwich Port, MA 02646
Appetizers
Breadsticks
Seasoned with Italian Herb Blend and Served wtih Red Sauce
Brushetta
Tomato Concasse, Fresh Mozzarella, Walnut Pesto
Cauliflower
Fried, Dry Rubbed, Carrots, Blue Cheese
Calamari
Fried with Hot Banas Pepers and Red Sauce
Garlic Bread
Bread, Half Loaf of Tuscan Bread, Served Golden Brown
Meatballs
Homeade and Srved with Mesclun Greens
Mozz Sticks
Fresh, Mozzarella, Fried and Served with Red Sauce
Nachos
Black Bean, Three Cheese Blend, Salsa, Sour Creme, Guacamole
Scallops
Served with Ponzu Dipping Sauce
Spinach Dip
Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips
Steak Tips
Marinated and Served with White Bean Dip and Horseradish Sauce
Nachos/ Pork
Nachos/ Chicken
Appetizer Special
Eggplant Stack
Pane All'Agilo
B-IN Wings - LARGE
B-IN Wings - SMALL
Fingers - LARGE
Fingers- SMALL
Burgers
Entrees
Ribs (1/2)
Served with Fries and choice of Pasta Salad or Cole Slaw
Ribs (Full)
Served with Fries and choice of Pasta Salad or Cole Slaw
Bolognese
Ragu of Pork and Italian Sausage, Red Wine, Tomatoes and Penne
Cheese Ravioli
Homeade and served in Marinara Sauce
Chicken Broc Alfredo
Sherried Pamesan Cream
Chicken Parmesan
Fried and then Baked with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarelal and Parmesan Cheese
Marsala
Sauteed with Shallots, Wine and Mushroom over Penne
Eggplant Parmesan
Fried and then Baked with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesean Cheese
Lasagna
Layered with Ricotta Cheese, Spinach
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed with Garlic, Shallots, Wine, Butter, Tomato and Mushroom over Spaghetti
Spaghetti Red Sauce
Spaghetti Meatballs
Entree Special
SPAG & Butter
chicken & waffles
BYO Pizzas
LARGE Pizzas
LG Italy
Hot Truffle oil, 5 - Cheese
LG Apple
Red Sauce, Granny Smith Apple, Spinach, 5-Cheese
LG Arugula
White Bean, Roasted Garlic, Pistachio, Mozzarella
LG BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Carmelized Onion, 5-Cheese
LG Blueberry
Blueberry Puree, Goat Chese, Prosciutto
LG Bolognese
White Sauce, Ricotta, Roma Tomato, 5-Cheese
LG Buff Chicken
Buffalo Sauce, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese
LG Cheese
LG Chicken Ranch
White Sauce, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, 5 - Cheese
LG Fig
Fig Puree, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle, 5 - Cheese
LG Garden
White bean, Zuchinni, Peppers, Onions, Broccol, Tomato, 5 - Cheese
LG Hawaiian
Red Sauce, Roasted pineapple, Ham, 5 - Cheese
LG Margherita
Oven Cured Roman Tomatos, 5 - Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella
LG Meat Lovers
Red Sauce, Meatballs, Sausage, Bacon, Pepporoni, 5 - Cheese
LG Pesto
White Sauce, Basil, Walnunt Pest, 5 - Cheese
LG Pork
BBQ Sauce, Roasted Corn, 5 - Cheese
LG Portabella
Garlic Puree, Caramelized Onions, 5 - Cheese
LG Sausage Rabe
Red Sauce, Carmelized Onions, 5 - Cheese
LG Scallop & Bacon
Red Sauce, Asparagus, 5 - Cheese
LG Scampi
Roasted Garlic Puree, Scallions, Tomoato, 5 - Cheese
LG Special
LG Steak
Red Sauce, Mushroom, Red & Green Pepper, Onion, 5 - Cheese
LG White
Garlic Puree, Ricotta, Fetta, Mozzarella
LG margarita special
SMALL Pizzas
SM Apple
SM Arugula
SM BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Carmelized Onion, 5-Cheese
SM Blueberry
SM Bolognese
SM Breakfast
SM Buff
SM Cheese
SM Chicken Ranch
SM Fig
SM Garden
SM Hawaiian
SM Italy
SM Margherita
SM Meat Lovers
SM Pesto
SM Pork
SM Portabella
SM Sausage & Rabe
SM Scallop & Bacon
SM Scampi
SM Special
SM Steak
SM Thanksgiving
SM White
SM Marg Special
Salads
Caesar
Romaine Hearts, Parmesean Cheese and Garlic Croutons
Caprese
Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Vinegar
Greek
Iceberg, Feta, Black Olives, Cucumber. Tomato, Red Onion
House
Mesclun Greens. Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Herb Vinaigrette
Kale
Kale, Baby Arugula, Apples, Figs, Candied walnuts, Goat Cheese
Peach
Baby Arugula, Grilled Peaches, Goat Cheese, Honey Soy Vinaigrette
Wedge
Iceberg, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Bleu Cheese
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sand
Carmelized Onion, Gouda, Brioche Bun
Buff Chicken Sand
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Wrap
Chicken Caesar Sand
Romaine, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Wrap
Chicken Parm Sand
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sub Roll
Eggplant Parm Sand
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sub Roll
Grilled Chicken Sand
Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Brioche Bun
Lobster Roll
Fresh Shelled, Local Lobster, Brioche Roll
Meatball Parm
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sub Roll
Pulled Pork Sand
BBQ, Gouda, Brioche Bun
Fish Taco
Sides
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Smash
Cosmopolitan
HarwichPortini
O'l Reliable
Mimosa
Manhattan
Red Sangria
Harwichport Punch
White Russian
White Sangria
Call
Premium
Lemon Drop Martini
Old Fashion
Margarita
Casamigos/premium margarita
Top Shelf Old Fashion
Reposado Cilantro Margarita
Spark Plug
FZ Mudslide
FZ Pina Colada
Seabreeze
Sex on Beach
Black Russian
Drink Special
Seasonal Sangria
sangria flight
Draft Beer
Allagash
Belgian Style Wheat
Beer Hug
Bud Light DFT
A Classic
Cloud Candy
New England Style IPA 6%
Conehead
Embe Hazy
Hazy IPA 6.5%
Guiness
Classic stout
Harpoon
Pale Ale
Hog Island
Outermost IPA, Local
Jacks Abbey
Blood Orange Wheat
Lunch
Maine Beer Works,Double IPA
Sam Seasonal
Rotating seasonally
Sierra Nevada
Pale Ale
Sip Sunshine
Double Ipa
Stella
Stone
West coast IPA
Switchback
Ale
Wachusett
Blueberry ale
Whales Tail
Pale Ale
Wormtown
Hoppy IPA
Kona Big Wave
N/A Beverages
BTL wine
MIRAVEL BTL
DOUGH Chard BTL
JOSH Chard BTL
SKY Chard BTL
DIL PG BTL
LAGADER PG BTL
MATUA PG BTL
FROGS PG BTL
DELOACH PN BTL
BOEN PN BTL
ALAMOS Malbec BTL
Chianti, VECC BTL
Chianti, VOLP BTL
ANTICO ST BTL
MONTEPUL La Val BTL
GOTT Cab BTL
JUGG Cab BTL
STAG Cab BTL
JOSH Cab BTL
BONANZA Cab BTL
ST. JEAN Merlot BTL
CANVAS BTL
BTL rubio
Prisoner Cab
Wine GLASS
ALAMOS Malbec
ANTICO ST
BOEN PN
BONANZA Cab
Rubio,
Chianti, VECC
Chianti, VOLP
DELOACH PN
DIL PG
DOUGH Chard
froggy leapy
GOTT Cab
JOSH Cab
JOSH Chard
JUGG Cab
La Marca, Prosecco
LAGADER PG
MATUA SB
MIRAVEL
MONTEPUL La Val
SKY Chard
ST.JEAN Merlot
STAG Cab
Seltzers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
600 Route 28, Harwich Port, MA 02646
