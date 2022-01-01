A map showing the location of Ember Pizza 600 Route 28View gallery

Ember Pizza 600 Route 28

review star

No reviews yet

600 Route 28

Harwich Port, MA 02646

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$5.00

Seasoned with Italian Herb Blend and Served wtih Red Sauce

Brushetta

$14.00

Tomato Concasse, Fresh Mozzarella, Walnut Pesto

Cauliflower

$15.00

Fried, Dry Rubbed, Carrots, Blue Cheese

Calamari

$15.00

Fried with Hot Banas Pepers and Red Sauce

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Bread, Half Loaf of Tuscan Bread, Served Golden Brown

Meatballs

$18.00

Homeade and Srved with Mesclun Greens

Mozz Sticks

$12.00

Fresh, Mozzarella, Fried and Served with Red Sauce

Nachos

$12.00

Black Bean, Three Cheese Blend, Salsa, Sour Creme, Guacamole

Scallops

$20.00

Served with Ponzu Dipping Sauce

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips

Steak Tips

$20.00

Marinated and Served with White Bean Dip and Horseradish Sauce

Nachos/ Pork

$18.00

Nachos/ Chicken

$18.00

Appetizer Special

$15.00

Eggplant Stack

$18.00

Pane All'Agilo

$14.00

B-IN Wings - LARGE

BBQ B-IN Large

$16.00

Buffalo B-IN Large

$16.00

Buff Garlic B-IN Large

$16.00

Dry Rub B-IN Large

$16.00

Lemon Pepper B-IN Large

$16.00

Mango B-IN Large

$16.00

Sweet & Spicy B-IN Large

$16.00

Garlic Parm B-IN Large

$16.00

Teriyaki B-IN Large

$16.00

Plain B-IN Large

$16.00

B-IN Wings - SMALL

BBQ B-IN Small

$12.00

Buffalo B-IN Small

$12.00

Buff Garlic B-IN Small

$12.00

Dry Rub B-IN Small

$12.00

Lemon Pepper B-IN Small

$12.00

Mango B-IN Small

$12.00

Sweet & Spicy B-IN Small

$12.00

Garlic Parm B-IN Small

$12.00

Teriyaki B-IN Small

$12.00

Plain B-IN Small

$12.00

Fingers - LARGE

BBQ B-Less Large

$13.00

Buffalo B-Less Large

$13.00

Buff Garlic B-Less Large

$13.00

Lemon Pepper B-Less Large

$13.00

Mango B-Less Large

$13.00

Sweet & Spicy B-Less Large

$13.00

Garlic ParmB-Less Large

$13.00

Teriyaki B-Less Large

$13.00

Plain B-Less Large

$13.00

Fingers- SMALL

BBQ B-Less Small

$10.00

Buffalo B-Less Small

$10.00

Buff Garlic B-Less Small

$10.00

Lemon Pepper B-Less Small

$10.00

Mango B-Less Small

$10.00

Sweet & Spicy B-Less Small

$10.00

Garlic Parm B-Less Small

$10.00

Teriyaki B-Less Small

$10.00

Plain B-Less Small

$10.00

Burgers

Burger

$10.00

Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Choice of Two: Pasta Salad, Cole Slaw, Fries or Sweet Potato Fries

Double Burger

$15.00

Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Choice of Two: Pasta Salad, Cole Slaw, Fries or Sweet Potato Fries

Entrees

Ribs (1/2)

$20.00

Served with Fries and choice of Pasta Salad or Cole Slaw

Ribs (Full)

$36.00

Served with Fries and choice of Pasta Salad or Cole Slaw

Bolognese

$34.00

Ragu of Pork and Italian Sausage, Red Wine, Tomatoes and Penne

Cheese Ravioli

$24.00

Homeade and served in Marinara Sauce

Chicken Broc Alfredo

$30.00

Sherried Pamesan Cream

Chicken Parmesan

$30.00

Fried and then Baked with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarelal and Parmesan Cheese

Marsala

$30.00

Sauteed with Shallots, Wine and Mushroom over Penne

Eggplant Parmesan

$26.00

Fried and then Baked with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesean Cheese

Lasagna

$28.00

Layered with Ricotta Cheese, Spinach

Shrimp Scampi

$35.00

Sauteed with Garlic, Shallots, Wine, Butter, Tomato and Mushroom over Spaghetti

Spaghetti Red Sauce

$20.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$28.00

Entree Special

$24.00

SPAG & Butter

$10.00

chicken & waffles

$24.00

BYO Pizzas

SMALL

$16.00

LARGE

$19.00

LARGE Pizzas

LG Italy

$22.00

Hot Truffle oil, 5 - Cheese

LG Apple

$23.00

Red Sauce, Granny Smith Apple, Spinach, 5-Cheese

LG Arugula

$22.00

White Bean, Roasted Garlic, Pistachio, Mozzarella

LG BBQ Chicken

$24.00

BBQ Sauce, Carmelized Onion, 5-Cheese

LG Blueberry

$22.00

Blueberry Puree, Goat Chese, Prosciutto

LG Bolognese

$24.00

White Sauce, Ricotta, Roma Tomato, 5-Cheese

LG Buff Chicken

$24.00

Buffalo Sauce, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese

LG Cheese

$19.00

LG Chicken Ranch

$24.00

White Sauce, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, 5 - Cheese

LG Fig

$23.00

Fig Puree, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle, 5 - Cheese

LG Garden

$24.00

White bean, Zuchinni, Peppers, Onions, Broccol, Tomato, 5 - Cheese

LG Hawaiian

$21.00

Red Sauce, Roasted pineapple, Ham, 5 - Cheese

LG Margherita

$23.00

Oven Cured Roman Tomatos, 5 - Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella

LG Meat Lovers

$24.00

Red Sauce, Meatballs, Sausage, Bacon, Pepporoni, 5 - Cheese

LG Pesto

$24.00

White Sauce, Basil, Walnunt Pest, 5 - Cheese

LG Pork

$24.00

BBQ Sauce, Roasted Corn, 5 - Cheese

LG Portabella

$22.00

Garlic Puree, Caramelized Onions, 5 - Cheese

LG Sausage Rabe

$24.00

Red Sauce, Carmelized Onions, 5 - Cheese

LG Scallop & Bacon

$26.00

Red Sauce, Asparagus, 5 - Cheese

LG Scampi

$26.00

Roasted Garlic Puree, Scallions, Tomoato, 5 - Cheese

LG Special

$25.00

LG Steak

$24.00

Red Sauce, Mushroom, Red & Green Pepper, Onion, 5 - Cheese

LG White

$22.00

Garlic Puree, Ricotta, Fetta, Mozzarella

LG margarita special

$24.00

SMALL Pizzas

SM Apple

$18.00

SM Arugula

$17.00

SM BBQ

$19.00

BBQ Sauce, Carmelized Onion, 5-Cheese

SM Blueberry

$17.00

SM Bolognese

$19.00

SM Breakfast

$18.00

SM Buff

$19.00

SM Cheese

$16.00

SM Chicken Ranch

$19.00

SM Fig

$18.00

SM Garden

$19.00

SM Hawaiian

$17.00

SM Italy

$17.00

SM Margherita

$18.00

SM Meat Lovers

$19.00

SM Pesto

$19.00

SM Pork

$19.00

SM Portabella

$17.00

SM Sausage & Rabe

$19.00

SM Scallop & Bacon

$21.00

SM Scampi

$21.00

SM Special

$20.00

SM Steak

$19.00

SM Thanksgiving

$19.00

SM White

$17.00

SM Marg Special

$18.00

Salads

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine Hearts, Parmesean Cheese and Garlic Croutons

Caprese

$14.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Vinegar

Greek

$16.00

Iceberg, Feta, Black Olives, Cucumber. Tomato, Red Onion

House

$11.00

Mesclun Greens. Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Herb Vinaigrette

Kale

$16.00

Kale, Baby Arugula, Apples, Figs, Candied walnuts, Goat Cheese

Peach

$16.00

Baby Arugula, Grilled Peaches, Goat Cheese, Honey Soy Vinaigrette

Wedge

$16.00

Iceberg, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Bleu Cheese

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sand

$12.00

Carmelized Onion, Gouda, Brioche Bun

Buff Chicken Sand

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Wrap

Chicken Caesar Sand

$12.00

Romaine, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Wrap

Chicken Parm Sand

$12.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sub Roll

Eggplant Parm Sand

$11.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sub Roll

Grilled Chicken Sand

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Brioche Bun

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Fresh Shelled, Local Lobster, Brioche Roll

Meatball Parm

$14.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sub Roll

Pulled Pork Sand

$14.00

BBQ, Gouda, Brioche Bun

Fish Taco

$18.00

Sides

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Meatballs (2)

$12.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Pasta & butter

$10.00

chicken

$6.00

dressing

$0.50

Desert

Cookie

$10.00

cannoli

$10.00

Vanilla Ice cream

$4.00

Merch

Shirts

$15.00

Hats

$25.00

Hoodies

$60.00

Beanies

$30.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light BTL

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona Exta

$7.00

Downeaast

$9.00

Gripah

$9.00

Grapefruit IPA 5.5%

High Noon

$9.00

Mango Cart

$9.00

Mango Wheat Ale

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Miller Light

$7.00

Molson

$9.00

Omission

$9.00

Gluten free

ST Pauli

$7.00

N/A

Vodkyte

$9.00

New!

Heineken

$9.00

Corona Light

$9.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Smash

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

HarwichPortini

$14.00

O'l Reliable

$16.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

Harwichport Punch

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Call

$11.00

Premium

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Casamigos/premium margarita

$15.00

Top Shelf Old Fashion

$14.00

Reposado Cilantro Margarita

$15.00

Spark Plug

$15.00

FZ Mudslide

$15.00

FZ Pina Colada

$15.00

Seabreeze

$12.00

Sex on Beach

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Drink Special

$15.00

Seasonal Sangria

$18.00

sangria flight

$18.00

Draft Beer

Allagash

$9.00

Belgian Style Wheat

Beer Hug

$13.00

Bud Light DFT

$7.00

A Classic

Cloud Candy

$9.00

New England Style IPA 6%

Conehead

$13.00

Embe Hazy

$13.00

Hazy IPA 6.5%

Guiness

$9.00

Classic stout

Harpoon

$9.00

Pale Ale

Hog Island

$9.00

Outermost IPA, Local

Jacks Abbey

$9.00

Blood Orange Wheat

Lunch

$13.00

Maine Beer Works,Double IPA

Sam Seasonal

$9.00

Rotating seasonally

Sierra Nevada

$9.00

Pale Ale

Sip Sunshine

$13.00

Double Ipa

Stella

$9.00

Stone

$9.00

West coast IPA

Switchback

$9.00

Ale

Wachusett

$9.00

Blueberry ale

Whales Tail

$9.00

Pale Ale

Wormtown

$9.00

Hoppy IPA

Kona Big Wave

$9.00

Liquor

Vodka

Tequila

Gin

Whisky/Scotch/Bourbon

cordials

N/A Beverages

Rootbeer

$5.00

Soda

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Sour Mix

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

gingerly

$4.00

BTL wine

MIRAVEL BTL

$60.00

DOUGH Chard BTL

$46.00

JOSH Chard BTL

$50.00

SKY Chard BTL

$60.00

DIL PG BTL

$40.00

LAGADER PG BTL

$52.00

MATUA PG BTL

$44.00

FROGS PG BTL

$60.00

DELOACH PN BTL

$46.00

BOEN PN BTL

$56.00

ALAMOS Malbec BTL

$44.00

Chianti, VECC BTL

$40.00

Chianti, VOLP BTL

$60.00

ANTICO ST BTL

$46.00

MONTEPUL La Val BTL

$48.00

GOTT Cab BTL

$48.00

JUGG Cab BTL

$54.00

STAG Cab BTL

$54.00

JOSH Cab BTL

$56.00

BONANZA Cab BTL

$60.00

ST. JEAN Merlot BTL

$42.00

CANVAS BTL

$68.00

BTL rubio

$44.00

Prisoner Cab

$100.00

Wine GLASS

ALAMOS Malbec

$11.00

ANTICO ST

$11.50

BOEN PN

$14.00

BONANZA Cab

$15.00

Rubio,

$11.00

Chianti, VECC

$10.00

Chianti, VOLP

$15.00

DELOACH PN

$11.50

DIL PG

$10.00

DOUGH Chard

$11.50

froggy leapy

$15.00

GOTT Cab

$12.00

JOSH Cab

$14.00

JOSH Chard

$12.50

JUGG Cab

$13.50

La Marca, Prosecco

$11.00

LAGADER PG

$13.00

MATUA SB

$11.00

MIRAVEL

$15.00

MONTEPUL La Val

$12.00

SKY Chard

$15.00

ST.JEAN Merlot

$10.50

STAG Cab

$13.50

Call

Call Jack N Coke

$9.00

Seltzers

High Noon Lime

$9.00

High Noon Peach

$9.00

High Noon Pineapple

$9.00

Vodkyte

$9.00

BL Seltzer Mango

$9.00

Nutrl

$9.00

Nutrl Bucket

$32.00

Kawama

$9.00

Speed Screen

High Noon

$9.00

Vodkyte

$9.00

CALL

$10.00

PREMIUM

$13.00

Domestic Bottle

$7.00

Import Bottle

$9.00

Expresso Martini

$14.00

Pina Colado

$15.00

Mudslide

$15.00

Titos

$12.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Craft

$13.00

Meltaways

Single

$6.00

Box

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 Route 28, Harwich Port, MA 02646

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dockside Cafe Harwich Port
orange starNo Reviews
715A route 28 Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Capeside Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 148
86 Sea Street Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Wychmere Beach Club
orange starNo Reviews
23 Snow Inn Road Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Jake Rooney's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 652
119 Brooks Rd Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
The Lanyard
orange starNo Reviews
429 Rt 28 Main St Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Mooncusser's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
86 Sissin Rd Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harwich Port

Jake Rooney's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 652
119 Brooks Rd Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Capeside Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 148
86 Sea Street Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harwich Port
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston