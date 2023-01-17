Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ember Farm to Fire 70 Retreat Village

review star

No reviews yet

70 Retreat Village

Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

BISQUE

$6.00

BREAD

$5.00

house baked bread • oil & vin

CAULI POINTS

$5.00

toasted cauliflower points • oil & vin

ROASTED ROOTS

ROASTED ROOTS

$13.00

acorn squash • sweet potatoes • red onion • beets • eggplant • thyme maple pecan butter • feta • micros

LAMB POP APP

$17.00

cast iron seared lamb ‘lollipops’* • carrot puree • cumin scented rice • blackberry gastrique • spiced pistachios

BEET SALAD

BEET SALAD

$15.00

greens • roasted beets • plum spread • RRP • red onion • dried dates & apricots • peppered chevre • honey persimmon vin

SM CAESAR

$7.00

grilled heart of romaine lettuce • croutons • parmesan reggiano • creamy caesar dressing

FULL CAESAR

$11.00

grilled hearts of romaine lettuce • croutons • parmesan reggiano • creamy caesar dressing

CRISPY

CRISPY

$13.00

crispy brussels sprouts • chevre • sunflower seeds • bacon • herbs • lemon honey vinaigrette

SCAMPI

$15.00

wild georgia shrimp • garlic • shallots • capers • wine • butter • herbs • parmesan

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$12.00

ground beef • peppers, onions & garlic • tomato sauce • gnocchi • grated kasseri • pesto

HOGS N QUILTS

HOGS N QUILTS

$12.00

seasoned GRF sausage • puff pastry wrap • new realm beer cheese • grain mustard

EGGROLL

$11.00

grassroots farms pork • hoisin • crispy wonton skin • cabbage slaw • chili soy sauce

CHICHARRONES

$9.00

hot pork skins • sea salt • lemons • sriracha aioli • jalapeño vinegar • herbs

OLIVES

$12.00

oven-roasted red cerignola & green castelvetrano olives • rosemary • evoo

BRIE

$13.00

oven-fired brie • house-baked bread • house-made jam

PAKORAS

$12.00

SOUP

$8.00Out of stock

FIRE BREADS

BEA'S MARGHERITA

$14.00

charred tomato sauce • house mozzarella • parmesan • basil

GREEN

$15.00

house mozzarella • parmesan • evoo & lemon-dressed greens • more parmesan

MEATZILLA

$18.00

pepperoni • bacon • ga smoked sausage • charred tomato sauce • mozzarella • parmesan

YARDBIRD

$18.00

pesto • roasted chicken • artichoke hearts • sundried tomatoes • bacon • mozzarella • feta

ARISTOCRAT

ARISTOCRAT

$18.00

roasted garlic fig spread • crispy pancetta • arugula • shallots • pear • mozzarella • blue cheese • fig balsamic glaze

MAINS

PORK

PORK

$38.00

14oz GRF bone-in pork chop* • maple bourbon glaze • whipped potatoes • green beans • bacon balsamic compote

STEAK

$48.00

cast iron seared 14oz chairman’s reserve strip* • roasted potatoes & local mushrooms • blue cheese crumbles • jus

SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$37.00

wild ga shrimp* • cumin rice • ginger coconut curry broth • roasted baby carrots & zucchini • scallions • micros

SHORT RIB

$37.00

cabernet braised boneless beef short rib • whipped potatoes • roasted baby carrots • brussels sprouts • jus

FISH

FISH

$38.00

seared [local] fish*• fontina grits • broccolini • carrots • creamed greens • fennel butter • pepper thyme honey

MEATLESS ENTREE

$28.00

choice or starch base • chef selection veggies • balsamic reduction

LAMB ENTREE

$34.00

cast iron seared lamb ‘lollipops’* • carrot puree • cumin scented rice • blackberry gastrique • spiced pistachios

DESSERTS

EULA MAE

$9.00

sour cream pound cake • powdered sugar • whipped cream • fresh berries

ICEBOX CAKE

ICEBOX CAKE

$9.00

mascarpone • whipped cream • chocolate chip cookies • kahlua • chocolate moon dust

PB PIE

PB PIE

$9.00

graham cracker crust • peanut butter cream cheese filling • whipped cream • crushed pretzels • chocolate drizzle

PLANTAINS FOSTER

$9.00

fried plantains • brandy caramel • toasted pecans • vanilla ice cream • mint

SCOOP VAN ICE CREAM

$2.00

MISC

S.O T SAUCE

$1.00

S.O JALAPENO VIN

$0.50

S.O SRIRACHA AIOLI

$0.50

S.O UNSALTED BUTTER

$0.50

S.O BALSAMIC REDUX

$1.00

S.O SRIRACHA

$0.50

S.O BLACKBERRY GASTRIQUE

$0.50

S.O JAM

$1.00

S.O PARM

$1.00

S.O CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE OF VEG/STARCH

$6.00

OUTSIDE DESSERT

$10.00

S.O CHILI SOY

$0.50

S.O DRESSED GREENS

$4.00

S.O OLIVE OIL

$0.50

N/A Beverages

COFFEE

$3.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.00

CAN SODA

$1.50

ICED TEA

$3.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

ACQUA PANNA

$5.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ember Farm to Fire located on Saint Simons Island serving fresh, local food cooked in a wood-fired oven. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

70 Retreat Village, Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ziggy's
orange starNo Reviews
206 Retreat Village Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Golden Isles Olive Oil
orange starNo Reviews
1609 Fredrica Rd Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Gnat's Landing
orange starNo Reviews
310 Redfern Village Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Bubba Garcia's Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
200 Redfern Village Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Chubs Diner
orange starNo Reviews
203 Edwards Plaza SSI, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Crab Trap
orange starNo Reviews
1209 Ocean Blvd SSI, GA 31522
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Simons Isl

Porch - St. Simons Island
orange star4.6 • 1,495
549 Ocean Blvd St. Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Barrier Island Brewing
orange star4.8 • 471
1226 Ocean Blvd St Simons, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Cafe Frederica
orange star4.6 • 327
110 Sylvan BLVD Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Simons Isl
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston