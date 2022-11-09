Restaurant header imageView gallery

Embers BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

130 Southwest Broad Street

Southern Pines, NC 28387

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Platter
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Cheeseburger - Single

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.35

Pulled pork, bun, slaw, awesome sauce

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.35

Pulled chicken, bun, green onions

Chopped Brisket Sandwich (TUES - SAT)

$9.35

Brisket, bun, slaw, sauce

Cheeseburger - Single

$7.47

1 Burger Patty, cheese

Cheeseburger - Double

$9.58

Burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Cheeseburger - Triple

$12.15

Burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chopped Brisket, Egg & Cheese (TUES - SAT)

Chopped Brisket, Egg & Cheese (TUES - SAT)

$7.48

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.54

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.54

Egg & Cheese

$6.54

Grilled Cheese

$3.73

Platter

Two Meat Platter

$17.29

Your choice of 2 meats, 1 side and corn muffin

Pulled Pork Platter

$9.58

Pulled Pork, 1 side, corn muffin

Pulled Chicken Platter

$9.58

Pulled Chicken, 1 side, corn muffin

Rib platter

Rib platter

$10.75

4 Ribs, 1 side, corn muffin

Chopped Brisket Platter (TUES - SAT)

$10.28

Slow smoked brisket, chopped, and lightly dressed with our brisket sauce. Platters come with 1 side, corn muffin and BBQ sauce

Ribs Full Rack

$28.97Out of stock

Ribs 1/2 Rack

$17.06Out of stock

Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.81

Diced, onion, tomato, jalapeno, cheese, sour cream, salsa,

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$9.81

Diced, onion, tomato, jalapeno, cheese, sour cream, salsa,

Chopped Brisket Nachos

$10.28

Diced, onion, tomato, jalapeno, cheese, sour cream, salsa,

Tacos

3 Tacos

$10.98

Special Items

Chili Bowl

$6.00

16 oz Bowl

Chili Cup

$2.80

Chili Cheese Fries side

$3.50

Chili Cheese Fries Large

$6.50

Trio Sampler

$13.08

3 oz of each Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Brisket with a corn muffin and sauce

"Mac and Please" Sammy Contest Winner!!

$7.48

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$7.48

Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.48

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.73

Chopped Brisket Quesadilla (TUES - SAT)

$8.42

"HOT MESS" with Brisket (THURS ONLY)

$8.18

Mac and Cheese mixed with Chopped Brisket

Smoked Chicken Wing - Sweet BBQ (FRI ONLY)

$1.41Out of stock

Single smoked chicken wing glazed in our house made BBQ sauce. Can be ordered in any amount.

Smoked Chicken Wing - Spicy! (FRI ONLY)

$1.41Out of stock

Smoked chicken wing in our SPICY sauce. Sold by single wing segment.

Meal Packages

#1 - Family Meal (3-4)

$59.00

1 lb of pulled pork 1 lb of pulled chicken 1 large side of cole slaw 1 large side of mac & cheese 16 oz of BBQ sauce 4 corn muffins

#2 - Large Family Meal (7-8)

$114.00

2 lbs of pulled pork 2 lbs of pulled chicken 2 large sides of cole slaw 2 large sides of mac & cheese 16 oz of BBQ sauce 8 corn muffins

#3 - Classic Pulled Pork Dinner (10-12)

$99.00

4 lbs of pulled pork 12 buns 1 large side of cole slaw 1 large side of baked beans 2 large sides of mac & cheese 32 oz of BBQ sauce 12 corn muffins

#4 - Tailgating Special

$134.00Out of stock

3 lbs of pulled pork 2 racks of spareribs 2 large sides of cole slaw 2 large sides of mac & cheese 32 oz of BBQ sauce 12 buns 12 corn muffins

Sides

Chili Cup

$2.80

Chili Bowl

$6.00

16 oz Bowl

Fries

$2.57

Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Okra

$2.57

Fried Okra

Hush Puppies

$2.57

Mac & Cheese

$2.57

Mac & Cheese

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Cole Slaw

Baked Beans

$2.57

Jalapeno Cheddar Corn Muffin

$1.87Out of stock

Corn Muffin

$1.40

Hash Brown

$1.40

Potato Salad

$2.57

Dessert

Apple Pie Slice

$2.57

By the Pound

Pork LB

$13.09

Half pound Pork LB

$7.01

Pulled Chicken LB

$13.56

Half Pound Pulled Chicken

$7.01

Half Pound Chopped Brisket

$11.21

Slaw LB

$9.35

Baked Beans LB

$7.95

Mac & Cheese LB

$9.35

Okra LB

$4.91

Sweet Potato Fries LB

$9.35

Fries LB

$4.91

Hush Puppies LB

$4.91

NA Beverages

Bottled Drink

$2.80

Canned Soft Drink

Energy Drink

$3.73

Canned/bottled energy beverage

Bottled Juice

$2.80

Bottled Juice

Gatorade

$3.50

Bottled Gatorade

Chocolate Milk

$2.10

Chocolate Milk

Bottled of Water

$2.10

Bottled Water

Liquid Death Water

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh Tea

$2.10

Coffee

$2.10
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Embers offers the best BBQ North Carolina has to offer, open 7 days a week and located in downtown Southern Pines Embers is open for breakfast lunch and dinner. If you are looking for a quick bite to eat or would like to hang outside in the beautiful historic district Embers has something for everyone.

Location

130 Southwest Broad Street, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tokyo Hibachi Cafe - 3729 S Church St, Unit 110
orange starNo Reviews
3729 South Church Street Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
GiGi’s Creations
orange starNo Reviews
Charlotte Avenue Sanford, NC 27330
View restaurantnext
Yellowbird Southern Table
orange starNo Reviews
100 Pavilion Way Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Southern Pines

Felipe's Wey
orange star4.6 • 993
1760 Old Morganton Rd., Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Southern Pines
orange star4.8 • 993
118 Brucewood Road Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
The Ice Cream Parlor - 176 nw broad st
orange star4.7 • 493
176 nw broad st southern pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Southern Pines
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston