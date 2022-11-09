Embers BBQ
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Embers offers the best BBQ North Carolina has to offer, open 7 days a week and located in downtown Southern Pines Embers is open for breakfast lunch and dinner. If you are looking for a quick bite to eat or would like to hang outside in the beautiful historic district Embers has something for everyone.
Location
130 Southwest Broad Street, Southern Pines, NC 28387
