Embers Wood Fired Grill & Bar Wurzbach

No reviews yet

9818 I-10 West

San Antonio, TX 78230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

Starters

Buffalo Bites

$9.00

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Guacamole

$9.50

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Sampler Platter

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Wings

$13.00

Add Guac

$2.00

Add Queso

$1.00

Embers Fries

$12.00

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

Fried Jalapenos

$8.50

Chip Refill

Side Winder Nachos

$9.50

Pizzas

Butchers Block

$14.50

BYOP

$14.50

Chicken Pesto

$14.50

Embers Calzone

$13.00

Embers Supreme

$14.50

Margherita

$12.50

Maui Waui

$14.50

Pepperoni Extreme

$14.00

S&M

$14.50

The Buff Chick

$14.50

The PPP

$14.00

The Spicy Canadian

$14.50

BBQ Chicken

$13.50

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Focaccia Bread

$4.00

SM Focaccia Bread

$2.00

Burgers

All American

$13.00

Avocado Chicken

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken

$9.50

Cherry Bomb Burger

$14.50

COS Chicken Sliders

$12.50

Jalepeno Pepper Jack

$13.50

Pineapple Express

$13.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Sliders

$11.00

Smoke House

$15.00

The F.A.B.

$19.00

Turkey Avocado

$11.00

Black Bean Veggie

$10.50

Cajun Chicken

$9.00

Real Big Mac

$14.50

Swiss Burger

$13.00

TEX-MEX

$14.50

Salads

Chopped Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken Ceaser

$12.50

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Santa Fe

$9.00

Add Side Salad

$2.00

Add Side Caeser

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Caeser

$3.50

Grill

6oz Sirloin

$12.50

9oz Sirloin

$16.50

12oz Ribeye

$24.50

16oz Ribeye

$29.50

NY Strip (10oz)

$21.50

Balsa Chicken

$15.00

Bella Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Florentine

$15.00

Smokey Mountain Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Chops

$15.00

Bella **CHOPS**

$15.00

Grilled Salmon

$18.50

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$19.50

Salmon Florentine

$19.50

Add 5oz Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Add 8oz Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Add Burger Patty

$5.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

Ribs & More

3 Little Pig

$18.00

Half Rack

$20.00

Full Rack

$30.00

Rib & Tenders

$23.00

Fried Chops

$15.00

Lemon Crusted Flounder

$14.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Oven Herbed Chicken

$15.00

Cajun Seafood

$14.00

Pastas

Parmesan Shrimp

$18.00

Basil Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Chicken & Broccoli

$16.00

Cajun Chicken & Mushroom

$16.00

Sides

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Grilled Zucchini

$3.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Mashed Potato

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Roasted Corn

$2.50

Side Winder Fries

$3.50

Loaded Mashed Potatos

$3.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Ultimate Brownie

$6.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Outside Dessert Fee

$15.00

Tshirt

$15.00

Kids

Kid Pasta

$6.00

Kid Tender

$6.00

Kid Pizza

$6.00

Kid Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid Corn Dog

$6.00

VALENTINES SPECIAL

Valentines Special

$50.00

Chips & Queso (select only 1)

Guacamole (select only 1)

Spinach Artichoke Dip (select only 1)

BYOP (select 2)

Grilled Chicken Salad (select 2)

9oz Sirloin (select 2)

Grilled Salmon (select 2)

Chicken Fried Steak (select 2)

Cheesecake (select 1)

Chocolate Cake (select 1)

Ultimate Brownie (select 1)

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Water

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Kid Drink

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Tea (Refill)

Flavored Lemonade (Refill)

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Employee Redbull

$1.50

Red Flash

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Specialties

Carajillo

$10.00

Embers Escape

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Frozen Jack and Coke

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Grand-a-rita

$9.00

Lemon Basil Martini

$12.00

Margarita

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Old Fashioned To-Kill-Ya

$15.00

Signature Margarita

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.00

Apple Spice Mule

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cucumber Martini

$9.00

Embers Colada

$7.00

Embers Energizer

$7.50

Long Island

$7.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Salted Caramel Appletini

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Beer

Sm 512 Pecan

$5.00

Sm Blue Moon

$4.00

Sm Bud Light

$3.00

Sm Abita

$5.00Out of stock

Sm Dos XX

$4.00

Sm Karbach Hopadillo

$4.00

Sm Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Sm Miller Lite

$3.00

Sm Modelo

$3.00

Sm Jelly

$5.50

Sm Shiner Bock

$3.00

Sm BLVD QUAD

$9.00Out of stock

Med 512 Pecan

$5.50

Med Jelly

$7.50

Med Blue Moon

$5.00

Med Bud Light

$4.00

Med Dos XX

$4.50

Med Karbach Hopadillo

$5.00

Med Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Med Miller Lite

$4.00

Med Modelo

$4.50

Med Seasonal

$5.00

Med Shiner Bock

$4.50

Med Stella Artois

$6.50Out of stock

Med Viva Amarillo

$5.50

Med Yuengling

$5.00

Lg Blue Moon

$7.00

Lg Bud Light

$6.00

Lg Jelly

$10.00

Lg Dos XX

$6.50

Lg Karbach Hopadillo

$7.00

Lg Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Lg Miller Lite

$6.00

Lg Modelo

$6.50

Lg Seasonal

$7.00

Lg Shiner Bock

$7.00

Lg Stella Artois

$10.00Out of stock

Lg 512 Pecan

$8.00

Lg Viva Amarillo

$7.50

Lg Yuengling

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$4.25

Guiness

$5.25

Heineken

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Shiner Bock

$4.25

Shiner Light

$4.25

St Arnold Lawnmower

$4.25Out of stock

Tecate Light

$3.25

Domestic Buckets

$12.50

Shiner Bucket

$16.50

Stella

$4.25

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Heinken Zero

$4.25

Thirsty Goat

$4.25Out of stock

Goose Island

$4.25

Truly

$4.75Out of stock

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Chopin

$9.00

Western Sons

$5.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Botanist

$9.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cruzan Coconut

$5.00

Cruzan Light

$5.00

Kraken

$7.00Out of stock

Malibu Rum

$7.00

Myer's Rum

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Blanco

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Calirosa Anejo

$15.00

Calirosa Anejo

$15.00

Clase Azul Repo

$45.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Bean Apple

$7.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$9.00

Rebecca Creek

$7.00

Redemption Rye

$7.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Screwball

$7.00

Bulleit

$9.00Out of stock

Wellers

$9.00Out of stock

E.H. Taylor

$18.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

Luckenbach Road

$9.00

Wellers Single Barrel

$22.00

Bookers

$25.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Balvenie

$11.00Out of stock

Chivas Regal

$9.00Out of stock

Dewar's

$9.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Amaretto de Sarono

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Chambord

$9.00

Combier

$9.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Courvoisier VS

$9.00Out of stock

E & J Brandy

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Hennessy VS

$9.00

Wine

Embers White- GL

$6.50

Charonnay- GL

$7.50

Embers Red- GL

$6.50

Cabernet Sauv- GL

$7.50

House Sparkling- GL

$7.50

Jordan- GL

$33.00Out of stock

Villa Pozzi- GL

$7.50

Prisoner Red- GL

$20.00

Antica- GL

$30.00

Mt Veeder- GL

$20.00

Rapture- GL

$25.00

Tawny Port- GL

$15.00

Sangria-GL

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Antica Napa Cabernet

$100.00

Barone Fini

$32.00

Charles K Sauv Blanc

$33.00

CSM Merlot

$33.00

CSM Reisling

$25.00

Edna Valley Sauv

$25.00

Federalist Zinfandel

$36.00

Fleurs Rose

$27.00

House Cab Bottle

$20.00

House Red Bottle

$20.00

J Lohr Chardonnay

$39.00

J Pinot Noir

$37.00

Jordan Cab

$97.00

Juggernaut Hillside Cab

$42.00

Mt Veeder Cabarnet

$73.00

Phantom Chardonnay

$33.00

Phantom Red Blend

$38.00

Prisoner Red Blend

$75.00

Rapture Cabernet

$90.00

Uno Antigal Malbec

$35.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$27.00

Wyciff Champagne

$15.00

Barossa Shiraz

$27.00Out of stock

BV

$100.00

Gyeser Peak Cab

$27.00Out of stock

Souverain Merlot

$10.00

LUNCH

Lunch Bella

$9.50

Lunch Balsa

$9.50

Lunch Florentine

$9.50

Lunch Fried Chop

$9.50

Fried Fish Taco

$9.50

Steak Taco

$9.50

Fried Shrimp Taco

$9.50

Cajun Fish

$9.50

Lunch Cheese

$10.00

Lunch Margherita

$10.00

Lunch Pepperoni

$10.00

Lunch Grilled Pork Chop

$9.50

CR Quesadilla

$10.00

Sliders

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9818 I-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78230

Directions

Gallery
Embers Wood Fired Grill & Bar image
Embers Wood Fired Grill & Bar image

