A map showing the location of Embers Smokehouse and Tap 237 West Butler Avenue
Barbeque
Salad
Sandwiches

Embers Smokehouse and Tap 237 West Butler Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

237 West Butler Avenue

Chalfont, PA 18914

Order Again

Popular Items

Embers' Table - Mighty
Smoked Wings
Embers' Table - Mini

Apps

Armadillo Eggs

Armadillo Eggs

$12.00
Brisket Burnt End

Brisket Burnt End

$14.00
Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00
Gouda Dip

Gouda Dip

$13.00

Not From Brussels

$11.00

Pierogies

$11.00
PYP Poutine

PYP Poutine

$12.00
Sinfully Delicious

Sinfully Delicious

$9.00
Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Salads and Soups

Galena

$13.00
Stetson

Stetson

$15.00
The 237

The 237

$12.00
Tom Bisque

Tom Bisque

$6.00

Chili

$6.00
Chili - Loaded

Chili - Loaded

$8.00

Month Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

3x3 Grilled Cheese

3x3 Grilled Cheese

$15.00
A Cut Above

A Cut Above

$15.00
Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$15.00
Stack Burger

Stack Burger

$16.00

The OG

$14.00

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Entrees

Asian BBQ Salmon

Asian BBQ Salmon

$19.00
Bad to the Bone - Full Rack

Bad to the Bone - Full Rack

$25.00
Bad to the Bone - Half Rack

Bad to the Bone - Half Rack

$18.00
Big Bad Wolf

Big Bad Wolf

$19.00
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00
Grade A

Grade A

$21.00
Warm Hug

Warm Hug

$15.00

Embers' Table

Embers' Table - Mini

Embers' Table - Mini

$15.00
Embers' Table - Mighty

Embers' Table - Mighty

$17.00
Embers' Table - Macked

Embers' Table - Macked

$19.00

Embers' Feast

Embers' Feast

Embers' Feast

$112.00

All proteins. All sauces. 4 Choice Sides.

Sides

Bacon-Green Bean Salad

Bacon-Green Bean Salad

$3.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.00
BBQ Potato Chips

BBQ Potato Chips

$3.00
Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$3.00
Fries

Fries

$3.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00
Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$3.00

Sweet-Corn Spoon Bread

$3.00

Alabama

$0.50

A

Whiskey Frank

$0.50

Smokey Sweet

$0.50

Honey Heat

$0.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.00

Beverage

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mocha

$0.50

Sprite

$2.50

Vanilla

$0.50

Milk

Diet Coke

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tropical Refresher

$4.00

Berry Refresher

$4.00

Kids' Menu

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids' Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Kids' Burger

$8.00

Kids Chz Burger

$8.00

Specials

Tasting TUES

$16.00

Mac Bites

$11.00

Burger Special

$15.00

Dessert Month

$8.00

Month Soup

$6.00

Game Day

$18.00

Philly Spec

$16.00

Sauces

Alabama White

$7.00

Whiskey Frank

$7.00

Honey Heat

$7.00

Smokey Sweet

$7.00

Pickles

B&B

$7.00

Habanero

$7.00

Dill

$7.00

Volcano

$7.00

Shirts

Employee

$20.00

Guest

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smokehouse Favorites and Uniquely Crafted Beers

Location

237 West Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

