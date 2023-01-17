Embers Wood Grill 3545 Southwest 34th Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

6oz Prime Filet Mignon
LEMON LAYER CAKE
Bowl Crab Bisque

Appetizers

Yellowfin Tuna App

$15.00

with mango-sweet pepper slaw, rice wine reduction and Sriracha

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

with sweet and sour marmalade

Blackened Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

jumbo shrimp, cayenne, Sriracha and red onion relish

Florida Gator Tail

$13.00

in house tenderized, hand breaded panko crusted with zesty remoulade

Pan Seared Foie Gras

$18.00

with caramelized onions, arugula, strawberries, balsamic reduction and herbed crostini

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

chilled jumbo shrimp with black pepper cocktail sauce and mango slaw

Escargot

$12.00

with garlic, fresh tomatoes, onion and herbed crostinis

Prime Beef Tenderloin Tartare

$16.00

fresh chopped, caperberry, shallot and crostinis

Scallop Ceviche

$14.00

poblano, honey, jalapeno pepper mix, red onion, lime, Sriracha and house made tostones

Prime Filet Mignon Flatbread

$15.00

wood grilled prime filet mignon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pesto, crumbled blue cheese and balsamic glaze

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, red onion, parmesan and balsamic reduction

Chilled Seafood Platter for 2

$52.00

selection of lump blue crab, shrimp cocktail, scallop ceviche and sesame and pepper crusted tuna

Chilled Seafood Platter for 4

$99.00

selection of lump blue crab, shrimp cocktail, scallop ceviche and sesame and pepper crusted tuna

Soups and Salads

Cup Blue Crab Bisque

$12.00

with colossal lump blue crab and herbed crostini

Roquette Arugula Salad

$10.00

with crumbled goat cheese, shallots, marinated cherry tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette

Fire Grilled Caesar

$12.00

organic romaine hearts lightly grilled with parmesan cracker and kalamata olives

Orange and Blue Salad

$10.00

with mandarin oranges, blueberries, spiced pecans and citrus-champagne vinaigrette

Bowl Crab Bisque

$16.00

Chef Specialties

Tanglewood Farms Chicken Breast

$30.00

with sun-dried tomato, herbed goat cheese, mushroom, organic spinach and demi-glace

Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast

$29.00

seared crispy skin down on a cast iron skillet and drizzled with demi-glace

Wood Grilled Tasting of Vegetables

$26.00

gratin of zucchini, squash, vidalia onion, tomato, asparagus, sweet peppers, and portobello with goat cheese

Wood Grill Vegetable Pasta

$26.00

Braised Lamb Shank

$38.00

tender, slow braised hind shank with thyme, garlic and rosemary

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$44.00

fall off the bone beef with roasted-whole garlic and caramelized onions

Cumin Sea Bass

$56.00

mango, piquillo pepper and apple cider reduction

Heritage Pork Tenderloin

$29.00

caramelized onion jam and peppercorn sauce

100% USDA Prime Beef

12oz Prime New York Strip

$46.00

fine-marbled flavor of a tender loin cut

14oz Prime Hand-Trimmed Ribeye

$46.00

most flavorful of our cuts

24oz Prime Bone-In Cowboy Cut Ribeye

$65.00

bone-in and well marbled, you could not ask for a better steak

6oz Prime Filet Mignon

$38.00

most tender of our cuts

Surf and Turf

$53.00

6 oz filet mignon and quartet of wood grilled shrimp

10oz Prime Filet Mignon

$56.00

hand cut from the center of the tenderloin

22oz Prime Porterhouse

$68.00

bone-in filet mignon and New York strip loin

10oz Prime Filet & Scallops

$78.00

center cut of tenderloin with three colossal diver scallops and béarnaise

Succulent Seafood

Sesame and Pepper Tuna

$39.00

the highest grade, center block cut tuna

Diver Scallops

$46.00

pan seared U10 diver scallops with lemon beurre blanc

Bronzed Salmon

$30.00

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Bronzed Grouper

$42.00

Grilled Grouper

$42.00

Bronzed Seabass

$56.00

Grilled Seabass

$56.00

Cumin Bass

$56.00

Bronzed Tuna

$39.00

Grilled Tuna

$39.00

Bronzed Seasonal Fish

$36.00

Grilled Seasonal Fish

$36.00

Dessert

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE TORTE

$10.00

Rich. flourless, chocolate cake with a caramel drizzle

LEMON LAYER CAKE

$12.00

Lemon curd layered cake with cream cheese icing and drizzled with Maraca cherries

BANANA FOSTER CHEESE CAKE

$12.00

Vanilla bean cheesecake covered in warm bananas, pecans and a brown sugar rum sauce

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$10.00

Two oven hot, house made, soft chocolate chip cookies with a cold pitcher of milk

ARTISAN CHEESE PLATE

$15.00

Chef selection of three cheese served with house made accompaniments

BIRTHDAY SORBET

VANILLA BEAN CHEESECAKE

$10.00

BERRIES AND CREAM

$10.00

Individual Side Dishes

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

BeefSteak Tomato & Blue Cheese

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.00

Spicy Cheddar Prosciutto Grits

$5.00

Lobster Mashed Potato

$5.00

Bourbon Whipped Sweet Potato

$5.00

Four Cheese Mac

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Grilled Vidalia Onions

$5.00

NYE

Crab Bisque

Butternut Soup

Beet and Arugula Salad

Crab Salad

Tartare

NYE Filet

$120.00

NYE Red Snapper

$120.00

Shrimp Pasta

$120.00

NYE Pork

$120.00

Vegetable Gratin

$120.00

Wine Pairing

$40.00

Choc Dessert

Draft Beer

First Magnitude ' Vega' Blonde Ale

$6.00

First Magnitude 'Ursa' IPA

$6.00

Swamp Head ‘Stump Knocker’ Pale Ale

$6.00

Swamp Head ‘Lemon Days’ Berliner Weisse

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Founders Porter

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Rogue Hazelnut

$6.50

Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$6.50

Shocktop

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Stone IPA

$6.00

St. Paulie NA

$5.00

Strongbow Cider

$5.00

Wine

Ayala Brut, Mareuil-sur-Ay NV

$96.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut, Mareuil-sur-Ay 2007

$148.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé, Mareuil-sur-Ay NV

$180.00

Bollinger R.D. Extra Brut, Mareuil-sur-Ay 2002

$500.00

Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve, Reims NV

$150.00

Krug Grande Cuvée, Reims NV

$225.00

Laurent Perrier, Brut Millésimé 2012

$174.00

Laurent Perrier, Demi Sec NV

$105.00

Louis Dumont, Brut NV

$75.00

Nicolas Feuillatte, Brut Réserve, Chouilly NV

$96.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes d’Or, Chouilly 2002

$165.00

Moët & Chandon, ‘Dom Pérignon', Épernay 2010

$400.00

Taittinger, Brut NV

$110.00

Taittinger ‘Comtes de Champagne’ Blanc de Blancs, Reims 2005

$320.00

Taittinger ‘Comtes de Champagne’ Brut Rosé, Reims 2006

$420.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut, NV

$120.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé, Reims 2008

$180.00

Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, La Grande Dame, Reims 2004

$295.00

Veuve Clicquot Cave Privée Brut Rosé, Reims 1989

$230.00

Voirin-Jumel, Brut Rosé, Champagne

$90.00

Henriot Brut Souverain

$110.00

Lallier Brut Serie R018

$82.00

Luca Paretti Brut Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV

$40.00

Raventós i Blanc ‘Conca Del Riu Anoia’, Blanc de Blancs, Penedes, Spain NV

$50.00

Alma de Cattleya, Sonoma Coast 2021

$40.00

Charles Krug, Napa Valley 2017

$40.00

Château Cruzeau, Pessac-Leognan, France 2012

$75.00

Château Haut-La Péreyre, Entre-Deux-Mers, France 2020

$48.00

Cloudy Bay, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

$72.00

Foucher Lebrun ‘Le Mont’ Sancerre 2020

$60.00

Henry Pellé ‘Les Bornés', Menetou-Salon, France 2019

$54.00

Whitehaven, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

$48.00

Villa Maria Reserve, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

$48.00

Abadia San Campio, Albarino, Spain 2020

$30.00

Antinori ‘Cervaro della Sala’ Umbria, Italy IGT 2013

$75.00

Bocelli, ‘Operetta’, Pinot Grigio, delle Venezia, Italy 2019

$40.00

Ca’ Montini ‘Terre di Valfredda', Trentino, Italy 2021

$40.00

Domaine Clos des Rochers, Auxerrois, Alsace, France 2017

$45.00

Edi Simčič Rebula, Goriška Brda, Slovenia 2013

$60.00

E. Guigal, Côtes du Rhône Blanc, France 2015

$32.00

Jordanov, Rkatsiteli, Tikves, Macedon NV

$36.00

La Chapelle du Bastion, Picpoul de Pinet, Loire Valley, France 2021

$36.00

Monte Tondo ‘Heart Collection’ Garganega, Soave, Italy IGT 2017

$65.00

Peter Lauer, ‘Senior’ Fass 6 Riesling, Saar- Mosel, Germany 2019

$60.00

Pieropan, Soave, Italy 2019

$40.00

Robert Prince, ‘Gradis Ciutta’, Collio, Italy 2014

$48.00

Tenshen Rhône White Blend, Santa Barbara County 2014

$45.00

Terregaie ‘Unico’ Fior D’Arancio (Dry Moscato) Colli-Euganei, Italy 2017

$50.00

Château de la Crée, ‘Les Tourelles’, Montagny Premier Cru 2017

$84.00

Domaine du Colombier, ‘Bougros’, Grand Cru Chablis 2020

$90.00

Domaine des Heritieres, Premier Cru Chablis 2018

$75.00

Henri Perrusset, Macon-Villages 2020

$42.00

Louis Latour, Chassagne-Montrachet 2014

$180.00

Louis Michel, ‘Montmains’ Premier Cru Chablis 2018

$84.00

Maison Deux Montille Soeur Frère, Pernand-Vergelesses 2012

$68.00

Abeja, Washington 2018

$90.00

Big Basin, ‘Coastview Vineyard’, Monterey, CA 2015

$70.00

Brewer-Clifton, Santa Rita Hills, CA 2016

$75.00

Cakebread, Napa, CA 2021

$88.00

Chehalem ‘Inox’, Willamette Valley, OR 2019

$48.00

Cru, Arroyo Seco, CA 2018

$48.00

Diatom ‘Bar M’, Santa Barbara County, CA 2018

$54.00

Domaine Anderson, Anderson Valley, CA 2014

$50.00

Etude, Carneros, CA 2015

$60.00

Gainey, Santa Barbara 2015

$50.00

Kumeu River Estate, Kumeu, NZ 2015

$64.00

Littorai, ‘Charles Heintz Vineyard’ Sonoma Coast, CA 2014

$145.00

Mad Violets, Willamette Valley, OR 2017

$90.00

Martinelli ‘Bella Vigna’, Sonoma Coast 2017

$100.00

Newton ‘Unfiltered’, Napa Valley, CA 2015

$75.00

Neyers ‘304’, Sonoma County, CA 2016

$60.00

Patz and Hall, Sonoma Coast 2018

$75.00

Pahlmeyer ‘Jayson’, Napa 2018

$150.00

Pont de Chevalier, Knights Valley, CA 2013

$90.00

Racines, Sta. Rita Hills, CA 2018

$90.00

Rombauer, Napa 2019

$90.00

Saintsbury ‘Sangiacomo Vineyards’, Carneros, CA 2018

$56.00

Varner, Santa Barbara County, CA 2017

$48.00

Alexander Valley Vineyards, ‘Gewurz’, Gewurztraminer, CA 2019

$40.00

Dr. Hans Von Muller, Spätlese Riesling, Mosel, Germany 2020

$40.00

Dr. Hans Von Muller, Auslese Riesling, Mosel, Germany 2020

$50.00

Saracco, Moscato d’Asti 2021

$48.00

Thomas Schmitt, Kabinett Riesling, Mosel, Germany 2019

$40.00

Sclumberger Riesling

$78.00

Breuer Nonnenberg Riesling

$199.00

Eugen Muller Riesling

$84.00

Trimbach Fred Emile Riesling

$170.00

Domaine Bunan, ‘Mas de la Rouviere, Bandol, France 2021

$55.00

Fabre en Provence, Provence, France 2020

$40.00

Whispering Angel, Provence, France 2021

$45.00

Brewer Clifton, Mt. Carmel 2007

$120.00

Brewer Clifton, Sta. Rita Hills, CA 2013

$80.00

Cru, Santa Lucia Highlands 2016

$48.00

Etude, Carneros 2018

$60.00

Goldeneye, Anderson Valley 2019

$90.00

Hartford Court, Russian River Valley 2019

$100.00

Kenwood Vineyards, Sonoma Counties/Monterrey Counties 2019

$48.00

Kosta Browne, Russian River Valley 2020

$240.00

Littorai, Sonoma Coast 2021

$144.00

Littorai ‘Wendling Vineyard’, Anderson Valley 2020

$200.00

Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, CA 2016

$80.00

Martinelli ‘Bella Vigna’, Sonoma Coast, CA 2019

$100.00

Niner, Paso Robles 2019

$50.00

Patz and Hall, Sonoma Coast 2018

$75.00

Racines, Sta. Rita Hills 2018

$120.00

Raeburn, Russian River Valley, 2018

$45.00

Raen, Sonoma Coast 2018

$125.00

Rochioli, Sonoma Coast 2019

$180.00

Rusack, Santa Barbara County 2016

$90.00

Seasmoke, ‘Ten’ , Sta. Rita Hills 2017

$250.00

Sonoma Cutrer, Russian River Valley 2018

$66.00

Talbot ‘Kali Hart’, Santa Lucia Highlands 2019

$48.00

Talley Vineyards, ‘Stone Corral Vineyard’ Edna Valley 2014

$98.00

The Paring, Santa Barbara County 2018

$45.00

Twomey, Russian River 2019

$112.00

Vivette, North Coast 2017

$40.00

ZD, Carneros 2019

$90.00

Cloudline, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2020

$56.00

Cloudy Bay ‘Te Wahi’, Central Otago, New Zealand 2017

$180.00

Bergstrom ‘Gregory Ranch’, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2018

$150.00

Cristom, Willamette Valley 2020

$80.00

Domaine Serene ‘Yamhill Cuvee’, Willamette Valley 2018

$120.00

Elouan, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2018

$60.00

Forge Cellars, Seneca Lake, New York 2017

$65.00

Greywacke, Marlborough, New Zealand 2017

$90.00

Ken Wright, ‘McCrone Vineyard’ Willamette Valley 2020

$144.00

St. Innocent, ‘Freedom Hill Vineyard’, Willamette Valley 2017

$95.00

Stoller Family Estate, Dundee Hills-Willamette Valley 2019

$50.00

Taylor Pass, Willamette Valley 2019

$45.00

The Eyrie Vineyards Estate, Willamette Valley 2017

$90.00

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Willamette Valley 2020

$55.00

Chauvet Frères, Morgon, Côte du Py 2020

$50.00

Christophe Buisson, Saint-Romain 2017

$100.00

Domaine de Montille ‘Corton Clos du Roi’ Grand Cru 2013

$200.00

Domaine de Montille ‘Les Pezerolles’ Pommard Premier Cru 2013

$180.00

Domaine de Montille ‘Les Taillepieds’ Volnay 1998

$300.00

Domaine Louis Jadot, ‘Clos Saint-Jacques’ Gevrey-Chambertin 2015

$270.00

Domaine Thevenot-Le Brun Hautes, Côtes de Nuits 2019

$45.00

Hubert de Montille, ‘Les Rugiens’ Pommard Premier Cru 1997

$300.00

Michel & Marc Rossignol, Volnay 2019

$120.00

Patient Cottat ‘Le Grand Caillou’, Vin de France 2017

$40.00

Vincent Girardin, Volnay 2019

$105.00

Duckhorn, Napa, CA 2018

$120.00

Long Shadows Vintners Collection, ‘Pedestal’, Columbia Valley, WA 2016

$142.00

L’Ecole, Columbia Valley, WA 2019

$45.00

Markham, Napa Valley, CA 2018

$45.00

Oberon by Michael Mondavi, Napa Valley 2019

$52.00

Plumpjack, Napa Valley 2015

$115.00

Twomey by Silver Oak, Napa 2015

$135.00

Catena Alta, Mendoza 2018

$100.00

Flechas de los Andes, Mendoza 2017

$45.00

Tinto Negro, Valle de Uco- Mendoza, Argentina 2020

$40.00

Jose Zuccardia, Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina 2016

$90.00

La Posta by Angel Paulucci, Mendoza, Argentina 2019

$40.00

Susanna Balbo, Mendoza, Argentina 2017

$48.00

Vina Cobos ‘Bramare’, Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina 2018

$90.00

Chateau Montelena, Napa Valley 2018

$105.00

Dashe, Dry Creek Valley, CA 2018

$42.00

Joseph Swan, Sonoma County 2014

$72.00

Mount Peak ‘Rattlesnake’, Sonoma 2018

$90.00

Orin Swift, ‘8 Years In The Desert’, California 2018

$90.00

Seghesio, Dry Creek Valley- Sonoma County, CA 2020

$45.00

St. Francis ‘Old Vine’, Sonoma 2019

$60.00

Turley ‘Juvenile’, California 2020

$60.00

Artadi ‘Vinas de Gains’, Rioja 2017

$75.00

Cabriola by Barsao Red Blend, La Mancha 2017

$48.00

Casa Gran Del Siurana, ‘GR-174’, Priorat 2019

$59.00

Martinet, Priorat 2019

$75.00

Numanthia ‘Termes’, Toro 2018

$52.00

Numanthia ‘Numanthia’, Toro 2016

$90.00

Tarima Hill Monastrell, Alicante 2015

$42.00

Vina Real Reserva, Rioja 2015

$66.00

Vina Tondonia Reserva, Rioja 2008

$135.00

Volver, ‘Single Vineyard’, La Mancha 2017

$40.00

Moncayo Veraton

$78.00

Château Beau-Site, St. Estephe 2016 112

$112.00

Château Belle-Graves, Laland de Pomerol 2017 90

$90.00

Château Carbonnieux, Pessac-Léognan 2018 135

$135.00

Château Chapelle D'Aliénor, Bordeaux Superior 2018 56

$56.00

Château Grand Puy Lacoste, Pauillac 2015 200

$200.00

Château Larose ‘Le Haut Médoc de Trintaudon’, Haut-Médoc 2016 50

$50.00

Chateau Martinet, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2018 85

$85.00

Château Phélan Ségur, Saint Estèphe 2015 150

$150.00

Château Peymartin, St. Julien 2015 105

$105.00

Château Puybarbe, Côtes du Burg 2017 50

$50.00

Château Tour de Pez, Saint Estèphe 2018 75

$75.00

Cour des Templiers, Margaux 2019

$80.00

Alexander Valley Vineyards, ‘Homestead Red Blend’, California 2019

$48.00

AXR, Proprietary Red Blend, Napa 2019

$100.00

Beaulieu Vineyards, ‘Tapestry’, Napa Valley 2017

$112.00

Cain Concept, ‘The Benchlands’, Napa 2013

$120.00

Cain Cuvée, Napa Valley NV17

$80.00

Cain Five, Napa Valley 2016

$195.00

Cyrus by Alexander Valley Vineyards, Alexander Valley, CA 2016

$120.00

Decoy Limited Edition Red Blend, Napa Valley 2018

$58.00

Matthews Claret, Columbia Valley, Washington 2020

$50.00

Michel Rolland, Napa Valley 2017

$325.00

Opus One, Napa Valley 2014

$500.00

Page, Proprietary Red Blend, Napa Valley 2016

$120.00

Roth ‘Heritage’, Sonoma County 2016

$55.00

Revolver, ‘Peace, Love, and Understanding’, Napa Valley 2017

$120.00

Skipstone, ‘Preface Proprietary Red’, Alexander Valley, CA 2018

$150.00

Stags Leap, ‘The Investor’ Napa Valley 2019

$102.00

Pahlmeyer, ‘Jayson’, Red Blend, Napa Valley 2017

$120.00

Quintessa, Rutherford-Napa, 2017

$300.00

Abeja, Columbia Valley, 2017

$120.00

Betz ‘Clos de Betz’, Columbia Valley 2018

$160.00

Browne ‘Heritage’, Columbia Valley 2020

$48.00

Delille Cellars ‘Chaleur Estate’, Red Mountain 2018

$175.00

Januik Red Blend, Columbia Valley 2019

$45.00

Powers ‘Champoux Vineyard’, Horse Heaven Hills 2018

$75.00

Ryan Patrick Reserve, Elephant Mountain-Columbia Valley 2016

$80.00

Quilceda Creek, Columbia Valley 2015

$400.00

Canvasback

$75.00

Austin Hope, Paso Robles 2020

$100.00

Far Mountain ‘Fission’, Sonoma 2019

$150.00

Casarena, ‘Owen’s Vineyard’, Mendoza, Argentina 2018

$54.00

Justin ‘Isosceles’ Paso Robles 2019

$120.00

Niner, Paso Robles, California 2018

$48.00

Obsidian Ridge Estate, North Coast, CA 2019

$75.00

Optima, Alexander Valley 2015

$120.00

Peter Michael ‘Les Pavots’ Knights Valley, California 2011

$275.00

Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, California 2018

$150.00

Simi ‘Landslide Vineyard’, Alexander Valley, California 2018

$96.00

Skipstone, ‘Oliver’s Blend’, Alexander Valley, California 2018

$360.00

Star Lane, ‘Astral’, Happy Canyon-Santa Barbara, California 2010

$99.00

Adaptation by Odette, Napa Valley 2018

$120.00

Altagracia ‘Eisele Vineyard, Napa 2012

$350.00

Altagracia ‘Eisele Vineyard, Napa 2013

$325.00

Altagracia ‘Eisele Vineyard, Napa 2018

$300.00

Amici, Napa Valley 2019

$120.00

Annabella, Napa Valley 15 Glass 2020

$60.00

Auctioneer, Napa Valley 2020

$60.00

Beaulieu Vineyards Estate, Rutherford-Napa 2019

$168.00

Beaulieu Vineyards, ‘Georges de Latour’ Private Reserve, Napa Valley 2017

$275.00

Cakebread, Napa Valley 2019

$150.00

Cakebread, ‘Benchlands’, Napa Valley 2014

$300.00

Chappellet Vineyards, Napa Valley 2019

$175.00

Chappellet ‘Pritchard Hill’, Napa Valley 2018

$575.00

Chappellet ‘Pritchard Hill’, Napa Valley 2019

$600.00

Charles Krug ‘Vintage Selection’, Napa Valley 2015

$225.00

Chateau Montelena Estate, Napa Valley 2015

$290.00

Corison, Napa Valley 2000

$200.00

Darius II by Darioush, Napa 2017

$600.00

Faust, ‘The Pact’, Coombsville-Napa 2018

$240.00

Frank Family Vineyards, Napa 2018

$150.00

Groth, Oakville 2018

$136.00

Groth Reserve, Oakville 2015

$230.00

Guarachi, ‘Meadow Rock Vineyard’, Napa Valley 2019

$180.00

Heitz Cellars, Napa 2017

$148.00

Hess ‘Allomi’, Napa 2019

$72.00

Honig, Napa 2019

$108.00

Kathryn Hall, Napa 2017

$360.00

Long Meadow Ranch ‘Farmstead’, Napa Valley 2018

$80.00

Louis Martini, Napa Valley 2018

$90.00

Matthiasson ‘Village’, Napa Valley 2018

$75.00

Matias, Napa Valley 2019

$75.00

Monsieur Etain ‘Tin Man’, Napa Valley 2017

$400.00

Newton, ‘Mt. Veeder’ Napa 2014

$350.00

Newton, ‘Spring Mountain’ Napa 2014

$350.00

Newton, ‘Yountville’ Napa 2014

$350.00

Newton, ‘The Puzzle’ Napa 2013

$250.00

Newton, ‘Unfiltered’, Napa 2018

$84.00

Orin Swift Cellars ‘Palermo’, Napa Valley 2020

$115.00

Penfolds ‘Bin ’, Napa Valley 150 704

$2,018.00

Paul Hobbs, Napa Valley 2018

$180.00

Peter Michael ‘Au Paradis’, Oakville-Napa 2014

$375.00

Priest Ranch, Napa Valley 2019

$90.00

Recoltant, Napa 2018

$120.00

Revolver Wine Co. ‘The Stash’, Napa 2017

$220.00

Revolver Co. ‘Vine Vein’, Napa 220 2

$2,016.00

Robert Keenan, Spring Mountain 2018

$125.00

Route Stock, Napa Valley 18 Glass 2020

$72.00

Scarecrow, Oakville 2018

$925.00

Scarecrow, Oakville 2019

$900.00

Scattered Peaks, Napa 2019

$72.00

Shafer ‘One Point Five’, Stags Leap District 2019

$185.00

Signorello, Napa 2014

$175.00

Signorello, ‘Padrone’, Napa 2016

$325.00

Silver Oak, Napa 2017

$240.00

Stag’s Leap ‘S.L.V.’, Napa Valley 2018

$325.00

Stephanie, Napa Valley 2011

$105.00

The Terraces, ‘Quarry Vineyard’, Rutherford-Napa 2018

$150.00

Vineyard ‘Aida Estate’, St. Helena-Napa 310 29

$2,013.00

William Hill Estate, Napa Valley 2018

$96.00

Alexander Valley Vineyards, Cabernet Franc, Alexander Valley 2019

$60.00

Buttonwood Winery & Vineyard, Cabernet Franc, Santa Ynez Valley 2016

$55.00

Catena ‘San Carlos’, Cabernet Franc, Mendoza, Argentina 2019

$57.00

Domaine de la Colline, Chinon, France 2019

$45.00

Dr. Frank Konstantin, Cabernet Franc, Finger Lakes, NY 2019

$60.00

Revolver Wine Co. ‘The Fury’ Cabernet Franc, Napa 2018

$100.00

Robert Keenan, ‘Upper Valley Vineyard, Cabernet Franc, Napa 2018

$158.00

Revolver Wine Co. ‘Premiere Barrique’ Cabernet Franc, Napa 2018

$220.00

Truchard Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley 2019

$60.00

Château la Croix des Pins ‘Les Dessous des Dentelles’, Gigondas 2018

$85.00

Domaine Brunier & Lynch, ‘Les Pallières', Gigondas 2017

$90.00

Domaine du Cayron, Gigondas 2016

$55.00

Domaine Gassier ‘Fleur de Syrah’, Costieres de Nimes 2018

$40.00

E. Guigal, Côtes du Rhône 2018

$45.00

E. Guigal, Cote Rotie, 2015

$200.00

E. Guigal, Saint Joseph 2018

$75.00

Famille Perrin ‘Les Cornuds’, Vinsobres, France 2019

$54.00

Mary Taylor, Costieres de Nimes, Southern Rhone 2017

$42.00

M. Chapoutier, ‘La Bernardine’, Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2019

$150.00

Selon Frederic & Daniel Brunier ‘Le Pigeoulet’, Côtes-du-Rhône 2019

$42.00

Araujo ‘Eisele Vineyard’ Napa, CA 2012

$220.00

Big Basin, Santa Cruz Mountains, CA 2017

$62.00

Cristom, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2015

$105.00

D'Arenberg ‘The Dead Arm’, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2017

$150.00

Lauterbach Cellars ‘Ryan Todd’, Sonoma Coast, CA 2013

$64.00

Melville, Sta. Rita Hills, CA 2018

$60.00

Pax, North Coast, CA 2019

$75.00

Plumpjack, Napa, CA 2016

$150.00

Boroli ‘Brunella’, Barolo 2015

$220.00

Cantine Valpane, Barbera del Monferrato 2016

$40.00

Ceretto, Barbaresco 2016

$144.00

Damilano ‘Lecinquevigne’, Barolo 2015

$82.00

Giacomo Conterno, Barolo 2012

$365.00

Elio Altare ‘Arborina’, Langhe 2010

$220.00

Elio Altare ‘Larigi’, Langhe 2010

$200.00

Elio Altare ‘La Villa’, Langhe 2010

$225.00

Gaja ‘Costa Russi’ Barbaresco 2008

$430.00

G.D. Vajra, Rosso, Langhe 2019

$40.00

Massolino ‘Serralunga d’Alba’, Barolo 2015

$120.00

Produttori del Barolo, Barolo 2017

$80.00

Renato Ratti 'Marcenasco', Barolo 2018

$120.00

Riva Leone, Barbaresco 2016

$75.00

Sottimano ‘Pajore’, Barbaresco 2012

$89.00

Viberti, Langhe 2019

$50.00

Bibi Graetz, ‘Grilli’, Toscano IGT 2018

$45.00

Bocelli, ‘Tenor Red’ Cabernet/Merlot/Sangiovese, Toscano IGT 2018

$48.00

Borgo Scopeto, ‘Borgonero’, Toscano 2016

$45.00

Capanna, Brunello di Montalcino 2016

$150.00

Castello Rapale, Toscano IGT 2016

$80.00

Dievole, ‘Novecento’ Chianti Classico Riserva 2017

$72.00

Fantinel, ‘Tenuta Sant’Helena’ Refosco, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 2013

$40.00

Il Pollenza, Marche 2007

$90.00

La Quercia Riserva, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo - Colline Teramane 2013

$75.00

Lovo, ‘Blossom Rosso’, Veneto IGT 2020

$40.00

Martoccia di Brunelli Luca, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2012

$175.00

Michele Satta, Bolgheri Rosso 2019

$66.00

Monsanto, Chianti Classico Riserva 2018

$54.00

Podere Ciona, ‘Le Diacce’, Toscano 2014

$60.00

Petraiolo, Brunello di Montalcino 2016

$100.00

Tenuta di Fessina ‘Erse’ Nerello Mascalese, Etna Rosso 2018

$50.00

Tenuta San Guida ‘Sassicaia’, Bolgheri 2015

$380.00

Tenuta Santa Maria, Valpolicella Ripasso 2018

$72.00

Tommasi, Amarone della Valpolicella 2015

$105.00

Umani Ronchi ‘Pelago’, Marche, Italy

$120.00

Cayuse Vineyards, ‘God Only Knows’, Walla Walla Valley, WA 2008

$200.00

Chateau Musar, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 1998

$158.00

Chateau Musar, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2000

$145.00

Chateau Musar, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2001

$220.00

Domaine Skouras, ‘Megas Oenos’, Nemea, Greece 2018

$66.00

Edi Simcic, ‘Duet Lex’, Goriska Brda, Slovenia 2014

$115.00

Edi Simčič, ‘Kolos’ Goriška Brda, Slovenia 2009

$300.00

Edi Simčič, ‘Kolos’ Goriška Brda, Slovenia 2012

$275.00

Edi Simčič, ‘Kolos’ Goriška Brda, Slovenia 2016

$250.00

Jonata, ‘Fenix’, Red Blend, Ballard-Canyon, Santa Ynez, CA 2016

$150.00

Jordanov, Vranec, Tikves, Macedonia NV

$32.00

Penfolds, ‘Bin 389’, South Australia 2018

$120.00

Penfolds, ‘Grange’ Shiraz South Australia 2014

$900.00

Retro Cellars, Petit Sirah, Howell Mountain- Napa 2014

$120.00

Revolver Wine Co. ‘Perdition’, Petit Sirah, Lodi, CA 2013

$114.00

Stags Leap, Petit Sirah, Napa Valley 2018

$84.00

Sodas/ NA Bev

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Juice

$4.50

Pellegrino Liter

$6.00

Aqua Panna Liter

$5.00

Coffee

Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Gainesville's only award-winning, all USDA prime steakhouse, and seafood restaurant. Internationally recognized by Wine Spector as a two-goblet award winner. Also, listed as one of the “Great American Bourbon Bars”. Ranked #5 Steakhouse in the in Florida.

Location

3545 Southwest 34th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

