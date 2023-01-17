- Home
Embers Wood Grill 3545 Southwest 34th Street
3545 Southwest 34th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
Appetizers
Yellowfin Tuna App
with mango-sweet pepper slaw, rice wine reduction and Sriracha
Coconut Shrimp
with sweet and sour marmalade
Blackened Shrimp & Grits
jumbo shrimp, cayenne, Sriracha and red onion relish
Florida Gator Tail
in house tenderized, hand breaded panko crusted with zesty remoulade
Pan Seared Foie Gras
with caramelized onions, arugula, strawberries, balsamic reduction and herbed crostini
Shrimp Cocktail
chilled jumbo shrimp with black pepper cocktail sauce and mango slaw
Escargot
with garlic, fresh tomatoes, onion and herbed crostinis
Prime Beef Tenderloin Tartare
fresh chopped, caperberry, shallot and crostinis
Scallop Ceviche
poblano, honey, jalapeno pepper mix, red onion, lime, Sriracha and house made tostones
Prime Filet Mignon Flatbread
wood grilled prime filet mignon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pesto, crumbled blue cheese and balsamic glaze
Margherita Flatbread
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, red onion, parmesan and balsamic reduction
Chilled Seafood Platter for 2
selection of lump blue crab, shrimp cocktail, scallop ceviche and sesame and pepper crusted tuna
Chilled Seafood Platter for 4
selection of lump blue crab, shrimp cocktail, scallop ceviche and sesame and pepper crusted tuna
Soups and Salads
Cup Blue Crab Bisque
with colossal lump blue crab and herbed crostini
Roquette Arugula Salad
with crumbled goat cheese, shallots, marinated cherry tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette
Fire Grilled Caesar
organic romaine hearts lightly grilled with parmesan cracker and kalamata olives
Orange and Blue Salad
with mandarin oranges, blueberries, spiced pecans and citrus-champagne vinaigrette
Bowl Crab Bisque
Chef Specialties
Tanglewood Farms Chicken Breast
with sun-dried tomato, herbed goat cheese, mushroom, organic spinach and demi-glace
Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast
seared crispy skin down on a cast iron skillet and drizzled with demi-glace
Wood Grilled Tasting of Vegetables
gratin of zucchini, squash, vidalia onion, tomato, asparagus, sweet peppers, and portobello with goat cheese
Wood Grill Vegetable Pasta
Braised Lamb Shank
tender, slow braised hind shank with thyme, garlic and rosemary
Braised Beef Short Ribs
fall off the bone beef with roasted-whole garlic and caramelized onions
Cumin Sea Bass
mango, piquillo pepper and apple cider reduction
Heritage Pork Tenderloin
caramelized onion jam and peppercorn sauce
100% USDA Prime Beef
12oz Prime New York Strip
fine-marbled flavor of a tender loin cut
14oz Prime Hand-Trimmed Ribeye
most flavorful of our cuts
24oz Prime Bone-In Cowboy Cut Ribeye
bone-in and well marbled, you could not ask for a better steak
6oz Prime Filet Mignon
most tender of our cuts
Surf and Turf
6 oz filet mignon and quartet of wood grilled shrimp
10oz Prime Filet Mignon
hand cut from the center of the tenderloin
22oz Prime Porterhouse
bone-in filet mignon and New York strip loin
10oz Prime Filet & Scallops
center cut of tenderloin with three colossal diver scallops and béarnaise
Succulent Seafood
Sesame and Pepper Tuna
the highest grade, center block cut tuna
Diver Scallops
pan seared U10 diver scallops with lemon beurre blanc
Bronzed Salmon
Grilled Salmon
Bronzed Grouper
Grilled Grouper
Bronzed Seabass
Grilled Seabass
Cumin Bass
Bronzed Tuna
Grilled Tuna
Bronzed Seasonal Fish
Grilled Seasonal Fish
Dessert
BELGIAN CHOCOLATE TORTE
Rich. flourless, chocolate cake with a caramel drizzle
LEMON LAYER CAKE
Lemon curd layered cake with cream cheese icing and drizzled with Maraca cherries
BANANA FOSTER CHEESE CAKE
Vanilla bean cheesecake covered in warm bananas, pecans and a brown sugar rum sauce
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Two oven hot, house made, soft chocolate chip cookies with a cold pitcher of milk
ARTISAN CHEESE PLATE
Chef selection of three cheese served with house made accompaniments
BIRTHDAY SORBET
VANILLA BEAN CHEESECAKE
BERRIES AND CREAM
Individual Side Dishes
NYE
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Wine
Ayala Brut, Mareuil-sur-Ay NV
Billecart-Salmon Brut, Mareuil-sur-Ay 2007
Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé, Mareuil-sur-Ay NV
Bollinger R.D. Extra Brut, Mareuil-sur-Ay 2002
Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve, Reims NV
Krug Grande Cuvée, Reims NV
Laurent Perrier, Brut Millésimé 2012
Laurent Perrier, Demi Sec NV
Louis Dumont, Brut NV
Nicolas Feuillatte, Brut Réserve, Chouilly NV
Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes d’Or, Chouilly 2002
Moët & Chandon, ‘Dom Pérignon', Épernay 2010
Taittinger, Brut NV
Taittinger ‘Comtes de Champagne’ Blanc de Blancs, Reims 2005
Taittinger ‘Comtes de Champagne’ Brut Rosé, Reims 2006
Veuve Clicquot Brut, NV
Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé, Reims 2008
Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, La Grande Dame, Reims 2004
Veuve Clicquot Cave Privée Brut Rosé, Reims 1989
Voirin-Jumel, Brut Rosé, Champagne
Henriot Brut Souverain
Lallier Brut Serie R018
Luca Paretti Brut Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV
Raventós i Blanc ‘Conca Del Riu Anoia’, Blanc de Blancs, Penedes, Spain NV
Alma de Cattleya, Sonoma Coast 2021
Charles Krug, Napa Valley 2017
Château Cruzeau, Pessac-Leognan, France 2012
Château Haut-La Péreyre, Entre-Deux-Mers, France 2020
Cloudy Bay, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021
Foucher Lebrun ‘Le Mont’ Sancerre 2020
Henry Pellé ‘Les Bornés', Menetou-Salon, France 2019
Whitehaven, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021
Villa Maria Reserve, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021
Abadia San Campio, Albarino, Spain 2020
Antinori ‘Cervaro della Sala’ Umbria, Italy IGT 2013
Bocelli, ‘Operetta’, Pinot Grigio, delle Venezia, Italy 2019
Ca’ Montini ‘Terre di Valfredda', Trentino, Italy 2021
Domaine Clos des Rochers, Auxerrois, Alsace, France 2017
Edi Simčič Rebula, Goriška Brda, Slovenia 2013
E. Guigal, Côtes du Rhône Blanc, France 2015
Jordanov, Rkatsiteli, Tikves, Macedon NV
La Chapelle du Bastion, Picpoul de Pinet, Loire Valley, France 2021
Monte Tondo ‘Heart Collection’ Garganega, Soave, Italy IGT 2017
Peter Lauer, ‘Senior’ Fass 6 Riesling, Saar- Mosel, Germany 2019
Pieropan, Soave, Italy 2019
Robert Prince, ‘Gradis Ciutta’, Collio, Italy 2014
Tenshen Rhône White Blend, Santa Barbara County 2014
Terregaie ‘Unico’ Fior D’Arancio (Dry Moscato) Colli-Euganei, Italy 2017
Château de la Crée, ‘Les Tourelles’, Montagny Premier Cru 2017
Domaine du Colombier, ‘Bougros’, Grand Cru Chablis 2020
Domaine des Heritieres, Premier Cru Chablis 2018
Henri Perrusset, Macon-Villages 2020
Louis Latour, Chassagne-Montrachet 2014
Louis Michel, ‘Montmains’ Premier Cru Chablis 2018
Maison Deux Montille Soeur Frère, Pernand-Vergelesses 2012
Abeja, Washington 2018
Big Basin, ‘Coastview Vineyard’, Monterey, CA 2015
Brewer-Clifton, Santa Rita Hills, CA 2016
Cakebread, Napa, CA 2021
Chehalem ‘Inox’, Willamette Valley, OR 2019
Cru, Arroyo Seco, CA 2018
Diatom ‘Bar M’, Santa Barbara County, CA 2018
Domaine Anderson, Anderson Valley, CA 2014
Etude, Carneros, CA 2015
Gainey, Santa Barbara 2015
Kumeu River Estate, Kumeu, NZ 2015
Littorai, ‘Charles Heintz Vineyard’ Sonoma Coast, CA 2014
Mad Violets, Willamette Valley, OR 2017
Martinelli ‘Bella Vigna’, Sonoma Coast 2017
Newton ‘Unfiltered’, Napa Valley, CA 2015
Neyers ‘304’, Sonoma County, CA 2016
Patz and Hall, Sonoma Coast 2018
Pahlmeyer ‘Jayson’, Napa 2018
Pont de Chevalier, Knights Valley, CA 2013
Racines, Sta. Rita Hills, CA 2018
Rombauer, Napa 2019
Saintsbury ‘Sangiacomo Vineyards’, Carneros, CA 2018
Varner, Santa Barbara County, CA 2017
Alexander Valley Vineyards, ‘Gewurz’, Gewurztraminer, CA 2019
Dr. Hans Von Muller, Spätlese Riesling, Mosel, Germany 2020
Dr. Hans Von Muller, Auslese Riesling, Mosel, Germany 2020
Saracco, Moscato d’Asti 2021
Thomas Schmitt, Kabinett Riesling, Mosel, Germany 2019
Sclumberger Riesling
Breuer Nonnenberg Riesling
Eugen Muller Riesling
Trimbach Fred Emile Riesling
Domaine Bunan, ‘Mas de la Rouviere, Bandol, France 2021
Fabre en Provence, Provence, France 2020
Whispering Angel, Provence, France 2021
Brewer Clifton, Mt. Carmel 2007
Brewer Clifton, Sta. Rita Hills, CA 2013
Cru, Santa Lucia Highlands 2016
Etude, Carneros 2018
Goldeneye, Anderson Valley 2019
Hartford Court, Russian River Valley 2019
Kenwood Vineyards, Sonoma Counties/Monterrey Counties 2019
Kosta Browne, Russian River Valley 2020
Littorai, Sonoma Coast 2021
Littorai ‘Wendling Vineyard’, Anderson Valley 2020
Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, CA 2016
Martinelli ‘Bella Vigna’, Sonoma Coast, CA 2019
Niner, Paso Robles 2019
Patz and Hall, Sonoma Coast 2018
Racines, Sta. Rita Hills 2018
Raeburn, Russian River Valley, 2018
Raen, Sonoma Coast 2018
Rochioli, Sonoma Coast 2019
Rusack, Santa Barbara County 2016
Seasmoke, ‘Ten’ , Sta. Rita Hills 2017
Sonoma Cutrer, Russian River Valley 2018
Talbot ‘Kali Hart’, Santa Lucia Highlands 2019
Talley Vineyards, ‘Stone Corral Vineyard’ Edna Valley 2014
The Paring, Santa Barbara County 2018
Twomey, Russian River 2019
Vivette, North Coast 2017
ZD, Carneros 2019
Cloudline, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2020
Cloudy Bay ‘Te Wahi’, Central Otago, New Zealand 2017
Bergstrom ‘Gregory Ranch’, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2018
Cristom, Willamette Valley 2020
Domaine Serene ‘Yamhill Cuvee’, Willamette Valley 2018
Elouan, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2018
Forge Cellars, Seneca Lake, New York 2017
Greywacke, Marlborough, New Zealand 2017
Ken Wright, ‘McCrone Vineyard’ Willamette Valley 2020
St. Innocent, ‘Freedom Hill Vineyard’, Willamette Valley 2017
Stoller Family Estate, Dundee Hills-Willamette Valley 2019
Taylor Pass, Willamette Valley 2019
The Eyrie Vineyards Estate, Willamette Valley 2017
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Willamette Valley 2020
Chauvet Frères, Morgon, Côte du Py 2020
Christophe Buisson, Saint-Romain 2017
Domaine de Montille ‘Corton Clos du Roi’ Grand Cru 2013
Domaine de Montille ‘Les Pezerolles’ Pommard Premier Cru 2013
Domaine de Montille ‘Les Taillepieds’ Volnay 1998
Domaine Louis Jadot, ‘Clos Saint-Jacques’ Gevrey-Chambertin 2015
Domaine Thevenot-Le Brun Hautes, Côtes de Nuits 2019
Hubert de Montille, ‘Les Rugiens’ Pommard Premier Cru 1997
Michel & Marc Rossignol, Volnay 2019
Patient Cottat ‘Le Grand Caillou’, Vin de France 2017
Vincent Girardin, Volnay 2019
Duckhorn, Napa, CA 2018
Long Shadows Vintners Collection, ‘Pedestal’, Columbia Valley, WA 2016
L’Ecole, Columbia Valley, WA 2019
Markham, Napa Valley, CA 2018
Oberon by Michael Mondavi, Napa Valley 2019
Plumpjack, Napa Valley 2015
Twomey by Silver Oak, Napa 2015
Catena Alta, Mendoza 2018
Flechas de los Andes, Mendoza 2017
Tinto Negro, Valle de Uco- Mendoza, Argentina 2020
Jose Zuccardia, Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina 2016
La Posta by Angel Paulucci, Mendoza, Argentina 2019
Susanna Balbo, Mendoza, Argentina 2017
Vina Cobos ‘Bramare’, Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina 2018
Chateau Montelena, Napa Valley 2018
Dashe, Dry Creek Valley, CA 2018
Joseph Swan, Sonoma County 2014
Mount Peak ‘Rattlesnake’, Sonoma 2018
Orin Swift, ‘8 Years In The Desert’, California 2018
Seghesio, Dry Creek Valley- Sonoma County, CA 2020
St. Francis ‘Old Vine’, Sonoma 2019
Turley ‘Juvenile’, California 2020
Artadi ‘Vinas de Gains’, Rioja 2017
Cabriola by Barsao Red Blend, La Mancha 2017
Casa Gran Del Siurana, ‘GR-174’, Priorat 2019
Martinet, Priorat 2019
Numanthia ‘Termes’, Toro 2018
Numanthia ‘Numanthia’, Toro 2016
Tarima Hill Monastrell, Alicante 2015
Vina Real Reserva, Rioja 2015
Vina Tondonia Reserva, Rioja 2008
Volver, ‘Single Vineyard’, La Mancha 2017
Moncayo Veraton
Château Beau-Site, St. Estephe 2016 112
Château Belle-Graves, Laland de Pomerol 2017 90
Château Carbonnieux, Pessac-Léognan 2018 135
Château Chapelle D'Aliénor, Bordeaux Superior 2018 56
Château Grand Puy Lacoste, Pauillac 2015 200
Château Larose ‘Le Haut Médoc de Trintaudon’, Haut-Médoc 2016 50
Chateau Martinet, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2018 85
Château Phélan Ségur, Saint Estèphe 2015 150
Château Peymartin, St. Julien 2015 105
Château Puybarbe, Côtes du Burg 2017 50
Château Tour de Pez, Saint Estèphe 2018 75
Cour des Templiers, Margaux 2019
Alexander Valley Vineyards, ‘Homestead Red Blend’, California 2019
AXR, Proprietary Red Blend, Napa 2019
Beaulieu Vineyards, ‘Tapestry’, Napa Valley 2017
Cain Concept, ‘The Benchlands’, Napa 2013
Cain Cuvée, Napa Valley NV17
Cain Five, Napa Valley 2016
Cyrus by Alexander Valley Vineyards, Alexander Valley, CA 2016
Decoy Limited Edition Red Blend, Napa Valley 2018
Matthews Claret, Columbia Valley, Washington 2020
Michel Rolland, Napa Valley 2017
Opus One, Napa Valley 2014
Page, Proprietary Red Blend, Napa Valley 2016
Roth ‘Heritage’, Sonoma County 2016
Revolver, ‘Peace, Love, and Understanding’, Napa Valley 2017
Skipstone, ‘Preface Proprietary Red’, Alexander Valley, CA 2018
Stags Leap, ‘The Investor’ Napa Valley 2019
Pahlmeyer, ‘Jayson’, Red Blend, Napa Valley 2017
Quintessa, Rutherford-Napa, 2017
Abeja, Columbia Valley, 2017
Betz ‘Clos de Betz’, Columbia Valley 2018
Browne ‘Heritage’, Columbia Valley 2020
Delille Cellars ‘Chaleur Estate’, Red Mountain 2018
Januik Red Blend, Columbia Valley 2019
Powers ‘Champoux Vineyard’, Horse Heaven Hills 2018
Ryan Patrick Reserve, Elephant Mountain-Columbia Valley 2016
Quilceda Creek, Columbia Valley 2015
Canvasback
Austin Hope, Paso Robles 2020
Far Mountain ‘Fission’, Sonoma 2019
Casarena, ‘Owen’s Vineyard’, Mendoza, Argentina 2018
Justin ‘Isosceles’ Paso Robles 2019
Niner, Paso Robles, California 2018
Obsidian Ridge Estate, North Coast, CA 2019
Optima, Alexander Valley 2015
Peter Michael ‘Les Pavots’ Knights Valley, California 2011
Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, California 2018
Simi ‘Landslide Vineyard’, Alexander Valley, California 2018
Skipstone, ‘Oliver’s Blend’, Alexander Valley, California 2018
Star Lane, ‘Astral’, Happy Canyon-Santa Barbara, California 2010
Adaptation by Odette, Napa Valley 2018
Altagracia ‘Eisele Vineyard, Napa 2012
Altagracia ‘Eisele Vineyard, Napa 2013
Altagracia ‘Eisele Vineyard, Napa 2018
Amici, Napa Valley 2019
Annabella, Napa Valley 15 Glass 2020
Auctioneer, Napa Valley 2020
Beaulieu Vineyards Estate, Rutherford-Napa 2019
Beaulieu Vineyards, ‘Georges de Latour’ Private Reserve, Napa Valley 2017
Cakebread, Napa Valley 2019
Cakebread, ‘Benchlands’, Napa Valley 2014
Chappellet Vineyards, Napa Valley 2019
Chappellet ‘Pritchard Hill’, Napa Valley 2018
Chappellet ‘Pritchard Hill’, Napa Valley 2019
Charles Krug ‘Vintage Selection’, Napa Valley 2015
Chateau Montelena Estate, Napa Valley 2015
Corison, Napa Valley 2000
Darius II by Darioush, Napa 2017
Faust, ‘The Pact’, Coombsville-Napa 2018
Frank Family Vineyards, Napa 2018
Groth, Oakville 2018
Groth Reserve, Oakville 2015
Guarachi, ‘Meadow Rock Vineyard’, Napa Valley 2019
Heitz Cellars, Napa 2017
Hess ‘Allomi’, Napa 2019
Honig, Napa 2019
Kathryn Hall, Napa 2017
Long Meadow Ranch ‘Farmstead’, Napa Valley 2018
Louis Martini, Napa Valley 2018
Matthiasson ‘Village’, Napa Valley 2018
Matias, Napa Valley 2019
Monsieur Etain ‘Tin Man’, Napa Valley 2017
Newton, ‘Mt. Veeder’ Napa 2014
Newton, ‘Spring Mountain’ Napa 2014
Newton, ‘Yountville’ Napa 2014
Newton, ‘The Puzzle’ Napa 2013
Newton, ‘Unfiltered’, Napa 2018
Orin Swift Cellars ‘Palermo’, Napa Valley 2020
Penfolds ‘Bin ’, Napa Valley 150 704
Paul Hobbs, Napa Valley 2018
Peter Michael ‘Au Paradis’, Oakville-Napa 2014
Priest Ranch, Napa Valley 2019
Recoltant, Napa 2018
Revolver Wine Co. ‘The Stash’, Napa 2017
Revolver Co. ‘Vine Vein’, Napa 220 2
Robert Keenan, Spring Mountain 2018
Route Stock, Napa Valley 18 Glass 2020
Scarecrow, Oakville 2018
Scarecrow, Oakville 2019
Scattered Peaks, Napa 2019
Shafer ‘One Point Five’, Stags Leap District 2019
Signorello, Napa 2014
Signorello, ‘Padrone’, Napa 2016
Silver Oak, Napa 2017
Stag’s Leap ‘S.L.V.’, Napa Valley 2018
Stephanie, Napa Valley 2011
The Terraces, ‘Quarry Vineyard’, Rutherford-Napa 2018
Vineyard ‘Aida Estate’, St. Helena-Napa 310 29
William Hill Estate, Napa Valley 2018
Alexander Valley Vineyards, Cabernet Franc, Alexander Valley 2019
Buttonwood Winery & Vineyard, Cabernet Franc, Santa Ynez Valley 2016
Catena ‘San Carlos’, Cabernet Franc, Mendoza, Argentina 2019
Domaine de la Colline, Chinon, France 2019
Dr. Frank Konstantin, Cabernet Franc, Finger Lakes, NY 2019
Revolver Wine Co. ‘The Fury’ Cabernet Franc, Napa 2018
Robert Keenan, ‘Upper Valley Vineyard, Cabernet Franc, Napa 2018
Revolver Wine Co. ‘Premiere Barrique’ Cabernet Franc, Napa 2018
Truchard Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley 2019
Château la Croix des Pins ‘Les Dessous des Dentelles’, Gigondas 2018
Domaine Brunier & Lynch, ‘Les Pallières', Gigondas 2017
Domaine du Cayron, Gigondas 2016
Domaine Gassier ‘Fleur de Syrah’, Costieres de Nimes 2018
E. Guigal, Côtes du Rhône 2018
E. Guigal, Cote Rotie, 2015
E. Guigal, Saint Joseph 2018
Famille Perrin ‘Les Cornuds’, Vinsobres, France 2019
Mary Taylor, Costieres de Nimes, Southern Rhone 2017
M. Chapoutier, ‘La Bernardine’, Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2019
Selon Frederic & Daniel Brunier ‘Le Pigeoulet’, Côtes-du-Rhône 2019
Araujo ‘Eisele Vineyard’ Napa, CA 2012
Big Basin, Santa Cruz Mountains, CA 2017
Cristom, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2015
D'Arenberg ‘The Dead Arm’, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2017
Lauterbach Cellars ‘Ryan Todd’, Sonoma Coast, CA 2013
Melville, Sta. Rita Hills, CA 2018
Pax, North Coast, CA 2019
Plumpjack, Napa, CA 2016
Boroli ‘Brunella’, Barolo 2015
Cantine Valpane, Barbera del Monferrato 2016
Ceretto, Barbaresco 2016
Damilano ‘Lecinquevigne’, Barolo 2015
Giacomo Conterno, Barolo 2012
Elio Altare ‘Arborina’, Langhe 2010
Elio Altare ‘Larigi’, Langhe 2010
Elio Altare ‘La Villa’, Langhe 2010
Gaja ‘Costa Russi’ Barbaresco 2008
G.D. Vajra, Rosso, Langhe 2019
Massolino ‘Serralunga d’Alba’, Barolo 2015
Produttori del Barolo, Barolo 2017
Renato Ratti 'Marcenasco', Barolo 2018
Riva Leone, Barbaresco 2016
Sottimano ‘Pajore’, Barbaresco 2012
Viberti, Langhe 2019
Bibi Graetz, ‘Grilli’, Toscano IGT 2018
Bocelli, ‘Tenor Red’ Cabernet/Merlot/Sangiovese, Toscano IGT 2018
Borgo Scopeto, ‘Borgonero’, Toscano 2016
Capanna, Brunello di Montalcino 2016
Castello Rapale, Toscano IGT 2016
Dievole, ‘Novecento’ Chianti Classico Riserva 2017
Fantinel, ‘Tenuta Sant’Helena’ Refosco, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 2013
Il Pollenza, Marche 2007
La Quercia Riserva, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo - Colline Teramane 2013
Lovo, ‘Blossom Rosso’, Veneto IGT 2020
Martoccia di Brunelli Luca, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2012
Michele Satta, Bolgheri Rosso 2019
Monsanto, Chianti Classico Riserva 2018
Podere Ciona, ‘Le Diacce’, Toscano 2014
Petraiolo, Brunello di Montalcino 2016
Tenuta di Fessina ‘Erse’ Nerello Mascalese, Etna Rosso 2018
Tenuta San Guida ‘Sassicaia’, Bolgheri 2015
Tenuta Santa Maria, Valpolicella Ripasso 2018
Tommasi, Amarone della Valpolicella 2015
Umani Ronchi ‘Pelago’, Marche, Italy
Cayuse Vineyards, ‘God Only Knows’, Walla Walla Valley, WA 2008
Chateau Musar, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 1998
Chateau Musar, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2000
Chateau Musar, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2001
Domaine Skouras, ‘Megas Oenos’, Nemea, Greece 2018
Edi Simcic, ‘Duet Lex’, Goriska Brda, Slovenia 2014
Edi Simčič, ‘Kolos’ Goriška Brda, Slovenia 2009
Edi Simčič, ‘Kolos’ Goriška Brda, Slovenia 2012
Edi Simčič, ‘Kolos’ Goriška Brda, Slovenia 2016
Jonata, ‘Fenix’, Red Blend, Ballard-Canyon, Santa Ynez, CA 2016
Jordanov, Vranec, Tikves, Macedonia NV
Penfolds, ‘Bin 389’, South Australia 2018
Penfolds, ‘Grange’ Shiraz South Australia 2014
Retro Cellars, Petit Sirah, Howell Mountain- Napa 2014
Revolver Wine Co. ‘Perdition’, Petit Sirah, Lodi, CA 2013
Stags Leap, Petit Sirah, Napa Valley 2018
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Gainesville's only award-winning, all USDA prime steakhouse, and seafood restaurant. Internationally recognized by Wine Spector as a two-goblet award winner. Also, listed as one of the “Great American Bourbon Bars”. Ranked #5 Steakhouse in the in Florida.
3545 Southwest 34th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608