EME

review star

No reviews yet

2233 M Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20037

Cocktails

Spicy Marg

$13.00

Lime, Tequila, Jalapeño Syrup

Passion with Fire

$14.00

Lemon, Jack Daniels, Chinola Passion fruit Liqueur, Aperol

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, Sparkling wine, soda

Christmas Mojito

$13.00

Lime, Rosemary syrup, Bacardi Rum, Fernet Branca

New York Sour

$14.00

Whiskey, lemon, simple syrup, egg white, red wine

Holiday Negroni

$16.00

Santa Teresa Solera Rum, Camapri, Sweet Vermouth, Averna

Beer

Peroni DRAFT

$7.00

Rotative Draft

White Claw Lime

$8.00

Right Proper Lil Witt

$8.00

Flavors and aroma of wheat, coriander, and orange peel and a refreshing level of carbonation

Atlas Blood Orange Gose

$8.00

Light bodied and effervescent. Slightly tart session sour offers a touch of salinity accompanied by sweet Orange aromas and faint notes of berry.

ANXO Cider Blanc

$9.00

High-acid & effervescent, expect notes of tropical citrus and stone fruit.

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA

$8.00

Malty, fruity notes, berry and orange flavors, refreshing and crisp!

Sierra Nevada Celebration IPA

$8.00

Robust and rich, dry-hopped and intense aroma.

Allagash North Sky Stout

$11.00

Belgian-inspired stout balances light notes of fruit and sweetness with roasty malt.

Red Wine

Carlos Seres Rioja

$12.00+

Tempranillo, Spain Oak, vanilla, tobacco

Massaya Red Blend

$14.00+

Cinsault, Grenache, Tempranillo. Lebanon Raspberries and red fruits

Vajra Rossi

$12.00+

Nebbiolo, Barbera, Dolcetto. Italy Dark berries, tobacco and spices

White Wine

Tiefenbruner

$13.00+

Pinot Grigio. Italy Tree fruit, pear and bright flavors.

Lapostolle

$12.00+

Sauvignon Blanc. Chile Melon, pear and apple.

Limizzani Surrau

$14.00+

Vermentino. Italy Honeydew, pear and apples

Sparkling Wine

Montane Brut

$13.00+

Rosé

Lafage Miraflos Rose

$14.00+

Spirits

Bardstown

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Redemption

$10.00

Macallan 12 Years Double Cask

$18.00

Macallan 12 Years Sherry Cask

$20.00

Aberfeldy

$15.00

Royal Brackala

$15.00

Red Label Johnnie Walker

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Belverde

$12.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Arette

$8.00

Mijenta Blanco

$10.00

MijentaReposado

$12.00

Caravedo Pisco

$9.00

D'USSE

$15.00

Saler's Gentian Aperitif

$6.00

St Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$6.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Averna Amaro

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Chinola

$6.00

St Germain

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Maraschino Liqueur

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Rayu Espadin

$8.00

Sodas and NA Beverage

Sprite

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Q

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Still Water

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Orange

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coffee and Tea

Americano

$3.50

Drip Brew

$2.50

Iced Coffe

$3.50Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$4.00

Tea

$3.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Coco

$2.50

Starters

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Parmesan and Truffle aioli

Beef Carpaccio

$19.00

Black garlic, arugula and shallots

Corn & Jamon Serrano Croquettes

$13.00

Cilantro and Basil aioli

Spicy Tuna Tartare & Wonton

$21.00

Aged soy and spicy aioli

Burratta Salad

$19.00

Grilled squash, watercress and aji

Korean Style Wings

$16.00

Korean sweet chili sauce and peanuts. *Peanut Allergy*

Papas Bravas

$17.00

Garlic aioli, tomato and peppers

Caeser Salad

$17.00

Baby romaine, cashew, ciabatta *Tree nut Allergy*

Watercress Salad

$16.00

Main Dishes

Tamarind BBQ Ribs

$22.00

Tamarind BBQ sauce and Coleslaw

Choripan

$18.00

Chorizo sandwich, chimichurri and garlic aioli

Pork Belly Sandwich

$19.00

Honey, curry mustard, watercress and red onions

EME Burger

$21.00

Dry Aged beef, caramelized onions, Lettuce, tomato and a fried egg.

BLT Burger

$19.00

Smoked Gouda, bacon, lettuce and heirloom tomato

Salmon Burger

$20.00

Tartar sauce, avocado, crispy shallots

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS W/ FRENCH FRIES

$15.00

CHEEBURGER

$16.00

MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

Brunch

GRANOLA BOWL

$16.00

FRENCH TOAST

$15.00

BREAKFAST FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

EME BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$17.00

AREPA EGGS BENEDICT

$18.00

EGGS YOUR WAY /BACON

$18.00

EGGS YOUR WAY/ FRUITS

$16.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2233 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037

Directions

