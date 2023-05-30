Main picView gallery

Emerald 4896 Pearl Rd

4896 Pearl Rd

Cleveland, OH 44109

Breakfast

Breakfast

Egg n' Hole

$6.00

Steak & egg

$22.00

Hawaiian me crazy

$13.00

Chicken & waffle

$20.00

Shrimp & grits

$15.00

Mexican omelet

$13.00

French toast &eggs

$15.00

Breakfast for all

$50.00

Sides

Pancake

$6.00

Waffles

$6.00

Grits

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Fruit bowl

$5.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Lunch

Cookout

Lamb Chop ( 2 Sides)

$32.00

Baked Chicken ( 2 Sides

$23.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Hawaiian Bread

$1.00

Polish Boy

$8.00

Lunch

Alfredo

$22.00

Loaded baked potato

$13.00

Chicken Philly

$10.00

Wing dinner

$13.00

Emerald burger

$13.00

Mystic grilled cheese

$13.00

Steak Philly

$13.00

Taco 3"

$12.00

6 Wings

$13.00

12 Wings

$17.00

Mozeralla Stick

$6.00

Drinks

Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Cranapple

$3.00

Crangrape

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Ice tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Water

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Small Red Bulls

$6.00

Liquor

Titos

$6.00

Ciroc

Ciroc Peach

Ciroc Apple

Ciroc Pineapple

Kettle one

$6.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Teremana Anejo

$12.00

818 Anejo

$12.00

818 Blanco

$9.00

818 Reposado

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo silver

$6.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Blanco

$8.00

Milagro Anejo

$10.00

1942

$22.00

Deleon

$8.00

Jameson

$6.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown

$8.00

Jack Daniel

$6.00

White Hennessy

$20.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Dusse

$12.00

1738

$12.00

Wine

Sutter home

$5.00

Champagne

Prosecco

$8.00

Cocktails

Emerald Lemon Drop

$12.00

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

Cosmopolitan Strawberry

$14.00

Hennessy Lemon Drop

$18.00

Casamigos Lemon Drop

$18.00

French Kiss

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Lemonade Margarita

$12.00

Bubble Lemon Drop

$18.00

The Emerald LED

$50.00

Bottle Service

Patron Silver

$175.00

Patron Anejo

$225.00

Patron Reposado

$225.00

Don Julio Reposado

$225.00

Don Julio Blanco

$175.00

Don Julio Anejo

$225.00

Casamigo Blanco

$175.00

Casamigo Reposado

$225.00

Casamigo Anejo

$225.00

818 Reposado

$225.00

818 Anejo

$225.00

818 Blanco

$175.00

1738

$225.00

Milagro

$150.00

Hennessy

$225.00

Jameson

$150.00

Crown Royal Apple

$180.00

Crown

$180.00

1942

$385.00

Titos

$150.00

Taco Tuesdays

Tacos

Three Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Three Chicken Taco

$10.00

Three Turkey Taco

$10.00

Three Beef Taco

$10.00

Three mixed tacos

$12.00

Two Taco any flavor

$8.00

Taco salad

Taco salad

$13.00

Quesadilla

Chicken

$12.00

Steak

$14.00

Nachos | Cheese

Nacho cheese

$8.00

Walking Taco

Beef

$8.00

Chicken

$8.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Nacho queso

Queso

Happy Hour

Lemon Drops

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Hookah

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4896 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109

