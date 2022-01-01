Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emerald City Bagels

No reviews yet

1257 Glenwood Ave. Southeast

Atlanta, GA 30316

Popular Items

The Fried Egg Sandwich
The Classic - A Bagel With Cream Cheese
Iced Coffee

Just bagels! Bagels with nothin' on 'em!

Baker's Dozen

$30.00

13 Bagels for the price of 12!

Single Bagels

$2.50

Bagels with nothin' on 'em. If you're on the hunt for a bagel with cream cheese, select "The Classic!"

Sandwiches

The Classic - A Bagel With Cream Cheese

$5.00

A bagel with spread (and some toppings, if you like!)

The Suffolk

$15.00

Bagel with scottish lox, capers, red onion, & choice of spread. Order

The Nassau

$16.00

Bagel with Whitefish Salad, Tomato, Red Onion, and Choice of Spread.

The Veg

$10.75

Bagel With Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Arugula, & Choice Of Spread.

The Eggy Pop

$7.75

Bagel with egg salad & pickled onion

The BLT

$8.50

Bagel With Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo. No substitutions, please!

The Fried Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Bagel with fried egg, meats and/or cheeses! We will not be able to honor any additional items written in the comments.

The Starliter

$12.50

Bagel With Hot Pastrami, Grilled Onion, & Spicy Mustard. Add some cheese, if you'd like!

Sides

Deli Pickle

$2.00

Kosher Dill Pickle

Bagel Chips

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Trifecta Cookie

$3.00

Utz Chips

$2.00

Bagel Accoutrements

Individual Spreads (Enough Spread For One Bagel)

$2.50

8 oz Cream Cheese Tubs

$7.50

Butter & Jam Tubs

$5.25

8 oz Vegan Spread Tubs

$9.00

Scottish Style Lox

$8.00+

Whitefish Salad

$8.50+

Red Onion

$1.00+

Cucumber

$1.00+

Arugula

$1.00+

Pickled Red Onion

$1.25+

Beets

$3.50+

Pickle Slices

$1.00

Watermelon Radish

$1.00+

Tomato

$1.50+

Capers

$1.00+

Avocado

$3.00

Shredded Lettuce

$1.00+

Egg Salad

$4.00+

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Side Chicken Sausage

$3.50

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Turkey

$5.00

Side Pastrami (cold)

$9.00

Side Pork Roll

$3.50

Side Fried Egg

$2.50

Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Swiss Cheese

$1.50

Provolone Cheese

$1.50

American Cheese

$1.50

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00+

Hot coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Hot Tea

Orange Juice

$3.50

Carton of orange juice

Topo Chico

$3.50

Bottle of topo chico

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Carton of chocolate milk

Canned Soda

$2.50

Can of soda

Egg Cream

$3.50

Egg Cream

Seltzer

$3.00

Seltzer with housemade syrups

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottle of water

Box of Coffee

$30.00

Box of Coffee, 8-10 small servings. Includes cups, lids, sleeves, creamer and sweetener

Tees

Women's Ringer

$20.00

Men's Ringer

$20.00

Men's Baseball Tee

$20.00

Children's Baseball Tee

$17.00

Baby Baseball Tee

$17.00

ETC

Tote Bag

$15.00Out of stock

Key Tag

$4.00

Floss

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional long-fermented, boiled & baked bagels made with a passion for authentic taste and keeping the art alive.

Website

Location

1257 Glenwood Ave. Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316

Directions

