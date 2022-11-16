Restaurant header imageView gallery

EMERALD CITY GRILL & BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

407 Lincoln Avenue

Clay Center, KS 67432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LG BACON CHEESE FRIES
Cheeseburger
Great OZ Burger

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Served with Hashbrowns and toast

Ham Omelette

$11.99

Served with Hashbrowns and toast

Bacon Omelette

$12.99

Served with Hashbrowns and toast

Sausage Omelette

$13.99

Served with Hashbrowns and toast

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Served with Hashbrowns and toast

The Great Oz Omelette

$15.99

Served with Hashbrowns and toast

Haystack Omelette

$14.99

Cheese omlette stacked with hashbrowns a biscuit and covered in pepper gravy. (add scratchmade sausage gravy $3)

Western Omelette

$13.25

Breakfast Plates

1 Egg & 1 Meat

$9.25

Served with Hashbrowns and toast. Choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

2 Eggs & 2 Meats

$11.50

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast. Choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

KC Strip & Eggs

$17.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast. Choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

Ribeye & Eggs

$22.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast. Choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

Corned Beef Hash

$14.25

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast.

4 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast.

8 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Served with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast.

Dorothy's Favorites

FULL Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$7.25

Scratch made in house

HALF Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$5.25

Scratch made in house

Chicken & Waffles

$11.99

Served with hashbrowns

Breakfast BLT

$10.75

Served with hashbrowns

Grilled Porker

$12.25

Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Egg on a grilled cheese. Served with hashbrowns.

Pancake

$6.75

Waffle

$6.75

French Toast

$6.75

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.50

Entrees

8 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Served with mashed taters, white or brown gravy, green beans, or corn

4 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Served with mashed taters, white or brown gravy, green beans, or corn

KC Strip Steak

$24.99

Served with mashed taters, white or brown gravy, green beans, or corn

Ribeye Steak

$28.99

Served with mashed taters, white or brown gravy, green beans, or corn

Open Face Roast Beef

$12.99

Served with mashed taters, white or brown gravy, green beans, or corn

Meatloaf

$12.99

Served with mashed taters, white or brown gravy, green beans, or corn

Liver & Onions

$14.99

Served with mashed taters, white or brown gravy, green beans, or corn

Pork Chops

$11.99

Served with mashed taters, white or brown gravy, green beans, or corn

Hamburger Steak

$15.99

Served with mashed taters, white or brown gravy, green beans, or corn

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Double Cheeseburger

$14.99

It's HUGE!

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Western Burger

$13.99

Topped w/ Grilled Onion, Jalapeno, hot Sauce & pepper Jack Cheese

Great OZ Burger

$15.99

Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Cheese, Bacon & Fried Egg

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Club

$11.99

BLT

$9.99

Dorothy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or fried. Regular or spicy served with lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Scratch-Made Dorothy Sauce. Add cheese +$2

Dorothy Melt

$12.99

Like a patty melt w/ our scratch-made Dorothy Sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Sauteed Peppers, Onions & Choice of Cheese

BBQ Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Sauteed Peppers, Onions & Choice of Cheese

Spicy Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Sauteed Peppers, Onions & Choice of Cheese

Ultimate Philly

$14.99

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Choice of Cheese & Toppings

Scratch-Made Specialities

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Served with fries, housemade chips, coleslaw, pasta salad, potato salad, or Cottage Cheese

Chicken N Waffles

$12.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$11.99

Fried Chicken House Salad

$13.99

Munchkins

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Toto Burger

$7.99

Cheese, pickles and ketchup

Kids Waffles

$5.99

Kids Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Eggs & Toast

$3.99

HALF Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$5.25

Scratch made in house

Beverages

Coffee

$1.75

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Orange Juice

$1.75

Apple Juice

$1.75

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Desserts

Bundt Cake a la Mode

$6.99

Choice of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream

Funnel Cake

$3.75

Add Ice Cream +$2

Ice Cream

Any flavor shake $5.50 - Cones $2.50 - Cups: Small $1.25 Large $3.25 X-Large $5.75 - Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Cookie Dough, Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Caramel Cone Sunday, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Peanut Butter

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Soda Floats

Coke Float

$4.95

Made with vanilla ice cream

Cherry Coke Float

$4.95

Made with vanilla ice cream

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Made with vanilla ice cream

Orange Soda Float

$4.95

Made with vanilla ice cream

Dr. Pepper Float

$4.95

Made with vanilla ice cream

SIDES/APPS

LG FRIES

$5.75

LG CHIPS

$6.75

LG COLESLAW

$3.00

LG PASTA SALAD

$3.75

LG POTATO SALAD

$4.00

COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$2.50

LG ONION RINGS

$8.00

LG TATER TOTS

$7.25

LG BBQ CHIPS

$7.75

LG BACON CHEESE FRIES

$7.75

LG BACON CHEESE TOTS

$8.00

Adult Buffet

Adult Buffet

$16.99

Kid Buffet

Kid Buffet

$7.99

Breakfast Buffet

Breakfast Buffet

$11.99

Kid Breakfst Buffet

Kid Breakfast Buffet

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!! We offer carry out & delivery.

Location

407 Lincoln Avenue, Clay Center, KS 67432

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
