Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Emerson’s Ale House

review star

No reviews yet

113 South Emerson St

Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese Burger
Chicken Club Sandwich
The Emerson WRAP

Shareables

Ale House Nachos

Ale House Nachos

$8.95

Homemade tortilla chips with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, mild giardiniera and drizzled with sour cream.

Buffalo Wings (10)

Buffalo Wings (10)

$13.95

Tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, ghost pepper sweet chili or cajun dry rub.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.95

White cheddar curds, served with our chipotle ranch.

Four Cheese Quesadilla

Four Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour tortilla with melted cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Homemade Chicken Tenders

Homemade Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Buttermilk soaked crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

Homemade Fried Pickles

Homemade Fried Pickles

$9.95

Hand-breaded fried dill pickles served with our homemade chipotle ranch.

Italian Beef Egg Rolls

Italian Beef Egg Rolls

$9.95

Prime rib, mild giardiniera, house-made cheese sauce and mozzarella served with chipotle ranch.

Mac N Chz Jalapeno Bites

Mac N Chz Jalapeno Bites

$9.95

Chipotle ranch and tomato basil dipping sauce.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.95

Soft, warm pretzel bites, lightly salted. Served with cheese sauce.

Bacon Burger Sliders

Bacon Burger Sliders

$10.95

(Three per order) cheddar, bacon, house sauce, pickle.

Prime Rib Sliders

Prime Rib Sliders

$11.95

(Three per order) roasted garlic aioli, mozzarella, onion ring.

Salads

Ale House Chopped SALAD

Ale House Chopped SALAD

$13.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, pasta, tomato, cucumber and onion and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. With our mediterranean house dressing on the side.

Balsamic Avocado SALAD

Balsamic Avocado SALAD

$10.95

Cucumber, tomato, avocado, goat cheese topped with a balsamic reduction and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Buffalo SALAD

$13.95

Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato and onion with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.

Salmon SALAD

Salmon SALAD

$15.95

Grilled salmon, chopped bacon, candied walnuts, shaved parmesan, and dried cranberries with a side of raspberry vinaigrette.

Sort of Caesar SALAD

$10.95

Bacon, croutons, parmesan, mixed greens, tossed in caesar dressing.

Southwest SALAD

Southwest SALAD

$10.95

Bacon, corn, black beans, bell pepper, avocado, pico de gallo and tortilla strips with a side of ranch dressing.

The Emerson SALAD

The Emerson SALAD

$13.95

Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, tomato and cucumber. Swerved with Honey Mustard Dressing.

Wraps

Ale House Chopped WRAP

Ale House Chopped WRAP

$13.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, pasta, tomato, cucumber and onion tossed in our mediterranean house dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

The Emerson WRAP

The Emerson WRAP

$13.95

Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, tomato and cucumber. Tossed in honey mustard dressing.

Buffalo WRAP

Buffalo WRAP

$13.95

Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato and onion tossed in chipotle ranch dressing.

Salmon WRAP

Salmon WRAP

$15.95

Grilled salmon, chopped bacon, candied walnuts, shaved parmesan and dried cranberries tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.

Balsamic Avocado WRAP

Balsamic Avocado WRAP

$10.95

Cucumber, tomato, avocado, goat cheese topped with a balsamic reduction and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Southwest WRAP

Southwest WRAP

$10.95

Bacon, corn, black beans, bell pepper, avocado, pico de gallo and tortilla strips tossed in ranch dressing.

Sort of Caesar WRAP

$10.95

Bacon, croutons, parmesan, mixed greens, tossed in caesar dressing.

Sandwiches

Ale House Cubano

Ale House Cubano

$12.95

Slow roasted pulled pork, prime rib, swiss, pickles, dijon aioli, tellera.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Applewood bacon, muenster, cheddar jack, chipotle mayo, tomato basil dipping sauce, sourdough.

Cajun Chicken Philly

Cajun Chicken Philly

$12.95

Grilled cajun chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, caramelized onion, sriracha aioli, french roll.

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.45

Slow roasted pulled pork, bbq aioli, pickles, signature bun.

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, sourdough.

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$11.95

Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, marble rye.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy chicken, EMERSON’S spicy sauce, honey butter, pickles, signature bun.

Pretzel Prime Rib French Dip Sandwich

Pretzel Prime Rib French Dip Sandwich

$14.45

Prime rib, mozzarella, roasted garlic aioli, onion ring, pretzel bun.

Prospect Steak Sandwich

Prospect Steak Sandwich

$15.95

Sliced steak, muenster, bell pepper, caramelized onion, roasted garlic aioli, ciabatta.

Burgers

Our burgers are hand packed patties, containing a mix of chuck, steak and brisket: ground fresh by Ascot Meats using only fresh, midwest, grain-fed natural beef.
Classic Cheese Burger

Classic Cheese Burger

$12.95

Cheddar, house sauce, pickles, side of lettuce, tomato, onion, signature bun..

Balsamic Turkey Burger

Balsamic Turkey Burger

$12.95

Goat cheese, avocado, balsamic reduction, side of lettuce, tomato, onion, signature bun.

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.95

Bacon, cheddar, onion ring, bbq aioli, side of lettuce, tomato, onion, signature bun.