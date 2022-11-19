- Home
Emerson’s Ale House
No reviews yet
113 South Emerson St
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Shareables
Ale House Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, mild giardiniera and drizzled with sour cream.
Buffalo Wings (10)
Tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, ghost pepper sweet chili or cajun dry rub.
Cheese Curds
White cheddar curds, served with our chipotle ranch.
Four Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Homemade Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk soaked crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Homemade Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded fried dill pickles served with our homemade chipotle ranch.
Italian Beef Egg Rolls
Prime rib, mild giardiniera, house-made cheese sauce and mozzarella served with chipotle ranch.
Mac N Chz Jalapeno Bites
Chipotle ranch and tomato basil dipping sauce.
Pretzel Bites
Soft, warm pretzel bites, lightly salted. Served with cheese sauce.
Bacon Burger Sliders
(Three per order) cheddar, bacon, house sauce, pickle.
Prime Rib Sliders
(Three per order) roasted garlic aioli, mozzarella, onion ring.
Salads
Ale House Chopped SALAD
Grilled chicken, bacon, pasta, tomato, cucumber and onion and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. With our mediterranean house dressing on the side.
Balsamic Avocado SALAD
Cucumber, tomato, avocado, goat cheese topped with a balsamic reduction and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Buffalo SALAD
Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato and onion with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.
Salmon SALAD
Grilled salmon, chopped bacon, candied walnuts, shaved parmesan, and dried cranberries with a side of raspberry vinaigrette.
Sort of Caesar SALAD
Bacon, croutons, parmesan, mixed greens, tossed in caesar dressing.
Southwest SALAD
Bacon, corn, black beans, bell pepper, avocado, pico de gallo and tortilla strips with a side of ranch dressing.
The Emerson SALAD
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, tomato and cucumber. Swerved with Honey Mustard Dressing.
Wraps
Ale House Chopped WRAP
Grilled chicken, bacon, pasta, tomato, cucumber and onion tossed in our mediterranean house dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
The Emerson WRAP
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, tomato and cucumber. Tossed in honey mustard dressing.
Buffalo WRAP
Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato and onion tossed in chipotle ranch dressing.
Salmon WRAP
Grilled salmon, chopped bacon, candied walnuts, shaved parmesan and dried cranberries tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette.
Balsamic Avocado WRAP
Cucumber, tomato, avocado, goat cheese topped with a balsamic reduction and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Southwest WRAP
Bacon, corn, black beans, bell pepper, avocado, pico de gallo and tortilla strips tossed in ranch dressing.
Sort of Caesar WRAP
Bacon, croutons, parmesan, mixed greens, tossed in caesar dressing.
Sandwiches
Ale House Cubano
Slow roasted pulled pork, prime rib, swiss, pickles, dijon aioli, tellera.
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Applewood bacon, muenster, cheddar jack, chipotle mayo, tomato basil dipping sauce, sourdough.
Cajun Chicken Philly
Grilled cajun chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, caramelized onion, sriracha aioli, french roll.
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork, bbq aioli, pickles, signature bun.
Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, sourdough.
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, marble rye.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, EMERSON’S spicy sauce, honey butter, pickles, signature bun.
Pretzel Prime Rib French Dip Sandwich
Prime rib, mozzarella, roasted garlic aioli, onion ring, pretzel bun.
Prospect Steak Sandwich
Sliced steak, muenster, bell pepper, caramelized onion, roasted garlic aioli, ciabatta.
Burgers
Classic Cheese Burger
Cheddar, house sauce, pickles, side of lettuce, tomato, onion, signature bun..
Balsamic Turkey Burger
Goat cheese, avocado, balsamic reduction, side of lettuce, tomato, onion, signature bun.
BBQ Bacon Burger
Bacon, cheddar, onion ring, bbq aioli, side of lettuce, tomato, onion, signature bun.