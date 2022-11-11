Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream
American
Graeme House
45 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cocktail lounge with European café vibes in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.
Location
435 Market St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
No Reviews
144 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant