Emiliano 4115 S State Road 7
No reviews yet
4115 S State Road 7
Wellington, FL 33449
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Antipasti
- Prosciutto di Parma$16.00
stracciatella - prosciutto - mortadella - olives - gem lettuce - bread sticks - evoo
- Calamari Fritti Misto$14.00
garlic aioli - zucchini - lemon
- Carpaccio di Manzo$16.00
parmigiana - arugula - lemon - capers - olive oil
- Piccola Melanzana$15.00
pan fried eggplant - mozzarella - vodka sauce - parmigiana
- Burratta bruschetta$16.00
baby heirloom tomatoes - pistachio pesto - basil - olive oil - balsamic
- Nona's Meatballs$15.00
italian sauasage - tomato sauce - polenta - whipped ricotta - parmesan
- Charred Broccolini$14.00
whipped ricotta - calabrian chili oil
- Caprese$19.00
tomato - fresh mozzarella - balsamic - basil oil
- Italian Wedding Soup$9.00
Mini Meatballs - Onion - Carrot - Celery - Pastini
Insalate e Zuppa
- Amalfi House Salad$10.00
tomato - onion - pepperoncini - feta - black olives - parmesan - romaine - oregano vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.00
parmesan - radicchio - olive oil croutons - zesty caesar dressing
- Panzanella Salad$16.00
burrata - roma tomato - aged balsamic - basil oil - red onion - radicchio - arugula - fried croutons - red wine vinaigrette
- soup of the day$9.00Out of stock
soup of the day
Pizza
- PIZZA Margherita$19.00
fresh mozzarella - olive oil - basil - house red sauce - parmigiana
- PIZZA Sicilian$25.00
upside down style pie - deep dish - vodka sauce - sesame seeds - mozzarella - parmigiana
- PIZZA Pepperoni & Burrata$22.00
Fresh mozzarella - House red sauce - Roasted garlic - Chili oil - Honey
- PIZZA Bianco$24.00
ricotta - mozzarella - parmigiana - goat cheese - pistachio - red onion - arugula - olive oil
- PIZZA Mushroom Pie$22.00
truffle cream - mozzarella - maitake, beech, & trumpet mushrooms
- PIZZA Sausage Arrabbiata$20.00
italian sausage - mozzarella - red sauce - red onion - cherry pepper
- PIZZA Shrimp Scampi Pie$24.00
lemon - capers - garlic - chiles - fresh mozzarella - parmigiana