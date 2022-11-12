Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emilio’s Place

review star

No reviews yet

290 Frantz Road Unit 104

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Entrees

Reg Bacalao

$9.50

Stewed Codfish

Reg Carne Guisado

$11.00

Stewed Beef Chunks

Reg Costillas

$11.00

Barbacue Pork Ribs

Reg Pollo Al Horno

$9.00

Reg Oxtail

$15.50

Reg Pernil

$9.50

Reg Pollo A La Ajillo

$9.50

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

Reg Pollo Barbacao

$9.00

Barbacue Chicken

Reg Pollo Guisado

$9.00

Lg Bacalao

$11.50

Stewed Codfish

Lg Carne Guisado

$13.00

Stewed Beef Chunks

Lg Costillas

$13.00

Barbacue Pork Ribs

Lg Oxtail

$17.00

Lg Pernil

$11.50

Lg Pollo A La Ajillo

$11.50

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

Lg Pollo Al Horno

$10.50

Lg Pollo Barbacao

$11.00

Barbacue Chicken

Lg Pollo Guisado

$11.00

Lg Kingfish

$12.50

Made To Order Entrees

Bistec Con Pimiento

$14.50

Bistec Encebollado

$14.50

Steak

Chicharron De Pollo

$12.50

Fried Chicken Squares

Chuleta Frita

$13.50

Fried Porkchop

Pollo Empanizado

$13.50

Chicken Cutlet

Empanadas (Online)

Carne con Queso Emp

$2.50

Carne Emp

$2.50

Cheesesteak Emp

$3.00

Pernil Emp

$2.50

Pollo con Queso Emp

$2.50

Pollo Emp

$2.50

Emapanadas

Queso Emp

$2.50

Sandwiches

Pernil Sandwich

$9.50

Pork Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.50

Mofongos

Plain Mofongo

$9.50

Bistec con Pimiento Mofongo

$15.50

Bistec Encebollado Mofongo

$15.50

Camaron Mofongo

$16.00

Chicharon de Pollo Mofongo

$15.00

Pernil Mofongo

$14.50

Pollo Al Horno Mofongo

$14.00

Pollo Guisado Mofongo

$14.00

Ribs Mofongo

$16.00

Sides

Rg White Rice

$4.00

Rg Yellow Rice

$4.50

Rg Yuca

$5.00

Rg Escaveche de Guineo

$4.50

Rg French Fries

$4.00

Pastelon

$5.50

Rg Maduros

$4.50

Rg Tostones

$4.50

Rg Side Salad

$4.50

Rg Pasta Salad

$4.50

Rg Potato Salad

$4.50

Canoa

$5.00

Rg seafood rice

$6.25

Pionono

$5.00

Rg Arroz con Pollo

$6.00

Rg Beans

$1.50

Lg White Rice

$7.00

Lg Yellow Rice

$8.00

Lg Ceviche

$12.50

Lg Escaveche de Guineo

$7.50

Lg French Fries

$7.00

Lg Pasta Salad

$7.50

Lg Potato Salad

$7.50

Lg Side Salad

$7.00

Lg Yuca

$9.00

Lg Maduros

$8.50

Lg tostones

$8.50

Lg Seafood Rice

$9.00

Lg Arroz con Pollo

$9.50

Lg Beans

$3.50

Soups

Sm Soup

$6.00

LG Soup

$10.00

Desserts

Vanilla Flan

$5.00

Coconut Flan

$5.00

Vanilla Tres Leches

$5.00

Arroz con leche

$5.00

Pastry

$2.75

Cookies

$5.00

Buñuelos

$1.80

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Bottle

$2.25

Can

$1.25

Colombiana

$1.50

Postabon

$1.50

Fruit Punch

$4.25

2 liter

$4.00

Oatmeal

$3.50

Batidas

Soursop/Guanabana

$5.00

Passion Fruit/Maracunya

$5.00

Blackberry/Mora

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Pineapple/Piña

$5.00

Extras

Pernil only

$7.50

Ribs only

$8.50

Chicken leg

$3.00

Chicken thigh

$4.00

Chicken quarter

$6.00

Chicharron side

$7.00

Buñuelos

$1.25

Pasteles

$9.00

Docena de Pasteles

$54.00

One Rib

$3.00

Bacalao

$3.00

Bacalao only

$6.50

Pollo al ajillo

$7.00

1/2 pernil serving

$3.75

Stewed beef only

$9.00

Kingfish only

$8.00

Extra sauce

$0.15
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a homecooked meal!

Location

290 Frantz Road Unit 104, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Directions

Gallery
Emilio’s Place image
Emilio’s Place image
Emilio’s Place image

