Emiliano’s
7911 Centreville Road
Manassas, VA 20111
FOOD
Appetizers
- El Establo Guacamole$8.00
Served With Homemade Chips
- Nachos$14.99
Cheese, Lettuce, Refried beans, Pico de Gallo, & sour cream
- Yucca Con Chicarron$11.95
Crispy pork Bello Served with fried cassava/yucca, cabbage salad, and homemade tomato sauce
- Garnachas estilo Guatemaltecos$13.99
4 Deep fried corn tortilla topped with finely chopped beef, onions, cilantro, cabbage, pickled jalapenos
- Chicken Wings$8.95
- Kevito's Queso Fundido$12.95Out of stock
Served with hot tortillas or chips. Melted cheese garnished with chorizo and baked to perfection
- Carne Asada Fries$14.99
- Empanadas de Pollo$12.50Out of stock
- Picadera Dominicana$19.95
- Fireball$7.00
Pupusas
Ceviches
Carnes Del Establo/From The Grill
- El Establo Special$21.50
8oz steak, shrimps, green onion, plantains, red onion, cilantro, topped off with homemade El Establo salsa. Served with rice and beans on the side
- Carne Asada Del Rancho$17.99
Grilled 8oz skirt steak served with rice, beans, and a house salad
- Churasco Guatemalteco$18.99
Traditional Guatemalan Grilled Steak served with El Establo rice, refried beans, guacamole, scallions, and chorizo
- Bistec Encabollado$14.99
Grilled skirt steak cooked with onions served with El Establo Style rice, beans, and house salad
- Carne Guisada`$15.95
Marinated steak served wtih rice, beans, and house salad
- Costilla De Res$18.99
Grilled Prime ribs, served with rice, beans, and house salad
- Parrillada El Establo$45.00
Grilled chicken, skirt steak, chorizo, marinated pork, fried plantains, rice,beans, and house salad
- Lomo Saltado$15.99
Peruvian style marinated steak loaded with fries, peppers, onions, served with El Establo rice and homemade green salsa
- Saltado Mixto$19.99
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp served with white rice and homemade green salsa
- Chuleta de Cerdo$14.99
Porkchop served with 2 chorizos, rice, beans, and house salad
- Chuleta Ahumada$14.99
Smoked Pork Chop Served with rice, beans, and house salad
- Carne con Papas$11.99
- Molcajete Tradicional$39.99
Pollo Del Establo/Chicken
- Pollo a la Plancha$14.99
Grilled chicken breast served with El Establo style rice, Beans, and a House Salad
- Pollo en Crema Estillo Guatemalteco$16.99
Chicken marinated with cream sauce, served with El Establo stlyle rice, and house salad
- Pollo Guisado$15.99
Chicken miced with red salsa, served with El Establo rice, beans, and house salad
- Pollo Saltado$15.99
Peruvian style marinated chicken loaded with fries, peppers, onions, served with El Establo rice and homemade green salsa
- Pollo con Tajada$14.99
Fried chicken served with fried plantains, coleslaw, cucumbers, and pickled onions
- Chicken Pasta$10.00
- Pinchos de Pollo/Carne$14.99
- Pinchos de Camarones$15.99
Desde El Mar/Seafood
- Salmon a la Parrilla$22.00
Fresh Salmon fillet served with El Establo style rice, salad, and steamed vegatables
- Salmon a la Crema$20.99
Marinated salmon, served with patato puree, and vegetables
- Camarones a la Plancha$16.99
Grilled shrimp, served with El Establo style rice, steamed vegetables, and house salad
- Camarones a la Diabla$16.99
Spicy shrimp served with El Establo style rice, steamed vegetables, and house salad
- Camarones al Ajillo$14.99
Garlic shrimp served with rice, beans, and house salad
- Pescado Frito$14.99
Fried fish served with El Establo style rice, beans, and house salad
- Pescado con Camaron$19.99
Griled fish and Grilled shrimp served with El Establo rice, steamed vegetabnles, beans, and house salad
- Filete de Pescado$16.99
Fish Filet served with El Establo Style rice, steamed vegetables, beans, and house salad
- Mar Y Tierra$27.99
Grilled skirt steak with grilled shrimp served with El Establo style rice, beans, and house salad
- Camarones En Crema$16.99
- Shrimp Pasta$15.00
Desde Mexico
- Tacos / single$4.00
Served with cilantro, onions, salsa
- Taco Platter$38.99
Choose up to 10 tacos.... any flavor
- Tacos de Al Pastor (4)$15.99
- Tacos de Carne Asada/Steak (4)$15.99
- Tacos de Pollo/Chicken (4)$14.99
- Tacos de Chorizo (4)$11.95
- Tacos de Lengua$17.99
- Tacos Dorados (4)$12.95
- Tacos Catratchos (4)$11.95
- Tacos de Birria (4)$18.99
- Quesadilla$13.99
Choice of any meat stuffed with cheese serverd with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream on the side
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$10.50
- Burrito$14.99
- Steak Fajitas$18.99
Served with flour torillas, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and rice
- Chicken Fajitas$15.99
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
- Combo Fajitas$22.99
- Vegetarian Fajitas$13.50
- Kids Quesadilla and Fries$7.99
- Birria Pizza$20.99
- Baleadas$5.50
Sopas Del Establo / Soup
- Mariscada El Establo$35.99
Seafood soup El Establo style loaded with lobsters, tilapia, and vegetables
- Sopa de Mariscos$18.99
Traditional seafood soup, served with sides of minced cilantro, onion, and jalapenos
- Sopa de Res$15.99
Traditional homemade beef stew served with rice and sides of minced cilantro
- Sopa de Gallina$14.99
Traditional homemade chicken soup served with rice and sides of minced cilantro, onions, and jalapenos
- Sopa de Mondongo$14.99
Traditional Chitterling/Tripe soup served with rice and sides of minced cilantro, onion, jalapenos
- Consome de Camaron$16.99
Shrimp soup (w/ egg) served with rice and sides of minced cilantro, onion, and jalapenos
- Birria Ramen Sopa$12.50
- Birria Ramen w/ Taco$14.95
Esaladas Del Establo/Salad
Sandwhiches/Burgers
Botanas Del Establo
- Botana de Carne$18.99
Grilled steak, pupusa, tomato, cucumber, lettuce
- Botana Mediana$36.99
1 pupusa, pieces of steak, chicken, 3 shrimps, 4 chicken wings , cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, salsa
- Botana de Conejo$22.60
Rabbit, Spicy Salsa
- Botana de Chicharron$12.99
Chicarron, pupusa, tomato, celery, cucumber, 2 different salsas
- Botana de Pepino$5.00
Cucumbers topped with lime, salt, hot sauce, tajin
- Botana de Mango$6.00
Mango served with lime, salt, hot sauce, tajin
- Botana de Ostra De 12$25.99
12 oysters, pico de gallo, 2 salsas
- Botana De Calamari$14.00
- Weekend Botana$250.00
- Single Event Botana$150.00
- Botana$200.00
- Botana$175.00
- Botana Grande$65.99
- Botana De Camaron$24.99
Sides
Postres/Desserts
Para Niños
Desayuno/Brunch
BAR
Liquor
- Well Vodka$12.00
- Absolut$12.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Ciroc Rasberry$10.00
- Skyy$10.00
- Titos$10.00
- Hookah$30.00
- Trago Mesera$15.99
- Cirock$10.00
- Well Gin$6.00
- Bombay Saphire$12.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Ron Zacapa Solera$10.00
- Ron Zacapa XO$25.00
- Bacardi White$10.00
- Malibu$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Flor De Cana$10.00
- Brugal$9.00
- Well Tequila$12.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Hornitos Reposado$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Patron Anejo$13.00
- Patron Silver$14.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$10.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$10.00
- Cincoro Anejo$30.00
- Agua Ardiente. Bottle$100.00
- Herradura$12.00
- Cazadores$10.00
- Herradura$12.00
- Casamigos$13.00
- Clase Azul$35.00
- Teramana Silver$12.00
- Teramana Reposada$12.00
- Espolon Silver$10.00
- Tequila. Rose$10.00
- Espolon Añejo$11.00
- Don Julio Añejo$12.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$28.00
- Luna Azul$7.00
- Don Julio 70$15.99
- 1800$12.00
- 21 Seeds orange$8.00
- Well Whiskey$12.00
- Buchanan Special$13.99
- Buchanan 18yr$15.99
- Johnny Walker Gold$20.00
- Johnny Walker Black$14.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Crown Royal Apple$12.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- buchanan 18. botella$350.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Makers M$9.00
- Fireball$12.00
- Johnny Walker Blue Label$40.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- buchanan 12botella$250.00
- Well Scotch$12.00
- Hennesy$10.00
- Remy Martin$12.00
- Hennesy XO$20.00
- Hypnotic$8.00
- Gran Marnier$12.00
- Jagermeister$12.00
- Rumplemintz$8.00
- Jager Bomb$9.99
- Green Tea$7.00
- Watermelon Jolly Rancher Shot$5.50
- Breakfast Shots$7.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
- White Gummy Bear$5.50
- Lemon Drop$5.50
- Blow Job$5.50
- Mexican Candy Shooter$5.50
- Scooby Snack$5.50
- Dirty Bong Water$5.50
- Lime Drop$5.50
- Pineapple Upside Down$5.50
- Lick My Pussy$5.50
- Henny&pineapple shot$6.00
- Irish Car Bomb$6.00
Cocktails
- Adios Me Voy$12.00
- Bahama Mama$12.00
- Bay Breeze$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Blue Motorcycle$12.00
- Cafe Loco$12.00
- Cuba Libre$12.00
- El Uber$23.00
- Irish Trash Can$12.00
- Hhlong Islad$6.99
- Large Green Tea$14.00
- Long Island Ice Tea$12.00
- Mexican Mule$10.00
- Paloma Pink$10.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Ron-Chata$10.00
- Sex On The Beach$12.00
- Tequila Sunshine$12.00
- Tokyo Tea$10.00
- Margarita Tower$50.00
- Stable Blast$10.00
- Stable Blast Shooter$5.00
- Coco N’ Henny$10.00
- Cocorum$10.00
- Trago. Para. Mesera.$17.99
- Sugar N’ Spice$13.00
Beer
- Gallo$6.00
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Familiar$6.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Modelo Negro$6.00
- Victoria$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Estella$6.00
- Budlight$6.00
- Bucket Thusday$24.99
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- White Claw$6.00
- Mexican Beer Bucket$36.99
- Michelada$10.00
- Domestic Beer Bucket$30.00
- Cerveza De Mesera$10.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Hh Buckets$20.00
- Agua Preparada$7.99
- thursday bucket$30.00
Wine
- Mascato- GL$7.00
- Sauvignon Blanc- GL$7.00
- Pinot Grigio- GL$7.00
- Sweet Red- GL$8.50
- Cabernet Sauvignon- GL$8.50
- Sangria- GL$8.00
- Mimosa$3.50
- Merlot-GL$7.00
- Mascato-botella$100.00
- Sauvignon Blanc- BTL$30.00
- vaso de vino$15.00
- Sweet Red- BTL$32.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon- BTL$32.00
- Sangria- BTL$42.00
- Champagne - BTL$25.00
- Champagne Bucket - 3 BTL$60.00
Margarita
- House Margarita$10.00
- El Establo Margarita$10.00
- El Establo Patron Margarita$16.00
- Claw- Rita$12.00
- Mango Margarita$12.00
- Naranjillo Margarita$12.00
- Tamarindo Margarita$12.00
- Strawbarry Margarita$12.00
- Modelito Margarita$12.00
- Margarita Flight$20.00
- Guava Margarita$12.00
- Blackberry Margarita$12.00
- PassionFruit Margarita$12.00
- Strawberry Hennessy Margarita$13.00
- Pineapple Margarita$10.00
- Margarita- Happy hour$5.00
Mojitos
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Jarritos$3.50
- Perrier$5.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Coconut Juice$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Bottle Water$2.50
- Horchata$3.50
- Jamaica$3.50
- Tamarindo$3.50
- Maracuya$3.50
- Marañon$3.50
- Cebada$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Coffe/ Cafe$3.00
- Lemonade$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$10.00
- Apple Juice$2.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
